First Financial Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

CINCINNATI, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) ("First Financial" or the "Company") announced financial results for the fourth quarter 2019.

For the three months ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported net income of $48.7 million, or $0.49 per diluted common share. These results compare to net income of $50.9 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2019 and $55.0 million, or $0.56 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, First Financial had earnings per diluted common share of $2.00 compared to $1.93 for the same period in 2018.

Return on average assets for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 1.34% while return on average tangible common equity was 15.84%. These compare to returns on average assets of 1.41% and 1.59%, and returns on average tangible common equity of 16.15% and 19.63%, in the third quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2018, respectively.

Fourth quarter 2019 highlights include:

After adjustments (1) for merger-related and nonrecurring items:

for merger-related and nonrecurring items: Net income of $0.52 per diluted common share

per diluted common share

1.41% return on average assets; 16.73% return on average tangible common equity

Adjustments to net income include:

$0.7 million of severance and other merger related costs

of severance and other merger related costs

$2.9 million historic tax credit investment write-down; offset by impact to income taxes

historic tax credit investment write-down; offset by impact to income taxes

$1.7 million of other nonrecurring costs such as branch consolidation costs

of other nonrecurring costs such as branch consolidation costs

$0.7 million of taxes on merger-related executive compensation

Loan balances grew 6.0% on an annualized basis

$138.0 million increase compared to the linked quarter driven by commercial real estate

Average deposit balances grew 8.1% on an annualized basis

Noninterest bearing demand deposits grew 19.8% on an annualized basis

Net interest margin of 3.89% on a fully tax-equivalent basis (1)

7 basis point reduction from the linked quarter



Impact of lower interest rates on asset yields partially offset by funding cost reductions and favorable shift in funding mix

Noninterest income of $36.8 million

Positively impacted by full quarter impact of Bannockburn acquisition, strong mortgage banking activity and client derivative fees



(1) Financial information in this release that is described as "adjusted" or that is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis is non-GAAP. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

Noninterest expenses of $93.1 million , or $87.8 million as adjusted (1)

, or as adjusted Efficiency ratio of 59.8%; 56.4% as adjusted (1)



Includes $1.7 million of additional incentive compensation due to strong operating results

of additional incentive compensation due to strong operating results

$0.4 million contribution to First Financial Foundation

contribution to First Financial Foundation

$0.8 million of additional collection expenses in fourth quarter

Significant decline in nonperforming and classified asset levels; ALLL relatively flat at $57.7 million , or 0.63% of loans; Provision expense sufficient to cover net charge-offs and loan growth

Strong capital ratios

Total capital of 13.39%; Tier 1 common equity of 11.30%; Tangible common equity of 9.07%



Tangible book value per share of $12.42

Archie Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are very pleased to announce fourth quarter results that are highlighted by strong earnings, record loan originations, improved loan growth and a significant reduction in classified assets."

Mr. Brown continued, "A 31% increase in loan originations from the linked quarter resulted in 6.0% annualized loan growth. This was our strongest quarter to date in loan volume with originations increasing across most of our portfolios, led by Commercial Real Estate and Commercial loans. Net interest margin was once again at the high end of our expectations as our proactive funding cost management partially offset lower asset yields following the third rate cut in four months in October. Credit quality trends significantly improved as net charge-offs normalized during the period and we resolved a number of problem loans, resulting in significantly lower classified asset balances."

Mr. Brown further remarked, "The full quarter impact of the Bannockburn acquisition along with near record level client derivative fees and sustained mortgage banking volume drove noninterest income higher. Expenses were elevated during the period primarily due to the write-down of a historic tax credit investment and higher incentive compensation resulting from our strong operating results, however our adjusted efficiency ratio was in line with our stated expectations and reflects our deliberate expense management efforts."

Mr. Brown concluded, "2019 was another successful year for First Financial. The year was highlighted by record earnings, top quartile returns, shareholder-focused capital actions and the Bannockburn acquisition despite headwinds from the Fed rate cuts and increased credit costs related to one loan in our Franchise portfolio. Our success is a direct reflection of the work performed by our associates. Their resolve and dedication to delivering unparalleled service to our clients and return to our shareholders embodies our organizational values and they have worked tirelessly to establish themselves and First Financial as valued partners in our communities. Due to their continued efforts and commitment I remain confident in our ability to sustain this success into 2020 and beyond."

Full detail of the Company's fourth quarter and full year performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position. Where Non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measures, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the section titled "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this report which are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as ''believes,'' ''anticipates,'' "likely," "expected," "estimated," ''intends'' and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make about (i) our future operating or financial performance, including revenues, income or loss and earnings or loss per share, (ii) future common stock dividends, (iii) our capital structure, including future capital levels, (iv) our plans, objectives and strategies, and (v) the assumptions that underlie our forward-looking statements.

