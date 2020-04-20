First Financial Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

CINCINNATI, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) ("First Financial" or the "Company") announced financial results for the first quarter 2020. In addition, the Company has highlighted client and associate outreach initiatives related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company reported net income of $28.6 million, or $0.29 per diluted common share. These results compare to net income of $48.7 million, or $0.49 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $45.8 million, or $0.47 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2019.

Return on average assets for the first quarter of 2020 was 0.79% while return on average tangible common equity was 9.71%. These compare to returns on average assets of 1.34% and 1.33%, and returns on average tangible common equity of 15.84% and 15.95%, in the fourth quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2019, respectively.

First quarter 2020 highlights include:

After adjustments (1) for merger-related, nonrecurring and certain COVID-19 related items:

for merger-related, nonrecurring and certain COVID-19 related items: Net income of $0.31 per diluted common share

per diluted common share

0.85% return on average assets; 10.41% return on average tangible common equity

Adjustments (1) to net income include:

to net income include: $1.0 million contribution to First Financial Foundation for COVID-19 relief

contribution to First Financial Foundation for COVID-19 relief

$1.5 million of other nonrecurring costs such as branch consolidation costs

of other nonrecurring costs such as branch consolidation costs Total Allowance for Credit Losses of $158.2 million ; Total quarterly provision for credit losses of $25.4 million

; Total quarterly provision for credit losses of Adopted CECL as of January 1



Loans and leases - ACL of $143.9 million , 1.55% of total loans; $23.9 provision expense

, 1.55% of total loans; provision expense

Unfunded Commitments - ACL of $14.3 million ; $1.6 million provision expense

; provision expense

Substantially all of first quarter provision expense related to expected economic impact from COVID-19

Loan balances grew 4.6% on an annualized basis

$106.2 million increase compared to the linked quarter driven by commercial real estate

increase compared to the linked quarter driven by commercial real estate Net interest margin of 3.77% on a fully tax-equivalent basis (1)

12 basis point reduction from the linked quarter



Impact of lower interest rates on asset yields, lower loan fees and lower purchase accounting accretion partially offset by funding cost reductions

Noninterest income of $35.4 million

$4.0 million , or 65.7% increase in foreign exchange income

, or 65.7% increase in foreign exchange income

Continued strong client derivative fee income



Record trust and wealth management fees; increased $0.6 million , or 14.2%



(1) Financial information in this release that is described as "adjusted" or that is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis is non-GAAP. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

Noninterest expenses of $89.7 million , or $87.2 million as adjusted (1)

, or as adjusted Efficiency ratio of 59.9%; 58.2% as adjusted (1)



$1.0 million contribution to First Financial Foundation for COVID-19 relief

contribution to First Financial Foundation for COVID-19 relief

Elevated healthcare costs, seasonal increases in payroll taxes and incentive compensation related to the increase in foreign exchange income drove higher salary and benefits expense

Strong capital ratios

Total capital of 13.54%; Tier 1 common equity of 11.27%; Tangible common equity of 8.25%



Tangible book value per share of $11.82

To date, the Company has performed the following In response to COVID-19:

Introduced hardship relief programs that include payment deferrals, fee-waivers and suspension of foreclosures

Processed modifications for over $950 million , or 10% of total loans

, or 10% of total loans

Successfully modified over $45 million in consumer loans

in consumer loans Participant in CARES Act SBA Paycheck Protection Program

Received in excess of 5,700 PPP applications; over $1 billion in requests

in requests

Approximately 3,600 PPP requests, or 63% of applicants, approved by SBA

Accelerated adoption of new processes and technologies to ease customer access to banking services

Archie Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The first quarter of 2020 proved to be one of the most unique and challenging quarters in our industry's history. While the first half of the quarter was marked by strong financial performance, March was characterized by economic, logistical and social upheaval. In a rapidly changing operational and economic landscape, we successfully implemented a comprehensive business continuity plan without sacrificing the performance and service our borrowers and shareholders have come to expect and were pleased that pre-provision financial results exceeded our expectations, despite a 150 basis point drop in interest rates."

Mr. Brown continued, "First quarter earnings were solid, although they were obviously negatively impacted by COVID's influence on our CECL model. To date, credit stress on the loan portfolio has been limited, evidenced by net recoveries during the period, however the quarterly provision expense reflects our expectation for that to change during the remainder of the year. We were pleased with our ability to manage the margin despite strong interest rate headwinds, as we successfully lowered deposit costs to help alleviate the pressure from declining asset yields, fewer loan fees and lower purchase accounting accretion. In addition, a record quarter from Bannockburn combined with a relatively flat expense base to offset expected seasonal declines in noninterest income to result in a sub-60% adjusted efficiency ratio."

