First-Ever Cohen Veterans Network Clinic in Washington State Opens its Doors for Post-9/11 Veterans and Their Families

LAKEWOOD, Wash., March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) announced the grand opening of the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Valley Cities in Lakewood, WA. The new clinic will offer comprehensive mental health services to Washington state's many veterans and their family members, regardless of veteran discharge status or ability to pay.

CVN, a not-for-profit philanthropic organization, is a nationwide network of clinics supporting post-9/11 veterans and military families with mental health services. The Cohen Clinic at Valley Cities in Lakewood is the first of its kind in Washington state. With this opening, the network now has 11 clinics in operation.

"We are thrilled to be in this area of high need with a very credible local partner in Valley Cities," said CVN CEO Dr. Anthony Hassan. "Since opening to the public in 2016, Cohen Clinics have treated more than 10,000 clients across the country. We expect to make a big impact on the local veteran and military family community in this location."

"Our team at the new Cohen Clinic at Valley Cities is uniquely positioned to serve the veteran community here in Lakewood, the Tacoma-area and throughout Washington," said Cohen Clinic Director Nichole Ayres. "Many of my colleagues are veterans or members of military families who have had personal experiences with friends and family members in desperate need of mental health support. As a member of a military family myself, I have seen these issues firsthand, and I am thrilled to be part of a movement to expand availability to essential services, particularly given the alarming rate of suicides among veterans."

The new Cohen Clinic at Valley Cities will be able to serve 500 veterans in the first year. For anyone in crisis, the Cohen Clinic will schedule same day appointments. In-person and telehealth treatments are available for a variety of mental health issues including depression, anxiety, PTSD, adjustment issues, anger, grief & loss, family issues, transitional challenges, relationship problems, and child behavioral problems.

SOURCE Cohen Veterans Network

Related Links

https://www.cohenveteransnetwork.org