As with any forecast or projection, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and outcomes may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or outcomes indicated in these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation: (i) economic, market, liquidity, credit, interest rate, operational and technological risks associated with the Company's business; (ii) the effect of and changes in policies and laws or regulatory agencies, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and other legislation and regulation relating to the banking industry; (iii) management's ability to effectively execute its business plans; (iv) mergers and acquisitions, including costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquired companies; (v) the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the Company's merger with MainSource Financial Group, Inc. will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; (vi) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices; (vii) changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving and changes in unemployment; (viii) changes in customers' performance and creditworthiness; and (ix) the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation. Additional factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as well as our other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov .

All forward-looking statements included in this filing are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available at the time of the filing. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of December 31, 2019, the Company had $14.5 billion in assets, $9.2 billion in loans, $10.2 billion in deposits and $2.2 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $2.9 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2019. The Company operated 145 full service banking centers as of December 31, 2019, primarily in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com .

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended,

Twelve months ended,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

























Net income $ 48,677



$ 50,856



$ 52,703



$ 45,839



$ 55,014



$ 198,075



$ 172,595

Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.49



$ 0.52



$ 0.54



$ 0.47



$ 0.56



$ 2.01



$ 1.95

Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.49



$ 0.51



$ 0.53



$ 0.47



$ 0.56



$ 2.00



$ 1.93

Dividends declared per share $ 0.23



$ 0.23



$ 0.22



$ 0.22



$ 0.20



$ 0.90



$ 0.78





























KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

























Return on average assets 1.34 %

1.41 %

1.50 %

1.33 %

1.59 %

1.39 %

1.37 % Return on average shareholders' equity 8.60 %

9.13 %

9.85 %

8.88 %

10.68 %

9.11 %

9.85 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 15.84 %

16.15 %

17.33 %

15.95 %

19.63 %

16.32 %

17.32 %



























Net interest margin 3.84 %

3.91 %

3.99 %

4.05 %

4.16 %

3.95 %

4.05 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 3.89 %

3.96 %

4.04 %

4.10 %

4.21 %

4.00 %

4.10 %



























Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets 15.49 %

15.62 %

15.16 %

15.14 %

14.86 %

15.49 %

14.86 % Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:

