Mr. Brown further remarked, "We began monitoring the pandemic early and preparing in the event it affected our markets. As a result, in response to the pandemic, our executive committee was able to immediately shift to crisis management, working to develop plans and products to assist our clients and communities in a meaningful way. This included the development of our Hardship Relief program, which includes various payment deferral options for borrowers, as well as making a $1.0 million contribution to help fund COVID-19 relief efforts in communities throughout our footprint. We are also actively engaged in extending loans under the U.S. Government's Paycheck Protection Program to our loan and deposit customers. We continue to actively monitor the actions of the federal and state governments, and are proactively assisting our clients to ensure they are aware of every program and level of financial assistance available to them."

Mr. Brown concluded, "The end of the first quarter was certainly unprecedented, and one we will never forget. Our agile response to these trying circumstances has truly highlighted our strength as a Company. In the face of a pandemic, we were able to deliver solid financial performance while maintaining focus on our customers and communities. Although certain performance metrics are difficult to forecast for the remainder of the year, we pledge to remain diligent and manage the Company in a way that continues to deliver maximum shareholder value while prioritizing the physical and financial well-being of our clients and associates."

Full detail of the Company's first quarter performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.

Teleconference / Webcast Information

First Financial's executive management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial and operating results on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Members of the public who would like to listen to the conference call should dial (877) 506-6873 (U.S. toll free), (855) 669-9657 (Canada toll free) or +1 (412) 380-2003 (International) (no passcode required). The number should be dialed five to ten minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The conference call will also be accessible as an audio webcast via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.bankatfirst.com . A replay of the conference call will be available beginning one hour after the completion of the live call at (877) 344-7529 (U.S. toll free), (855) 669-9658 (Canada toll free) and +1 (412) 317-0088 (International); conference number 10141642. The webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for 12 months.

Press Release and Additional Information on Website

This press release as well as supplemental information are available to the public through the Investor Relations section of First Financial's website at www.bankatfirst.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position. Where Non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measures, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the section titled "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this report which are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as ''believes,'' ''anticipates,'' "likely," "expected," "estimated," ''intends'' and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make about (i) our future operating or financial performance, including revenues, income or loss and earnings or loss per share, (ii) future common stock dividends, (iii) our capital structure, including future capital levels, (iv) our plans, objectives and strategies, and (v) the assumptions that underlie our forward-looking statements.

As with any forecast or projection, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and outcomes may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or outcomes indicated in these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation:

economic, market, liquidity, credit, interest rate, operational and technological risks associated with the Company's business;

future credit quality and performance, including our expectations regarding future loan losses and our allowance for credit losses

the effect of and changes in policies and laws or regulatory agencies, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and other legislation and regulation relating to the banking industry; (iv) management's ability to effectively execute its business plans;

mergers and acquisitions, including costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquired companies;

the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the Company's acquisitions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period;

the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices;

changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving and changes in unemployment;

changes in customers' performance and creditworthiness;

the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation;

current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing prices, high unemployment rates, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, and any slowdown in global economic growth;

the adverse impact on the U.S. economy, including the markets in which we operate, of the novel coronavirus, which causes the Coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19"), global pandemic, and the impact of a slowing U.S. economy and increased unemployment on the performance of our loan and lease portfolio, the market value of our investment securities, the availability of sources of funding and the demand for our products;

our capital and liquidity requirements (including under regulatory capital standards, such as the Basel III capital standards) and our ability to generate capital internally or raise capital on favorable terms;

financial services reform and other current, pending or future legislation or regulation that could have a negative effect on our revenue and businesses, including the Dodd-Frank Act and other legislation and regulation relating to bank products and services;

the effect of the current interest rate environment or changes in interest rates or in the level or composition of our assets or liabilities on our net interest income, net interest margin and our mortgage originations, mortgage servicing rights and mortgage loans held for sale;

the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our brokerage, asset and wealth management businesses;

a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber attacks;

the effect of changes in the level of checking or savings account deposits on our funding costs and net interest margin; and

our ability to develop and execute effective business plans and strategies

Additional factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as well as our other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov .

All forward-looking statements included in this filing are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available at the time of the filing. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had $15.1 billion in assets, $9.3 billion in loans, $10.6 billion in deposits and $2.2 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $2.6 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2020. The Company operated 145 full service banking centers as of March 31, 2020, primarily in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com .

