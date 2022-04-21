First Financial Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Apr 21, 2022, 16:15 ET
- Earnings per diluted share of $0.44; $0.46 on an adjusted(1) basis
- Return on average assets of 1.03%; 1.09% on an adjusted(1) basis
- Net interest margin on FTE basis of 3.17%; 12 bp increase excluding loan fees and accretion
- Net charge-offs declined 69.3%; Provision recapture of $5.8 million
CINCINNATI, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) ("First Financial" or the "Company") announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.
For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company reported net income of $41.3 million, or $0.44 per diluted common share. These results compare to net income of $46.9 million, or $0.50 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $47.3 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2021.
Return on average assets for the first quarter of 2022 was 1.03% while return on average tangible common equity was 14.93%(1). These compare to returns on average assets of 1.16% and 1.20%, and returns on average tangible common equity of 15.11%(1) and 15.24%(1), in the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2021, respectively.
First quarter 2022 highlights include:
- Loan balances flat when compared to linked quarter2, excluding impact of PPP
- Loan balances decreased $46.7 million compared to the linked quarter; PPP loan balances decreased $34.4 million
- Net interest margin of 3.17% on a fully tax-equivalent basis(1), exceeded expectations
- 6 basis point decrease to 3.17% from 3.23% in the linked quarter driven by PPP forgiveness and lower loan fees, which offset increase in asset yields during the period
- 12 basis point increase excluding loan fees and accretion
- Noninterest income of $41.3 million, or $41.5 million as adjusted(1)
- Leasing business income of $6.1 million
- Wealth management fees remained strong at $6.1 million
- Foreign exchange income of $10.2 million; decline from record fourth quarter
- Mortgage banking revenue declined $2.6 million, or 40.4% from fourth quarter
- Noninterest expenses of $102.8 million, or $100.0 million as adjusted(1)
- $0.3 million of acquisition related costs
- $2.5 million of other costs not expected to recur such as severance and branch consolidation costs
- Adjustments(1) include:
- Increase in expenses driven by $8.6 million of Summit expenses, higher healthcare costs and elevated payroll taxes
- Efficiency ratio of 69.6%; 67.7% as adjusted(1)
(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.
(2) The consolidated balance sheets at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 include assets acquired and liabilities assumed in the Summit Financial transaction. The fair value measurements of assets acquired and liabilities assumed are subject to refinement for up to one year after the closing date of the acquisition as additional information relative to closing date fair values becomes available.
- Total Allowance for Credit Losses of $137.3 million; Total quarterly provision recapture of $5.8 million
- Loans and leases - ACL of $124.1 million, 1.34% of total loans
- Unfunded Commitments - ACL of $13.2 million
- Provision recapture driven by strong credit quality
- Net charge-offs declined 69.3% to 0.10% of average loans and leases
- Regulatory capital ratios remain in excess of internal targets:
- Total capital ratio of 13.97%
- Tier 1 common equity increased 3 basis points to 10.87%
- Tangible common equity of 6.95%(1); decrease from linked quarter driven by decline in AOCI
- Tangible book value per share of $10.97(1)
Archie Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to announce another solid quarter of financial results which were in line with expectations. While we encountered some challenges related to mortgage banking and the wind down of PPP, the first quarter was a good start to what we expect will be a very strong year for First Financial."
Mr. Brown continued, "First quarter results included adjusted(1) earnings per share of $0.46, return on assets of 1.09% and return on tangible common equity of 15.75%. These results were driven by provision recapture of $5.8 million, resulting from strong credit quality trends and stable economic conditions, and prudent expense management."
Mr. Brown added, "Improvement in net interest margin highlighted the quarter, with basic net interest margin increasing 12 basis points. The margin benefited from the Fed rate hike and higher asset yields, which we expect to increase further as the year progresses given our asset sensitive balance sheet. In addition, credit quality trends remain excellent, evidenced by stable classified asset levels, lower net charge-offs and provision recapture."
Mr. Brown further stated, "We were also pleased with our ability to diligently manage expenses, which were in line with our expectations despite elevated heathcare costs. First quarter fee income was lower than we anticipated as rising rates negatively impacted mortgage banking revenue. While foreign exchange declined from fourth quarter levels, Bannockburn's income can vary from quarter to quarter, and we expect them to rebound in the near term."
On loan growth, Mr. Brown remarked, "Loan growth was muted in the first quarter as originations were slowed by the peak of Omicron in January and higher payoffs continued as many borrowers sold their business or underlying assets. Loan pipelines are strengthening and we are optimistic about improving loan trends as we move further into the year."
Regarding the Summit acquisition, Mr. Brown commented, "The integration of Summit continues to go as expected. Its first quarter financial performance was in line with our initial expectations, and the cultural fit has proven to be as we had hoped. Given the impact of acquisition accounting, our expectation remains that Summit's contributions will be neutral to overall 2022 financial results, and we remain bullish on the the future success of the Company."
Mr. Brown concluded, "Our first quarter results have laid a strong foundation and we believe our asset sensitive balance sheet is well-positioned for the rising rates that are expected over the course of 2022. We have made strategic efforts to diversify our product offerings in recent years, and we believe those efforts position us to deliver the industry leading services to our clients and returns our shareholders have come to expect."
Full detail of the Company's first quarter 2022 performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.
