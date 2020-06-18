First Ever Girls Building Camp in Idaho Filling Fast

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics , only 10.3% of the construction industry workforce are women. CBH Homes is changing the perception of women in the industry and showing that there are options and growth for women in this industry.

"I started Girls Build when the only other program teaching girls construction in the Pacific Northwest shut its doors." said Katie Hughes, Execute Director/Founder of Girls Build. "We served 80 girls our first summer in one location in 2016. Now we are set to teach 350 girls in 5 locations."

CBH Homes chose to sponsor Girls Build because they were looking to expand their Neighborgood community impact. Neighborgood is CBH's company mission to be a good neighbor to the community, whether working with nonprofits, businesses, or any initiatives that contribute to good causes throughout the Treasure Valley. Girls Build fit the bill and CBH knew they had to bring Girls Build to Idaho!

Girls Build is a summer camp for girls ages 8-14 where in one week they learn the basics of building, including carpentry, plumbing, electricity, concrete and more! Girls have fun with other girls their age, and learn from skilled female instructors.

About CBH Homes :

CBH Homes has been building dreams for Idahoans for over 28 years, is Idaho's #1 Builder, an Idaho Best Place to Work, ranked #38 in the nation, and proudly working with over 20,000 happy homeowners. Cbhhomes.com RCE-923

