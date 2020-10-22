First Financial Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

  • Earnings per diluted share of $0.42; $0.44 on an adjusted(1) basis
  • Return on average assets of 1.04%; 1.09% as adjusted(1) 
  • Record core fee income driven by $18.6 million of mortgage banking and $10.5 million of foreign exchange income
  • Provision for credit losses of $13.4 million; 34% reduction from second quarter

First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) ("First Financial" or the "Company") announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. 

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company reported net income of $41.5 million, or $0.42 per diluted common share.  These results compare to net income of $37.4 million, or $0.38 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2020 and $50.9 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2019.  For the nine months ended September 30,  2020, First Financial had earnings per diluted common share of $1.10 compared to $1.51 for the same period in 2019.

Return on average assets for the third quarter of 2020 was 1.04% while return on average tangible common equity was 13.61%.  These compare to returns on average assets of 0.96% and 1.41%, and returns on average tangible common equity of 12.90% and 16.15%, in the second quarter of 2020 and the third quarter of 2019, respectively.

Third quarter 2020 highlights include:

  • After adjustments(1) for certain nonrecurring and certain COVID-19 related items:
    • Net income of $0.44 per diluted common share
    • 1.09% return on average assets
    • 14.18% return on average tangible common equity
  • Adjustments(1) to net income include:
    • $0.1 million of costs directly related to COVID-19
    • $2.1 million of other nonrecurring costs such as merger related and branch consolidation costs
  • Strong noninterest income of $49.5 million, an increase of 15.9% from the linked quarter
    • Mortgage banking revenue increased $1.9 million, or 11.6%
    • Record foreign exchange income of $10.5 million; 60.1% increase from linked quarter
    • Service charges on deposits, including overdrafts, increased $1.4 million, or 22.6%
  • Noninterest expenses of $97.5 million, or $95.3 million as adjusted(1)
    • Includes $7.0 million of incremental incentive compensation expenses directly related to strong operating results and fee income generation
    • Includes $0.5 million contribution to First Financial Foundation
    • Efficiency ratio of 60.3%; 58.9% as adjusted(1)
  • Loan balances were relatively unchanged at $10.2 billion
  • Average transactional deposit balances grew $434.5 million compared to the linked quarter; 19.0% on an annualized basis

_________________________________________________________________________________________

  • Total Allowance for Credit Losses of $183.3 million; Total quarterly provision for credit losses of $13.4 million
    • Loans and leases - ACL of $168.5 million, 1.65% of total loans; 1.81% of loans excluding PPP
    • Unfunded Commitments - ACL of $14.8 million
    • Third quarter provision expense driven by expected economic impact from COVID-19, partially offset by higher prepayment rates
  • Net interest margin of 3.36% on a fully tax-equivalent basis(1)
    • 8 basis point decline compared to the linked quarter; 19 basis point decline due to loan yields partially offset by 14 basis point impact from reduced funding costs
    • 3 basis points of incremental dilution from PPP from the linked quarter
    • Impact of decline in short term rates, partially offset by funding cost reductions and higher loan fees
  • Strong capital ratios
    • Total capital of 15.37%
    • Tier 1 common equity of 11.63%
    • Tangible common equity of 8.25%; 8.79% excluding PPP loans 
    • Tangible book value per share of $12.56; $0.30 increase compared to linked quarter

Archie Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, remarked, "We are pleased with our strong third quarter operating results while maintaining focus on three important pandemic related priorities: maintaining the health and safety of our associates, assisting our clients and communities and strengthening our Company."

Mr. Brown continued, "Despite continued interest rate headwinds and difficult business conditions, we posted strong earnings as reflected in our adjusted earnings per share of $0.44, adjusted return on assets of 1.09%, and an adjusted efficiency ratio of 58.9%.  Additionally, we were encouraged that credit trends remained relatively stable for the quarter.  Given the backdrop of increasing Covid-19 cases in the Midwest and uncertainty about the timing of vaccines to bring the pandemic under control, we recorded $13.4 million of provision expense in anticipation of credit deterioration in future quarters, leading to an increase in our allowance for credit losses to 1.81% of total loans, excluding PPP."

Mr. Brown further commented, "Third quarter results were primarily driven by exceptional fee income, well exceeding second quarter results, which at the time was our highest core fee income on record.  The steadfast diligence of our mortgage team capitalized on the continued historic low interest rate environment to drive another sensational quarter in mortgage banking revenue, and Bannockburn recorded its highest income quarter ever.  We were also pleased to see service charges improve as local economies continued to gradually reopen and consumer spending increased.  Total expenses increased during the quarter as a direct result of our strong operating performance and fee income generation leading to higher incentive and commission expense."

Mr. Brown concluded, "We are encouraged by our improved operating performance and by the resiliency of our associates.  Six months into a global pandemic, we now have 98% of our banking centers fully open to service the needs of our clients, and associates in our corporate offices and operations centers have begun gradually returning, albeit at significantly reduced capacity levels.  We continue to provide a bridge for our clients to navigate the environment with approximately $630 million, or 6.2% of total loans, receiving a round two deferral and all capital ratios have improved to equal or surpass pre-pandemic levels.  Additionally, this year we have added $125 million to our Allowance for Credit Losses, which brings our total ACL to greater than three times the balance at December 31, 2019.  We remain committed to managing pandemic priorities and positioning the Company for even stronger performance when the health crisis subsides."