Teleconference / Webcast Information
First Financial's executive management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial and operating results on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Members of the public who would like to listen to the conference call should dial (844) 200-6205 (U.S. toll free), (646) 904-5544 (U.S. local) or +1 (929) 526-1599 (International), access code 773559. The number should be dialed five to ten minutes prior to the start of the conference call. A replay of the conference call will be available beginning one hour after the completion of the live call at (866) 813-9403 (U.S. toll free), (929) 458-6194 (U.S. local) and +44 204 525-0658 (all other locations), access code 565117. The recording will be available until April 29, 2022. The conference call will also be accessible as an audio webcast via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.bankatfirst.com. The webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for 12 months.
Press Release and Additional Information on Website
This press release as well as supplemental information are available to the public through the Investor Relations section of First Financial's website at www.bankatfirst.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This earnings release contains GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position. Where Non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measures, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the section titled "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this report which are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as ''believes,'' ''anticipates,'' "likely," "expected," "estimated," ''intends'' and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make about (i) our future operating or financial performance, including revenues, income or loss and earnings or loss per share, (ii) future common stock dividends, (iii) our capital structure, including future capital levels, (iv) our plans, objectives and strategies, and (v) the assumptions that underlie our forward-looking statements.
As with any forecast or projection, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and outcomes may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or outcomes indicated in these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation:
- economic, market, liquidity, credit, interest rate, operational and technological risks associated with the Company's business;
- future credit quality and performance, including our expectations regarding future loan losses and our allowance for credit losses
- the effect of and changes in policies and laws or regulatory agencies, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and other legislation and regulation relating to the banking industry;
- Management's ability to effectively execute its business plans;
- mergers and acquisitions, including costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquired companies;
- the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the Company's acquisitions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period;
- the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices;
- changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving and changes in unemployment;
- changes in customers' performance and creditworthiness;
- the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation;
- current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of changes in housing prices, fluctuations in unemployment rates, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, and any slowdown in global economic growth;
- the adverse impact on the U.S. economy, including the markets in which we operate, of the novel coronavirus, which causes the Coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19"), global pandemic, and the impact on the performance of our loan and lease portfolio, the market value of our investment securities, the availability of sources of funding and the demand for our products;
- our capital and liquidity requirements (including under regulatory capital standards, such as the Basel III capital standards) and our ability to generate capital internally or raise capital on favorable terms;
- financial services reform and other current, pending or future legislation or regulation that could have a negative effect on our revenue and businesses, including the Dodd-Frank Act and other legislation and regulation relating to bank products and services;
- the effect of the current interest rate environment or changes in interest rates or in the level or composition of our assets or liabilities on our net interest income, net interest margin and our mortgage originations, mortgage servicing rights and mortgage loans held for sale;
- the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our brokerage, asset and wealth management businesses;
- a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber attacks;
- the effect of changes in the level of checking or savings account deposits on our funding costs and net interest margin; and
- our ability to develop and execute effective business plans and strategies.
Additional factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as our other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.
All forward-looking statements included in this filing are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available at the time of the filing. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.
About First Financial Bancorp.
First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had $16.0 billion in assets, $9.2 billion in loans, $12.8 billion in deposits and $2.1 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $3.3 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022. The Company operated 135 full service banking centers as of March 31, 2022, primarily in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Net income
$ 41,301
$ 46,945
$ 60,012
$ 50,888
$ 47,315
Net earnings per share - basic
$ 0.44
$ 0.51
$ 0.64
$ 0.53
$ 0.49
Net earnings per share - diluted
$ 0.44
$ 0.50
$ 0.63
$ 0.52
$ 0.48
Dividends declared per share
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.03%
1.16%
1.49%
1.26%
1.20%
Return on average shareholders' equity
7.53%
8.31%
10.53%
9.02%
8.44%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (1)
14.93%
15.11%
19.03%
16.31%
15.24%
Net interest margin
3.12%
3.19%
3.28%
3.27%
3.35%
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)(2)
3.17%
3.23%
3.32%
3.31%
3.40%
Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets
13.35%
13.83%
14.01%
14.15%
13.97%
Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:
Ending tangible assets (1)
6.95%
7.58%
8.21%
8.37%
8.22%
Risk-weighted assets (1)
8.85%
9.91%
10.76%
11.12%
11.02%
Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets
13.75%
13.98%
14.14%
13.96%
14.17%
Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of
average tangible assets (1)
7.44%
8.20%
8.35%
8.23%
8.38%
Book value per share
$ 22.63
$ 23.99
$ 23.85
$ 23.59
$ 23.16
Tangible book value per share (1)
$ 10.97
$ 12.26
$ 13.09
$ 13.08
$ 12.78
Common equity tier 1 ratio (3)
10.87%
10.84%
11.54%
11.78%
11.81%
Tier 1 ratio (3)
11.24%
11.22%
11.92%
12.16%
12.19%
Total capital ratio (3)
13.97%
14.10%
14.97%
15.31%
15.41%
Leverage ratio (3)
8.64%
8.70%
9.05%
9.14%
9.34%
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS
Loans (4)
$ 9,266,774
$ 9,283,227
$ 9,502,750
$ 9,831,965
$ 9,951,855
Investment securities
4,308,059
4,343,513
4,189,253
4,130,207
3,782,993
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
234,687
166,904
32,400
45,593
46,912
Total earning assets
$ 13,809,520
$ 13,793,644
$ 13,724,403
$ 14,007,765
$ 13,781,760
Total assets
$ 16,184,919
$ 16,036,417
$ 15,995,808
$ 16,215,469
$ 16,042,654
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$ 4,160,175
$ 4,191,457
$ 3,981,404
$ 4,003,626
$ 3,840,046
Interest-bearing deposits
8,623,800
8,693,792
8,685,949
8,707,553
8,531,822
Total deposits
$ 12,783,975
$ 12,885,249
$ 12,667,353
$ 12,711,179
$ 12,371,868
Borrowings
$ 701,287
$ 396,743
$ 562,964
$ 749,114
$ 886,379
Shareholders' equity
$ 2,225,495
$ 2,241,820
$ 2,261,293
$ 2,263,687
$ 2,272,749
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS
Allowance to ending loans
1.34%
1.42%
1.59%
1.68%
1.71%
Allowance to nonaccrual loans
273.09%
272.76%
225.73%
184.77%
199.33%
Allowance to nonperforming loans
231.98%
219.96%
192.35%
162.12%
175.44%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.58%
0.65%
0.83%
1.03%
0.97%
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.49%
0.52%
0.70%
0.91%
0.86%
Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO
0.58%
0.65%
0.83%
1.04%
0.98%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.33%
0.37%
0.49%
0.62%
0.60%
Classified assets to total assets
0.67%
0.64%
1.04%
1.14%
1.22%
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
0.10%
0.32%
0.10%
0.23%
0.38%
(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.
