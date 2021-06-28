First-Ever American Century Championship Fantasy Golf Contest Tees Up Ahead Of Tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever wish you could hang out or even play a round of golf with superstars like Justin Timberlake, Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Dylan Dreyer and Alfonso Ribeiro? This year during the 32nd annual American Century Championship, fans can be part of the action and play alongside their favorite celebrities in the first-ever American Century Championship Fantasy Golf Contest. Fans can pick a team of five players at www.ACCFantasyGolf.com and have a chance to win airfare, hotel and tickets to the 2022 American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe plus $10,000 to the winner's charity of choice.

As one of the top global money managers, American Century Investments builds long-term relationships to help clients achieve their financial goals through mutual funds, exchange traded funds, retirement solutions and other strategies for financial advisors and institutional investors. For over 20 years, American Century has also been the title sponsor for the highly regarded American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.

"The Championship is already a fan favorite as a family-friendly tourist attraction and made-for-television sporting event," said Jonathan Thomas, President and Chief Executive Officer of the $234* billion global asset manager. "New for this year's tournament, we are thrilled to bring fans even deeper into the American Century Championship experience by playing to win with their own star-studded fantasy teams."

Fans can choose from over 80 sports legends and celebrities in the championship by picking one player from each of five groups, based on level of play, to create a golf team. Final team entries must be submitted by midnight on July 8. The person with the team that has the highest score at the end of each of the three tournament days (July 9, 10 and 11) will win a trip for two to the 2022 American Century Championship. The overall fantasy contest winner will also receive a trip for two to the 2022 tournament, as well as $10,000 for a charity of their choice.

"American Century Investments is proud to host this premiere celebrity golf tournament that is 'must see' television, all while raising millions of dollars for dozens of worthy causes and nonprofits," Thomas said. "Doing good is at the heart of American Century, and we are always looking for new ways to invest in a better future. That's why over 40 percent of our profits are directed to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a world-class biomedical research organization."

Contest participants can keep tabs on their team by checking the fantasy golf leaderboard at www.ACCFantasyGolf.com and view their team on these telelvised dates during the tournament:

Friday, July 9 – NBC Sports Network (Cable): 5-8 p.m. ET

– NBC Sports Network (Cable): Saturday, July 10 – NBC (Broadcast Network): 2:30-6 p.m. ET

– NBC (Broadcast Network): Sunday, July 11 – NBC (Broadcast Network): 2:30-6 p.m. ET

American Century Investments is a leading global asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting breakthrough medical research. Founded in 1958, American Century Investments' 1,400 employees serve financial professionals, institutions, corporations and individual investors from offices in New York; London; Hong Kong; Frankfurt; Sydney; Los Angeles; Mountain View, Calif.; and Kansas City, Mo. Jonathan S. Thomas is president and chief executive officer, and Victor Zhang serves as chief investment officer. Delivering investment results to clients enables American Century Investments to distribute over 40 percent of its dividends to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a 500-person, non-profit basic biomedical research organization. The Institute owns more than 40 percent of American Century Investments and has received dividend payments of $1.7 billion since 2000. For more information about American Century Investments, visit www.americancentury.com.

*Assets under supervision as of 6/24/21.

No purchase necessary, void where prohibited. See contest rules at www.accfantasygolf.com.

