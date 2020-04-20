First Financial Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

- Earnings per Diluted Share of $0.29; $0.31 on an Adjusted Basis

- 4.6% Loan Growth on an Annualized Basis

- 3.77% Fully Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin

- $25.4 million total provision for credit losses

CINCINNATI, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) ("First Financial" or the "Company") announced financial results for the first quarter 2020.  In addition, the Company has highlighted client and associate outreach initiatives related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company reported net income of $28.6 million, or $0.29 per diluted common share.  These results compare to net income of $48.7 million, or $0.49 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $45.8 million, or $0.47 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2019.

Return on average assets for the first quarter of 2020 was 0.79% while return on average tangible common equity was 9.71%.  These compare to returns on average assets of 1.34% and 1.33%, and returns on average tangible common equity of 15.84% and 15.95%, in the fourth quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2019, respectively.

First quarter 2020 highlights include:

  • After adjustments(1) for merger-related, nonrecurring and certain COVID-19 related items:
    • Net income of $0.31 per diluted common share
    • 0.85% return on average assets; 10.41% return on average tangible common equity
  • Adjustments(1) to net income include:
    • $1.0 million contribution to First Financial Foundation for COVID-19 relief
    • $1.5 million of other nonrecurring costs such as branch consolidation costs
  • Total Allowance for Credit Losses of $158.2 million; Total quarterly provision for credit losses of $25.4 million
    • Adopted CECL as of January 1
    • Loans and leases - ACL of $143.9 million, 1.55% of total loans; $23.9 provision expense
    • Unfunded Commitments - ACL of $14.3 million; $1.6 million provision expense
    • Substantially all of first quarter provision expense related to expected economic impact from COVID-19
  • Loan balances grew 4.6% on an annualized basis
    • $106.2 million increase compared to the linked quarter driven by commercial real estate
  • Net interest margin of 3.77% on a fully tax-equivalent basis(1)
    • 12 basis point reduction from the linked quarter
    • Impact of lower interest rates on asset yields, lower loan fees and lower purchase accounting accretion partially offset by funding cost reductions
  • Noninterest income of $35.4 million
    • $4.0 million, or 65.7% increase in foreign exchange income
    • Continued strong client derivative fee income
    • Record trust and wealth management fees; increased $0.6 million, or 14.2%

(1) Financial information in this release that is described as "adjusted" or that is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis is non-GAAP.  For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.
  • Noninterest expenses of $89.7 million, or $87.2 million as adjusted(1)
    • Efficiency ratio of 59.9%; 58.2% as adjusted(1)
    • $1.0 million contribution to First Financial Foundation for COVID-19 relief
    • Elevated healthcare costs, seasonal increases in payroll taxes and incentive compensation related to the increase in foreign exchange income drove higher salary and benefits expense
  • Strong capital ratios
    • Total capital of 13.54%; Tier 1 common equity of 11.27%; Tangible common equity of 8.25%
    • Tangible book value per share of $11.82

To date, the Company has performed the following In response to COVID-19:

  • Introduced hardship relief programs that include payment deferrals, fee-waivers and suspension of foreclosures
    • Processed modifications for over $950 million, or 10% of total loans
    • Successfully modified over $45 million in consumer loans
  • Participant in CARES Act SBA Paycheck Protection Program
    • Received in excess of 5,700 PPP applications; over $1 billion in requests
    • Approximately 3,600 PPP requests, or 63% of applicants, approved by SBA
  • Accelerated adoption of new processes and technologies to ease customer access to banking services

Archie Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The first quarter of 2020 proved to be one of the most unique and challenging quarters in our industry's history.  While the first half of the quarter was marked by strong financial performance, March was characterized by economic, logistical and social upheaval.  In a rapidly changing operational and economic landscape, we successfully implemented a comprehensive business continuity plan without sacrificing the performance and service our borrowers and shareholders have come to expect and were pleased that pre-provision financial results exceeded our expectations, despite a 150 basis point drop in interest rates."

Mr. Brown continued, "First quarter earnings were solid, although they were obviously negatively impacted by COVID's influence on our CECL model.  To date, credit stress on the loan portfolio has been limited, evidenced by net recoveries during the period, however the quarterly provision expense reflects our expectation for that to change during the remainder of the year.  We were pleased with our ability to manage the margin despite strong interest rate headwinds, as we successfully lowered deposit costs to help alleviate the pressure from declining asset yields, fewer loan fees and lower purchase accounting accretion.  In addition, a record quarter from Bannockburn combined with a relatively flat expense base to offset expected seasonal declines in noninterest income to result in a sub-60% adjusted efficiency ratio."

