FIRST-EVER COTTON DIAPER BRAND FROM VIETNAM TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN AMERICAN MARKETS

According to Roosevelt LLC Group, Louisa & Rose Joint Stock Company from Vietnam, which owns the ROSE BABY cotton diaper brand name, has been preparing to export its products to the US since 2021. Although it had met European CE/SGS standards, ROSE BABY still had to go through US standard safety tests. It took 1 year for the procedures to complete, and finally, Roosevelt LLC Group and LOUISA & ROSE Joint Stock Company have reached an exclusive agreement to distribute ROSE BABY cotton diapers in the United States.

Quality is the key

ROSE BABY cotton diapers not only meet quality standards to export to the US, but also show great improvements in quality. This critical point has led to Roosevelt LLC Group's decision to distribute the product in the US market.

Instead of using pulp and nylon to make diapers thick and hard, ROSE BABY uses non-woven cotton yarn for the diapers to be soft, fluffy, airy, and not irritating to the skin.

While most diapers only have 1 to 2 spill-proof partitions, ROSE BABY diapers have 3 partitions that help prevent leaking even when they are full. Another highlight of ROSE BABY is that it doesn't use ordinary absorbent gel particles, but applies the technology of Hydrated Molecular Structures from Gel Super Absorbent particles to prevent reverse osmosis. The combination of best-quality ingredients and state-of-the-art technology has created a high-class, safe, and superior ROSE BABY cotton diaper in every detail. However, its setback is the large production cost, which consequently leads to the product's high price. "We think that for children's products, quality is the top priority. Therefore, the chosen ingredients must be the best, softest, and safest, so that the diapers can absorb liquid the most effective way," said Ms. DO THU THUY, ROSE BABY's Founder.

Aside from its advanced technology and design, ROSE BABY is also following the green trend, which is highly favored in the US market these days, by creating a product that uses natural ingredients and follows environmental protection standards.

ROSE BABY diapers are manufactured under a closed procedure, using optimal antibacterial technology. The natural white color of cotton fibers remains intact, printing ink is minimized to avoid lead poisoning, and chemical fragrances are not used at all in the process.

ROSE BABY uses 100% natural, benign cotton fibers, with recyclable and environment-friendly bio-packaging. Used cotton diapers from ROSE BABY can self-decompose within a few years under natural conditions without releasing any toxic waste.

Long-term cooperation potentials

As a highly experienced consumer goods distributor with available systems and reasonable sales policies, Roosevelt LLC Group is confident to distribute ROSE BABY cotton diapers throughout the United States.

According to the Vietnamese manufacturer, ROSE BABY cotton diapers have gained the trust of more than 1 million customers in Vietnam. Therefore, the brand is highly positive that it can compete in the US market on both quality and price .

"The way we make our products shows the premium quality and value of ROSE BABY cotton diapers. We believe that quality is the key to customers' spending decisions. I hope this product will satisfy parents in the US, who always want the best for their children"- said Ms. DO THU THUY.

Both the manufacturer and the distributor wish to bring a high quality, safe, and efficient product that follows every step of a child's development. This mutual desire is a positive sign that this cooperation will be successful and has a lot of potential for long-term collaboration in the future.

To celebrate the milestone of exporting to the US market for the first time, ROSE BABY cotton diaper brand recently released a music video entitled "I will change the baby's diaper". The song was written by famous songwriter Nguyen Van Chung and sung by singer Le Chanh Tin with his warm and youthful voice. The MV has gone viral thanks to its catchy melody, meaningful lyrics, colorful vibe, and impressive choreography. This music video will be released on June 26, 2022 on both ROSE BABY Youtube channels: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaUVPqt1dEHHupvCNSP_P-Q

and Le Chanh Tin's youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0Bahvcj_1NIM2z11pgLRJg

Le Chanh Tin shared: "Although I haven't fully experienced all the hardship and joys of being a parent and bearing a sacred responsibility, this song will definitely be an unforgettable memory in my life."

Widely known as a ballad singer with a strong, warm, emotional voice and the look of a gentleman, Le Chanh Tin has stepped out of his comfort zone to become a loving and caring father in "I will change the baby's diaper", which has become more and more popular among young Vietnamese music lovers.

"I will change the baby's diaper" sends a message of sharing, caring, and family bonds. It's also in tune with ROSE BABY's slogan - "Love from Mom & Dad" - as each of its products represents great love and support from father and mother in every stage of a child's development.