(2) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.
(3) March 31, 2022 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.
(4) Includes loans held for sale.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
2022
2021
First
Fourth
Third
Second
First
Full
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Year
Interest income
Loans and leases, including fees
$ 87,182
$ 92,682
$ 96,428
$ 97,494
$ 98,931
$ 385,535
Investment securities
Taxable
22,096
20,993
20,088
19,524
18,607
79,212
Tax-exempt
4,431
4,127
4,282
4,871
5,043
18,323
Total investment securities interest
26,527
25,120
24,370
24,395
23,650
97,535
Other earning assets
121
71
23
25
28
147
Total interest income
113,830
117,873
120,821
121,914
122,609
483,217
Interest expense
Deposits
2,623
3,089
3,320
3,693
4,333
14,435
Short-term borrowings
317
10
68
53
67
198
Long-term borrowings
4,544
3,968
4,023
4,142
4,333
16,466
Total interest expense
7,484
7,067
7,411
7,888
8,733
31,099
Net interest income
106,346
110,806
113,410
114,026
113,876
452,118
Provision for credit losses-loans and leases
(5,589)
(9,525)
(8,193)
(4,756)
3,450
(19,024)
Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments
(226)
1,799
(1,951)
517
538
903
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
112,161
118,532
123,554
118,265
109,888
470,239
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
7,729
8,645
8,548
7,537
7,146
31,876
Trust and wealth management fees
6,060
6,038
5,896
6,216
5,630
23,780
Bankcard income
3,337
3,602
3,838
3,732
3,128
14,300
Client derivative fees
799
2,303
2,273
1,795
1,556
7,927
Foreign exchange income
10,151
12,808
9,191
12,037
10,757
44,793
Leasing business income
6,076
0
0
0
0
0
Net gains from sales of loans
3,872
6,492
8,586
8,489
9,454
33,021
Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities
3
(14)
(314)
(265)
(166)
(759)
Net gain (loss) on equity securities
(199)
321
108
161
112
702
Other
3,465
5,465
4,411
3,285
2,705
15,866
Total noninterest income
41,293
45,660
42,537
42,987
40,322
171,506
Noninterest expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
63,947
62,170
61,717
60,784
61,253
245,924
Net occupancy
5,746
5,332
5,571
5,535
5,704
22,142
Furniture and equipment
3,567
3,161
3,318
3,371
3,969
13,819
Data processing
8,264
8,261
7,951
7,864
7,287
31,363
Marketing
1,700
2,152
2,435
2,035
1,361
7,983
Communication
666
677
669
746
838
2,930
Professional services
2,159
5,998
2,199
2,029
1,450
11,676
State intangible tax
1,131
651
1,202
1,201
1,202
4,256
FDIC assessments
1,459
1,453
1,466
1,362
1,349
5,630
Intangible amortization
2,914
2,401
2,479
2,480
2,479
9,839
Leasing business expense
3,869
0
0
0
0
0
Other
7,383
17,349
10,051
12,236
5,614
45,250
Total noninterest expenses
102,805
109,605
99,058
99,643
92,506
400,812
Income before income taxes
50,649
54,587
67,033
61,609
57,704
240,933
Income tax expense (benefit)
9,348
7,642
7,021
10,721
10,389
35,773
Net income
$ 41,301
$ 46,945
$ 60,012
$ 50,888
$ 47,315
$ 205,160
ADDITIONAL DATA
Net earnings per share - basic
$ 0.44
$ 0.51
$ 0.64
$ 0.53
$ 0.49
$ 2.16
Net earnings per share - diluted
$ 0.44
$ 0.50
$ 0.63
$ 0.52
$ 0.48
$ 2.14
Dividends declared per share
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
$ 0.92
Return on average assets
1.03%
1.16%
1.49%
1.26%
1.20%
1.28%
Return on average shareholders' equity
7.53%
8.31%
10.53%
9.02%
8.44%
9.08%
Interest income
$ 113,830
$ 117,873
$ 120,821
$ 121,914
$ 122,609
$ 483,217
|
Tax equivalent adjustment
|
1,467
|
1,386
|
1,434
|
1,619
|
1,652
|
6,091
|
Interest income - tax equivalent
|
115,297
|
119,259
|
122,255
|
123,533
|
124,261
|
489,308
|
Interest expense
|
7,484
|
7,067
|
7,411
|
7,888
|
8,733
|
31,099
|
Net interest income - tax equivalent
|
$ 107,813
|
$ 112,192
|
$ 114,844
|
$ 115,645
|
$ 115,528
|
$ 458,209
|
Net interest margin
|
3.12%
|
3.19%
|
3.28%
|
3.27%
|
3.35%
|
3.27%
|
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)
|
3.17%
|
3.23%
|
3.32%
|
3.31%
|
3.40%
|
3.31%
|
Full-time equivalent employees
|
2,050 (2)
|
1,994
|
2,026
|
2,053
|
2,063
|
(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard
|
(2) Includes 65 FTE from the Summit acquisition.
