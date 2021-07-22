First Financial Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

News provided by

First Financial Bancorp.

Jul 22, 2021, 16:15 ET

CINCINNATI, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Earnings per diluted share of $0.52; $0.58 on an adjusted(1) basis
  • Return on average assets of 1.26%; 1.39% as adjusted(1)
  • Net interest margin FTE(1) of 3.31%
  • Provision recapture of $4.2 million
  • Repurchased 1,308,945 shares during the quarter

First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) ("First Financial" or the "Company") announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. 

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $50.9 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share.  These results compare to net income of $47.3 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2021 and $37.4 million, or $0.38 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2020.  For the six months ended June 30, 2021, First Financial had earnings per diluted common share of $1.01 compared to $0.67 for the same period in 2020.

Return on average assets for the second quarter of 2021 was 1.26% while return on average tangible common equity was 16.31%(1).  These compare to returns on average assets of 1.20% and 0.96%, and returns on average tangible common equity of 15.24%(1) and 12.90%(1), in the first quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2020, respectively.

Second quarter 2021 highlights include:

  • After adjustments(1) for certain nonrecurring items:
    • Net income of $0.58 per diluted common share
    • 1.39% return on average assets
    • 18.03% return on average tangible common equity
                             
  • Net interest margin of 3.31% on a fully tax-equivalent basis(1) in line with expectations
    • 9 basis point reduction from linked quarter driven by lower yields on earning assets and additional days during the second quarter
                        
  • Noninterest income of $43.0 million, or $43.1 million as adjusted(1)
    • Record foreign exchange income of $12.0 million; increased $1.3 million, or 11.9%, compared to linked quarter
    • Record wealth management fees of $6.2 million; increased $0.6 million, or 10.4%, compared to the linked quarter
                                
  • Noninterest expenses of $99.6 million, or $91.8 million as adjusted(1)
    • Adjustments(1) include:
      • $3.8 million of legal settlement costs
      • $2.8 million of branch consolidation costs
      • $1.2 million of tax credit investment write-downs
    • Efficiency ratio of 63.5%; 58.4% as adjusted(1)
                                     
  • Loan balances declined during the quarter driven by $288.8 million of PPP forgiveness and elevated prepayments

(1) Financial information in this release that is described as "adjusted" or that is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis is non-GAAP.  For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

  • Average transactional deposit balances grew $469.6 million compared to the linked quarter; 17.8% on an annualized basis
                                 
  • Total Allowance for Credit Losses of $173.1 million; Total quarterly provision recapture of $4.2 million
    • Loans and leases - ACL of $159.6 million, 1.68% of total loans; 1.75% of loans excluding PPP
    • Unfunded Commitments - ACL of $13.6 million
    • Provision recapture driven by improvements in economic conditions and classified asset balances, coupled with lower net charge-offs
                                      
  • Strong capital ratios
    • Total capital of 15.31%
    • Tier 1 common equity of 11.78%
    • Tangible common equity of 8.37%(1); 8.61%(1) excluding PPP loans
    • Tangible book value per share of $13.08(1); $0.30 increase compared to linked quarter
    • Repurchased 1,308,945 shares during second quarter; 2,149,060 shares repurchased in 2021

Archie Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are very pleased to announce second quarter results that are highlighted by robust earnings, higher fee income, lower credit costs and improving credit trends."

Mr. Brown continued, "Our core quarterly financial metrics reflected the strong quarter with an adjusted(1) earnings per share of $0.58, adjusted(1) return on assets of 1.39%, and an adjusted(1) efficiency ratio of 58.4%.  The quarterly performance was bolstered by higher fee revenue in interchange, and record revenue in Wealth Management and Bannockburn.  Additionally, provision recapture during the period positively impacted our results, driven by improved credit quality trends, which included declines in net charge-offs and classified asset balances.  We are optimistic about the economic environment and expect further reductions in credit costs in the coming periods."

Mr. Brown added, "We were pleased with a 23% increase in loan originations for the quarter, driven primarily by our core commercial markets, in addition to consumer and mortgage banking.  Loan payoffs accelerated during the quarter in almost all commercial banking areas, with larger payoff amounts in Commercial Finance and ICRE driving an overall reduction in core loan balances for the quarter.  Given the state of our loan pipeline, we expect originations to remain strong in the second half of the year, however we also anticipate higher payoffs to continue due to the amount of liquidity in the market.  Average transactional deposits increased 18% on an annualized basis, as clients continued to build liquidity from recent government stimulus actions, however we believe these balances may have peaked as we began to experience some outflows late in the quarter.  Our capital ratios remained strong and in excess of both internal and external targets.  We also remained active in our share buyback program, repurchasing over 1 million shares during the quarter.  When combined with the common dividend, the share repurchases approximate a return to shareholders of 98% of adjusted(1) quarterly earnings.  We anticipate further share buyback activity in the third quarter, absent higher priority capital deployment alternatives."

Mr. Brown concluded, "Throughout the summer, the number of associates working in our offices has increased steadily in anticipation of a broader return, and we are very much looking forward to welcoming all of our associates back in the beginning of August.  We have learned a great deal from the remote environment during the last 16 months and are excited to incorporate the best practices derived from that experience into our culture moving forward, including greater associate flexibility."

Full detail of the Company's second quarter 2021 performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.

Teleconference / Webcast Information

First Financial's executive management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial and operating results on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.  Members of the public who would like to listen to the conference call should dial (877) 506-6873 (U.S. toll free), (855) 669-9657 (Canada toll free) or +1 (412) 380-2003 (International) (no passcode required).  The number should be dialed five to ten minutes prior to the start of the conference call.  The conference call will also be accessible as an audio webcast via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.bankatfirst.com.  A replay of the conference call will be available beginning one hour after the completion of the live call at (877) 344-7529 (U.S. toll free), (855) 669-9658 (Canada toll free) and +1 (412) 317-0088 (International); conference number 10158382.  The webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for 12 months.

Press Release and Additional Information on Website

This press release as well as supplemental information are available to the public through the Investor Relations section of First Financial's website at www.bankatfirst.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position.  Where Non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measures, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the section titled "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this report which are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Words such as ''believes,'' ''anticipates,'' "likely," "expected," "estimated," ''intends'' and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.  Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make about (i) our future operating or financial performance, including revenues, income or loss and earnings or loss per share, (ii) future common stock dividends, (iii) our capital structure, including future capital levels, (iv) our plans, objectives and strategies, and (v) the assumptions that underlie our forward-looking statements.