Mr. Brown further remarked, "We began monitoring the pandemic early and preparing in the event it affected our markets.  As a result, in response to the pandemic, our executive committee was able to immediately shift to crisis management, working to develop plans and products to assist our clients and communities in a meaningful way.  This included the development of our Hardship Relief program, which includes various payment deferral options for borrowers, as well as making a $1.0 million contribution to help fund COVID-19 relief efforts in communities throughout our footprint.  We are also actively engaged in extending loans under the U.S. Government's Paycheck Protection Program to our loan and deposit customers.  We continue to actively monitor the actions of the federal and state governments, and are proactively assisting our clients to ensure they are aware of every program and level of financial assistance available to them."

Mr. Brown concluded, "The end of the first quarter was certainly unprecedented, and one we will never forget.  Our agile response to these trying circumstances has truly highlighted our strength as a Company.  In the face of a pandemic, we were able to deliver solid financial performance while maintaining focus on our customers and communities.  Although certain performance metrics are difficult to forecast for the remainder of the year, we pledge to remain diligent and manage the Company in a way that continues to deliver maximum shareholder value while prioritizing the physical and financial well-being of our clients and associates."

Full detail of the Company's first quarter performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position.  Where Non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measures, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the section titled "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this report which are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Words such as ''believes,'' ''anticipates,'' "likely," "expected," "estimated," ''intends'' and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.  Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make about (i) our future operating or financial performance, including revenues, income or loss and earnings or loss per share, (ii) future common stock dividends, (iii) our capital structure, including future capital levels, (iv) our plans, objectives and strategies, and (v) the assumptions that underlie our forward-looking statements.

As with any forecast or projection, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and outcomes may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or outcomes indicated in these forward-looking statements.  Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation:

  • economic, market, liquidity, credit, interest rate, operational and technological risks associated with the Company's business;
  • future credit quality and performance, including our expectations regarding future loan losses and our allowance for credit losses
  • the effect of and changes in policies and laws or regulatory agencies, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and other legislation and regulation relating to the banking industry; (iv) management's ability to effectively execute its business plans;
  • mergers and acquisitions, including costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquired companies;
  • the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the Company's acquisitions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period;
  • the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices;
  • changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving and changes in unemployment;
  • changes in customers' performance and creditworthiness;
  • the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation;
  • current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing prices, high unemployment rates, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, and any slowdown in global economic growth;
  • the adverse impact on the U.S. economy, including the markets in which we operate, of the novel coronavirus, which causes the Coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19"), global pandemic, and the impact of a slowing U.S. economy and increased unemployment on the performance of our loan and lease portfolio, the market value of our investment securities, the availability of sources of funding and the demand for our products;
  • our capital and liquidity requirements (including under regulatory capital standards, such as the Basel III capital standards) and our ability to generate capital internally or raise capital on favorable terms;
  • financial services reform and other current, pending or future legislation or regulation that could have a negative effect on our revenue and businesses, including the Dodd-Frank Act and other legislation and regulation relating to bank products and services;
  • the effect of the current interest rate environment or changes in interest rates or in the level or composition of our assets or liabilities on our net interest income, net interest margin and our mortgage originations, mortgage servicing rights and mortgage loans held for sale;
  • the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our brokerage, asset and wealth management businesses;
  • a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber attacks;
  • the effect of changes in the level of checking or savings account deposits on our funding costs and net interest margin; and
  • our ability to develop and execute effective business plans and strategies

Additional factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as well as our other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements included in this filing are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available at the time of the filing.  Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company.  As of March 31, 2020, the Company had $15.1 billion in assets, $9.3 billion in loans, $10.6 billion in deposits and $2.2 billion in shareholders' equity.  The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management.  These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients.  Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $2.6 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2020.  The Company operated 145 full service banking centers as of March 31, 2020, primarily in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis.  Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)











Three Months Ended,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS








Net income

$

28,628

$

48,677

$

50,856

$

52,703

$

45,839

Net earnings per share - basic

$

0.29

$

0.49

$

0.52

$

0.54

$

0.47

Net earnings per share - diluted

$

0.29

$

0.49

$

0.51

$

0.53

$

0.47

Dividends declared per share

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.22

$

0.22










KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS








Return on average assets

0.79

%

1.34

%

1.41

%

1.50

%

1.33

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

5.21

%

8.60

%

9.13

%

9.85

%

8.88

%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

9.71

%

15.84

%

16.15

%

17.33

%

15.95

%










Net interest margin

3.71

%

3.84

%

3.91

%

3.99

%

4.05

%

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)