Ending tangible assets 9.07 %

9.17 %

9.34 %

9.15 %

8.79 %

9.07 %

8.79 % Risk-weighted assets 11.09 %

11.34 %

11.82 %

11.61 %

11.20 %

11.09 %

11.20 %



























Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets 15.53 %

15.43 %

15.22 %

15.01 %

14.84 %

15.30 %

13.89 % Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of

























average tangible assets 9.07 %

9.35 %

9.26 %

8.95 %

8.66 %

9.16 %

8.40 %



























Book value per share $ 22.82



$ 22.59



$ 22.18



$ 21.60



$ 21.23



$ 22.82



$ 21.23

Tangible book value per share $ 12.42



$ 12.33



$ 12.79



$ 12.19



$ 11.72



$ 12.42



$ 11.72





























Common equity tier 1 ratio (2) 11.30 %

11.52 %

12.00 %

12.03 %

11.87 %

11.30 %

11.87 % Tier 1 ratio (2) 11.69 %

11.91 %

12.40 %

12.43 %

12.28 %

11.69 %

12.28 % Total capital ratio (2) 13.39 %

13.62 %

14.20 %

14.24 %

14.10 %

13.39 %

14.10 % Leverage ratio (2) 9.58 %

9.75 %

10.02 %

9.84 %

9.71 %

9.58 %

9.71 %



























AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

























Loans (3) $ 9,149,222



$ 9,014,092



$ 8,852,662



$ 8,773,310



$ 8,766,302



$ 8,948,535



$ 8,151,068

Investment securities 3,102,867



3,290,666



3,408,994



3,355,732



3,204,758



3,288,875



2,897,167

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 36,672



38,569



33,255



34,709



32,013



35,814



32,090

Total earning assets $ 12,288,761



$ 12,343,327



$ 12,294,911



$ 12,163,751



$ 12,003,073



$ 12,273,224



$ 11,080,325

Total assets $ 14,460,288



$ 14,320,514



$ 14,102,733



$ 13,952,551



$ 13,768,958



$ 14,210,719



$ 12,611,438

Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 2,638,908



$ 2,513,458



$ 2,484,214



$ 2,457,587



$ 2,476,773



$ 2,524,011



$ 2,217,349

Interest-bearing deposits 7,583,531



7,504,708



7,612,146



7,610,092



7,573,069



7,577,347



7,098,836

Total deposits $ 10,222,439



$ 10,018,166



$ 10,096,360



$ 10,067,679



$ 10,049,842



$ 10,101,358



$ 9,316,185

Borrowings $ 1,613,696



$ 1,816,983



$ 1,656,570



$ 1,587,068



$ 1,509,642



$ 1,669,059



$ 1,385,994

Shareholders' equity $ 2,245,107



$ 2,210,327



$ 2,146,997



$ 2,094,234



$ 2,042,884



$ 2,174,679



$ 1,752,261





























CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS























Allowance to ending loans 0.63 %

0.62 %

0.69 %

0.64 %

0.64 %

0.63 %

0.64 % Allowance to nonaccrual loans 119.69 %

93.18 %

119.86 %

95.40 %

79.97 %

119.69 %

79.97 % Allowance to nonperforming loans 96.73 %

71.46 %

69.33 %

68.94 %

65.13 %

96.73 %

65.13 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.65 %

0.87 %

0.99 %

0.93 %

0.98 %

0.65 %

0.98 % Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO 0.67 %

0.89 %

1.00 %

0.95 %

1.00 %

0.67 %

1.00 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.42 %

0.56 %

0.62 %

0.60 %

0.63 %

0.42 %

0.63 % Classified assets to total assets 0.62 %

0.92 %

1.02 %

1.01 %

0.94 %

0.62 %

0.94 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.15 %

0.45 %

0.08 %

0.64 %

0.29 %

0.33 %

0.15 %









































(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons. (2) December 31, 2019 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary. (3) Includes loans held for sale.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









Three months ended,

Twelve months ended,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change Interest income





















Loans and leases, including fees $ 122,802



$ 126,580



(3.0) %

$ 499,009



$ 447,187



11.6 % Investment securities





















Taxable 20,137



22,761



(11.5) %

90,168



79,076



14.0 % Tax-exempt 4,545



3,896



16.7 %

17,596



13,428



31.0 % Total investment securities interest 24,682



26,657



(7.4) %

107,764



92,504



16.5 % Other earning assets 167



192



(13.0) %

805



691



16.5 % Total interest income 147,651



153,429



(3.8) %

607,578



540,382



12.4 %























Interest expense





















Deposits 19,026



17,198



10.6 %

79,032



56,962



38.7 % Short-term borrowings 5,430



5,186



4.7 %

25,235



18,033



39.9 % Long-term borrowings 4,293



5,086



(15.6) %

19,057



16,152



18.0 % Total interest expense 28,749



27,470



4.7 %

123,324



91,147



35.3 % Net interest income 118,902



125,959



(5.6) %

484,254



449,235



7.8 % Provision for loan and lease losses 4,629



5,310



(12.8) %

30,598



14,586



109.8 % Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 114,273



120,649



(5.3) %

453,656



434,649



4.4 %























Noninterest income





















Service charges on deposit accounts 9,343



10,185



(8.3) %

37,939



35,108



8.1 % Trust and wealth management fees 3,913



3,703



5.7 %

15,644



15,082



3.7 % Bankcard income 3,405



6,247



(45.5) %

18,804



20,245



(7.1) % Client derivative fees 4,194



1,433



192.7 %

15,662



7,682



103.9 % Foreign exchange income 6,014



0



100.0 %

7,739



0



100.0 % Net gains from sales of loans 4,723



1,428



230.7 %

14,851



6,071



144.6 % Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities (296)



36



(922.2) %

(406)



(161)