As with any forecast or projection, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and outcomes may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or outcomes indicated in these forward-looking statements.  Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation:

  • economic, market, liquidity, credit, interest rate, operational and technological risks associated with the Company's business;
  • future credit quality and performance, including our expectations regarding future loan losses and our allowance for credit losses
  • the effect of and changes in policies and laws or regulatory agencies, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and other legislation and regulation relating to the banking industry;
  • Management's ability to effectively execute its business plans;
  • mergers and acquisitions, including costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquired companies;
  • the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the Company's acquisitions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period;
  • the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices;
  • changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving and changes in unemployment;
  • changes in customers' performance and creditworthiness;
  • the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation;
  • current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing prices, high unemployment rates, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, and any slowdown in global economic growth;
  • the adverse impact on the U.S. economy, including the markets in which we operate, of the novel coronavirus, which causes the Coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19"), global pandemic, and the impact of a slowing U.S. economy and increased unemployment on the performance of our loan and lease portfolio, the market value of our investment securities, the availability of sources of funding and the demand for our products;
  • our capital and liquidity requirements (including under regulatory capital standards, such as the Basel III capital standards) and our ability to generate capital internally or raise capital on favorable terms;
  • financial services reform and other current, pending or future legislation or regulation that could have a negative effect on our revenue and businesses, including the Dodd-Frank Act and other legislation and regulation relating to bank products and services;
  • the effect of the current interest rate environment or changes in interest rates or in the level or composition of our assets or liabilities on our net interest income, net interest margin and our mortgage originations, mortgage servicing rights and mortgage loans held for sale;
  • the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our brokerage, asset and wealth management businesses;
  • a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber attacks;
  • the effect of changes in the level of checking or savings account deposits on our funding costs and net interest margin; and
  • our ability to develop and execute effective business plans and strategies.

Additional factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as our other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov

All forward-looking statements included in this filing are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available at the time of the filing.  Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company.  As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $16.0 billion in assets, $9.5 billion in loans, $12.5 billion in deposits and $2.3 billion in shareholders' equity.  The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management.  These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients.  Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $3.2 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021.  The Company operated 139 full service banking centers as of June 30, 2021, primarily in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis.  Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com.

  

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)















Three Months Ended,

Six months ended,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021

2020

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS












Net income

$

50,888

$

47,315

$

48,312

$

41,477

$

37,393

$

98,203

$

66,021

Net earnings per share - basic

$

0.53

$

0.49

$

0.50

$

0.43

$

0.38

$

1.02

$

0.68

Net earnings per share - diluted

$

0.52

$

0.48

$

0.49

$

0.42

$

0.38

$

1.01

$

0.67

Dividends declared per share

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.46

$

0.46














KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS












Return on average assets

1.26

%

1.20

%

1.20

%

1.04

%

0.96

%

1.23

%

0.88

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

9.02

%

8.44

%

8.52

%

7.40

%

6.88

%

8.73

%

6.04

%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (1)

16.31

%

15.24

%

15.50

%

13.61

%

12.90

%

15.78

%

11.29

%














Net interest margin

3.27

%

3.35

%

3.45

%

3.32

%

3.38

%

3.31

%

3.54

%

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)(2)

3.31

%

3.40

%

3.49

%

3.36

%

3.44

%

3.35

%

3.60

%














Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets

14.15

%

13.97

%

14.29

%

14.11

%

13.99

%

14.15

%

13.99

%

Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:












Ending tangible assets (1)

8.37

%

8.22

%

8.47

%

8.25

%

8.09

%

8.37

%

8.09

%

Risk-weighted assets (1)

11.12

%

11.02

%

11.29

%

11.07

%

10.89

%

11.12

%

10.89

%














Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets

13.96

%

14.17

%

14.07

%

14.08

%

13.91

%

14.06

%

14.54

%

Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of












    average tangible assets (1)

8.23

%

8.38

%

8.26

%

8.18

%

7.94

%

8.30

%

8.34

%














Book value per share

$

23.59

$

23.16

$

23.28

$

22.94

$

22.66

$

23.59

$

22.66

Tangible book value per share (1)

$

13.08

$

12.78

$

12.93

$

12.56

$

12.26

$

13.08

$

12.26














Common equity tier 1 ratio (3)

11.78

%

11.81

%

11.82

%

11.63

%

11.49

%

11.78

%

11.49

%

Tier 1 ratio (3)

12.16

%

12.19

%

12.20

%

12.02

%

11.87

%

12.16

%

11.87

%

Total capital ratio (3)

15.31

%

15.41

%

15.55

%

15.37

%

15.19

%

15.31

%

15.19

%

Leverage ratio (3)

9.14

%

9.34

%

9.55

%

9.55

%

8.98

%

9.14

%

8.98

%














AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS












Loans (4)

$

9,831,965

$

9,951,855

$

10,127,881

$

10,253,392

$

10,002,379

$

9,891,579

$

9,611,511

Investment securities

4,130,207

3,782,993

3,403,839

3,162,832

3,164,243

3,957,559

3,139,983

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

45,593

46,912

143,884

40,277

91,990

46,249

65,661

  Total earning assets

$

14,007,765

$

13,781,760

$

13,675,604

$

13,456,501

$

13,258,612

$

13,895,387

$

12,817,155

Total assets

$

16,215,469

$

16,042,654

$

16,030,986

$

15,842,010

$

15,710,204

$

16,129,539

$

15,117,313

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

4,003,626

$

3,840,046

$

3,720,417

$

3,535,432

$

3,335,866

$

3,922,288

$

2,989,553

Interest-bearing deposits

8,707,553

8,531,822

8,204,306

8,027,082

8,395,229

8,620,173

7,993,010

  Total deposits

$

12,711,179

$

12,371,868

$

11,924,723

$

11,562,514

$

11,731,095

$

12,542,461

$

10,982,563

Borrowings

$

749,114

$

886,379

$

1,307,461

$

1,519,748

$

1,272,819

$

817,367

$

1,504,293

Shareholders' equity

$

2,263,687

$

2,272,749

$

2,256,062

$

2,230,422

$

2,185,865

$

2,268,193

$

2,197,799














CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS











Allowance to ending loans

1.68

%

1.71

%

1.77

%

1.65

%

1.56

%

1.68

%

1.56

%

Allowance to nonaccrual loans

184.77

%

199.33

%

217.55

%

216.28

%

233.74

%

184.77

%

233.74

%

Allowance to nonperforming loans

162.12

%

175.44

%

199.97

%

196.69

%

208.06

%

162.12

%

208.06

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

1.03

%

0.97

%

0.89

%

0.84

%

0.75

%

1.03

%

0.75

%

Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO

1.04

%

0.98

%

0.90

%

0.86

%

0.77

%

1.04

%

0.77

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.62

%

0.60

%

0.56

%

0.55

%

0.49

%

0.62

%

0.49

%

Classified assets to total assets

1.14

%

1.22

%

0.89

%

0.84

%

0.79

%

1.14

%

0.79

%

Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.23

%

0.38

%

0.26

%

0.21

%

0.12

%

0.30

%

0.05

%

(1) Non-GAAP measure.  For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

(2) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate.  Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis.  Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.  Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

