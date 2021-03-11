First-Ever Automotive Reference System from McIntosh ® Featured in 2022 Grand Wagoneer

BINGHAMTON, N.Y., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McIntosh Laboratory is world-famous for its unparalleled luxury home audio systems. Today, McIntosh is proud to announce two extraordinary McIntosh Entertainment Systems—the MX1375 Reference Entertainment System and the MX950 Entertainment System are going to hit the road in the upcoming 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. Both vehicles will be available in mid-2021.

The McIntosh MX1375 Reference Entertainment System (RES) has been meticulously designed and engineered to meet exacting standards and bring reference quality sound to the road. Its Adaptive 3D Surround Processing capabilities delivers an immersive acoustic experience that produces sonic imaging and spatial detail that doesn't just sound sensational but transports you to the performance.

The McIntosh MX950 Entertainment System is also a true "MAC" using many patented McIntosh technologies from the brand's home audio systems. The system delivers crisp, high quality sonic reproduction with low distortion and fast response to create a truly amazing audio experience worthy of the McIntosh nameplate.

McIntosh's signature audio performance will be available in various Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer trims through a choice of two custom systems:

The McIntosh MX1375 Reference Entertainment System will be available exclusively in the Grand Wagoneer. The MX1375 Reference Entertainment System employs 23 specifically tuned speakers, including one of the highest performing 12-inch subwoofers in the industry, and is powered by a 24-channel 1375-watt amplifier. Exclusive to the MX1375 Reference Entertainment System is unique Adaptive 3D Surround Processing capabilities for an immersive listening experience.

The McIntosh MX950 Entertainment System will be available in Grand Wagoneer Series I and Series II and Wagoneer Series III models. The MX950 features 19 custom-tuned speakers, including a 10-inch subwoofer, and a 17-channel amplifier producing up to 950 watts of pure power.

Two American icons — Wagoneer and McIntosh — spent a significant amount of time developing a sound system for the Grand Wagoneer Concept that debuted last Fall. Throughout that journey, McIntosh saw Wagoneer's strong commitment to creating a premium SUV that would spare no expense on its sound system. When the 2022 Grand Wagoneer goes on sale in the second half of 2021, it will become the first vehicle in history with the world-famous Reference system from one of the leaders in audiophile caliber luxury audio. The MX1375 Reference Entertainment System was created out of a dream and brought to reality with equal parts imagination and expert engineering.

To ensure the McIntosh luxury home audio experience was carried into the Grand Wagoneer, McIntosh's acoustics experts worked on a prototype of the vehicle cabin and had a free rein to create the best possible audio system design that envelops all passengers in a live music experience. Engineers from both companies spent countless hours studying the vehicle's interior to fine tune the MX1375 Reference Entertainment System. The resulting system is truly groundbreaking and will awaken your senses with a true McIntosh sound you can take with you.

"When we were developing the MX1375 Reference Entertainment System, we set up a McIntosh Reference room next to the Wagoneer team's facility to ensure the best parts of the home system experience made it into the Grand Wagoneer," said Charlie Randall, President of McIntosh Laboratory, Inc. "It was fascinating to hear the progression as the vehicle started to take on qualities of the Reference Room itself. I can't wait for customers to hear and feel it for themselves."

The MX1375 Reference Entertainment System delivers up to 1375 Watts of clean, uninterrupted power via a 24-channel amplifier that features McIntosh's patented Power Guard® technology. It features an impressive 23 speakers in 16 optimal locations that utilizes McIntosh's LD/HP® speaker design, significantly reduces the amount of distortion to produce cleaner sound that is more faithful to the original source. Active coaxial array speakers enhance the acoustics to concert level quality and hear music precisely as the artist intended. The system features unique Adaptive 3D Surround Processing that uses algorithms based on your music to produce the perfect, custom 3D stage. This patented technology gives a sense of space, creating a full surround sound experience and recreates the realistic ambience of a musical venue.

The systems' design is the perfect match for the artisanal interior of the Grand Wagoneer. To reinforce the iconic McIntosh style, the beloved blue meters dance on the vehicle's infotainment display. Grand Wagoneer owners will soon experience what it's like having a McIntosh sound system with them on-the-go. It just might make your car the best place to go for a great night in.

About McIntosh

Founded in 1949, McIntosh Laboratory, Inc. is known for offering distinguished quality audio products, superior customer service and the ultimate experience in music and film. All McIntosh products are handcrafted at the Binghamton, NY factory by over 150 employees with a passion for music and the McIntosh heritage. McIntosh continues to define the ultimate home entertainment experience for discriminating consumers around the world, with the iconic "McIntosh Blue" Watt Meters globally recognized as a symbol of quality audio. Since its inception, McIntosh has been powering some of the most important moments in music history and pop culture. From President Lyndon Johnson's inauguration speech to Woodstock to the famous Grateful Dead "Wall of Sound," McIntosh has not only witnessed history, but it has also shaped it. With McIntosh, customers have the ability to create their own premium audio experience – and truly live their music. For more information, please visit www.McIntoshLabs.com

McIntosh and McIntosh logo are registered trademarks of McIntosh Laboratory, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All rights reserved.

McIntosh Group

Julia Lescarbeau

PR & Communication Manager

[email protected]

Stellantis North America

Trevor Dorchies

Manager, Media Relations and Communications – Wagoneer

[email protected]

SOURCE McIntosh Laboratory

Related Links

https://www.mcintoshlabs.com/

