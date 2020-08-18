First-Ever Fully Customizable Pillow Launches

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enjoying a restful night's sleep with a pillow that's tailormade for you is no longer just a dream. Luxury bedding brand, Luxome, is making the concept of a highly personalized sleep experience a reality with the first-of-its-kind LAYR Pillow. Infinitely adjustable in firmness and height, the LAYR Pillow was created with the unique sleep habits and positions of each individual in mind, making it the ultimate innovation in customized comfort. The LAYR Pillow is now available exclusively on Luxome.com.

The first-of-its-kind Luxome LAYR Pillow has three unique inserts that are infinitely adjustable for personalized firmness and height.

Luxome is known for developing dream-worthy products that feature exceptional craftsmanship and unrivaled innovation. The LAYR Pillow allows consumers to reimagine everyday rest and relaxation, instead of settling on a standard run-of-the-mill pillow, which can affect not only a night's rest but also morning rejuvenation. From premium down alternative to the highest quality gel-infused memory foam, the LAYR Pillow design includes three distinct layers – Firm, Medium and Soft – that can be mixed and matched and separately adjusted for limitless combinations, without sacrificing quality.

"As more Americans are prioritizing self-care and wellness in their lives, the sleep category has seen exponential growth and innovation in recent years – yet often times, many of these offerings are lacking in craftsmanship, quality and modernized design," said Luxome Founder, Hyaat Chaudhary. "Luxome's mission is to make bedding better and we saw a white space in the pillow category to do just that. In a world where everything is becoming made-to-order, we saw the need for a pillow – a place where we spend a third of our day — to be customized too."

Unlike any pillow on the market, the Luxome LAYR Pillow allows users to fine tune both the firmness and height to their exact specifications through three unique inserts – the Soft premium down alternative insert, Medium gel-infused shredded memory foam insert and Firm 1" and 2" pieces of solid gel-infused memory foam inserts. Whether using a single insert, sticking with two favorites or stacking all three, consumers can arrange and even modify the fill of the individual inserts for the perfect height and feel.

The LAYR Pillow cover is made from a bamboo blend that is cooling, anti-microbial, temperature-regulating and moisture-wicking. Its memory foam is not only gel-infused, but also CertiPUR-US® certified – the most rigorous memory foam certification in the US. The foam in the LAYR Pillow is also made without substances of concern such as formaldehyde, mercury, lead, heavy metals and ozone depleters and is low VOCs for indoor air quality (less than 0.5 parts per million).

The Luxome LAYR Pillow is available in Standard/Queen and King sizes, with pricing from $130 to $150. To learn more about Luxome and its standout product offerings, visit www.luxome.com.

About Luxome

Luxome is a DTC luxury bedding brand dedicated to providing the sleep of your dreams through products born from exceptional craftsmanship and unrivaled innovation. With consumers being underserved in the sleep home goods category, Luxome uses rigorous product development to create superior bedding products that feature the highest quality materials, offer superior functionality and give you a luxurious nighttime or naptime experience. First known for their calming Weighted Blankets made from premium fabrics and constructed to have an optimized weight for any and every body, Luxome has already helped more than fifty-thousand people reduce stress and sleep better. The brand has recently developed new sleep-focused home goods constructed with materials such as 100 percent pure bamboo and CertiPUR-US® certified memory foam. Understanding that every person has unique sleep habits, positions and experiences, Luxome's mission is to deliver one-of-a-kind products that defy the ordinary.

SOURCE Luxome

Related Links

http://Luxome.com

