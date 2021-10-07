First-ever Student-run Golf Cart Ride Service Launches In Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matthias Serrano, a senior at the Florida State University Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship, has announced the launch of Curb Caddy, the first-ever, student-run golf cart ride service in the area around the FSU campus, College Town, and downtown Tallahassee, which has been welcomed with rave reviews and high demand.

Seeing a market opportunity, Serrano began the hop-on/hop-off riding experience business in August as a proof of concept, but quickly realized the tremendous demand among students and visitors for local transportation that is safe, convenient, and affordable. With demand so high, Serrano just added his second, brand new, six-seater golf cart equipped for street-legal transportation, with plans for an even larger fleet soon.

"The response to Curb Caddy has been tremendous and demand is through the roof," said Matthias Serrano, FSU senior and founder of the golf cart ride service. "We're very grateful to all of our customers for supporting our fledgling business and to the Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship for their help as a start-up incubator. Curb Caddy is fully committed to serving the Tallahassee community with a fun, safe, convenient, and affordable way to get around town, especially on busy nights and exciting Seminole gamedays," he concluded.

MORE ABOUT CURB CADDY

Curb Caddy drivers are always held to the highest standards of safety and customer service. Payment methods are very convenient as Curb Caddy offers payment via Venmo, Cash App, and cash. Curb Caddy carts, which are equipped with premium Outside Of Home (OOH) ad space, also provide a great advertising alternative for local businesses interested in achieving high visibility among FSU students and staff, business and government leaders, and visitors. The ads gain visibility with tens of thousands of impressions on the busiest days of operation with high foot traffic volume around the FSU campus and downtown Tallahassee. Tidy University, a local, student-run cleaning service, is among the first advertisers to join the Curb Caddy family.

For more information about Curb Caddy and its days and hours of operation, go to curbcaddyllc.com, or to book a ride today go to @CurbCaddyLLC on Instagram and click the button in the bio or just yell out "Hey, Curb Caddy" whenever you see a Curb Caddy cart on a curb near you.