(3) June 30, 2021 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.

(4) Includes loans held for sale.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three months ended,

Six months ended,

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change

Interest income










  Loans and leases, including fees

$

97,494

$

105,900

(7.9)

%

$

196,425

$

221,675

(11.4)

%

  Investment securities










     Taxable

19,524

18,476

5.7

%

38,131

37,481

1.7

%

     Tax-exempt

4,871

4,937

(1.3)

%

9,914

9,519

4.1

%

        Total investment securities interest

24,395

23,413

4.2

%

48,045

47,000

2.2

%

  Other earning assets

25

47

(46.8)

%

53

189

(72.0)

%

       Total interest income

121,914

129,360

(5.8)

%

244,523

268,864

(9.1)

%












Interest expense










  Deposits

3,693

11,751

(68.6)

%

8,026

28,116

(71.5)

%

  Short-term borrowings

53

1,274

(95.8)

%

120

6,361

(98.1)

%

  Long-term borrowings

4,142

4,759

(13.0)

%

8,475

8,529

(0.6)

%

      Total interest expense

7,888

17,784

(55.6)

%

16,621

43,006

(61.4)

%

      Net interest income

114,026

111,576

2.2

%

227,902

225,858

0.9

%

  Provision for credit losses-loans and leases

(4,756)

17,859

(126.6)

%

(1,306)

41,739

(103.1)

%

  Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments

517

2,370

(78.2)

%

1,055

3,938

(73.2)

%

      Net interest income after provision for credit losses

118,265

91,347

29.5

%

228,153

180,181

26.6

%












Noninterest income










  Service charges on deposit accounts

7,537

6,001

25.6

%

14,683

14,436

1.7

%

  Trust and wealth management fees

6,216

5,254

18.3

%

11,846

10,951

8.2

%

  Bankcard income

3,732

2,844

31.2

%

6,860

5,542

23.8

%

  Client derivative fees

1,795

2,984

(39.8)

%

3,351

6,089

(45.0)

%

  Foreign exchange income

12,037

6,576

83.0

%

22,794

16,542

37.8

%

  Net gains from sales of loans

8,489

16,662

(49.1)

%

17,943

19,493

(8.0)

%

  Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities

(265)

2

N/M

(431)

(57)

N/M

  Unrealized  gain (loss) on equity  securities

161

150

7.3

%

273

52

N/M

  Other

3,285

2,252

45.9

%

5,990

5,061

18.4

%

      Total noninterest income

42,987

42,725

0.6

%

83,309

78,109

6.7

%












Noninterest expenses










  Salaries and employee benefits

60,784

55,925

8.7

%

122,037

110,747

10.2

%

  Net occupancy

5,535

5,378

2.9

%

11,239

11,482

(2.1)

%

  Furniture and equipment

3,371

3,681

(8.4)

%

7,340

7,734

(5.1)

%

  Data processing

7,864

7,019

12.0

%

15,151

13,408

13.0

%

  Marketing

2,035

1,339

52.0

%

3,396

2,559

32.7

%

  Communication

746

907

(17.8)

%

1,584

1,797

(11.9)

%

  Professional services

2,029

2,205

(8.0)

%

3,479

4,480

(22.3)

%

  State intangible tax

1,201

1,514

(20.7)

%

2,403

3,030

(20.7)

%

  FDIC assessments

1,362

1,290

5.6

%

2,711

2,695

0.6

%

  Intangible amortization

2,480

2,791

(11.1)

%

4,959

5,583

(11.2)

%

  Other

12,236

6,640

84.3

%

17,850

14,840

20.3

%

      Total noninterest expenses

99,643

88,689

12.4

%

192,149

178,355

7.7

%

Income before income taxes

61,609

45,383

35.8

%

119,313

79,935

49.3

%

Income tax expense

10,721

7,990

34.2

%

21,110

13,914

51.7

%

      Net income

$

50,888

$

37,393

36.1

%

$

98,203

$

66,021

48.7

%












ADDITIONAL DATA










Net earnings per share - basic

$

0.53

$

0.38



$

1.02

$

0.68


Net earnings per share - diluted

$

0.52

$

0.38



$

1.01

$

0.67


Dividends declared per share

$

0.23

$

0.23



$

0.46

$

0.46














Return on average assets

1.26

%

0.96

%


1.23

%

0.88

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

9.02

%

6.88

%


8.73

%

6.04

%













Interest income

$

121,914

$

129,360

(5.8)

%

$

244,523

$

268,864

(9.1)

%

Tax equivalent adjustment

1,619

1,664

(2.7)

%

3,271

3,288

(0.5)

%

   Interest income - tax equivalent

123,533

131,024

(5.7)

%

247,794

272,152

(9.0)

%

Interest expense

7,888

17,784

(55.6)

%

16,621

43,006

(61.4)

%

   Net interest income - tax equivalent

$

115,645

$

113,240

2.1

%

$

231,173

$

229,146

0.9

%












Net interest margin

3.27

%

3.38

%


3.31

%

3.54

%

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)

3.31

%

3.44

%


3.35

%

3.60

%













Full-time equivalent employees

2,053

2,076




















(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate.  Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis.  Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.  Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)









2021

Second

First

Year to

% Change

Quarter

Quarter

Date

Linked Qtr.

