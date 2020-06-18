First Ever Girls Building Camp in Idaho Filling Fast
Girls Build Sponsored by CBH Homes is offering the first ever Idaho girls construction camp.
Jun 18, 2020, 11:00 ET
BOISE, Idaho, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This August, girls from ages 8-14 will be able to grab a hammer and a hard hat and learn the basics of building. CBH Homes is proud to be sponsoring Girls Build, a non-profit organization, to host the first ever girls construction camp in Idaho.
"Here at CBH Homes, we love what we do. We don't just build homes, we build dreams and want to show girls that construction is not only fun but a viable career choice." said Ronda Conger, Vice President of CBH Homes.
According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, only 10.3% of the construction industry workforce are women. CBH Homes is changing the perception of women in the industry and showing that there are options and growth for women in this industry.
"I started Girls Build when the only other program teaching girls construction in the Pacific Northwest shut its doors." said Katie Hughes, Execute Director/Founder of Girls Build. "We served 80 girls our first summer in one location in 2016. Now we are set to teach 350 girls in 5 locations."
CBH Homes chose to sponsor Girls Build because they were looking to expand their Neighborgood community impact. Neighborgood is CBH's company mission to be a good neighbor to the community, whether working with nonprofits, businesses, or any initiatives that contribute to good causes throughout the Treasure Valley. Girls Build fit the bill and CBH knew they had to bring Girls Build to Idaho!
Girls Build is a summer camp for girls ages 8-14 where in one week they learn the basics of building, including carpentry, plumbing, electricity, concrete and more! Girls have fun with other girls their age, and learn from skilled female instructors.
With only 5 spots remaining in the camp, the camp is expected to fill quickly. Here's how to register: WHEN | Monday, August 3rd - Friday, August 7th
WHERE | Fremont Middle School in Kuna
PRICE | $300 Camp Fee (scholarships available) - REGISTER HERE
Find more details here.
About CBH Homes:
CBH Homes has been building dreams for Idahoans for over 28 years, is Idaho's #1 Builder, an Idaho Best Place to Work, ranked #38 in the nation, and proudly working with over 20,000 happy homeowners. Cbhhomes.com RCE-923
SOURCE CBH Homes