|
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sep. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
% Change
|
% Change
|
2022
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
Linked Qtr.
|
Comp Qtr.
|
ASSETS
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 230,428
|
$ 220,031
|
$ 209,748
|
$ 206,918
|
$ 210,191
|
4.7%
|
9.6%
|
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
|
227,147
|
214,811
|
29,799
|
38,610
|
19,180
|
5.7%
|
N/M
|
Investment securities available-for-sale
|
3,957,882
|
4,207,846
|
4,114,094
|
3,955,839
|
3,753,763
|
(5.9)%
|
5.4%
|
Investment securities held-to-maturity
|
92,597
|
98,420
|
103,886
|
112,456
|
121,945
|
(5.9)%
|
(24.1)%
|
Other investments
|
114,563
|
102,971
|
97,831
|
129,432
|
131,814
|
11.3%
|
(13.1)%
|
Loans held for sale
|
12,670
|
29,482
|
33,835
|
31,546
|
34,590
|
(57.0)%
|
(63.4)%
|
Loans and leases
|
Commercial and industrial
|
2,800,209
|
2,720,028
|
2,602,848
|
2,701,203
|
3,044,825
|
2.9%
|
(8.0)%
|
Lease financing
|
125,867
|
109,624
|
67,855
|
68,229
|
66,574
|
14.8%
|
89.1%
|
Construction real estate
|
479,744
|
455,894
|
477,004
|
630,329
|
642,709
|
5.2%
|
(25.4)%
|
Commercial real estate
|
4,031,484
|
4,226,614
|
4,438,374
|
4,332,561
|
4,396,582
|
(4.6)%
|
(8.3)%
|
Residential real estate
|
913,838
|
896,069
|
922,492
|
932,112
|
946,522
|
2.0%
|
(3.5)%
|
Home equity
|
707,973
|
708,399
|
709,050
|
711,756
|
709,667
|
(0.1)%
|
(0.2)%
|
Installment
|
132,197
|
119,454
|
96,077
|
89,143
|
82,421
|
10.7%
|
60.4%
|
Credit card
|
50,305
|
52,217
|
47,231
|
46,177
|
44,669
|
(3.7)%
|
12.6%
|
Total loans
|
9,241,617
|
9,288,299
|
9,360,931
|
9,511,510
|
9,933,969
|
(0.5)%
|
(7.0)%
|
Less:
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(124,130)
|
(131,992)
|
(148,903)
|
(159,590)
|
(169,923)
|
(6.0)%
|
(26.9)%
|
Net loans
|
9,117,487
|
9,156,307
|
9,212,028
|
9,351,920
|
9,764,046
|
(0.4)%
|
(6.6)%
|
Premises and equipment
|
190,975
|
193,040
|
192,580
|
192,238
|
204,537
|
(1.1)%
|
(6.6)%
|
Operating leases
|
87,432
|
73,857
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
18.4%
|
100.0%
|
Goodwill
|
999,959
|
1,000,749
|
937,771
|
937,771
|
937,771
|
(0.1)%
|
6.6%
|
Other intangibles
|
85,891
|
88,898
|
56,811
|
59,391
|
61,984
|
(3.4)%
|
38.6%
|
Accrued interest and other assets
|
892,119
|
942,729
|
968,210
|
1,021,798
|
935,250
|
(5.4)%
|
(4.6)%
|
Total Assets
|
$ 16,009,150
|
$ 16,329,141
|
$ 15,956,593
|
$ 16,037,919
|
$ 16,175,071
|
(2.0)%
|
(1.0)%
|
LIABILITIES
|
Deposits
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
$ 3,246,646
|
$ 3,198,745
|
$ 2,916,860
|
$ 2,963,151
|
$ 2,914,761
|
1.5%
|
11.4%
|
Savings
|
4,188,867
|
4,157,374
|
4,223,905
|
4,093,229
|
4,006,181
|
0.8%
|
4.6%
|
Time
|
1,121,966
|
1,330,263
|
1,517,419
|
1,548,109
|
1,731,757
|
(15.7)%
|
(35.2)%
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
8,557,479
|
8,686,382
|
8,658,184
|
8,604,489
|
8,652,699
|
(1.5)%
|
(1.1)%
|
Noninterest-bearing
|
4,261,429
|
4,185,572
|
4,019,197
|
3,901,691
|
3,995,370
|
1.8%
|
6.7%
|
Total deposits
|
12,818,908
|
12,871,954
|
12,677,381
|
12,506,180
|
12,648,069
|
(0.4)%
|
1.4%
|
Federal funds purchased and securities sold
|
under agreements to repurchase
|
0
|
51,203
|
81,850
|
255,791
|
181,387
|
(100.0)%
|
(100.0)%
|
FHLB short-term borrowings
|
185,000
|
225,000
|
107,000
|
217,000
|
0
|
(17.8)%
|
100.0%
|
Other
|
0
|
20,000
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
(100.0)%
|
N/M
|
Total short-term borrowings
|
185,000
|
296,203
|
188,850
|
472,791
|
181,387
|
(37.5)%
|
2.0%
|
Long-term debt
|
379,840
|
409,832
|
313,230
|
313,039
|
583,722
|
(7.3)%
|
(34.9)%
|
Total borrowed funds
|
564,840
|
706,035
|
502,080
|
785,830
|
765,109
|
(20.0)%
|
