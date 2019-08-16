First-ever Blended Beverage Combines Fresh Dairy with Almonds or Oats To Bring Innovation to Milk Category

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- People around the world are seeking more options and variety in their beverage choices, especially when it comes to milk. In fact, 42% of consumers purchase both dairy milk and plant-based alternatives. Brands and bottlers have met evolving preferences with products ranging from lactose-free to plant-based, but more doesn't necessarily mean better – until now.

No longer will consumers have to choose between the nutrition and creaminess of real dairy milk or the versatility of plant-based alternatives. Minnesota-based brand Live Real Farms™ is replacing "or" with "and," with the introduction of the first-ever blended beverage option. Dairy Plus Milk Blends combine lactose-free dairy with almonds or oats – the perfect pairing of natural ingredients.

"We absolutely understand that consumer tastes are always changing and that many people are enjoying the benefits of both dairy milk and plant-based alternatives," said Rachel Kyllo, Senior Vice President of Growth & Innovation, Live Real Farms. "We recognized an opportunity in the value-added milk category's growth areas – products like lactose-free and flavored milk – and created an option that offers the protein-packed goodness of pure dairy milk with the flavors and versatility of alternatives in one great-tasting beverage."

Dairy Plus Milk Blends can be enjoyed just as traditional milk or plant-based alternatives would be – in a cold glass on its own, in coffee, in a smoothie or on top of cereal. There are five delicious varieties to meet a wide range of tastes: Dairy Plus Almond- Original, Dairy Plus Almond- Unsweetened Vanilla, Dairy Plus Almond- Sweetened Vanilla, Dairy Plus Almond- Chocolate, Dairy Plus Oat- Original.

"Dairy farmers like myself take great pride in delivering a quality product. This innovation allows consumers to enjoy the wholesome goodness of dairy in a new way," said Charles Krause, a dairy farmer and one of the farmer-owners behind Live Real Farms.

Live Real Farms is a new brand developed by Dairy Farmers of America, which is owned by more than 8,000 family farms across the United States. The brand's newest product, Dairy Plus Milk Blends, is available at supermarkets in Minnesota at a cost of $3.99 to $4.69 for a half gallon, and will begin to expand nationally in early 2020.

Dairy Farmers of America is a national, farmer-owned dairy cooperative focusing on quality, innovation and the future of family dairies. While supporting and serving more than 8,000 family farms, DFA owns well-known regional brands such as Borden® Cheese, Plugrá® Butter and Kemps® that connect our farms to family tables. DFA also works with some of the world's largest food companies to develop ingredients that satisfy their customers' cravings while staying committed to social responsibility and ethical farming. For more information, please visit dfamilk.com.