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

















Net income $ 28,628



$ 48,677



$ 50,856



$ 52,703



$ 45,839

Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.29



$ 0.49



$ 0.52



$ 0.54



$ 0.47

Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.29



$ 0.49



$ 0.51



$ 0.53



$ 0.47

Dividends declared per share $ 0.23



$ 0.23



$ 0.23



$ 0.22



$ 0.22





















KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

















Return on average assets 0.79 %

1.34 %

1.41 %

1.50 %

1.33 % Return on average shareholders' equity 5.21 %

8.60 %

9.13 %

9.85 %

8.88 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 9.71 %

15.84 %

16.15 %

17.33 %

15.95 %



















Net interest margin 3.71 %

3.84 %

3.91 %

3.99 %

4.05 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 3.77 %

3.89 %

3.96 %

4.04 %

4.10 %



















Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets 14.47 %

15.49 %

15.62 %

15.16 %

15.14 % Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:

















Ending tangible assets 8.25 %

9.07 %

9.17 %

9.34 %

9.15 % Risk-weighted assets 10.50 %

11.09 %

11.34 %

11.82 %

11.61 %



















Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets 15.21 %

15.53 %

15.43 %

15.22 %

15.01 % Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of

















average tangible assets 8.79 %

9.07 %

9.35 %

9.26 %

8.95 %



















Book value per share $ 22.25



$ 22.82



$ 22.59



$ 22.18



$ 21.60

Tangible book value per share $ 11.82



$ 12.42



$ 12.33



$ 12.79



$ 12.19





















Common equity tier 1 ratio (2) 11.27 %

11.30 %

11.52 %

12.00 %

12.03 % Tier 1 ratio (2) 11.66 %

11.69 %

11.91 %

12.40 %

12.43 % Total capital ratio (2) 13.54 %

13.39 %

13.62 %

14.20 %

14.24 % Leverage ratio (2) 9.49 %

9.58 %

9.75 %

10.02 %

9.84 %



















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

















Loans (3) $ 9,220,643



$ 9,149,222



$ 9,014,092



$ 8,852,662



$ 8,773,310

Investment securities 3,115,723



3,102,867



3,290,666



3,408,994



3,355,732

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 39,332



36,672



38,569



33,255



34,709

Total earning assets $ 12,375,698



$ 12,288,761



$ 12,343,327



$ 12,294,911



$ 12,163,751

Total assets $ 14,524,422



$ 14,460,288



$ 14,320,514



$ 14,102,733



$ 13,952,551

Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 2,643,240



$ 2,638,908



$ 2,513,458



$ 2,484,214



$ 2,457,587

Interest-bearing deposits 7,590,791



7,583,531



7,504,708



7,612,146



7,610,092

Total deposits $ 10,234,031



$ 10,222,439



$ 10,018,166



$ 10,096,360



$ 10,067,679

Borrowings $ 1,735,767



$ 1,613,696



$ 1,816,983



$ 1,656,570



$ 1,587,068

Shareholders' equity $ 2,209,733



$ 2,245,107



$ 2,210,327



$ 2,146,997



$ 2,094,234





















CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS















Allowance to ending loans 1.55 %

0.63 %

0.62 %

0.69 %

0.64 % Allowance to nonaccrual loans 296.51 %

119.69 %

93.18 %

119.86 %

95.40 % Allowance to nonperforming loans 203.42 %

96.73 %

71.46 %

69.33 %

68.94 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.76 %

0.65 %

0.87 %

0.99 %

0.93 % Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO 0.78 %

0.67 %

0.89 %

1.00 %

0.95 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.48 %

0.42 %

0.56 %

0.62 %

0.60 % Classified assets to total assets 0.83 %

0.62 %

0.92 %

1.02 %

1.01 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) (0.04) %

0.15 %

0.45 %

0.08 %

0.64 %

(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons. (2) March 31, 2020 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary. (3) Includes loans held for sale.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

























2020

2019

First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Full

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Year Interest income





















Loans and leases, including fees $ 115,775



$ 122,802



$ 126,786



$ 126,365



$ 123,056



$ 499,009

Investment securities





















Taxable 19,005



20,137



22,180



23,616



24,235



90,168

Tax-exempt 4,582



4,545



4,457



4,336



4,258



17,596

Total investment securities interest 23,587



24,682



26,637



27,952



28,493



107,764

Other earning assets 142



167



222



206



210



805

Total interest income 139,504



147,651



153,645



154,523



151,759



607,578

























Interest expense





















Deposits 16,365



19,026



20,151



20,612



19,243



79,032

Short-term borrowings 5,087



5,430



7,199



6,646



5,960



25,235

Long-term borrowings 3,770



4,293



4,760



4,963



5,041



19,057

Total interest expense 25,222



28,749



32,110



32,221



30,244



123,324

Net interest income 114,282



118,902



121,535



122,302



121,515



484,254

Provision for credit losses-loans and leases (1) 23,880



4,629



5,228



6,658



14,083



30,598

Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments (1) 1,568



177



(216)