(26.2)%
|
Accrued interest and other liabilities
|
487,957
|
492,210
|
540,962
|
476,402
|
502,951
|
(0.9)%
|
(3.0)%
|
Total Liabilities
|
13,871,705
|
14,070,199
|
13,720,423
|
13,768,412
|
13,916,129
|
(1.4)%
|
(0.3)%
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Common stock
|
1,634,903
|
1,640,358
|
1,637,065
|
1,635,470
|
1,633,137
|
(0.3)%
|
0.1%
|
Retained earnings
|
857,178
|
837,473
|
812,082
|
773,857
|
745,220
|
2.4%
|
15.0%
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(142,477)
|
(433)
|
14,230
|
30,735
|
18,101
|
N/M
|
N/M
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
(212,159)
|
(218,456)
|
(227,207)
|
(170,555)
|
(137,516)
|
(2.9)%
|
54.3%
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
2,137,445
|
2,258,942
|
2,236,170
|
2,269,507
|
2,258,942
|
(5.4)%
|
(5.4)%
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 16,009,150
|
$ 16,329,141
|
$ 15,956,593
|
$ 16,037,919
|
$ 16,175,071
|
(2.0)%
|
(1.0)%
|
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
|
AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Quarterly Averages
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sep. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
2022
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
ASSETS
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 248,517
|
$ 253,091
|
$ 245,212
|
$ 237,964
|
$ 232,275
|
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
|
234,687
|
166,904
|
32,400
|
45,593
|
46,912
|
Investment securities
|
4,308,059
|
4,343,513
|
4,189,253
|
4,130,207
|
3,782,993
|
Loans held for sale
|
15,589
|
24,491
|
28,365
|
28,348
|
29,689
|
Loans and leases
|
Commercial and industrial
|
2,736,613
|
2,552,686
|
2,634,306
|
2,953,185
|
3,029,716
|
Lease financing
|
115,703
|
67,537
|
67,159
|
66,124
|
70,508
|
Construction real estate
|
474,278
|
460,588
|
567,091
|
630,351
|
647,655
|
Commercial real estate
|
4,139,072
|
4,391,328
|
4,413,003
|
4,372,679
|
4,339,349
|
Residential real estate
|
903,567
|
917,399
|
937,969
|
940,600
|
980,718
|
Home equity
|
703,714
|
709,954
|
710,794
|
707,409
|
726,134
|
Installment
|
125,579
|
106,188
|
93,937
|
84,768
|
81,377
|
Credit card
|
52,659
|
53,056
|
50,126
|
48,501
|
46,709
|
Total loans
|
9,251,185
|
9,258,736
|
9,474,385
|
9,803,617
|
9,922,166
|
Less:
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(129,601)
|
(144,756)
|
(157,727)
|
(169,979)
|
(177,863)
|
Net loans
|
9,121,584
|
9,113,980
|
9,316,658
|
9,633,638
|
9,744,303
|
Premises and equipment
|
192,832
|
192,941
|
193,775
|
200,558
|
206,628
|
Operating leases
|
81,907
|
801
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Goodwill
|
1,000,238
|
938,453
|
937,771
|
937,771
|
937,771
|
Other intangibles
|
87,602
|
56,120
|
58,314
|
60,929
|
63,529
|
Accrued interest and other assets
|
893,904
|
946,123
|
994,060
|
940,461
|
998,554
|
Total Assets
|
$ 16,184,919
|
$ 16,036,417
|
$ 15,995,808
|
$ 16,215,469
|
$ 16,042,654
|
LIABILITIES
|
Deposits
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
$ 3,246,919
|
$ 3,069,416
|
$ 2,960,388
|
$ 2,973,930
|
$ 2,948,682
|
Savings
|
4,145,615
|
4,195,504
|
4,150,610
|
4,096,077
|
3,815,314
|
Time
|
1,231,266
|
1,428,872
|
1,574,951
|
1,637,546
|
1,767,826
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
8,623,800
|
8,693,792
|
8,685,949
|
8,707,553
|
8,531,822
|
Noninterest-bearing
|
4,160,175
|
4,191,457
|
3,981,404
|
4,003,626
|
3,840,046
|
Total deposits
|
12,783,975
|
12,885,249
|
12,667,353
|
12,711,179
|
12,371,868
|
Federal funds purchased and securities sold
|
under agreements to repurchase
|
45,358
|
79,382
|
186,401
|
194,478
|
184,483
|
FHLB short-term borrowings
|
257,800
|
2,445
|
63,463
|
40,846
|
67,222
|
Other
|
12,889
|
654