Interest income






  Loans and leases, including fees

$

97,494

$

98,931

$

196,425

(1.5)

%

  Investment securities






     Taxable

19,524

18,607

38,131

4.9

%

     Tax-exempt

4,871

5,043

9,914

(3.4)

%

        Total investment securities interest

24,395

23,650

48,045

3.2

%

  Other earning assets

25

28

53

(10.7)

%

       Total interest income

121,914

122,609

244,523

(0.6)

%








Interest expense






  Deposits

3,693

4,333

8,026

(14.8)

%

  Short-term borrowings

53

67

120

(20.9)

%

  Long-term borrowings

4,142

4,333

8,475

(4.4)

%

      Total interest expense

7,888

8,733

16,621

(9.7)

%

      Net interest income

114,026

113,876

227,902

0.1

%

  Provision for credit losses-loans and leases

(4,756)

3,450

(1,306)

(237.9)

%

  Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments

517

538

1,055

(3.9)

%

      Net interest income after provision for credit losses

118,265

109,888

228,153

7.6

%








Noninterest income






  Service charges on deposit accounts

7,537

7,146

14,683

5.5

%

  Trust and wealth management fees

6,216

5,630

11,846

10.4

%

  Bankcard income

3,732

3,128

6,860

19.3

%

  Client derivative fees

1,795

1,556

3,351

15.4

%

  Foreign exchange income

12,037

10,757

22,794

11.9

%

  Net gains from sales of loans

8,489

9,454

17,943

(10.2)

%

  Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities

(265)

(166)

(431)

59.6

%

  Unrealized  gain (loss) on equity  securities

161

112

273

43.8

%

  Other

3,285

2,705

5,990

21.4

%

      Total noninterest income

42,987

40,322

83,309

6.6

%








Noninterest expenses






  Salaries and employee benefits

60,784

61,253

122,037

(0.8)

%

  Net occupancy

5,535

5,704

11,239

(3.0)

%

  Furniture and equipment

3,371

3,969

7,340

(15.1)

%

  Data processing

7,864

7,287

15,151

7.9

%

  Marketing

2,035

1,361

3,396

49.5

%

  Communication

746

838

1,584

(11.0)

%

  Professional services

2,029

1,450

3,479

39.9

%

  State intangible tax

1,201

1,202

2,403

(0.1)

%

  FDIC assessments

1,362

1,349

2,711

1.0

%

  Intangible amortization

2,480

2,479

4,959

0.0

%

  Other

12,236

5,614

17,850

118.0

%

      Total noninterest expenses

99,643

92,506

192,149

7.7

%

Income before income taxes

61,609

57,704

119,313

6.8

%

Income tax expense

10,721

10,389

21,110

3.2

%

      Net income

$

50,888

$

47,315

$

98,203

7.6

%








ADDITIONAL DATA






Net earnings per share - basic

$

0.53

$

0.49

$

1.02


Net earnings per share - diluted

$

0.52

$

0.48

$

1.01


Dividends declared per share

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.46










Return on average assets

1.26

%

1.20

%

1.23

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

9.02

%

8.44

%

8.73

%









Interest income

$

121,914

$

122,609

$

244,523

(0.6)

%

Tax equivalent adjustment

1,619

1,652

3,271

(2.0)

%

   Interest income - tax equivalent

123,533

124,261

247,794

(0.6)

%

Interest expense

7,888

8,733

16,621

(9.7)

%

   Net interest income - tax equivalent

$

115,645

$

115,528

$

231,173

0.1

%








Net interest margin

3.27

%

3.35

%

3.31

%

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)

3.31

%

3.40

%

3.35

%









Full-time equivalent employees

2,053

2,063












(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate.  Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis.  Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.  Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)











2020

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Full

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Year

Interest income








  Loans and leases, including fees

$

106,733

$

103,249

$

105,900

$

115,775

$

431,657

  Investment securities








     Taxable

18,402

17,906

18,476

19,005

73,789

     Tax-exempt

4,839

4,884

4,937

4,582

19,242

        Total investment securities interest

23,241

22,790

23,413

23,587

93,031

  Other earning assets

55

31

47

142

275

       Total interest income

130,029

126,070

129,360

139,504

524,963










Interest expense








  Deposits

5,920

7,886

11,751

16,365

41,922

  Short-term borrowings

30

51

1,274

5,087

6,442

  Long-term borrowings

5,606

5,953

4,759

3,770

20,088

      Total interest expense

11,556

13,890

17,784

25,222

68,452

      Net interest income

118,473

112,180

111,576

114,282

456,511

  Provision for credit losses-loans and leases

13,758

15,299

17,859

23,880

70,796

  Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments

(2,250)

(1,925)

2,370

1,568

(237)

      Net interest income after provision for credit losses

106,965

98,806

91,347

88,834

385,952










Noninterest income








  Service charges on deposit accounts

7,654

7,356

6,001

8,435

29,446

  Trust and wealth management fees

5,395

4,940

5,254

5,697

21,286

  Bankcard income

3,060

3,124

2,844

2,698

11,726

  Client derivative fees

2,021

2,203

2,984

3,105

10,313

  Foreign exchange income

12,305

10,530

6,576

9,966

39,377

  Net gains from sales of loans

13,089

18,594

16,662

2,831

51,176

  Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities

4,618

2

2

(59)

4,563

  Unrealized  gain (loss) on equity  securities

8,975

18

150

(98)

9,045

  Other

4,398

2,732

2,252

2,809

12,191

      Total noninterest income

61,515

49,499

42,725

35,384

189,123










Noninterest expenses








  Salaries and employee benefits

62,263

63,769

55,925

54,822

236,779

  Net occupancy

6,159

5,625

5,378

6,104

23,266

  Furniture and equipment

3,596

3,638

3,681

4,053

14,968

  Data processing

7,269

6,837

7,019

6,389

27,514

  Marketing

1,999

1,856

1,339

1,220

6,414

  Communication

840

855

907

890

3,492

  Professional services

3,038

2,443

2,205

2,275

9,961

  Debt extinguishment

7,257

0

0

0

7,257

  State intangible tax

1,514

1,514

1,514

1,516

6,058

  FDIC assessments

1,065

1,350

1,290

1,405

5,110

  Intangible amortization

2,764

2,779

2,791

2,792

11,126

  Other

17,034

6,845

6,640

8,200

38,719

      Total noninterest expenses

114,798

97,511

88,689

89,666

390,664

Income before income taxes

53,682

50,794

45,383

34,552

184,411

Income tax expense (benefit)

