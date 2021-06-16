First-Ever Global Food Allergy Virtual Summit is Aug. 13-15

VIENNA, Va., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New innovations in food allergy prevention and treatment promise to usher in a new era. How best to navigate these advances? Allergy & Asthma Network, the leading patient outreach, education, advocacy and research nonprofit, and Global Food Therapy are partnering to provide answers and more at the first-ever Global Food Allergy Virtual Summit, Aug. 13-15.

The Summit is free for all to attend. Attendees will hear from leading food allergy experts from around the world.

What: Global Food Allergy Virtual Summit

When: August 13-15, 2021

Where: A computer, laptop, smartphone or tablet near you

Registration: http://globalfoodallergysummit.com/

With food allergies on the rise in the United States, there is a growing need to provide education and connect people with experts in the field. More than 32 million Americans – including 6 million children – have at least one food allergy. Severe allergic reactions to food can be life-threatening.

Board-certified allergists and Global Food Therapy co-founders Douglas H. Jones, MD and Atul N. Shah, MD developed the concept and agenda of the Summit with the goal of engaging patients, parents and caregivers on food allergy prevention and treatment. The sessions are designed to provide practical, evidence-based, easy-to-understand information.

"We are excited to host the Summit with Allergy & Asthma Network and provide cutting-edge, science-based food allergy education to patients and families," Dr. Jones says. "The Summit will provide answers to many of the pressing questions on food allergy diagnosis, prevention, management and treatment. There are opportunities for ongoing learning and interaction with food allergy experts."

"Whether you are newly diagnosed with food allergies, developing an Allergy and Anaphylaxis Emergency Plan or considering oral immunotherapy, this Summit is packed with vital information for you," Dr. Shah says. "Many leading food allergy experts around the world are presenting at the Summit, so attendees can be assured they're hearing from trusted, credible sources."

Topics during the 3-day Summit include:

Understanding the science of food allergies

Food allergies vs. food sensitivity and intolerance

Anaphylaxis preparedness and going to the ER

When to see a food allergy specialist – and how to find one

Food allergy treatment: avoidance or immunotherapy?

Are you an oral immunotherapy (OIT) candidate?

Special considerations with oral immunotherapy

A look at the future of food allergy treatments

"As a mom of children with food allergies, I know firsthand how painful it feels to watch your child suffer a severe allergic reaction," says Tonya Winders, President and CEO of Allergy & Asthma Network. "By attending the Summit, parents and caregivers will be better prepared to manage food allergies at home and school, respond to emergencies, understand treatment options, and educate those they love and care about. We are proud to partner with Global Food Therapy on this Summit."

About Allergy & Asthma Network

Allergy & Asthma Network is the leading nonprofit patient outreach, education, advocacy and research organization for people with asthma, allergies and related conditions. Our patient-centered network unites individuals, families, healthcare professionals, industry and government decision makers to improve health and quality of life for Americans with asthma and allergies. We specialize in making accurate medical information understandable to all while promoting evidence-based standards of care. Learn more at AllergyAsthmaNetwork.org.

About Global Food Therapy

Douglas H. Jones, MD and Atul N. Shah, MD founded Global Food Therapy™ in 2018. They are internationally recognized food allergy experts with a combined 35+ years of experience caring for more than 35,000+ patients. Both are board-certified allergists in private practice and experienced in food allergy evaluation and management. They have completed oral immunotherapy (OIT) for peanut, milk, eggs, tree nuts, sesame, soy wheat, shellfish and more. Dr. Jones and Dr. Shah believe that every food allergy patient deserves immunotherapy. Avoidance is not the only answer. They invite you to enter the world of food immunotherapy, especially OIT.

Contact: Gary Fitzgerald

Allergy & Asthma Network

703-641-9595

[email protected]

SOURCE Allergy & Asthma Network

Related Links

http://www.aanma.org