3.77

%

3.89

%

3.96

%

4.04

%

4.10

%










Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets

14.47

%

15.49

%

15.62

%

15.16

%

15.14

%

Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:








Ending tangible assets

8.25

%

9.07

%

9.17

%

9.34

%

9.15

%

Risk-weighted assets

10.50

%

11.09

%

11.34

%

11.82

%

11.61

%










Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets

15.21

%

15.53

%

15.43

%

15.22

%

15.01

%

Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of








    average tangible assets

8.79

%

9.07

%

9.35

%

9.26

%

8.95

%










Book value per share

$

22.25

$

22.82

$

22.59

$

22.18

$

21.60

Tangible book value per share

$

11.82

$

12.42

$

12.33

$

12.79

$

12.19










Common equity tier 1 ratio (2)

11.27

%

11.30

%

11.52

%

12.00

%

12.03

%

Tier 1 ratio (2)

11.66

%

11.69

%

11.91

%

12.40

%

12.43

%

Total capital ratio (2)

13.54

%

13.39

%

13.62

%

14.20

%

14.24

%

Leverage ratio (2)

9.49

%

9.58

%

9.75

%

10.02

%

9.84

%










AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS








Loans (3)

$

9,220,643

$

9,149,222

$

9,014,092

$

8,852,662

$

8,773,310

Investment securities

3,115,723

3,102,867

3,290,666

3,408,994

3,355,732

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

39,332

36,672

38,569

33,255

34,709

  Total earning assets

$

12,375,698

$

12,288,761

$

12,343,327

$

12,294,911

$

12,163,751

Total assets

$

14,524,422

$

14,460,288

$

14,320,514

$

14,102,733

$

13,952,551

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

2,643,240

$

2,638,908

$

2,513,458

$

2,484,214

$

2,457,587

Interest-bearing deposits

7,590,791

7,583,531

7,504,708

7,612,146

7,610,092

  Total deposits

$

10,234,031

$

10,222,439

$

10,018,166

$

10,096,360

$

10,067,679

Borrowings

$

1,735,767

$

1,613,696

$

1,816,983

$

1,656,570

$

1,587,068

Shareholders' equity

$

2,209,733

$

2,245,107

$

2,210,327

$

2,146,997

$

2,094,234










CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS







Allowance to ending loans

1.55

%

0.63

%

0.62

%

0.69

%

0.64

%

Allowance to nonaccrual loans

296.51

%

119.69

%

93.18

%

119.86

%

95.40

%

Allowance to nonperforming loans

203.42

%

96.73

%

71.46

%

69.33

%

68.94

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.76

%

0.65

%

0.87

%

0.99

%

0.93

%

Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO

0.78

%

0.67

%

0.89

%

1.00

%

0.95

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.48

%

0.42

%

0.56

%

0.62

%

0.60

%

Classified assets to total assets

0.83

%

0.62

%

0.92

%

1.02

%

1.01

%

Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

(0.04)

%

0.15

%

0.45

%

0.08

%

0.64

%

(1)

The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate.  Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis.  Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.  Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

(2)

March 31, 2020 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.

(3)

Includes loans held for sale.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)













2020

2019

First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Full

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Year

Interest income










  Loans and leases, including fees

$

115,775

$

122,802

$

126,786

$

126,365

$

123,056

$

499,009

  Investment securities










     Taxable

19,005

20,137

22,180

23,616

24,235

90,168

     Tax-exempt

4,582

4,545

4,457

4,336

4,258

17,596

        Total investment securities interest

23,587

24,682

26,637

27,952

28,493

107,764

  Other earning assets

142

167

222

206

210

805

       Total interest income

139,504

147,651

153,645

154,523

151,759

607,578












Interest expense










  Deposits

16,365

19,026

20,151

20,612

19,243

79,032

  Short-term borrowings

5,087

5,430

7,199

6,646

5,960

25,235

  Long-term borrowings

3,770

4,293

4,760

4,963

5,041

19,057

      Total interest expense

25,222

28,749

32,110

32,221

30,244

123,324

      Net interest income

114,282

118,902

121,535

122,302

121,515

484,254

  Provision for credit losses-loans and leases (1)

23,880

4,629

5,228

6,658

14,083

30,598

  Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments (1)

1,568

177

(216)

(132)

6

(165)