(132)



6



(165)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses 88,834



114,096



116,523



115,776



107,426



453,821

























Noninterest income





















Service charges on deposit accounts 8,435



9,343



9,874



9,819



8,903



37,939

Trust and wealth management fees 4,469



3,913



3,718



3,943



4,070



15,644

Bankcard income 2,698



3,405



3,316



6,497



5,586



18,804

Client derivative fees 3,105



4,194



4,859



4,905



1,704



15,662

Foreign exchange income 9,966



6,014



1,708



17



0



7,739

Net gains from sales of loans 2,831



4,723



4,806



3,432



1,890



14,851

Net gains on sale of investment securities (59)



(296)



105



(37)



(178)



(406)

Other 3,939



5,472



4,754



6,062



4,852



21,140

Total noninterest income 35,384



36,768



33,140



34,638



26,827



131,373

























Noninterest expenses





















Salaries and employee benefits 54,822



53,952



53,212



53,985



47,912



209,061

Net occupancy 6,104



6,334



5,509



5,596



6,630



24,069

Furniture and equipment 4,053



4,145



4,120



4,222



3,416



15,903

Data processing 6,389



5,996



5,774



4,984



5,127



21,881

Marketing 1,220



1,980



1,346



1,976



1,606



6,908

Communication 890



882



910



747



728



3,267

Professional services 2,275



2,192



4,771



2,039



2,252



11,254

State intangible tax 1,516



1,767



1,445



1,307



1,310



5,829

FDIC assessments 1,405



1,055



(1,097)



1,065



950



1,973

Intangible amortization 2,792



3,150



2,432



2,044



2,045



9,671

Other 8,200



11,434



8,020



6,545



6,517



32,516

Total noninterest expenses 89,666



92,887



86,442



84,510



78,493



342,332

Income before income taxes 34,552



57,977



63,221



65,904



55,760



242,862

Income tax expense (benefit) 5,924



9,300



12,365



13,201



9,921



44,787

Net income $ 28,628



$ 48,677



$ 50,856



$ 52,703



$ 45,839



$ 198,075

























ADDITIONAL DATA





















Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.29



$ 0.49



$ 0.52



$ 0.54



$ 0.47



$ 2.01

Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.29



$ 0.49



$ 0.51



$ 0.53



$ 0.47



$ 2.00

Dividends declared per share $ 0.23



$ 0.23



$ 0.23



$ 0.22



$ 0.22



$ 0.90

























Return on average assets 0.79 %

1.34 %

1.41 %

1.50 %

1.33 %

1.39 % Return on average shareholders' equity 5.21 %

8.60 %

9.13 %

9.85 %

8.88 %

9.11 %























Interest income $ 139,504



$ 147,651



$ 153,645



$ 154,523



$ 151,759



$ 607,578

Tax equivalent adjustment 1,624



1,630



1,759



1,416



1,523



6,328

Interest income - tax equivalent 141,128



149,281



155,404



155,939



153,282



613,906

Interest expense 25,222



28,749



32,110



32,221



30,244



123,324

Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 115,906



$ 120,532



$ 123,294



$ 123,718



$ 123,038



$ 490,582

























Net interest margin 3.71 %

3.84 %

3.91 %

3.99 %

4.05 %

3.95 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (2) 3.77 %

3.89 %

3.96 %

4.04 %

4.10 %

4.00 %























Full-time equivalent employees 2,067



2,065



2,064



2,076



2,087































(1) Beginning January 1,2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on the incurred loss methodology.



(2) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

































Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

% Change

% Change



2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

Linked Qtr.

Comp Qtr.

