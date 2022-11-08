First Federal Bank Voted as Best Bank

LAKE CITY, Fla., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Federal Bank is honored to have received the 2022 recognition of "Best Bank" in 5 of its service areas; this is in addition to having been named by Newsweek as America's the Best Small Bank in Florida for 2022. As a community-based mutual institution headquartered in Lake City, FL, the bank is owned by its customers rather than stockholders, and has 25 branches in the Southeast and Midwest.

Best Bank Celebration

First Federal Bank concentrates on community, customer service, stability, and being trustworthy. Customers experience the genuine difference in each interaction. Community members who subscribe to The Gainesville Sun, Washington County News, Lake City Reporter, News Leader, and The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette took time to cast their votes to support the recognition underscoring the importance of the bank's community focus.

John Medina, President and CEO, shares "Our mission is to provide our communities with a financially stable bank that is a great place to work and a great place to bank. Our culture is vital to accomplishing our mission and differentiating us from competitors and other businesses."

In February of this year, First Federal Bank kicked off a year-long 60th anniversary celebration with customer appreciation events and launched a 60 Days of Giving program. Bank employees had the opportunity to nominate local organizations with one winner drawn each day for 60 days. $1,000 was donated to each of the winners. On the 60th day, the non-profit received a grand prize of $6,000.

With the steady, forward-thinking leadership, the bank expertly and thoughtfully develops state-of-the-art solutions as the economic landscape continues to evolve, while continuing to be recognized as best bank for the future.

About First Federal Bank

First Federal Bank is a community-based bank offering consumer and commercial banking solutions, services, and loans through banking offices in Florida's Panhandle, North Central and East Florida, and coastal South Carolina. Mortgage, SBA and USDA customers are served through lending offices across the Southeast and Midwest. First Federal is headquartered in Lake City, Florida with assets totaling over $3.6 billion. First Federal has received a "5-Star, Superior" financial rating from BauerFinancial, Inc., of Coral Gables, Fla. for more than two decades and was recognized by Newsweek as "Best Small Bank in Florida" in 2020 and 2021. For more information, visit www.ffbf.com.

SOURCE First Federal Bank