(152.2) % Other 5,472



6,472



(15.5) %

21,140



19,355



9.2 % Total noninterest income 36,768



29,504



24.6 %

131,373



103,382



27.1 %























Noninterest expenses





















Salaries and employee benefits 53,952



51,505



4.8 %

209,061



188,990



10.6 % Net occupancy 6,334



6,322



0.2 %

24,069



24,215



(0.6) % Furniture and equipment 4,145



3,498



18.5 %

15,903



14,908



6.7 % Data processing 5,996



5,599



7.1 %

21,881



28,077



(22.1) % Marketing 1,980



1,651



19.9 %

6,908



7,598



(9.1) % Communication 882



805



9.6 %

3,267



3,167



3.2 % Professional services 2,192



1,794



22.2 %

11,254



12,272



(8.3) % State intangible tax 1,767



1,086



62.7 %

5,829



4,152



40.4 % FDIC assessments 1,055



1,018



3.6 %

1,973



3,969



(50.3) % Intangible amortization 3,150



2,229



41.3 %

9,671



7,359



31.4 % Other 11,611



7,845



48.0 %

32,351



29,103



11.2 % Total noninterest expenses 93,064



83,352



11.7 %

342,167



323,810



5.7 % Income before income taxes 57,977



66,801



(13.2) %

242,862



214,221



13.4 % Income tax expense 9,300



11,787



(21.1) %

44,787



41,626



7.6 % Net income $ 48,677



$ 55,014



(11.5) %

$ 198,075



$ 172,595



14.8 %























ADDITIONAL DATA





















Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.49



$ 0.56







$ 2.01



$ 1.95





Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.49



$ 0.56







$ 2.00



$ 1.93





Dividends declared per share $ 0.23



$ 0.20







$ 0.90



$ 0.78





























Return on average assets 1.34 %

1.59 %





1.39 %

1.37 %



Return on average shareholders' equity 8.60 %

10.68 %





9.11 %

9.85 %



























Interest income $ 147,651



$ 153,429



(3.8) %

$ 607,578



$ 540,382



12.4 % Tax equivalent adjustment 1,630



1,442



13.0 %

6,328



5,147



22.9 % Interest income - tax equivalent 149,281



154,871



(3.6) %

613,906



545,529



12.5 % Interest expense 28,749



27,470



4.7 %

123,324



91,147



35.3 % Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 120,532



$ 127,401



(5.4) %

$ 490,582



$ 454,382



8.0 %























Net interest margin 3.84 %

4.16 %





3.95 %

4.05 %



Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 3.89 %

4.21 %





4.00 %

4.10 %



























Full-time equivalent employees 2,065



2,073









































(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

























FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

























2019

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Full

% Change

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Year

Linked Qtr. Interest income





















Loans and leases, including fees $ 122,802



$ 126,786



$ 126,365



$ 123,056



$ 499,009



(3.1) % Investment securities





















Taxable 20,137



22,180



23,616



24,235



90,168



(9.2) % Tax-exempt 4,545



4,457



4,336



4,258



17,596



2.0 % Total investment securities interest 24,682



26,637



27,952



28,493



107,764



(7.3) % Other earning assets 167



222



206



210



805



(24.8) % Total interest income 147,651



153,645



154,523



151,759



607,578



(3.9) %























Interest expense





















Deposits 19,026



20,151



20,612



19,243



79,032



(5.6) % Short-term borrowings 5,430



7,199



6,646



5,960



25,235



(24.6) % Long-term borrowings 4,293



4,760



4,963



5,041



19,057



(9.8) % Total interest expense 28,749



32,110



32,221



30,244



123,324



(10.5) % Net interest income 118,902



121,535



122,302



121,515



484,254



(2.2) % Provision for loan and lease losses 4,629



5,228



6,658



14,083



30,598



(11.5) % Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 114,273



116,307



115,644



107,432



453,656



(1.7) %























Noninterest income





















Service charges on deposit accounts 9,343



9,874



9,819



8,903



37,939



(5.4) % Trust and wealth management fees 3,913



3,718



3,943



4,070



15,644



5.2 % Bankcard income 3,405



3,316



6,497



5,586



18,804



2.7 % Client derivative fees 4,194



4,859



4,905



1,704



15,662



(13.7) % Foreign exchange income 6,014



1,708



17



0



7,739



252.1 % Net gains from sales of loans 4,723



4,806



3,432



1,890



14,851



(1.7) % Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities (296)



105



(37)



(178)



(406)



381.9 % Other 5,472



4,754



6,062



4,852



21,140



15.1 % Total noninterest income 36,768



33,140



34,638



26,827



131,373



10.9 %























Noninterest expenses





















Salaries and employee benefits 53,952



53,212



53,985



47,912



209,061



1.4 % Net occupancy 6,334



5,509



5,596



6,630



24,069



15.0 % Furniture and equipment 4,145



4,120



4,222



3,416



15,903



0.6 % Data processing 5,996



5,774



4,984



5,127



21,881



3.8 % Marketing 1,980



1,346



1,976



1,606



6,908



47.1 % Communication 882



910



747



728



3,267



(3.1) % Professional services 2,192



4,771



2,039



2,252



11,254



(54.1) % State intangible tax 1,767



1,445



1,307



1,310



5,829



22.3 % FDIC assessments 1,055



(1,097)



