First Ever Virtual Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival Announces Movie Lineup

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The virtual Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival (SVJFF) opens August 23 and tickets to an impressive slate of SVJFF films are now available at www.svjff.org. The 29th Festival season, which runs until September 7, is 100 percent online for the first-time ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our first priority is to ensure that our audience members are safe," said Tzvia Shelef, SVJFF Executive Director. "That is why this year's Festival will for the first time stream 100% of our films online. Our audience will be able to view all the 21 films virtually from the safety and comfort of their homes."

In addition, according to Tzvia Shelef, SVJFF Executive Director, there will be a number of post-film Zoom video conference discussions with directors, and other film talent. Information and play dates are available on the Festival website, www.svjff.org. All movies and discussions will be available for unlimited viewing for 48 hours from the first screening.

Opening Night on August 23 will feature the important documentary film, "Shared Legacies: The African American Jewish Civil Rights Alliance." Following the movie there will be a discussion, with among other guests, Clarence Jones, the former personal counsel, advisor, speech writer and close friend of Martin Luther King, Jr., and Dr. Shari Rogers, the film's executive producer. The first screening of this film is available at on Sunday, Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. and the movie and a recording of the post-film discussion will be available for 48 hours from that time.

The SVJFF recently received a major two-year sponsorship from the San Francisco-based Koret Foundation. "We are extremely grateful to the Koret Foundation for this support," said Shelef, "and we are proud that the complete name for 2020 and 2021 is 'The Koret Foundation Presents the Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival.'"

The Silicon Valley Jewish Film Mission is to "…showcase Jewish culture, traditions and humor and spark dialogue around entertainment, art, politics, society and global issues." Last year, the Festival offered screenings in both Palo Alto and San Jose. The SVJFF plans to be back in theaters when it is safe to do so.

This is a complete list of the 2020 SVJFF films, and the first date and start time. Detailed descriptions are available via the svjff.org web site. All movies will be available for 48 hours:

Shared Legacies: August 23, 6 p.m.

Crescendo: August 24, 6 p.m.

An Irrepressible Woman: August 25, 6 p.m.

Ma'abarot: The Israeli Transit Camps, August 26

Pollywood: August 26, 8 p.m. (sold out)

Golda: August 27, 6 p.m.

On Broadway: August 28, 2 p.m.

The Collini Case: August 29, 6 p.m.

Heading Home: August 30, 4 p.m.

The Keeper: August 30, 6 p.m.

God of the Piano: August 31, 6 p.m.

Those Who Remained: September 1, 6 p.m.=

Mrs. G: September 2, 6 p.m.

The Rabbi from Hezbollah: September 2, 7 p.m.

Incitement: September 3, 6 p.m. (sold out)

Menachem Begin--Peace and War: September 5, 6 p.m.

To Life (Le Chaim): September 6, 4 p.m.

Standing Up, Falling Down: September 6, 6 p.m.

The Art of Waiting: September 6, 8 p.m.

Ben Gurion, Epilogue: September 7, 4 p.m.

My Amazing Funeral, September 7, 6 p.m.

