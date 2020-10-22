First Ever Hess Toy Ambulance On Sale

This heroic pair of first responder vehicles is designed to come to the rescue wherever the need. The red and white colored, heavy-duty Ambulance is equipped with 4 realistic emergency siren and flashing light combinations, 70 lights, and a rear door that doubles as a ramp to unload the Rescue truck. A mute mode enables flashing lights without the siren sounds. The Rescue truck features 26 additional lights and is powered by a pull-back motor that races in flat or wheelie positions.

Also available is the My First Hess Truck: 2020 Fire Truck. This first-in-a-series plush toy truck is designed especially for the youngest fans. Ideal for year-round birthday or new baby gifts, the sing-along and light-up plush toy retails for $29.99 with free standard shipping and Energizer® batteries included.

Hess also has made available for free download the 5th edition of a science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) curriculum guide. Designed by Baylor College of Medicine's Center for Educational Outreach, the guide provides 7 lessons featuring the 2020 Hess Ambulance and Rescue as a STEM learning tool.

The Hess Toy Truck, offered exclusively online at HessToyTruck.com, remains among the bestselling toys annually and a highly sought-after collectible and treasured holiday tradition that has been shared among families for 57 years. To stay up to date, sign up for alerts at HessToyTruck.com and follow Hess Toy Truck on Facebook and Instagram. For more information on Hess STEM, visit HessToyTruck.com/stem.

SOURCE Hess Corporation