ASSETS



























Cash and due from banks $ 261,892



$ 200,691



$ 242,482



$ 169,694



$ 169,004



30.5 %

55.0 %

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 71,071



56,948



39,669



101,668



50,224



24.8 %

41.5 %

Investment securities available-for-sale 2,908,688



2,852,084



2,850,502



3,152,970



3,113,811



2.0 %

(6.6) %

Investment securities held-to-maturity 136,744



142,862



148,778



154,327



158,305



(4.3) %

(13.6) %

Other investments 143,581



125,020



124,965



127,439



115,731



14.8 %

24.1 %

Loans held for sale 27,334



13,680



23,528



20,244



8,217



99.8 %

232.7 %

Loans and leases



























Commercial and industrial 2,477,773



2,465,877



2,470,017



2,547,997



2,543,427



0.5 %

(2.6) %

Lease financing 82,602



88,364



92,616



90,638



95,573



(6.5) %

(13.6) %

Construction real estate 500,311



493,182



515,960



497,683



458,113



1.4 %

9.2 %

Commercial real estate 4,278,257



4,194,651



4,015,908



3,903,654



3,802,179



2.0 %

12.5 %

Residential real estate 1,061,792



1,055,949



1,055,007



1,015,820



975,120



0.6 %

8.9 %

Home equity 781,243



771,869



776,885



787,139



797,118



1.2 %

(2.0) %

Installment 80,085



82,589



88,275



89,149



90,689



(3.0) %

(11.7) %

Credit card 45,756



49,184



49,010



48,706



46,982



(7.0) %

(2.6) %

Total loans 9,307,819



9,201,665



9,063,678



8,980,786



8,809,201



1.2 %

5.7 %

Less:



























Allowance for credit losses (1) 143,885



57,650



56,552



61,549



56,722



149.6 %

153.7 %

Net loans 9,163,934



9,144,015



9,007,126



8,919,237



8,752,479



0.2 %

4.7 %

Premises and equipment 212,787



214,506



213,681



211,313



210,676



(0.8) %

1.0 %

Goodwill 937,771



937,771



937,689



879,727



879,727



0.0 %

6.6 %

Other intangibles 73,258



76,201



79,506



36,349



38,571



(3.9) %

89.9 %

Accrued interest and other assets 1,120,507



747,847



812,519



664,695



577,518



49.8 %

94.0 %

Total Assets $ 15,057,567



$ 14,511,625



$ 14,480,445



$ 14,437,663



$ 14,074,263



3.8 %

7.0 %































LIABILITIES



























Deposits



























Interest-bearing demand $ 2,498,109



$ 2,364,881



$ 2,316,301



$ 2,332,692



$ 2,235,036



5.6 %

11.8 %

Savings 2,978,250



2,960,979



2,924,200



2,953,114



3,100,894



0.6 %

(4.0) %

Time 2,435,858



2,240,441



2,308,617



2,321,908



2,309,810



8.7 %

5.5 %

Total interest-bearing deposits 7,912,217



7,566,301



7,549,118



7,607,714



7,645,740



4.6 %

3.5 %

Noninterest-bearing 2,723,341



2,643,928



2,534,739



2,501,290



2,488,157



3.0 %

9.5 %

Total deposits 10,635,558



10,210,229



10,083,857



10,109,004



10,133,897



4.2 %

5.0 %

Federal funds purchased and securities sold



























under agreements to repurchase 215,824



165,181



85,286



260,621



95,015



30.7 %

127.1 %

FHLB short-term borrowings 1,181,900



1,151,000



1,128,900



1,052,700



952,400



2.7 %

24.1 %

Total short-term borrowings 1,397,724



1,316,181



1,214,186



1,313,321



1,047,415



6.2 %

33.4 %

Long-term debt 325,566



414,376



498,778



547,042



546,423



(21.4) %

(40.4) %

Total borrowed funds 1,723,290



1,730,557



1,712,964



1,860,363



1,593,838



(0.4) %

8.1 %

Accrued interest and other liabilities 519,336



323,134



422,311



280,107



216,109



60.7 %

140.3 %

Total Liabilities 12,878,184



12,263,920



12,219,132



12,249,474



11,943,844



5.0 %

7.8 %































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Common stock 1,633,950



1,640,771



1,639,333



1,623,699



1,622,554



(0.4) %

0.7 %

Retained earnings 660,653



711,249



685,368



657,730



626,408



(7.1) %

5.5 %

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 11,788



13,323



15,450



5,193



(19,635)



(11.5) %

160.0 %

Treasury stock, at cost (127,008)



(117,638)



(78,838)



(98,433)



(98,908)



8.0 %

28.4 %

Total Shareholders' Equity 2,179,383



2,247,705



2,261,313



2,188,189



2,130,419



(3.0) %

2.3 %

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 15,057,567



$ 14,511,625



$ 14,480,445



$ 14,437,663



$ 14,074,263



3.8 %

7.0 %































(1) Beginning January 1,2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on the incurred loss methodology.



FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





Quarterly Averages

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019 ASSETS

















Cash and due from banks $ 235,696



$ 221,060



$ 191,000



$ 173,278



$ 181,695

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 39,332



36,672



38,569



33,255



34,709

Investment securities 3,115,723



3,102,867



3,290,666



3,408,994



3,355,732

Loans held for sale 13,174



21,050



18,197



13,258



6,392

Loans and leases

















Commercial and industrial 2,450,893



2,469,810



2,509,782



2,533,981



2,509,274

Lease financing 85,782



91,225



94,858



94,458



91,043

Construction real estate 501,471



501,892



509,742



457,962



496,153

Commercial real estate 4,209,345



4,102,288



3,925,028



3,834,404



3,762,314

Residential real estate 1,055,456



1,053,707



1,035,975



989,923



961,584

Home equity 773,082



773,119



781,340



789,087



807,768

Installment 81,234



85,515



88,760



89,778



91,270

Credit card 50,206



50,616



50,410



49,811



47,512

Total loans 9,207,469



9,128,172



8,995,895



8,839,404



8,766,918

Less:

















Allowance for credit losses (1) 121,126



56,649



61,911



58,335



57,088

Net loans 9,086,343



9,071,523



8,933,984



8,781,069



8,709,830

Premises and equipment 215,545



215,171



215,671



211,714



213,208

Goodwill 937,771



937,710



899,888



879,726



878,541

Other intangibles 75,014



78,190



51,365



37,666



39,900

Accrued interest and other assets 805,824



776,045



681,174



563,773



532,544

Total Assets $ 14,524,422



$ 14,460,288



$ 14,320,514



$ 14,102,733



$ 13,952,551





















LIABILITIES

















Deposits

















Interest-bearing demand $ 2,418,193



$ 2,373,962



$ 2,325,405



$ 2,334,322



$ 2,269,948

Savings 2,976,518



2,995,395



2,945,076



3,057,100



3,115,557

Time 2,196,080



2,214,174



2,234,227



2,220,724



2,224,587

Total interest-bearing deposits 7,590,791



7,583,531



7,504,708



7,612,146



7,610,092

Noninterest-bearing 2,643,240



2,638,908



2,513,458



2,484,214



2,457,587

Total deposits 10,234,031



10,222,439



10,018,166



10,096,360



10,067,679

Federal funds purchased and securities sold

















under agreements to repurchase 164,093



206,800



185,156



126,872



103,147

FHLB short-term borrowings 1,189,765



952,625



1,112,091



982,993



913,974

Total short-term borrowings 1,353,858



1,159,425



1,297,247



1,109,865



1,017,121

Long-term debt 381,909



454,271



519,736



546,705



569,947

Total borrowed funds 1,735,767



1,613,696



1,816,983



1,656,570



1,587,068

Accrued interest and other liabilities 344,891



379,046



275,038



202,806



203,570

Total Liabilities 12,314,689



12,215,181



12,110,187



11,955,736



11,858,317





















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Common stock 1,638,851



1,640,066



1,629,286



1,622,994



1,625,228

Retained earnings 660,108



691,236



662,899



635,629



610,737

Accumulated other comprehensive loss 31,200



13,986



11,985



(12,889)



(39,796)

Treasury stock, at cost (120,426)



(100,181)



(93,843)



(98,737)



(101,935)

Total Shareholders' Equity 2,209,733



2,245,107



2,210,327



2,146,997



2,094,234

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 14,524,422



$ 14,460,288



$ 14,320,514



$ 14,102,733



$ 13,952,551





















(1) Beginning January 1,2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on the incurred loss methodology.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

































Quarterly Averages



























March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

March 31, 2019

Linked Qtr. Income Variance

Comparable Qtr. Income Variance



Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total Earning assets















































Investments:















































Investment securities

$ 3,115,723



3.04 %

$ 3,102,867



3.16 %

$ 3,355,732



3.44 %

$ (934)



$ (161)



$ (1,095)



$ (3,368)



$ (1,538)



$ (4,906)

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

39,332



1.45 %

36,672



1.81 %

34,709



2.45 %

(33)



8



(25)



(86)



18



(68)

Gross loans (1)

9,220,643



5.04 %

9,149,222



5.33 %

8,773,310



5.69 %

(6,661)



(366)



(7,027)



(14,108)



6,827



(7,281)

Total earning assets

12,375,698



4.52 %

12,288,761



4.77 %

12,163,751



5.06 %

(7,628)



(519)



(8,147)



(17,562)



5,307



(12,255)



















































Nonearning assets















































Allowance for credit losses

(121,126)







(56,649)







(57,088)





























Cash and due from banks

235,696







221,060







181,695





























Accrued interest and other assets

2,034,154







2,007,116







1,664,193





























Total assets

$ 14,524,422







$ 14,460,288







$ 13,952,551















































































Interest-bearing liabilities















































Deposits:















































