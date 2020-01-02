First Ever National Use Your Gift Card Day™ On January 18th

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new shopping holiday will debut on January 18th to encourage people to get out and use their holiday gift cards before they become part of the $1 billion in gift cards that go unused each year. National retailers and restaurants are participating in National Use Your Gift Card Day with special offers or simply reminding people to use their gift cards.

According to the National Retail Federation, consumers planned to purchase three or four gift cards on average at an average $47 per card for a total of $27.5 billion during the holiday season. UseYourGiftCard.com is an online hub reminding consumers to use their gift cards or to consider donating them before they end up in the bottom of drawers and the back of wallets.

"We all do it! We receive gift cards that were at the top of our wish lists for the holidays with every intention to use them and then they're forgotten," said Tracy Tilson, Founder of UseYourGiftCard.com and National Use Your Gift Card Day. "National Use Your Gift Card Day is a reminder for consumers to use their gift cards so not a single dollar goes unspent."

UseYourGiftCard.com has been recognized by the 2020 edition of Chase's Calendar of Events as well as the Registrar at National Day Calendar® proclaiming National Use Your Gift Card Day to be observed on the third Saturday in January, annually.

Current list of top retailers and restaurants participating in National Use Your Gift Card Day include:

For additional participants and information visit www.useyourgiftcard.com and follow #NationalUseYourGiftCardDay on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About National Use Your Gift Card Day

National Use Your Gift Card Day is an American shopping holiday held the third Saturday each January. National Use Your Gift Card Day was created to remind consumers to use their unused gift cards before they are forgotten.

About UseYourGiftCard.com

UseYourGiftCard.com is a hub offering consumers special shopping deals and incentives, and helpful tips on how to use and maximize savings when shopping with gift cards.

Media Contact:

Maru Acosta

561-998-1995

macosta@tilsonpr.com

SOURCE UseYourGiftCard.com

Related Links

http://www.useyourgiftcard.com