5,370

9,317

7,990

5,924

28,601

      Net income

$

48,312

$

41,477

$

37,393

$

28,628

$

155,810










ADDITIONAL DATA








Net earnings per share - basic

$

0.50

$

0.43

$

0.38

$

0.29

$

1.60

Net earnings per share - diluted

$

0.49

$

0.42

$

0.38

$

0.29

$

1.59

Dividends declared per share

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.92










Return on average assets

1.20

%

1.04

%

0.96

%

0.79

%

1.00

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

8.52

%

7.40

%

6.88

%

5.21

%

7.02

%










Interest income

$

130,029

$

126,070

$

129,360

$

139,504

$

524,963

Tax equivalent adjustment

1,613

1,628

1,664

1,624

6,529

   Interest income - tax equivalent

131,642

127,698

131,024

141,128

531,492

Interest expense

11,556

13,890

17,784

25,222

68,452

   Net interest income - tax equivalent

$

120,086

$

113,808

$

113,240

$

115,906

$

463,040










Net interest margin

3.45

%

3.32

%

3.38

%

3.71

%

3.46

%

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)

3.49

%

3.36

%

3.44

%

3.77

%

3.51

%










Full-time equivalent employees

2,075

2,065

2,076

2,067












(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate.  Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis.  Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.  Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)















June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

% Change

% Change

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

Linked Qtr.

Comp Qtr.

ASSETS












     Cash and due from banks

$

206,918

$

210,191

$

231,054

$

207,128

$

283,639

(1.6)

%

(27.0)

%

     Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

38,610

19,180

20,305

38,806

38,845

101.3

%

(0.6)

%

     Investment securities available-for-sale

3,955,839

3,753,763

3,424,580

3,004,963

2,897,413

5.4

%

36.5

%

     Investment securities held-to-maturity

112,456

121,945

131,687

118,072

127,347

(7.8)

%

(11.7)

%

     Other investments

129,432

131,814

133,198

118,292

132,366

(1.8)

%

(2.2)

%

     Loans held for sale

31,546

34,590

41,103

69,008

43,950

(8.8)

%

(28.2)

%

     Loans and leases












       Commercial and industrial

2,701,203

3,044,825

3,007,509

3,292,313

3,322,374

(11.3)

%

(18.7)

%

       Lease financing

68,229

66,574

72,987

74,742

80,087

2.5

%

(14.8)

%

       Construction real estate

630,329

642,709

636,096

575,648

506,085

(1.9)

%

24.6

%

       Commercial real estate

4,332,561

4,396,582

4,307,858

4,347,125

4,343,702

(1.5)

%

(0.3)

%

       Residential real estate

932,112

946,522

1,003,086

1,027,702

1,043,745

(1.5)

%

(10.7)

%

       Home equity

711,756

709,667

743,099

754,743

764,171

0.3

%

(6.9)

%

       Installment

89,143

82,421

81,850

84,629

79,150

8.2

%

12.6

%

       Credit card

46,177

44,669

48,485

43,907

42,397

3.4

%

8.9

%

          Total loans

9,511,510

9,933,969

9,900,970

10,200,809

10,181,711

(4.3)

%

(6.6)

%

       Less:












          Allowance for credit losses

159,590

169,923

175,679

168,544

158,661

(6.1)

%

0.6

%

                Net loans

9,351,920

9,764,046

9,725,291

10,032,265

10,023,050

(4.2)

%

(6.7)

%

     Premises and equipment

192,238

204,537

207,211

209,474

211,164

(6.0)

%

(9.0)

%

     Goodwill

937,771

937,771

937,771

937,771

937,771

0.0

%

0.0

%

     Other intangibles

59,391

61,984

64,552

67,419

70,325

(4.2)

%

(15.5)

%

     Accrued interest and other assets

1,021,798

935,250

1,056,382

1,122,449

1,105,020

9.3

%

(7.5)

%

       Total Assets

$

16,037,919

$

16,175,071

$

15,973,134

$

15,925,647

$

15,870,890

(0.8)

%

1.1

%














LIABILITIES












     Deposits












       Interest-bearing demand

$

2,963,151

$

2,914,761

$

2,914,787

$

2,632,467

$

2,657,841

1.7

%

11.5

%

       Savings

4,093,229

4,006,181

3,680,774

3,446,678

3,287,314

2.2

%

24.5

%

       Time

1,548,109

1,731,757

1,872,733

1,935,392

2,241,212

(10.6)

%

(30.9)

%

          Total interest-bearing deposits

8,604,489

8,652,699

8,468,294

8,014,537

8,186,367

(0.6)

%

5.1

%

       Noninterest-bearing

3,901,691

3,995,370

3,763,709

3,552,893

3,515,048

(2.3)

%

11.0

%

          Total deposits

12,506,180

12,648,069

12,232,003

11,567,430

11,701,415

(1.1)

%

6.9

%

     Federal funds purchased and securities sold












         under agreements to repurchase

255,791

181,387

166,594

247,658

154,347

41.0

%

65.7

%

     FHLB short-term borrowings

217,000

0

0

0

0

100.0

%

100.0

%

          Total short-term borrowings

472,791

181,387

166,594

247,658

154,347

160.7

%

206.3

%

     Long-term debt

313,039

583,722

776,202

1,341,164

1,285,767

(46.4)

%

(75.7)

%

          Total borrowed funds

785,830

765,109

942,796

1,588,822

1,440,114

2.7

%

(45.4)

%

     Accrued interest and other liabilities

476,402

502,951

516,265

521,580

508,342

(5.3)

%

(6.3)

%

       Total Liabilities

13,768,412

13,916,129

13,691,064

13,677,832

13,649,871

(1.1)

%

0.9

%














SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY












     Common stock

1,635,470

1,633,137

1,638,947

1,637,489

1,635,070

0.1

%

0.0

%

     Retained earnings

773,857

745,220

720,429

694,484

675,532

3.8

%

14.6

%

     Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

30,735

18,101

48,664

42,266

36,431

69.8

%

(15.6)

%

     Treasury stock, at cost

(170,555)

(137,516)

(125,970)

(126,424)

(126,014)

24.0

%

35.3

%

       Total Shareholders' Equity

2,269,507

2,258,942

2,282,070

2,247,815

2,221,019

0.5

%

2.2

%

       Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

16,037,919

$

16,175,071

$

15,973,134

$

15,925,647

$

15,870,890

(0.8)

%

1.1

%















FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)