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Total short-term borrowings
|
316,047
|
82,481
|
249,864
|
235,324
|
251,705
|
Long-term debt
|
385,240
|
314,262
|
313,100
|
513,790
|
634,674
|
Total borrowed funds
|
701,287
|
396,743
|
562,964
|
749,114
|
886,379
|
Accrued interest and other liabilities
|
474,162
|
512,605
|
504,198
|
491,489
|
511,658
|
Total Liabilities
|
13,959,424
|
13,794,597
|
13,734,515
|
13,951,782
|
13,769,905
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Common stock
|
1,638,321
|
1,637,828
|
1,635,833
|
1,633,950
|
1,636,884
|
Retained earnings
|
841,652
|
822,500
|
783,760
|
754,456
|
726,351
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(38,448)
|
8,542
|
36,917
|
25,832
|
42,253
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
(216,030)
|
(227,050)
|
(195,217)
|
(150,551)
|
(132,739)
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
2,225,495
|
2,241,820
|
2,261,293
|
2,263,687
|
2,272,749
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 16,184,919
|
$ 16,036,417
|
$ 15,995,808
|
$ 16,215,469
|
$ 16,042,654
|
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
|
NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Quarterly Averages
|
March 31, 2022
|
December 31, 2021
|
March 31, 2021
|
Balance
|
Interest
|
Yield
|
Balance
|
Interest
|
Yield
|
Balance
|
Interest
|
Yield
|
Earning assets
|
Investments:
|
Investment securities
|
$ 4,308,059
|
$ 26,527
|
2.50%
|
$ 4,343,513
|
$ 25,120
|
2.29%
|
$ 3,782,993
|
$ 23,650
|
2.54%
|
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
|
234,687
|
121
|
0.21%
|
166,904
|
71
|
0.17%
|
46,912
|
28
|
0.24%
|
Gross loans (1)
|
9,266,774
|
87,182
|
3.82%
|
9,283,227
|
92,682
|
3.96%
|
9,951,855
|
98,931
|
4.03%
|
Total earning assets
|
13,809,520
|
113,830
|
3.34%
|
13,793,644
|
117,873
|
3.39%
|
13,781,760
|
122,609
|
3.61%
|
Nonearning assets
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(129,601)
|
(144,756)
|
(177,863)
|
Cash and due from banks
|
248,517
|
253,091
|
232,275
|
Accrued interest and other assets
|
2,256,483
|
2,134,438
|
2,206,482
|
Total assets
|
$ 16,184,919
|
$ 16,036,417
|
$ 16,042,654
|
Interest-bearing liabilities
|
Deposits:
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
$ 3,246,919
|
$ 492
|
0.06%
|
$ 3,069,416
|
$ 461
|
0.06%
|
$ 2,948,682
|
$ 534
|
0.07%
|
Savings
|
4,145,615
|
850
|
0.08%
|
4,195,504
|
901
|
0.09%
|
3,815,314
|
1,178
|
0.13%
|
Time
|
1,231,266
|
1,281
|
0.42%
|
1,428,872
|
1,727
|
0.48%
|
1,767,826
|
2,621
|
0.60%
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
8,623,800
|
2,623
|
0.12%
|
8,693,792
|
3,089
|
0.14%
|
8,531,822
|
4,333
|
0.21%
|
Borrowed funds
|
Short-term borrowings
|
316,047
|
317
|
0.41%
|
82,481
|
10
|
0.05%
|
251,705
|
67
|
0.11%
|
Long-term debt
|
385,240
|
4,544
|
4.78%
|
314,262
|
3,968
|
5.01%
|
634,674
|
4,333
|
2.77%
|
Total borrowed funds
|
701,287
|
4,861
|
2.81%
|
396,743
|
3,978
|
3.98%
|
886,379
|
4,400
|
2.01%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
9,325,087
|
7,484
|
0.33%
|
9,090,535
|
7,067
|
0.31%
|
9,418,201
|
8,733
|
0.38%
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|
4,160,175
|
4,191,457
|
3,840,046
|
Other liabilities
|
474,162
|
512,605
|
511,658
|
Shareholders' equity
|
2,225,495
|
2,241,820
|
2,272,749
|
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
|
$ 16,184,919
|
$ 16,036,417
|
$ 16,042,654
|
Net interest income
|
$ 106,346
|
$ 110,806
|
$ 113,876
|
Net interest spread
|
3.01%
|
3.08%
|
3.23%
|
Net interest margin
|
3.12%
|
3.19%
|
3.35%
|
Tax equivalent adjustment
|
0.05%
|
0.04%
|
0.05%
|
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)
|
3.17%
|
3.23%
|
3.40%
|
(1) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.