Interest-bearing demand

$ 2,418,193



0.45 %

$ 2,373,962



0.53 %

$ 2,269,948



0.50 %























Savings

2,976,518



0.45 %

2,995,395



0.60 %

3,115,557



0.76 %























Time

2,196,080



1.88 %

2,214,174



2.03 %

2,224,587



1.94 %























Total interest-bearing deposits

7,590,791



0.86 %

7,583,531



1.00 %

7,610,092



1.03 %

$ (2,497)



$ (164)



$ (2,661)



$ (3,017)



$ 139



$ (2,878)

Borrowed funds















































Short-term borrowings

1,353,858



1.51 %

1,159,425



1.86 %

1,017,121



2.38 %

(1,026)



683



(343)



(2,180)



1,307



(873)

Long-term debt

381,909



3.96 %

454,271



3.75 %

569,947



3.59 %

241



(764)



(523)



523



(1,794)



(1,271)

Total borrowed funds

1,735,767



2.05 %

1,613,696



2.39 %

1,587,068



2.81 %

(785)



(81)



(866)



(1,657)



(487)



(2,144)

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,326,558



1.08 %

9,197,227



1.24 %

9,197,160



1.33 %

(3,282)



(245)



(3,527)



(4,674)



(348)



(5,022)



















































Noninterest-bearing liabilities















































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

2,643,240







2,638,908







2,457,587





























Other liabilities

344,891







379,046







203,570





























Shareholders' equity

2,209,733







2,245,107







2,094,234





























Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 14,524,422







$ 14,460,288







$ 13,952,551















































































Net interest income

$ 114,282







$ 118,902







$ 121,515







$ (4,346)



$ (274)



$ (4,620)



$ (12,888)



$ 5,655



$ (7,233)

Net interest spread





3.44 %





3.53 %





3.73 %























Net interest margin





3.71 %





3.84 %





4.05 %









































































Tax equivalent adjustment





0.06 %





0.05 %





0.05 %























Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)





3.77 %





3.89 %





4.10 %



























































































































(1) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CREDIT QUALITY

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)















































Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,



2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS ACTIVITY













Balance at beginning of period, prior to adoption of ASC 326 $ 57,650



$ 56,552



$ 61,549



$ 56,722



$ 56,542



Impact of adopting ASC 326 61,505



0



0



0



0



Provision for credit losses 23,880



4,629



5,228



6,658



14,083



Gross charge-offs



















Commercial and industrial 1,091



2,919



9,556



1,873



12,328



Lease financing 0



62



0



0



100



Construction real estate 0



0



0



0



0



Commercial real estate 4



1,854



535



86



1,214



Residential real estate 115



167



278



150



82



Home equity 267



807



627



689



468



Installment 61



31



65



78



49



Credit card 311



319



598



289



341



Total gross charge-offs 1,849



6,159



11,659



3,165



14,582



Recoveries



















Commercial and industrial 2,000



1,796



556



291



240



Lease financing 0



0



0



0



0



Construction real estate 0



0



0



5



63



Commercial real estate 234



439



347



254



73



Residential real estate 52



72



64



101



36



Home equity 339



243



335



572



185



Installment 31



49



93



61



48



Credit card 43



29



39



50



34



Total recoveries 2,699



2,628



1,434



1,334



679



Total net charge-offs (850)



3,531



10,225



1,831



13,903



Ending allowance for credit losses $ 143,885



$ 57,650



$ 56,552



$ 61,549



$ 56,722

























NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES (ANNUALIZED)













Commercial and industrial (0.15) %

0.18 %

1.42 %

0.25 %

1.95 %

Lease financing 0.00 %

0.27 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.45 %

Construction real estate 0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

(0.05) %

Commercial real estate (0.02) %

0.14 %

0.02 %

(0.02) %

0.12 %

Residential real estate 0.02 %

0.04 %

0.08 %

0.02 %

0.02 %

Home equity (0.04) %

0.29 %

0.15 %

0.06 %

0.14 %

Installment 0.15 %

(0.08) %

(0.13) %

0.08 %

0.00 %

Credit card 2.15 %

2.27 %

4.40 %

1.92 %

2.62 %

Total net charge-offs (0.04) %

0.15 %

0.45 %

0.08 %

0.64 %























COMPONENTS OF NONPERFORMING LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS, AND UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS

Nonaccrual loans (1)



















Commercial and industrial $ 21,126



$ 24,346



$ 28,358



$ 18,502



$ 19,263



Lease financing 222



223



284



295



301



Construction real estate 0



0



5



6



7



Commercial real estate 10,050



7,295



14,889



15,981



21,082



Residential real estate 11,163



10,892



11,655



11,627



13,052



Home equity 5,821



5,242



5,427



4,745



5,581



Installment 145



167



75



195



170



Nonaccrual loans 48,527



48,165



60,693



51,351



59,456



Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) 22,206



11,435



18,450



37,420



22,817



Total nonperforming loans 70,733



59,600



79,143



88,771



82,273



Other real estate owned (OREO) 1,467



2,033



1,613



1,421



1,665



Total nonperforming assets 72,200



61,633



80,756



90,192



83,938



Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 120



201



287



107



178



Total underperforming assets $ 72,320



$ 61,834



$ 81,043



$ 90,299



$ 84,116



Total classified assets $ 124,510



$ 89,250



$ 132,500



$ 147,753



$ 142,014

























CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS













Allowance for credit losses to



















Nonaccrual loans 296.51 %

119.69 %

93.18 %

119.86 %

95.40 %

Nonperforming loans 203.42 %

96.73 %

71.46 %

69.33 %

68.94 %

Total ending loans 1.55 %

0.63 %

0.62 %

0.69 %

0.64 %

Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.76 %

0.65 %

0.87 %

0.99 %

0.93 %

Nonperforming assets to



















Ending loans, plus OREO 0.78 %

0.67 %

0.89 %

1.00 %

0.95 %

Total assets 0.48 %

0.42 %

0.56 %

0.62 %

0.60 %

Nonperforming assets, excluding accruing TDRs to



















Ending loans, plus OREO 0.54 %

0.55 %

0.69 %

0.59 %

0.69 %

Total assets 0.33 %

0.35 %

0.43 %

0.37 %

0.43 %

Classified assets to total assets 0.83 %

0.62 %

0.92 %

1.02 %

1.01 %

























(1) Nonaccrual loans include nonaccrual TDRs of $18.4 million, $18.5 million, $21.5 million, $11.0 million, and $13.1 million, as of March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and March 31, 2019, respectively.







FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CAPITAL ADEQUACY (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





















Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019 PER COMMON SHARE

















Market Price

















High $ 25.52



$ 26.04



$ 25.49



$ 25.80



$ 28.56

Low $ 12.67



$ 23.24



$ 22.37



$ 22.16



$ 23.02

Close $ 14.91



$ 25.44



$ 24.48



$ 24.22



$ 24.06





















Average shares outstanding - basic 97,736,690



98,684,706



98,517,025



98,083,799



97,926,088

Average shares outstanding - diluted 98,356,214



99,232,167



99,077,723



98,648,384



98,436,311

Ending shares outstanding 97,968,958



98,490,998



100,094,819



98,647,690



98,613,872





















Total shareholders' equity $ 2,179,383



$ 2,247,705



$ 2,261,313



$ 2,188,189



$ 2,130,419





















REGULATORY CAPITAL Preliminary















Common equity tier 1 capital $ 1,243,152



$ 1,245,746



$ 1,253,803



$ 1,281,406



$ 1,246,004

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.27 %

11.30 %

11.52 %

12.00 %

12.03 % Tier 1 capital $ 1,285,705



$ 1,288,185



$ 1,296,399



$ 1,323,905



$ 1,287,757

Tier 1 ratio 11.66 %

11.69 %

11.91 %

12.40 %

12.43 % Total capital $ 1,493,100



$ 1,475,813



$ 1,482,708



$ 1,515,382



$ 1,474,723

Total capital ratio 13.54 %

13.39 %

13.62 %

14.20 %

14.24 % Total capital in excess of minimum requirement $ 335,229



$ 318,315



$ 339,935



$ 394,571



$ 387,048

Total risk-weighted assets $ 11,027,347



$ 11,023,795



$ 10,883,554



$ 10,674,393



$ 10,358,805

Leverage ratio 9.49 %

9.58 %

9.75 %

10.02 %

9.84 %



















OTHER CAPITAL RATIOS

















Ending shareholders' equity to ending assets 14.47 %

15.49 %

15.62 %

15.16 %

15.14 % Ending tangible shareholders' equity to ending tangible assets 8.25 %

9.07 %

9.17 %

9.34 %

9.15 % Average shareholders' equity to average assets 15.21 %

15.53 %

15.43 %

15.22 %

15.01 % Average tangible shareholders' equity to average tangible assets 8.79 %

9.07 %

9.35 %

9.26 %

8.95 %



















REPURCHASE PROGRAM (1)

















Shares repurchased 880,000



1,609,778



1,143,494



0



0

Average share repurchase price $ 18.96



$ 24.13



$ 23.94



N/A



N/A

Total cost of shares repurchased $ 16,686



$ 38,846



$ 27,372



N/A



N/A





















(1) Represents share repurchases as part of publicly announced plans.

























N/A = Not applicable

















SOURCE First Financial Bancorp.

Related Links

http://www.bankatfirst.com