Quarterly Averages

Year-to-Date Averages

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021

2020

ASSETS












     Cash and due from banks

$

237,964

$

232,275

$

228,427

$

233,216

$

284,726

$

235,135

$

260,211

     Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

45,593

46,912

143,884

40,277

91,990

46,249

65,661

     Investment securities

4,130,207

3,782,993

3,403,839

3,162,832

3,164,243

3,957,559

3,139,983

     Loans held for sale

28,348

29,689

42,402

45,186

36,592

29,015

24,883

     Loans and leases












       Commercial and industrial

2,953,185

3,029,716

3,182,749

3,299,259

3,058,677

2,991,239

2,754,785

       Lease financing

66,124

70,508

74,107

78,500

81,218

68,304

83,500

       Construction real estate

630,351

647,655

608,401

536,870

495,407

638,955

498,439

       Commercial real estate

4,372,679

4,339,349

4,313,408

4,364,708

4,381,647

4,356,106

4,295,496

       Residential real estate

940,600

980,718

1,022,701

1,041,250

1,052,996

960,548

1,054,226

       Home equity

707,409

726,134

752,425

759,994

772,424

716,720

772,753

       Installment

84,768

81,377

83,509

82,016

79,016

83,082

80,125

       Credit card

48,501

46,709

48,179

45,609

44,402

47,610

47,304

          Total loans

9,803,617

9,922,166

10,085,479

10,208,206

9,965,787

9,862,564

9,586,628

       Less:












          Allowance for credit losses

169,979

177,863

172,201

165,270

155,454

173,899

138,290

                Net loans

9,633,638

9,744,303

9,913,278

10,042,936

9,810,333

9,688,665

9,448,338

     Premises and equipment

200,558

206,628

208,800

211,454

213,903

203,576

214,724

     Goodwill

937,771

937,771

937,771

937,771

937,771

937,771

937,771

     Other intangibles

60,929

63,529

66,195

69,169

72,086

62,222

73,550

     Accrued interest and other assets

940,461

998,554

1,086,390

1,099,169

1,098,560

969,347

952,192

       Total Assets

$

16,215,469

$

16,042,654

$

16,030,986

$

15,842,010

$

15,710,204

$

16,129,539

$

15,117,313














LIABILITIES












     Deposits












       Interest-bearing demand

$

2,973,930

$

2,948,682

$

2,812,748

$

2,668,635

$

2,602,917

$

2,961,376

$

2,510,555

       Savings

4,096,077

3,815,314

3,547,179

3,342,514

3,173,274

3,956,471

3,074,896

       Time

1,637,546

1,767,826

1,844,379

2,015,933

2,619,038

1,702,326

2,407,559

          Total interest-bearing deposits

8,707,553

8,531,822

8,204,306

8,027,082

8,395,229

8,620,173

7,993,010

       Noninterest-bearing

4,003,626

3,840,046

3,720,417

3,535,432

3,335,866

3,922,288

2,989,553

          Total deposits

12,711,179

12,371,868

11,924,723

11,562,514

11,731,095

12,542,461

10,982,563

     Federal funds purchased and securities sold












          under agreements to repurchase

194,478

184,483

136,795

150,088

145,291

189,508

154,692

     FHLB short-term borrowings

40,846

67,222

7,937

30,868

548,183

53,961

868,974

          Total short-term borrowings

235,324

251,705

144,732

180,956

693,474

243,469

1,023,666

     Long-term debt

513,790

634,674

1,162,729

1,338,792

579,345

573,898

480,627

       Total borrowed funds

749,114

886,379

1,307,461

1,519,748

1,272,819

817,367

1,504,293

     Accrued interest and other liabilities

491,489

511,658

542,740

529,326

520,425

501,518

432,658

       Total Liabilities

13,951,782

13,769,905

13,774,924

13,611,588

13,524,339

13,861,346

12,919,514














SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY












     Common stock

1,633,950

1,636,884

1,638,032

1,636,107

1,634,405

1,635,409

1,636,628

     Retained earnings

754,456

726,351

703,257

679,980

658,312

740,481

659,210

     Accumulated other comprehensive loss

25,832

42,253

40,960

40,697

19,888

33,997

25,544

     Treasury stock, at cost

(150,551)

(132,739)

(126,187)

(126,362)

(126,740)

(141,694)

(123,583)

       Total Shareholders' Equity

2,263,687

2,272,749

2,256,062

2,230,422

2,185,865

2,268,193

2,197,799

       Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

16,215,469

$

16,042,654

$

16,030,986

$

15,842,010

$

15,710,204

$

16,129,539

$

15,117,313















FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)







 Quarterly Averages

Year-to-Date Averages


June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020


Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Earning assets



















    Investments:



















      Investment securities

$

4,130,207

2.37

%

$

3,782,993

2.54

%

$

3,164,243

2.97

%

$

3,957,559

2.45

%

$

3,139,983

3.02

%

      Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

45,593

0.22

%

46,912

0.24

%

91,990

0.20

%

46,249

0.23

%

65,661

0.58

%

    Gross loans (1)

9,831,965

3.98

%

9,951,855

4.03

%

10,002,379

4.25

%

9,891,579

4.00

%

9,611,511

4.65

%

       Total earning assets

14,007,765

3.49

%

13,781,760

3.61

%

13,258,612

3.91

%

13,895,387

3.55

%

12,817,155

4.23

%





















Nonearning assets



















    Allowance for credit losses

(169,979)



(177,863)



(155,454)



(173,899)



(138,290)


    Cash and due from banks

237,964



232,275



284,726



235,135



260,211


    Accrued interest and other assets

2,139,719



2,206,482



2,322,320



2,172,916



2,178,237


       Total assets

$

16,215,469



$

16,042,654



$

15,710,204



$

16,129,539



$

15,117,313























Interest-bearing liabilities



















    Deposits:



