|
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
|
NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (1)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Linked Qtr. Income Variance
|
Comparable Qtr. Income Variance
|
Rate
|
Volume
|
Total
|
Rate
|
Volume
|
Total
|
Earning assets
|
Investment securities
|
$ 2,220
|
$ (813)
|
$ 1,407
|
$ (356)
|
$ 3,233
|
$ 2,877
|
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
|
17
|
33
|
50
|
(4)
|
97
|
93
|
Gross loans (2)
|
(3,404)
|
(2,096)
|
(5,500)
|
(5,304)
|
(6,445)
|
(11,749)
|
Total earning assets
|
(1,167)
|
(2,876)
|
(4,043)
|
(5,664)
|
(3,115)
|
(8,779)
|
Interest-bearing liabilities
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
$ (386)
|
$ (80)
|
$ (466)
|
$ (1,738)
|
$ 28
|
$ (1,710)
|
Borrowed funds
|
Short-term borrowings
|
75
|
232
|
307
|
185
|
65
|
250
|
Long-term debt
|
(179)
|
755
|
576
|
3,153
|
(2,942)
|
211
|
Total borrowed funds
|
(104)
|
987
|
883
|
3,338
|
(2,877)
|
461
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
(490)
|
907
|
417
|
1,600
|
(2,849)
|
(1,249)
|
Net interest income (1)
|
$ (677)
|
$ (3,783)
|
$ (4,460)
|
$ (7,264)
|
$ (266)
|
$ (7,530)
|
(1) Not tax equivalent.
|
(2) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.
|
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
|
CREDIT QUALITY
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sep. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
2022
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS ACTIVITY
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$ 131,992
|
$ 148,903
|
$ 159,590
|
$ 169,923
|
$ 175,679
|
Purchase accounting ACL for PCD
|
0
|
17
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Provision for credit losses
|
(5,589)
|
(9,525)
|
(8,193)
|
(4,756)
|
3,450
|
Gross charge-offs
|
Commercial and industrial
|
2,845
|
1,364
|
2,617
|
3,729
|
7,910
|
Lease financing
|
131
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Construction real estate
|
0
|
1,496
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
Commercial real estate
|
0
|
9,150
|
1,030
|
2,041
|
1,250
|
Residential real estate
|
22
|
6
|
74
|
46
|
1
|
Home equity
|
21
|
22
|
200
|
240
|
611
|
Installment
|
177
|
184
|
37
|
77
|
36
|
Credit card
|
246
|
149
|
230
|
179
|
222
|
Total gross charge-offs
|
3,442
|
12,371
|
4,188
|
6,312
|
10,032
|
Recoveries
|
Commercial and industrial
|
379
|
201
|
869
|
205
|
337
|
Lease financing
|
33
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Construction real estate
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
Commercial real estate
|
222
|
4,292
|
223
|
75
|
195
|
Residential real estate
|
90
|
74
|
56
|
54
|
44
|
Home equity
|
265
|
303
|
426
|
317
|
177
|
Installment
|
21
|
27
|
53
|
37
|
34
|
Credit card
|
159
|
71
|
67
|
44
|
39
|
Total recoveries
|
1,169
|
4,968
|
1,694
|
735
|
826
|
Total net charge-offs
|
2,273
|
7,403
|
2,494
|
5,577
|
9,206
|
Ending allowance for credit losses
|
$ 124,130
|
$ 131,992
|
$ 148,903
|
$ 159,590
|
$ 169,923
|
NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES (ANNUALIZED)
|
Commercial and industrial
|
0.37%
|
0.18%
|
0.26%
|
0.48%
|
1.01%
|
Lease financing
|
0.34%
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
Construction real estate
|
0.00%
|
1.29%
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
Commercial real estate
|
(0.02)%
|
0.44%
|
0.07%
|
0.18%
|
0.10%
|
Residential real estate
|
(0.03)%
|
(0.03)%
|
0.01%
|
0.00%
|
(0.02)%
|
Home equity
|
(0.14)%
|
(0.16)%
|
(0.13)%
|
(0.04)%
|
0.24%
|
Installment
|
0.50%
|
0.59%
|
(0.07)%
|
0.19%
|
0.01%
|
Credit card
|
0.67%
|
0.58%
|
1.29%
|
1.12%
|
1.59%
|
Total net charge-offs
|
0.10%
|
0.32%
|
0.10%
|
0.23%
|
0.38%
|
COMPONENTS OF NONPERFORMING LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS, AND UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS
|
Nonaccrual loans (1)
|
Commercial and industrial
|
$ 14,390
|
$ 17,362
|
$ 15,160
|
$ 27,426
|
$ 24,941
|
Lease financing
|
249
|
203
|
0
|
16
|
0
|
Construction real estate
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Commercial real estate
|
19,843
|
19,512
|
38,564
|
45,957
|
44,514
|
Residential real estate
|
7,432
|
8,305
|
9,416
|
9,480
|
11,359
|
Home equity
|
3,377
|
2,922
|
2,735
|
3,376
|
4,286
|
Installment
|
163
|
88
|
91
|
115
|
146
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