1,065



950



1,973



(196.2) % Intangible amortization 3,150



2,432



2,044



2,045



9,671



29.5 % Other 11,611



7,804



6,413



6,523



32,351



48.8 % Total noninterest expenses 93,064



86,226



84,378



78,499



342,167



7.9 % Income before income taxes 57,977



63,221



65,904



55,760



242,862



(8.3) % Income tax expense 9,300



12,365



13,201



9,921



44,787



(24.8) % Net income $ 48,677



$ 50,856



$ 52,703



$ 45,839



$ 198,075



(4.3) %























ADDITIONAL DATA





















Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.49



$ 0.52



$ 0.54



$ 0.47



$ 2.01





Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.49



$ 0.51



$ 0.53



$ 0.47



$ 2.00





Dividends declared per share $ 0.23



$ 0.23



$ 0.22



$ 0.22



$ 0.90





























Return on average assets 1.34 %

1.41 %

1.50 %

1.33 %

1.39 %



Return on average shareholders' equity 8.60 %

9.13 %

9.85 %

8.88 %

9.11 %



























Interest income $ 147,651



$ 153,645



$ 154.523



$ 151,759



$ 607,578



(3.9) % Tax equivalent adjustment 1,630



1,759



1.416



1,523



6,328



(7.3) % Interest income - tax equivalent 149,281



155,404



155.939



153,282



613,906



(3.9) % Interest expense 28,749



32,110



32.221



30,244



123,324



(10.5) % Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 120,532



$ 123,294



$ 123.718



$ 123,038



$ 490,582



(2.2) %























Net interest margin 3.84 %

3.91 %

3.99 %

4.05 %

3.95 %



Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 3.89 %

3.96 %

4.04 %

4.10 %

4.00 %



























Full-time equivalent employees 2,065



2,064



2,076



2,087

































(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

























FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





















2018

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Full

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Year Interest income

















Loans and leases, including fees $ 126,580



$ 123,397



$ 122,290



$ 74,920



$ 447,187

Investment securities

















Taxable 22,761



21,801



20,844



13,670



79,076

Tax-exempt 3,896



3,807



4,068



1,657



13,428

Total investment securities interest 26,657



25,608



24,912



15,327



92,504

Other earning assets 192



215



177



107



691

Total interest income 153,429



149,220



147,379



90,354



540,382





















Interest expense

















Deposits 17,198



14,672



14,794



10,298



56,962

Short-term borrowings 5,186



6,052



4,132



2,663



18,033

Long-term borrowings 5,086



5,011



4,474



1,581



16,152

Total interest expense 27,470



25,735



23,400



14,542



91,147

Net interest income 125,959



123,485



123,979



75,812



449,235

Provision for loan and lease losses 5,310



3,238



3,735



2,303



14,586

Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 120,649



120,247



120,244



73,509



434,649





















Noninterest income

















Service charges on deposit accounts 10,185



10,316



9,568



5,039



35,108

Trust and wealth management fees 3,703



3,728



3,697



3,954



15,082

Bankcard income 6,247



5,261



5,343



3,394



20,245

Client derivative fees 1,433



3,029



1,463



1,757



7,682

Net gains from sales of loans 1,428



1,739



2,316



588



6,071

Net gains on sale of investment securities 36



(167)



(30)



0



(161)

Other 6,472



4,778



5,899



2,206



19,355

Total noninterest income 29,504



28,684



28,256



16,938



103,382





















Noninterest expenses

















Salaries and employee benefits 51,505



50,852



55,531



31,102



188,990

Net occupancy 6,322



6,765



6,631



4,497



24,215

Furniture and equipment 3,498



4,072



5,298



2,040



14,908

Data processing 5,599



4,502



14,304



3,672



28,077

Marketing 1,651



2,502



2,644



801



7,598

Communication 805



785



1,118



459



3,167

Professional services 1,794



2,621



5,659



2,198



12,272

State intangible tax 1,086



1,223



1,078



765



4,152

FDIC assessments 1,018



734



1,323



894



3,969

Intangible amortization 2,229



2,486



2,364



280



7,359

Other 7,845



8,873



6,805



5,580



29,103

Total noninterest expenses 83,352



85,415



102,755



52,288



323,810

Income before income taxes 66,801



63,516



45,745



38,159



214,221

Income tax expense (benefit) 11,787



12,859



9,327



7,653



41,626

Net income $ 55,014



$ 50,657



$ 36,418



$ 30,506



$ 172,595





















ADDITIONAL DATA

















Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.56



$ 0.52



$ 0.37



$ 0.49



$ 1.95

Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.56



$ 0.51



$ 0.37



$ 0.49



$ 1.93

Dividends declared per share $ 0.20



$ 0.20



$ 0.19



$ 0.19



$ 0.78





















Return on average assets 1.59 %

1.45 %

1.05 %

1.40 %

1.37 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.68 %

9.94 %

7.36 %

13.31 %

9.85 %



















Interest income $ 153,429



$ 149,220



$ 147,379



$ 90,354



$ 540,382

Tax equivalent adjustment 1,442



1,567



1,420



718



5,147

Interest income - tax equivalent 154,871



150,787



148,799



91,072



545,529

Interest expense 27,470



25,735



23,400



14,542



91,147

Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 127,401



$ 125,052



$ 125,399



$ 76,530



$ 454,382





















Net interest margin 4.16 %

4.06 %

4.10 %

3.80 %

4.05 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 4.21 %

4.12 %

4.15 %

3.84 %

4.10 %



















Full-time equivalent employees 2,073



2,028



2,118



1,289

























(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





























Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

% Change

% Change

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

Linked Qtr.