      Interest-bearing demand

$

2,973,930

0.07

%

$

2,948,682

0.07

%

$

2,602,917

0.11

%

$

2,961,376

0.07

%

$

2,510,555

0.27

%

      Savings

4,096,077

0.11

%

3,815,314

0.13

%

3,173,274

0.17

%

3,956,471

0.12

%

3,074,896

0.31

%

      Time

1,637,546

0.51

%

1,767,826

0.60

%

2,619,038

1.49

%

1,702,326

0.56

%

2,407,559

1.68

%

    Total interest-bearing deposits

8,707,553

0.17

%

8,531,822

0.21

%

8,395,229

0.56

%

8,620,173

0.19

%

7,993,010

0.71

%

    Borrowed funds



















      Short-term borrowings

235,324

0.09

%

251,705

0.11

%

693,474

0.74

%

243,469

0.10

%

1,023,666

1.25

%

      Long-term debt

513,790

3.23

%

634,674

2.77

%

579,345

3.29

%

573,898

2.98

%

480,627

3.58

%

        Total borrowed funds

749,114

2.25

%

886,379

2.01

%

1,272,819

1.90

%

817,367

2.12

%

1,504,293

2.00

%

       Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,456,667

0.33

%

9,418,201

0.38

%

9,668,048

0.74

%

9,437,540

0.36

%

9,497,303

0.91

%





















Noninterest-bearing liabilities



















    Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

4,003,626



3,840,046



3,335,866



3,922,288



2,989,553


    Other liabilities

491,489



511,658



520,425



501,518



432,658


    Shareholders' equity

2,263,687



2,272,749



2,185,865



2,268,193



2,197,799


       Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$

16,215,469



$

16,042,654



$

15,710,204



$

16,129,539



$

15,117,313























Net interest income


$

114,026



$

113,876



$

111,576



$

227,902



$

225,858


Net interest spread




3.16

%


3.23

%


3.17

%


3.19

%


3.32

%

Net interest margin




3.27

%


3.35

%


3.38

%


3.31

%


3.54

%





















Tax equivalent adjustment


0.04

%


0.05

%


0.06

%


0.04

%


0.06

%

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)


3.31

%


3.40

%


3.44

%


3.35

%


3.60

%










































(1) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS  (1)

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)








































 Linked Qtr. Income Variance

 Comparable Qtr. Income Variance

Year-to-Date Income Variance


Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total

Earning assets

















    Investment securities

$

(1,551)

$

2,296

$

745

$

(4,723)

$

5,705

$

982

$

(8,880)

$

9,925

$

1,045

    Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

(3)

0

(3)

3

(25)

(22)

(114)

(22)

(136)

    Gross loans (2)

(1,333)

(104)

(1,437)

(6,716)

(1,690)

(8,406)

(30,812)

5,562

(25,250)

       Total earning assets

(2,887)

2,192

(695)

(11,436)

3,990

(7,446)

(39,806)

15,465

(24,341)



















Interest-bearing liabilities

















    Total interest-bearing deposits

$

(754)

$

114

$

(640)

$

(8,190)

$

132

$

(8,058)

$

(20,674)

$

584

$

(20,090)

    Borrowed funds

















    Short-term borrowings

(11)

(3)

(14)

(1,118)

(103)

(1,221)

(5,856)

(385)

(6,241)

    Long-term debt

727

(918)

(191)

(89)

(528)

(617)

(1,431)

1,377

(54)

       Total borrowed funds

716

(921)

(205)

(1,207)

(631)

(1,838)

(7,287)

992

(6,295)

       Total interest-bearing liabilities

(38)

(807)

(845)

(9,397)

(499)

(9,896)

(27,961)

1,576

(26,385)

          Net interest income (1)

$

(2,849)

$

2,999

$

150

$

(2,039)

$

4,489

$

2,450

$

(11,845)

$

13,889

$

2,044






































(1) Not tax equivalent.

















(2) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.



FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CREDIT QUALITY

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)











Six months ended

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021

2020

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS ACTIVITY









Balance at beginning of period

$

169,923

$

175,679

$

168,544

$

158,661

$

143,885

$

175,679

$

57,650

 Day one adoption impact of ASC 326

0

0

0

0

0

0

61,505

  Provision for credit losses

(4,756)

3,450

13,758

15,299

17,859

(1,306)

41,739

  Gross charge-offs












    Commercial and industrial

3,729

7,910

1,505

1,467

1,282

11,639

2,373

    Lease financing

0

0

0

852

0

0

0

    Construction real estate

0

2

0

0

0

2

0

    Commercial real estate

2,041

1,250

6,270

3,789

2,037

3,291

2,041

    Residential real estate

46

1

203

22

148

47

263

    Home equity

240

611

386

460

428

851

695

    Installment

77

36

21

59

7

113

68

    Credit card

179

222

169

171

234

401

545

      Total gross charge-offs

6,312

10,032

8,554

6,820

4,136

16,344

5,985

  Recoveries












    Commercial and industrial

205

337

367

265

275

542

2,275

    Lease financing

0

0

(6)

6

0

0

0

    Construction real estate

3

0

3

0

14

3

14

    Commercial real estate

75

195

844

760

424

270

658

    Residential real estate

54

44

145

91

93

98

145

    Home equity

317

177

428

209

156

494

495

    Installment

37

34

65

35

27

71

58

    Credit card

44

39

85

38

64

83

107

      Total recoveries

735

826

1,931

1,404

1,053

1,561

3,752

  Total net charge-offs

5,577

9,206

6,623

5,416

3,083

14,783

2,233

Ending allowance for credit losses

$

159,590

$

169,923

$

175,679

$

168,544

$

158,661

$

159,590

$

158,661














NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES (ANNUALIZED)









  Commercial and industrial

0.48

%

1.01

%

0.14

%

0.14

%

0.13

%

0.75

%

0.01

%

  Lease financing

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.03

%

4.29

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

  Construction real estate

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

(0.01)

%

0.00

%

(0.01)

%

  Commercial real estate

0.18

%

0.10

%

0.50

%

0.28

%

0.15

%

0.14

%

0.06

%

  Residential real estate

0.00

%

(0.02)

%

0.02

%

(0.03)

%

0.02

%

(0.01)

%

0.02

%

  Home equity

(0.04)

%

0.24

%

(0.02)

%

0.13

%

0.14

%

0.10

%

0.05

%

  Installment

0.19

%

0.01

%

(0.21)

%

0.12

%

(0.10)

%

0.10

%

0.03

%

  Credit card

1.12

%

1.59

%

0.69

%

1.16

%

1.54

%

1.35

%

1.86

%

     Total net charge-offs

0.23

%

0.38

%

0.26

%

0.21

%

0.12

%

0.30

%

0.05

%














COMPONENTS OF NONPERFORMING LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS, AND UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS

  Nonaccrual loans (1)












