First-Ever, Inline Pre-Filter Will 'Revolutionize' Water Filtration for RVers

MIRAMAR, Fla., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEAR 2 O® today announced the launch of its newest water filtration product, DirtGUARD™. As the first-ever, inline sediment pre-filter, this water filtration product is a game-changer for the RV community. Designed for use with most inline RV carbon filters, DirtGUARD eradicates one of the most common issues RV users experience with their water quality — sediment.

However, few products in recent memory have been capable of providing the range of benefits, as well as the overall impact, that the DirtGUARD promises to deliver. By delivering on those promises, DirtGUARD will be viewed as a "revolutionary" product within the RV water filtration industry.

"RVers have needed a product like DirtGUARD for quite some time," said Keith Bernard, CEO of CLEAR 2 O and designer of the DirtGUARD. "Campground water is notorious for containing large amounts of sediment, not to mention silt, sand, rust and other particulates that can clog filters and RV's plumbing fixtures. If the carbon in the filter becomes coated by sediments, then water can't properly pass through, and the filter is no longer able to do its job.

"DirtGUARD blocks sediment at a 20-micron level, prolonging the life of your inline filter so you can get the cleanest water possible and the most use out of your filter. DirtGUARD is designed to work in concert with most inline RV water filter brands that fit a standard water hose. By combining an existing inline RV filter with DirtGUARD, RVers will have a highly sophisticated, two-stage, inline RV filtration system that is both cost-effective and easy to store and maintain."

The durable patent-pending design of the CLEAR 2 O DirtGUARD is enhanced by a rigid filter made of ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE), known for its stiffness, strength, toughness, resistance to chemicals and moisture.

DirtGUARD can also be cleaned and backwashed up to three times to remove any loose sediment, helping to improve flow in high-sediment areas and further lengthen the life of the DirtGUARD.

Bernard noted that the addition of DirtGUARD adds significant momentum to the company's "Green Movement."

"We've adopted the slogan 'Join the Green Movement' to invite RVers to experience our products for themselves," he said. "We're confident that DirtGUARD is not only going to be popular among our current customer base, it will encourage RVers using competitive products to take a second look at us."

MSRP of the DirtGUARD RV Sediment Prefilter, which includes a filter, wrench, backwash adapter and bonus hose extender, is $39.99. It will be available in June 2020 on the CLEAR 2 O website, Amazon, Walmart, Camping World and other online retailers.