      Net interest income after provision for credit losses

88,834

114,096

116,523

115,776

107,426

453,821












Noninterest income










  Service charges on deposit accounts

8,435

9,343

9,874

9,819

8,903

37,939

  Trust and wealth management fees

4,469

3,913

3,718

3,943

4,070

15,644

  Bankcard income

2,698

3,405

3,316

6,497

5,586

18,804

  Client derivative fees

3,105

4,194

4,859

4,905

1,704

15,662

  Foreign exchange income

9,966

6,014

1,708

17

0

7,739

  Net gains from sales of loans

2,831

4,723

4,806

3,432

1,890

14,851

  Net gains on sale of investment securities

(59)

(296)

105

(37)

(178)

(406)

  Other

3,939

5,472

4,754

6,062

4,852

21,140

      Total noninterest income

35,384

36,768

33,140

34,638

26,827

131,373












Noninterest expenses










  Salaries and employee benefits

54,822

53,952

53,212

53,985

47,912

209,061

  Net occupancy

6,104

6,334

5,509

5,596

6,630

24,069

  Furniture and equipment

4,053

4,145

4,120

4,222

3,416

15,903

  Data processing

6,389

5,996

5,774

4,984

5,127

21,881

  Marketing

1,220

1,980

1,346

1,976

1,606

6,908

  Communication

890

882

910

747

728

3,267

  Professional services

2,275

2,192

4,771

2,039

2,252

11,254

  State intangible tax

1,516

1,767

1,445

1,307

1,310

5,829

  FDIC assessments

1,405

1,055

(1,097)

1,065

950

1,973

  Intangible amortization

2,792

3,150

2,432

2,044

2,045

9,671

  Other

8,200

11,434

8,020

6,545

6,517

32,516

      Total noninterest expenses

89,666

92,887

86,442

84,510

78,493

342,332

Income before income taxes

34,552

57,977

63,221

65,904

55,760

242,862

Income tax expense (benefit)

5,924

9,300

12,365

13,201

9,921

44,787

      Net income

$

28,628

$

48,677

$

50,856

$

52,703

$

45,839

$

198,075












ADDITIONAL DATA










Net earnings per share - basic

$

0.29

$

0.49

$

0.52

$

0.54

$

0.47

$

2.01

Net earnings per share - diluted

$

0.29

$

0.49

$

0.51

$

0.53

$

0.47

$

2.00

Dividends declared per share

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.22

$

0.22

$

0.90












Return on average assets

0.79

%

1.34

%

1.41

%

1.50

%

1.33

%

1.39

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

5.21

%

8.60

%

9.13

%

9.85

%

8.88

%

9.11

%












Interest income

$

139,504

$

147,651

$

153,645

$

154,523

$

151,759

$

607,578

Tax equivalent adjustment

1,624

1,630

1,759

1,416

1,523

6,328

   Interest income - tax equivalent

141,128

149,281

155,404

155,939

153,282

613,906

Interest expense

25,222

28,749

32,110

32,221

30,244

123,324

   Net interest income - tax equivalent

$

115,906

$

120,532

$

123,294

$

123,718

$

123,038

$

490,582












Net interest margin

3.71

%

3.84

%

3.91

%

3.99

%

4.05

%

3.95

%

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (2)

3.77

%

3.89

%

3.96

%

4.04

%

4.10

%

4.00

%












Full-time equivalent employees

2,067

2,065

2,064

2,076

2,087














(1) Beginning January 1,2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on the incurred loss methodology.

(2) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate.  Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis.  Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.  Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)
















Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

% Change

% Change

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

Linked Qtr.

Comp Qtr.

ASSETS













     Cash and due from banks

$

261,892

$

200,691

$

242,482

$

169,694

$

169,004

30.5

%

55.0

%

     Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

71,071

56,948

39,669

101,668

50,224

24.8

%

41.5

%

     Investment securities available-for-sale

2,908,688

2,852,084

2,850,502

3,152,970

3,113,811

2.0

%

(6.6)

%

     Investment securities held-to-maturity

136,744

142,862

148,778

154,327

158,305

(4.3)

%

(13.6)

%

     Other investments

143,581

125,020

124,965

127,439

115,731

14.8

%

24.1

%

     Loans held for sale

27,334

13,680

23,528

20,244

8,217

99.8

%

232.7

%

     Loans and leases













       Commercial and industrial

2,477,773

2,465,877

2,470,017

2,547,997

2,543,427

0.5

%

(2.6)

%

       Lease financing

82,602

88,364

92,616

90,638

95,573

(6.5)

%

(13.6)

%

       Construction real estate

500,311

493,182

515,960

497,683

458,113

1.4

%

9.2

%

       Commercial real estate

4,278,257

4,194,651

4,015,908

3,903,654

3,802,179

2.0

%

12.5

%

       Residential real estate

1,061,792

1,055,949

1,055,007

1,015,820

975,120

0.6

%

8.9

%

       Home equity

781,243

771,869

776,885

787,139

797,118

1.2

%

(2.0)

%

       Installment

80,085

82,589

88,275

89,149

90,689

(3.0)

%

(11.7)

%

       Credit card

45,756

49,184

49,010

48,706

46,982

(7.0)

%

(2.6)

%

          Total loans

9,307,819

9,201,665

9,063,678

8,980,786

8,809,201

1.2

%

5.7

%

       Less:













          Allowance for credit losses (1)

143,885

57,650

56,552

61,549

56,722

149.6

%

153.7

%

                Net loans

9,163,934

9,144,015

9,007,126

8,919,237

8,752,479

0.2

%

4.7

%

     Premises and equipment

212,787

214,506

213,681

211,313

210,676

(0.8)

%

1.0

%

     Goodwill

937,771

937,771

937,689

879,727

879,727

0.0

%

6.6

%

     Other intangibles

73,258

76,201

79,506

36,349

38,571

(3.9)

%

89.9

%

     Accrued interest and other assets

1,120,507

747,847

812,519

664,695

577,518

49.8

%

94.0

%

       Total Assets

$

15,057,567

$

14,511,625

$

14,480,445

$

14,437,663

$

14,074,263

3.8

%

7.0

%















LIABILITIES













     Deposits













       Interest-bearing demand

$

2,498,109

$

2,364,881

$

2,316,301

$

2,332,692

$

2,235,036

5.6

%

11.8

%

       Savings

2,978,250

2,960,979

2,924,200

2,953,114

3,100,894

0.6

%

(4.0)

%

       Time

2,435,858

2,240,441

2,308,617

2,321,908

2,309,810

8.7

%

5.5

%

          Total interest-bearing deposits

7,912,217

7,566,301

7,549,118

7,607,714

7,645,740

4.6

%

3.5

%

       Noninterest-bearing

2,723,341

2,643,928

2,534,739

2,501,290

2,488,157

3.0

%

9.5

%

          Total deposits

10,635,558

10,210,229

10,083,857

10,109,004

10,133,897

4.2

%

5.0

%

     Federal funds purchased and securities sold













         under agreements to repurchase

215,824

165,181

85,286

260,621

95,015

30.7

%

127.1

%

     FHLB short-term borrowings

1,181,900

1,151,000

1,128,900

1,052,700

952,400

2.7

%

24.1

%

          Total short-term borrowings

1,397,724

1,316,181

1,214,186

1,313,321

1,047,415

6.2

%

33.4

%

     Long-term debt

325,566

414,376

498,778

547,042

546,423

(21.4)

%

(40.4)

%

          Total borrowed funds

1,723,290

1,730,557

1,712,964

1,860,363

1,593,838

(0.4)

%

8.1

%

     Accrued interest and other liabilities

519,336

323,134

422,311

280,107

216,109

60.7

%

140.3

%

       Total Liabilities

12,878,184

12,263,920

12,219,132

12,249,474

11,943,844

5.0

%

7.8

%















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













     Common stock

1,633,950

1,640,771

1,639,333

1,623,699

1,622,554

(0.4)

%

0.7

%

     Retained earnings

660,653

711,249

685,368

657,730

626,408

(7.1)

%

5.5

%

     Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

11,788

13,323

15,450

5,193

(19,635)

(11.5)

%

160.0

%

     Treasury stock, at cost

(127,008)

(117,638)

(78,838)

(98,433)

(98,908)

8.0

%

28.4

%

       Total Shareholders' Equity

2,179,383

2,247,705

2,261,313

2,188,189

2,130,419

(3.0)

%

2.3

%

       Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

15,057,567

$

14,511,625

$

14,480,445

$

14,437,663

$

14,074,263

3.8

%

7.0

%















(1) Beginning January 1,2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on the incurred loss methodology.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Quarterly Averages

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

ASSETS








     Cash and due from banks

$

235,696

$

221,060

$

191,000

$

173,278

$

181,695

     Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

39,332

36,672

38,569

33,255

34,709

     Investment securities

3,115,723

3,102,867

3,290,666

3,408,994

3,355,732

     Loans held for sale

13,174

21,050

18,197

13,258

6,392

     Loans and leases








       Commercial and industrial

2,450,893

2,469,810

2,509,782

2,533,981

2,509,274

       Lease financing

85,782

91,225

94,858

94,458

91,043

       Construction real estate

501,471

501,892

509,742

457,962

496,153

       Commercial real estate

4,209,345

4,102,288

3,925,028

3,834,404

3,762,314

       Residential real estate

1,055,456

1,053,707

1,035,975

989,923

961,584

       Home equity

773,082

773,119

781,340

789,087

807,768

       Installment

81,234

85,515

88,760

89,778

91,270

       Credit card

50,206

50,616

50,410

49,811

47,512

          Total loans

9,207,469

9,128,172

8,995,895

8,839,404

8,766,918

       Less:








          Allowance for credit losses (1)

121,126

56,649

61,911

58,335

57,088

                Net loans

9,086,343

9,071,523

8,933,984

8,781,069

8,709,830

     Premises and equipment

215,545

215,171

215,671

211,714

213,208

     Goodwill

937,771

937,710

899,888

879,726

878,541

     Other intangibles

75,014

78,190

51,365

37,666

39,900

     Accrued interest and other assets

805,824

776,045

681,174

563,773

532,544

       Total Assets

$

14,524,422

$

14,460,288

$

14,320,514

$

14,102,733

$

13,952,551










LIABILITIES








     Deposits








       Interest-bearing demand

$

2,418,193

$

2,373,962

$

2,325,405

$

2,334,322

$

2,269,948

       Savings

2,976,518

2,995,395

2,945,076

3,057,100

3,115,557

       Time

2,196,080

2,214,174

2,234,227

2,220,724

2,224,587

          Total interest-bearing deposits

7,590,791

7,583,531

7,504,708

7,612,146

7,610,092

       Noninterest-bearing

2,643,240

2,638,908

2,513,458

2,484,214

2,457,587

          Total deposits

10,234,031

10,222,439

10,018,166

10,096,360

10,067,679

     Federal funds purchased and securities sold








          under agreements to repurchase

164,093

206,800

185,156

126,872

103,147

     FHLB short-term borrowings

1,189,765

952,625

1,112,091

982,993

913,974

          Total short-term borrowings

1,353,858

1,159,425

1,297,247

1,109,865

1,017,121

     Long-term debt

381,909

454,271

519,736

546,705

569,947

       Total borrowed funds

1,735,767

1,613,696

1,816,983

1,656,570

1,587,068

     Accrued interest and other liabilities

344,891

379,046

275,038

202,806

203,570

       Total Liabilities

12,314,689

12,215,181

12,110,187

11,955,736

11,858,317










SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY








     Common stock

1,638,851

1,640,066

1,629,286

1,622,994

1,625,228

     Retained earnings

660,108

691,236

662,899

635,629

610,737

     Accumulated other comprehensive loss

31,200

13,986

11,985

(12,889)

(39,796)

     Treasury stock, at cost

(120,426)

(100,181)

(93,843)

(98,737)

(101,935)

       Total Shareholders' Equity

2,209,733

2,245,107

2,210,327

2,146,997

2,094,234

       Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

14,524,422

$

14,460,288

$

14,320,514

$

14,102,733

$

13,952,551










(1) Beginning January 1,2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on the incurred loss methodology.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

















 Quarterly Averages













March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

March 31, 2019

 Linked Qtr. Income Variance

 Comparable Qtr. Income Variance


Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total

Earning assets























    Investments:























      Investment securities

$

3,115,723

3.04

%

$

3,102,867

3.16

%

$

3,355,732

3.44

%

$

(934)

$

(161)

$

(1,095)

$

(3,368)

$

(1,538)

$

(4,906)

      Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

39,332

1.45

%

36,672

1.81

%

34,709

2.45

%

(33)

8

(25)

(86)

18

(68)

    Gross loans (1)

9,220,643

5.04

%

9,149,222

5.33

%

8,773,310

5.69

%

(6,661)

(366)

(7,027)

(14,108)

6,827

(7,281)

       Total earning assets

12,375,698

4.52

%

12,288,761

4.77

%

12,163,751

5.06

%

(7,628)

(519)

(8,147)

(17,562)

5,307

(12,255)

























Nonearning assets























    Allowance for credit losses

(121,126)



(56,649)



(57,088)














    Cash and due from banks

235,696



221,060



181,695














    Accrued interest and other assets

2,034,154



2,007,116



1,664,193














       Total assets

$

14,524,422



$

14,460,288



$

13,952,551







































Interest-bearing liabilities























    Deposits:























      Interest-bearing demand

$

2,418,193

0.45

%

$

2,373,962

0.53

%

$

2,269,948

0.50

%











      Savings

2,976,518

0.45

%

2,995,395

0.60

%

3,115,557

0.76

%











      Time

2,196,080

1.88

%

2,214,174

2.03

%

2,224,587

1.94

%











    Total interest-bearing deposits

7,590,791

0.86

%

7,583,531

1.00

%

7,610,092

1.03

%

$

(2,497)

$

(164)

$

(2,661)

$

(3,017)

$

139

$

(2,878)

    Borrowed funds























      Short-term borrowings

1,353,858

1.51

%

1,159,425

1.86

%

1,017,121

2.38

%

(1,026)

683

(343)

(2,180)

1,307

(873)

      Long-term debt

381,909

3.96

%

454,271

3.75

%

569,947

3.59

%

241

(764)

(523)

523

(1,794)

(1,271)

        Total borrowed funds

1,735,767

2.05

%

1,613,696

2.39

%

1,587,068

2.81

%

(785)

(81)

(866)

(1,657)

(487)

(2,144)

       Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,326,558

1.08

%

9,197,227

1.24

%

9,197,160

1.33

%

(3,282)

(245)

(3,527)

(4,674)

(348)

(5,022)

























Noninterest-bearing liabilities























    Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

2,643,240



2,638,908



2,457,587














    Other liabilities

344,891



379,046



203,570














    Shareholders' equity

2,209,733



2,245,107



2,094,234














       Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$

14,524,422



$

14,460,288



$

13,952,551







































Net interest income

$

114,282



$

118,902



$

121,515



$

(4,346)

$

(274)

$

(4,620)

$

(12,888)

$

5,655

$

(7,233)

Net interest spread


3.44

%


3.53

%


3.73

%











Net interest margin


3.71

%


3.84

%


4.05

%




































Tax equivalent adjustment


0.06

%


0.05

%


0.05

%











Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)


3.77

%


3.89

%


4.10

%





























































(1) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CREDIT QUALITY

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)























Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS ACTIVITY






Balance at beginning of period, prior to adoption of ASC 326

$

57,650

$

56,552

$

61,549

$

56,722

$

56,542

  Impact of adopting ASC 326

61,505

0

0

0

0

  Provision for credit losses

23,880

4,629

5,228

6,658

14,083

  Gross charge-offs









    Commercial and industrial

1,091

2,919

9,556

1,873

12,328

    Lease financing

0

62

0

0

100

    Construction real estate

0

0

0

0

0

    Commercial real estate

4

1,854

535

86

1,214

    Residential real estate

115

167

278

150

82

    Home equity

267

807

627

689

468

    Installment

61

31

65

78

49

    Credit card

311

319

598

289

341

      Total gross charge-offs

1,849

6,159

11,659

3,165

14,582

  Recoveries









    Commercial and industrial

2,000

1,796

556

291

240

    Lease financing

0

0

0

0

0

    Construction real estate

0

0

0

5

63

    Commercial real estate

234

439

347

254

73

    Residential real estate

52

72

64

101

36

    Home equity

339

243

335

572

185

    Installment

31

49

93

61

48

    Credit card

43

29

39

50

34

      Total recoveries

2,699

2,628

1,434

1,334

679

  Total net charge-offs

(850)

3,531

10,225

1,831

13,903

Ending allowance for credit losses

$

143,885

$

57,650

$

56,552

$

61,549

$

56,722












NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES (ANNUALIZED)






  Commercial and industrial

(0.15)

%

0.18

%

1.42

%

0.25

%

1.95

%

  Lease financing

0.00

%

0.27

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.45

%

  Construction real estate

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

(0.05)

%

  Commercial real estate

(0.02)

%

0.14

%

0.02

%

(0.02)

%

0.12

%

  Residential real estate

0.02

%

0.04

%

0.08

%

0.02

%

0.02

%

  Home equity

(0.04)

%

0.29

%

0.15

%

0.06

%

0.14

%

  Installment

0.15

%

(0.08)

%

(0.13)

%

0.08

%

0.00

%

  Credit card

2.15

%

2.27

%

4.40

%

1.92

%

2.62

%

     Total net charge-offs

(0.04)

%

0.15

%

0.45

%

0.08

%

0.64

%











COMPONENTS OF NONPERFORMING LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS, AND UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS

  Nonaccrual loans (1)









    Commercial and industrial

$

21,126

$

24,346

$

28,358

$

18,502

$

19,263

    Lease financing

222

223

284

295

301

    Construction real estate

0

0

5

6

7

    Commercial real estate

10,050

7,295

14,889

15,981

21,082

    Residential real estate

11,163

10,892

11,655

11,627

13,052

    Home equity

5,821

5,242

5,427

4,745

5,581

    Installment

145

167

75

195

170

      Nonaccrual loans

48,527

48,165

60,693

51,351

59,456

  Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)