    Commercial and industrial

$

27,426

$

24,941

$

29,230

$

34,686

$

33,906

$

27,426

$

33,906

    Lease financing

16

0

0

1,092

1,353

16

1,353

    Construction real estate

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

    Commercial real estate

45,957

44,514

34,682

24,521

14,002

45,957

14,002

    Residential real estate

9,480

11,359

11,601

12,104

12,813

9,480

12,813

    Home equity

3,376

4,286

5,076

5,374

5,604

3,376

5,604

    Installment

115

146

163

153

201

115

201

      Nonaccrual loans

86,370

85,246

80,752

77,930

67,879

86,370

67,879

  Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)

12,070

11,608

7,099

7,759

8,377

12,070

8,377

     Total nonperforming loans

98,440

96,854

87,851

85,689

76,256

98,440

76,256

  Other real estate owned (OREO)

340

854

1,287

1,643

1,872

340

1,872

     Total nonperforming assets

98,780

97,708

89,138

87,332

78,128

98,780

78,128

  Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

155

92

169

79

124

155

124

     Total underperforming assets

$

98,935

$

97,800

$

89,307

$

87,411

$

78,252

$

98,935

$

78,252

Total classified assets

$

182,516

$

196,782

$

142,021

$

134,002

$

125,543

$

182,516

$

125,543














CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS









Allowance for credit losses to












     Nonaccrual loans

184.77

%

199.33

%

217.55

%

216.28

%

233.74

%

184.77

%

233.74

%

     Nonperforming loans

162.12

%

175.44

%

199.97

%

196.69

%

208.06

%

162.12

%

208.06

%

     Total ending loans

1.68

%

1.71

%

1.77

%

1.65

%

1.56

%

1.68

%

1.56

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

1.03

%

0.97

%

0.89

%

0.84

%

0.75

%

1.03

%

0.75

%

Nonperforming assets to












     Ending loans, plus OREO

1.04

%

0.98

%

0.90

%

0.86

%

0.77

%

1.04

%

0.77

%

     Total assets

0.62

%

0.60

%

0.56

%

0.55

%

0.49

%

0.62

%

0.49

%

Nonperforming assets, excluding accruing TDRs to












     Ending loans, plus OREO

0.91

%

0.87

%

0.83

%

0.78

%

0.68

%

0.91

%

0.68

%

     Total assets

0.54

%

0.53

%

0.51

%

0.50

%

0.44

%

0.54

%

0.44

%

Classified assets to total assets

1.14

%

1.22

%

0.89

%

0.84

%

0.79

%

1.14

%

0.79

%














(1)  Nonaccrual loans include nonaccrual TDRs of $21.5  million, $20.9 million, $14.7 million, $29.3 million, and $32.7 million, as of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and June 30, 2020,  respectively.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CAPITAL ADEQUACY

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)











Six months ended,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021

2020

PER COMMON SHARE












Market Price












  High

$

26.02

$

26.40

$

17.77

$

15.15

$

16.38

$

26.40

$

25.52

  Low

$

23.35

$

17.62

$

12.07

$

11.40

$

11.52

$

17.62

$

11.52

  Close

$

23.63

$

24.00

$

17.53

$

12.01

$

13.89

$

23.63

$

13.89














Average shares outstanding - basic

96,123,645

96,873,940

97,253,787

97,247,080

97,220,748

96,496,720

97,478,719

Average shares outstanding - diluted

97,009,712

97,727,527

98,020,534

98,008,733

97,988,600

97,366,640

98,172,408

Ending shares outstanding

96,199,509

97,517,693

98,021,929

97,999,763

98,018,858

96,199,509

98,018,858














Total shareholders' equity

$

2,269,507

$

2,258,942

$

2,282,070

$

2,247,815

$

2,221,019

$

2,269,507

$

2,221,019














REGULATORY CAPITAL

Preliminary








Preliminary

Common equity tier 1 capital

$

1,333,209

$

1,334,882

$

1,325,922

$

1,293,716

$

1,267,609

$

1,333,209

$

1,267,609

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

11.78

%

11.81

%

11.82

%

11.63

%

11.49

%

11.78

%

11.49

%

Tier 1 capital

$

1,376,333

$

1,377,892

$

1,368,818

$

1,336,497

$

1,310,276

$

1,376,333

$

1,310,276

Tier 1 ratio

12.16

%

12.19

%

12.20

%

12.02

%

11.87

%

12.16

%

11.87

%

Total capital

$

1,732,930

$

1,741,755

$

1,744,802

$

1,708,817

$

1,676,532

$

1,732,930

$

1,676,532

Total capital ratio

15.31

%

15.41

%

15.55

%

15.37

%

15.19

%

15.31

%

15.19

%

Total capital in excess of minimum requirement

$

544,478

$

554,834

$

566,795

$

541,263

$

517,902

$

544,478

$

517,902

Total risk-weighted assets

$

11,318,590

$

11,304,012

$

11,219,114

$

11,119,560

$

11,034,570

$

11,318,590

$

11,034,570

Leverage ratio

9.14

%

9.34

%

9.55

%

9.55

%

8.98

%

9.14

%

8.98

%














OTHER CAPITAL RATIOS












Ending shareholders' equity to ending assets

14.15

%

13.97

%

14.29

%

14.11

%

13.99

%

14.15

%

13.99

%

Ending tangible shareholders' equity to ending tangible assets (1)

8.37

%

8.22

%

8.47

%

8.25

%

8.09

%

8.37

%

8.09

%

Average shareholders' equity to average assets

13.96

%

14.17

%

14.07

%

14.08

%

13.91

%

14.06

%

14.54

%

Average tangible shareholders' equity to average tangible assets (1)

8.23

%

8.38

%

8.26

%

8.18

%

7.94

%

8.30

%

8.34

%














REPURCHASE PROGRAM (2)












Shares repurchased

1,308,945

840,115

0

0

0

2,149,060

880,000

Average share repurchase price

$

25.11

$

21.40

N/A

N/A

N/A

$

23.66

$

18.96

Total cost of shares repurchased

$

32,864

$

17.982

N/A

N/A

N/A

$

50,846

$

16,686














(1) Non-GAAP measure.  For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

(2) Represents share repurchases as part of publicly announced plans.




















N/A = Not applicable












SOURCE First Financial Bancorp.

Related Links

http://www.bankatfirst.com

Also from this source

First Financial Bancorp to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial ...

First Financial Bank Earns Top Rating of "Outstanding" for...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics