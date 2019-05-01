First Ever Local Beer & Cider Festival Planned for May 11

SANTA FE, N.M., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Everybody knows that an apple a day keeps the doctor away. But not everyone knows this: Hard apple cider consumption is exploding across the country as the most popular alcoholic beverage of choice according to Wine and Craft Beverage News, and Santa Fe area enthusiasts are drinking it all in.

Buffalo Thunder plans to celebrate this growing trend by hosting the first ever Local Beer & Cider Festival on May 11.

"We've got a number of exceptional craft cideries in the Santa Fe area," according to Lisa Hoch, Corporate Marketing Manager for Buffalo Thunder Resort and Casino. "Our upcoming event will showcase many of them doing what they do best."

The Local Beer & Cider Festival is a full day of live entertainment, food vendors, craft cideries and breweries, jewelry, local crafts, t-shirts, prizes and more.

But it's not all eat, drink and be merry on May 11, said Hoch. The event itself is a fundraiser for the Food Depot, and a portion of the proceeds will go toward their mission of ending hunger across the state.

"The continued support of Buffalo Thunder Resort and Casino over the years has been truly amazing," said Jill Dixon, director of development for The Food Depot. "Buffalo Thunder's efforts to be true advocates in ending hunger in northern New Mexico is greatly appreciated."

These residents turn to emergency food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and senior centers for their daily meals, according to Dixon. The Food Depot works with more than 145 nonprofit partner agencies to distribute food in communities like Española, Taos and Raton — and many more across nine counties in northern New Mexico. In 2018, The Food Depot distributed 6.2 million pounds of food — enough for 5.1 million meals.

Participating event sponsors include Angry Orchard, Bloody Maria & Neuvo, Corona Premier, Firestone, Four Peaks, Sam Adams, Santa Fe Brewing and more.

The 2019 Local Beer & Cider Festival takes place in the Pueblo Ballroom starting at noon. Event tickets are on sale now for $25 (link here: https://buffalothunder.yapsody.com/event/index/388246/beer-cider-festival) or $30 on the day of event. This is an adults-only event and all attendees must be 21 years of age or older. Valid photo IDs are mandatory and will be checked at the door, according to event organizers. No exceptions.

About Buffalo Thunder Resort and Casino: https://buffalothunderresort.com

Buffalo Thunder Resort and Casino is located and operated by the Pueblo of Pojoaque just north of Santa Fe, New Mexico. Opened in 2008, Buffalo Thunder joined the ranks of the casino elite of New Mexico, including its sister casino, Cities of Gold. Art from Native contributors statewide, and from many different Pueblos, are displayed proudly throughout the casino.

About The Food Depot: https://www.thefooddepot.org/

The Food Depot is committed to ending hunger in Northern New Mexico. As the food bank for nine northern New Mexico counties, The Food Depot provides food to 145 nonprofit agencies including emergency food pantries, hot meal programs, homeless shelters, youth programs, senior centers, homes for the mentally disabled and shelters for battered persons. This service enables these agencies to stay focused on their primary missions such as sheltering homeless families, providing hot meals to the homebound and offering life skills development to youth. The food bank distributes an average of 520,000 pounds of food and household products each month, providing more than 430,000 meals to people in need — the most vulnerable of our community — children, seniors, working families and those in ill health.

Contact: Betsy Donnelly

Phone: 913 208 5400

E: 213873@email4pr.com

SOURCE Buffalo Thunder Resort and Casino

Related Links

http://www.buffalothunderresort.com