Comp Qtr. ASSETS

























Cash and due from banks $ 200,691



$ 242,482



$ 169,694



$ 169,004



$ 236,221



(17.2) %

(15.0) % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 56,948



39,669



101,668



50,224



37,738



43.6 %

50.9 % Investment securities available-for-sale 2,852,084



2,850,502



3,152,970



3,113,811



2,779,255



0.1 %

2.6 % Investment securities held-to-maturity 142,862



148,778



154,327



158,305



429,328



(4.0) %

(66.7) % Other investments 125,020



124,965



127,439



115,731



115,660



0.0 %

8.1 % Loans held for sale 13,680



23,528



20,244



8,217



4,372



(41.9) %

212.9 % Loans and leases

























Commercial and industrial 2,465,877



2,470,017



2,547,997



2,543,427



2,514,661



(0.2) %

(1.9) % Lease financing 88,364



92,616



90,638



95,573



93,415



(4.6) %

(5.4) % Construction real estate 493,182



515,960



497,683



458,113



548,935



(4.4) %

(10.2) % Commercial real estate 4,194,651



4,015,908



3,903,654



3,802,179



3,754,681



4.5 %

11.7 % Residential real estate 1,055,949



1,055,007



1,015,820



975,120



955,646



0.1 %

10.5 % Home equity 771,869



776,885



787,139



797,118



817,282



(0.6) %

(5.6) % Installment 82,589



88,275



89,149



90,689



93,212



(6.4) %

(11.4) % Credit card 49,184



49,010



48,706



46,982



46,382



0.4 %

6.0 % Total loans 9,201,665



9,063,678



8,980,786



8,809,201



8,824,214



1.5 %

4.3 % Less:

























Allowance for loan and lease losses 57,650



56,552



61,549



56,722



56,542



1.9 %

2.0 % Net loans 9,144,015



9,007,126



8,919,237



8,752,479



8,767,672



1.5 %

4.3 % Premises and equipment 214,506



213,681



211,313



210,676



215,652



0.4 %

(0.5) % Goodwill 937,771



937,689



879,727



879,727



880,251



0.0 %

6.5 % Other intangibles 76,201



79,506



36,349



38,571



40,805



(4.2) %

86.7 % Accrued interest and other assets 747,847



812,519



664,695



577,518



479,706



(8.0) %

55.9 % Total Assets $ 14,511,625



$ 14,480,445



$ 14,437,663



$ 14,074,263



$ 13,986,660



0.2 %

3.8 %



























LIABILITIES

























Deposits

























Interest-bearing demand $ 2,364,881



$ 2,316,301



$ 2,332,692



$ 2,235,036



$ 2,307,071



2.1 %

2.5 % Savings 2,960,979



2,924,200



2,953,114



3,100,894



3,167,325



1.3 %

(6.5) % Time 2,240,441



2,308,617



2,321,908



2,309,810



2,173,564



(3.0) %

3.1 % Total interest-bearing deposits 7,566,301



7,549,118



7,607,714



7,645,740



7,647,960



0.2 %

(1.1) % Noninterest-bearing 2,643,928



2,534,739



2,501,290



2,488,157



2,492,434



4.3 %

6.1 % Total deposits 10,210,229



10,083,857



10,109,004



10,133,897



10,140,394



1.3 %

0.7 % Federal funds purchased and securities sold

























under agreements to repurchase 165,181



85,286



260,621



95,015



183,591



93.7 %

(10.0) % FHLB short-term borrowings 1,151,000



1,128,900



1,052,700



952,400



857,100



2.0 %

34.3 % Total short-term borrowings 1,316,181



1,214,186



1,313,321



1,047,415



1,040,691



8.4 %

26.5 % Long-term debt 414,376



498,778



547,042



546,423



570,739



(16.9) %

(27.4) % Total borrowed funds 1,730,557



1,712,964



1,860,363



1,593,838



1,611,430



1.0 %

7.4 % Accrued interest and other liabilities 323,134



422,311



280,107



216,109



156,587



(23.5) %

106.4 % Total Liabilities 12,263,920



12,219,132



12,249,474



11,943,844



11,908,411



0.4 %

3.0 %



























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Common stock 1,640,771



1,639,333



1,623,699



1,622,554



1,633,256



0.1 %

0.5 % Retained earnings 711,249



685,368



657,730



626,408



600,014



3.8 %

18.5 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 13,323



15,450



5,193



(19,635)



(44,408)



(13.8) %

130.0 % Treasury stock, at cost (117,638)



(78,838)



(98,433)



(98,908)



(110,613)



49.2 %

6.4 % Total Shareholders' Equity 2,247,705



2,261,313



2,188,189



2,130,419



2,078,249



(0.6) %

8.2 % Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 14,511,625



$ 14,480,445



$ 14,437,663



$ 14,074,263



$ 13,986,660



0.2 %

3.8 %

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)