45,454
|
48,392
|
65,966
|
86,370
|
85,246
|
Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)
|
8,055
|
11,616
|
11,448
|
12,070
|
11,608
|
Total nonperforming loans
|
53,509
|
60,008
|
77,414
|
98,440
|
96,854
|
Other real estate owned (OREO)
|
72
|
98
|
340
|
340
|
854
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
53,581
|
60,106
|
77,754
|
98,780
|
97,708
|
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|
87
|
137
|
104
|
155
|
92
|
Total underperforming assets
|
$ 53,668
|
$ 60,243
|
$ 77,858
|
$ 98,935
|
$ 97,800
|
Total classified assets
|
$ 106,839
|
$ 104,815
|
$ 165,462
|
$ 182,516
|
$ 196,782
|
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS
|
Allowance for credit losses to
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
273.09%
|
272.76%
|
225.73%
|
184.77%
|
199.33%
|
Nonperforming loans
|
231.98%
|
219.96%
|
192.35%
|
162.12%
|
175.44%
|
Total ending loans
|
1.34%
|
1.42%
|
1.59%
|
1.68%
|
1.71%
|
Nonperforming loans to total loans
|
0.58%
|
0.65%
|
0.83%
|
1.03%
|
0.97%
|
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
|
0.49%
|
0.52%
|
0.70%
|
0.91%
|
0.86%
|
Nonperforming assets to
|
Ending loans, plus OREO
|
0.58%
|
0.65%
|
0.83%
|
1.04%
|
0.98%
|
Total assets
|
0.33%
|
0.37%
|
0.49%
|
0.62%
|
0.60%
|
Nonperforming assets, excluding accruing TDRs to
|
Ending loans, plus OREO
|
0.49%
|
0.52%
|
0.71%
|
0.91%
|
0.87%
|
Total assets
|
0.28%
|
0.30%
|
0.42%
|
0.54%
|
0.53%
|
Classified assets to total assets
|
0.67%
|
0.64%
|
1.04%
|
1.14%
|
1.22%
|
(1) Nonaccrual loans include nonaccrual TDRs of $16.2 million, $16.0 million, $20.3 million, $21.5 million, and $20.9 million, as of March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June
|
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
|
CAPITAL ADEQUACY
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sep. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
2022
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
PER COMMON SHARE
|
Market Price
|
High
|
$ 26.73
|
$ 25.79
|
$ 24.06
|
$ 26.02
|
$ 26.40
|
Low
|
$ 22.92
|
$ 22.89
|
$ 21.48
|
$ 23.35
|
$ 17.62
|
Close
|
$ 23.05
|
$ 24.38
|
$ 23.41
|
$ 23.63
|
$ 24.00
|
Average shares outstanding - basic
|
93,383,932
|
92,903,900
|
94,289,097
|
96,123,645
|
96,873,940
|
Average shares outstanding - diluted
|
94,263,925
|
93,761,909
|
95,143,930
|
97,009,712
|
97,727,527
|
Ending shares outstanding
|
94,451,496
|
94,149,240
|
93,742,797
|
96,199,509
|
97,517,693
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
$ 2,137,445
|
$ 2,258,942
|
$ 2,236,170
|
$ 2,269,507
|
$ 2,258,942
|
REGULATORY CAPITAL
|
Preliminary
|
Common equity tier 1 capital
|
$ 1,272,115
|
$ 1,262,789
|
$ 1,316,059
|
$ 1,333,209
|
$ 1,334,882
|
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
|
10.87%
|
10.84%
|
11.54%
|
11.78%
|
11.81%
|
Tier 1 capital
|
$ 1,316,020
|
$ 1,306,571
|
$ 1,359,297
|
$ 1,376,333
|
$ 1,377,892
|
Tier 1 ratio
|
11.24%
|
11.22%
|
11.92%
|
12.16%
|
12.19%
|
Total capital
|
$ 1,635,003
|
$ 1,642,549
|
$ 1,706,513
|
$ 1,732,930
|
$ 1,741,755
|
Total capital ratio
|
13.97%
|
14.10%
|
14.97%
|
15.31%
|
15.41%
|
Total capital in excess of minimum requirement
|
$ 406,011
|
$ 419,754
|
$ 509,536
|
$ 544,478
|
$ 554,834
|
Total risk-weighted assets
|
$ 11,704,681
|
$ 11,645,666
|
$ 11,399,782
|
$ 11,318,590
|
$ 11,304,012
|
Leverage ratio
|
8.64%
|
8.70%
|
9.05%
|
9.14%
|
9.34%
|
OTHER CAPITAL RATIOS
|
Ending shareholders' equity to ending assets
|
13.35%
|
13.83%
|
14.01%
|
14.15%
|
13.97%
|
Ending tangible shareholders' equity to ending tangible assets (1)
|
6.95%
|
7.58%
|
8.21%
|
8.37%
|
8.22%
|
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
|
13.75%
|
13.98%
|
14.14%
|
13.96%
|
14.17%
|
Average tangible shareholders' equity to average tangible assets (1)
|
7.44%
|
8.20%
|
8.35%
|
8.23%
|
8.38%
|
REPURCHASE PROGRAM (2)
|
Shares repurchased
|
0
|
0
|
2,484,295
|
1,308,945
|
840,115
|
Average share repurchase price
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
$ 23.04
|
$ 25.11
|
$ 21.40
|
Total cost of shares repurchased
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
$ 57,231
|
$ 32,864
|
$ 17,982
|
(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP
|
(2) Represents share repurchases as part of publicly announced plans.
|
N/A = Not applicable
SOURCE First Financial Bancorp.
Share this article