22,206

11,435

18,450

37,420

22,817

     Total nonperforming loans

70,733

59,600

79,143

88,771

82,273

  Other real estate owned (OREO)

1,467

2,033

1,613

1,421

1,665

     Total nonperforming assets

72,200

61,633

80,756

90,192

83,938

  Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

120

201

287

107

178

     Total underperforming assets

$

72,320

$

61,834

$

81,043

$

90,299

$

84,116

Total classified assets

$

124,510

$

89,250

$

132,500

$

147,753

$

142,014












CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS






Allowance for credit losses to









     Nonaccrual loans

296.51

%

119.69

%

93.18

%

119.86

%

95.40

%

     Nonperforming loans

203.42

%

96.73

%

71.46

%

69.33

%

68.94

%

     Total ending loans

1.55

%

0.63

%

0.62

%

0.69

%

0.64

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.76

%

0.65

%

0.87

%

0.99

%

0.93

%

Nonperforming assets to









     Ending loans, plus OREO

0.78

%

0.67

%

0.89

%

1.00

%

0.95

%

     Total assets

0.48

%

0.42

%

0.56

%

0.62

%

0.60

%

Nonperforming assets, excluding accruing TDRs to









     Ending loans, plus OREO

0.54

%

0.55

%

0.69

%

0.59

%

0.69

%

     Total assets

0.33

%

0.35

%

0.43

%

0.37

%

0.43

%

Classified assets to total assets

0.83

%

0.62

%

0.92

%

1.02

%

1.01

%











(1)  Nonaccrual loans include nonaccrual TDRs of $18.4 million, $18.5 million, $21.5 million, $11.0 million, and $13.1 million, as of March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and March 31, 2019, respectively.


FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CAPITAL ADEQUACY

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)











Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

PER COMMON SHARE








Market Price








  High

$

25.52

$

26.04

$

25.49

$

25.80

$

28.56

  Low

$

12.67

$

23.24

$

22.37

$

22.16

$

23.02

  Close

$

14.91

$

25.44

$

24.48

$

24.22

$

24.06










Average shares outstanding - basic

97,736,690

98,684,706

98,517,025

98,083,799

97,926,088

Average shares outstanding - diluted

98,356,214

99,232,167

99,077,723

98,648,384

98,436,311

Ending shares outstanding

97,968,958

98,490,998

100,094,819

98,647,690

98,613,872










Total shareholders' equity

$

2,179,383

$

2,247,705

$

2,261,313

$

2,188,189

$

2,130,419










REGULATORY CAPITAL

Preliminary







Common equity tier 1 capital

$

1,243,152

$

1,245,746

$

1,253,803

$

1,281,406

$

1,246,004

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

11.27

%

11.30

%

11.52

%

12.00

%

12.03

%

Tier 1 capital

$

1,285,705

$

1,288,185

$

1,296,399

$

1,323,905

$

1,287,757

Tier 1 ratio

11.66

%

11.69

%

11.91

%

12.40

%

12.43

%

Total capital

$

1,493,100

$

1,475,813

$

1,482,708

$

1,515,382

$

1,474,723

Total capital ratio

13.54

%

13.39

%

13.62

%

14.20

%

14.24

%

Total capital in excess of minimum requirement

$

335,229

$

318,315

$

339,935

$

394,571

$

387,048

Total risk-weighted assets

$

11,027,347

$

11,023,795

$

10,883,554

$

10,674,393

$

10,358,805

Leverage ratio

9.49

%

9.58

%

9.75

%

10.02

%

9.84

%










OTHER CAPITAL RATIOS








Ending shareholders' equity to ending assets

14.47

%

15.49

%

15.62

%

15.16

%

15.14

%

Ending tangible shareholders' equity to ending tangible assets

8.25

%

9.07

%

9.17

%

9.34

%

9.15

%

Average shareholders' equity to average assets

15.21

%

15.53

%

15.43

%

15.22

%

15.01

%

Average tangible shareholders' equity to average tangible assets

8.79

%

9.07

%

9.35

%

9.26

%

8.95

%










REPURCHASE PROGRAM (1)








Shares repurchased

880,000

1,609,778

1,143,494

0

0

Average share repurchase price

$

18.96

$

24.13

$

23.94

N/A

N/A

Total cost of shares repurchased

$

16,686

$

38,846

$

27,372

N/A

N/A










(1) Represents share repurchases as part of publicly announced plans.












N/A = Not applicable