Quarterly Averages

Year-to-Date Averages

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

December 31,

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 ASSETS

























Cash and due from banks $ 221,060



$ 191,000



$ 173,278



$ 181,695



$ 213,927



$ 191,864



$ 188,971

Federal funds sold 0



0



0



0



0



0



196

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 36,672



38,569



33,255



34,709



32,013



35,814



31,894

Investment securities 3,102,867



3,290,666



3,408,994



3,355,732



3,204,758



3,288,875



2,897,167

Loans held for sale 21,050



18,197



13,258



6,392



10,411



14,774



12,340

Loans and leases

























Commercial and industrial 2,469,810



2,509,782



2,533,981



2,509,274



2,402,296



2,505,615



2,518,333

Lease financing 91,225



94,858



94,458



91,043



94,111



92,902



91,476

Construction real estate 501,892



509,742



457,962



496,153



567,086



491,503



540,014

Commercial real estate 4,102,288



3,925,028



3,834,404



3,762,314



3,793,376



3,906,992



3,310,697

Residential real estate 1,053,707



1,035,975



989,923



961,584



941,047



1,010,620



809,114

Home equity 773,119



781,340



789,087



807,768



813,779



787,716



724,926

Installment 85,515



88,760



89,778



91,270



95,779



88,815



95,847

Credit card 50,616



50,410



49,811



47,512



48,417



49,598



47,951

Total loans 9,128,172



8,995,895



8,839,404



8,766,918



8,755,891



8,933,761



8,138,358

Less:

























Allowance for loan and lease losses 56,649



61,911



58,335



57,088



58,216



58,504



56,115

Net loans 9,071,523



8,933,984



8,781,069



8,709,830



8,697,675



8,875,257



8,082,243

Premises and equipment 215,171



215,671



211,714



213,208



218,430



213,951



199,727

Goodwill 937,710



899,888



879,726



878,541



878,669



899,131



714,528

Other intangibles 78,190



51,365



37,666



39,900



42,305



51,884



33,682

Accrued interest and other assets 776,045



681,174



563,773



532,544



470,770



639,169



450,690

Total Assets $ 14,460,288



$ 14,320,514



$ 14,102,733



$ 13,952,551



$ 13,768,958



$ 14,210,719



$ 12,611,438





























LIABILITIES

























Deposits

























Interest-bearing demand $ 2,373,962



$ 2,325,405



$ 2,334,322



$ 2,269,948



$ 2,342,528



$ 2,326,193



$ 2,169,396

Savings 2,995,395



2,945,076



3,057,100



3,115,557



3,156,789



3,027,725



2,990,731

Time 2,214,174



2,234,227



2,220,724



2,224,587



2,073,752



2,223,429



1,938,709

Total interest-bearing deposits 7,583,531



7,504,708



7,612,146



7,610,092



7,573,069



7,577,347



7,098,836

Noninterest-bearing 2,638,908



2,513,458



2,484,214



2,457,587



2,476,773



2,524,011



2,217,349

Total deposits 10,222,439



10,018,166



10,096,360



10,067,679



10,049,842



10,101,358



9,316,185

Federal funds purchased and securities sold

























under agreements to repurchase 206,800



185,156



126,872



103,147



65,805



155,859



87,221

FHLB short-term borrowings 952,625



1,112,091



982,993



913,974



873,533



990,860



860,206

Total short-term borrowings 1,159,425



1,297,247



1,109,865



1,017,121



939,338



1,146,719



947,427

Long-term debt 454,271



519,736



546,705



569,947



570,304



522,340



438,567

Total borrowed funds 1,613,696



1,816,983



1,656,570



1,587,068



1,509,642



1,669,059



1,385,994

Accrued interest and other liabilities 379,046



275,038



202,806



203,570



166,590



265,623



156,998

Total Liabilities 12,215,181



12,110,187



11,955,736



11,858,317



11,726,074



12,036,040



10,859,177





























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Common stock 1,640,066



1,629,286



1,622,994



1,625,228



1,632,361



1,629,434



1,371,373

Retained earnings 691,236



662,899



635,629



610,737



576,145



650,381



535,139

Accumulated other comprehensive loss 13,986



11,985



(12,889)



(39,796)



(55,161)



(6,480)



(43,081)

Treasury stock, at cost (100,181)



(93,843)



(98,737)



(101,935)



(110,461)



(98,656)



(111,170)

Total Shareholders' Equity 2,245,107



2,210,327



2,146,997



2,094,234



2,042,884



2,174,679



1,752,261

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 14,460,288



$ 14,320,514



$ 14,102,733



$ 13,952,551



$ 13,768,958



$ 14,210,719



$ 12,611,438































FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)













Quarterly Averages

Year-to-Date Averages



December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018



Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield Earning assets







































Investments:







































Investment securities

$ 3,102,867



3.16 %

$ 3,290,666



3.21 %

$ 3,204,758



3.30 %

$ 3,288,875



3.28 %

$ 2,897,167



3.19 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

36,672



1.81 %

38,569



2.28 %

32,013



2.38 %

35,814



2.25 %

32,090



2.15 % Gross loans (1)

9,149,222



5.33 %

9,014,092



5.58 %

8,766,302



5.73 %

8,948,535



5.58 %

8,151,068



5.49 % Total earning assets

12,288,761



4.77 %

12,343,327



4.94 %

12,003,073



5.07 %

12,273,224



4.95 %

11,080,325



4.88 %









































Nonearning assets







































Allowance for loan and lease losses

(56,649)







(61,911)







(58,216)







(58,504)







(56,115)





Cash and due from banks

221,060







191,000







213,927







191,864







188,971





Accrued interest and other assets

2,007,116







1,848,098







1,610,174







1,804,135







1,398,257





Total assets

$ 14,460,288







$ 14,320,514







$ 13,768,958







$ 14,210,719







$ 12,611,438















































Interest-bearing liabilities







































Deposits:







































Interest-bearing demand

$ 2,373,962



0.53 %

$ 2,325,405



0.56 %

$ 2,342,528



0.48 %

$ 2,326,193



0.55 %

$ 2,169,396



0.39 % Savings

2,995,395



0.60 %

2,945,076



0.69 %

3,156,789



0.66 %

3,027,725



0.71 %

2,990,731



0.60 % Time

2,214,174



2.03 %

2,234,227



2.09 %

2,073,752



1.75 %

2,223,429



2.02 %

1,938,709



1.57 % Total interest-bearing deposits

7,583,531



1.00 %

7,504,708



1.07 %

7,573,069



0.90 %

7,577,347



1.04 %

7,098,836



0.80 % Borrowed funds







































Short-term borrowings

1,159,425



1.86 %

1,297,247



2.20 %

939,338



2.19 %

1,146,719



2.20 %

947,427



1.90 % Long-term debt

454,271



3.75 %

519,736



3.63 %

570,304



3.54 %

522,340



3.65 %

438,567



3.68 % Total borrowed funds

1,613,696



2.39 %

1,816,983



2.61 %

1,509,642



2.70 %

1,669,059



2.65 %

1,385,994



2.47 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,197,227



1.24 %

9,321,691



1.37 %

9,082,711



1.20 %

9,246,406



1.33 %

8,484,830



1.07 %









































Noninterest-bearing liabilities







































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

2,638,908







2,513,458







2,476,773







2,524,011







2,217,349





Other liabilities

379,046







275,038







166,590







265,623







156,998





Shareholders' equity

2,245,107







2,210,327







2,042,884







2,174,679







1,752,261





Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 14,460,288







$ 14,320,514







$ 13,768,958







$ 14,210,719







$ 12,611,438















































Net interest income

$ 118,902







$ 121,535







$ 125,959







$ 484,254







$ 449,235





Net interest spread





3.53 %





3.57 %





3.87 %





3.62 %





3.81 % Net interest margin





3.84 %





3.91 %





4.16 %





3.95 %





4.05 %









































Tax equivalent adjustment





0.05 %





0.05 %





0.05 %





0.05 %





0.05 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)





3.89 %





3.96 %





4.21 %





4.00 %





4.10 %



















































































(1) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.





FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (1) (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)















































































Linked Qtr. Income Variance

Comparable Qtr. Income Variance

Year-to-Date Income Variance



Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total Earning assets



































Investment securities

$ (461)



$ (1,494)



$ (1,955)



$ (1,165)



$ (810)



$ (1,975)



$ 2,425



$ 12,835



$ 15,260

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

(46)



(9)



(55)



(46)



21



(25)



30



84



114

Gross loans (2)

(5,798)



1,814



(3,984)



(8,918)



5,140



(3,778)



7,352



44,470



51,822

Total earning assets

(6,305)



311



(5,994)



(10,129)



4,351



(5,778)



9,807



57,389



67,196







































Interest-bearing liabilities



































Total interest-bearing deposits

$ (1,323)



$ 198



$ (1,125)



$ 1,802



$ 26



$ 1,828



$ 17,079



$ 4,991



$ 22,070

Borrowed funds



































Short-term borrowings

(1,124)



(645)



(1,769)



(787)



1,031



244



2,816



4,386



7,202

Long-term debt

152



(619)



(467)



304



(1,097)



(793)



(151)



3,056



2,905

Total borrowed funds

(972)



(1,264)



(2,236)



(483)



(66)



(549)



2,665



7,442



10,107

Total interest-bearing liabilities

(2,295)



(1,066)



(3,361)



1,319



(40)



1,279



19,744



12,433



32,177

Net interest income (1)

$ (4,010)



$ 1,377



$ (2,633)



$ (11,448)



$ 4,391



$ (7,057)



$ (9,937)



$ 44,956



$ 35,019













































































(1) Not tax equivalent.



































(2) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.