Full detail of the Company's third quarter performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)















Three Months Ended,

Nine months ended,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

September 30,

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2020

2019

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS












Net income

$

41,477

$

37,393

$

28,628

$

48,677

$

50,856

$

107,498

$

149,398

Net earnings per share - basic

$

0.43

$

0.38

$

0.29

$

0.49

$

0.52

$

1.10

$

1.52

Net earnings per share - diluted

$

0.42

$

0.38

$

0.29

$

0.49

$

0.51

$

1.10

$

1.51

Dividends declared per share

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.69

$

0.67














KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS












Return on average assets

1.04

%

0.96

%

0.79

%

1.34

%

1.41

%

0.93

%

1.41

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

7.40

%

6.88

%

5.21

%

8.60

%

9.13

%

6.50

%

9.29

%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

13.61

%

12.90

%

9.71

%

15.84

%

16.15

%

12.08

%

16.48

%














Net interest margin

3.32

%

3.38

%

3.71

%

3.84

%

3.91

%

3.46

%

3.98

%

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)

3.36

%

3.44

%

3.77

%

3.89

%

3.96

%

3.52

%

4.03

%














Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets

14.11

%

13.99

%

14.47

%

15.49

%

15.62

%

14.11

%

15.62

%

Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:












Ending tangible assets

8.25

%

8.09

%

8.25

%

9.07

%

9.17

%

8.25

%

9.17

%

Risk-weighted assets

11.07

%

10.89

%

10.50

%

11.09

%

11.34

%

11.07

%

11.34

%














Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average
assets

14.08

%

13.91

%

15.21

%

15.53

%

15.43

%

14.38

%

15.23

%

Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of












    average tangible assets

8.18

%

7.94

%

8.79

%

9.07

%

9.35

%

8.29

%

9.19

%














Book value per share

$

22.94

$

22.66

$

22.25

$

22.82

$

22.59

$

22.94

$

22.59

Tangible book value per share

$

12.56

$

12.26

$

11.82

$

12.42

$

12.33

$

12.56

$

12.33














Common equity tier 1 ratio (2)

11.63

%

11.49

%

11.27

%

11.30

%

11.52

%

11.63

%

11.52

%

Tier 1 ratio (2)

12.02

%

11.87

%

11.66

%

11.69

%

11.91

%

12.02

%

11.91

%

Total capital ratio (2)

15.37

%

15.19

%

13.54

%

13.39

%

13.62

%

15.37

%

13.62

%

Leverage ratio (2)

9.55

%

8.98

%

9.49

%

9.58

%

9.75

%

9.55

%

9.75

%














AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS












Loans (3)

$

10,253,392

$

10,002,379

$

9,220,643

$

9,149,222

$

9,014,092

$

9,827,033

$

8,880,904

Investment securities

3,162,832

3,164,243

3,115,723

3,102,867

3,290,666

3,147,655

3,351,559

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

40,277

91,990

39,332

36,672

38,569

57,138

35,525

  Total earning assets

$

13,456,501

$

13,258,612

$

12,375,698

$

12,288,761

$

12,343,327

$

13,031,826

$

12,267,988

Total assets

$

15,842,010

$

15,710,204

$

14,524,422

$

14,460,288

$

14,320,514

$

15,360,642

$

14,126,615

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

3,535,432

$

3,335,866

$

2,643,240

$

2,638,908

$

2,513,458

$

3,172,841

$

2,485,291

Interest-bearing deposits

8,027,082

8,395,229

7,590,791

7,583,531

7,504,708

8,004,450

7,575,263

  Total deposits

$

11,562,514

$

11,731,095

$

10,234,031

$

10,222,439

$

10,018,166

$

11,177,291

$

10,060,554

Borrowings

$

1,519,748

$

1,272,819

$

1,735,767

$

1,613,696

$

1,816,983

$

1,509,482

$

1,687,716

Shareholders' equity

$

2,230,422

$

2,185,865

$

2,209,733

$

2,245,107

$

2,210,327

$

2,208,753

$

2,150,945














CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS











Allowance to ending loans

1.65

%

1.56

%

1.55

%

0.63

%

0.62

%

1.65

%

0.62

%

Allowance to nonaccrual loans

216.28

%

233.74

%

296.51

%

119.69

%

93.18

%

216.28

%

93.18

%

Allowance to nonperforming loans

196.69

%

208.06

%

203.42

%

96.73

%

71.46

%

196.69

%

71.46

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.84

%

0.75

%

0.76

%

0.65

%

0.87

%

0.84

%

0.87

%

Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO

0.86

%

0.77

%

0.78

%

0.67

%

0.89

%

0.86

%

0.89

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.55

%

0.49

%

0.48

%

0.42

%

0.56

%

0.55

%

0.56

%

Classified assets to total assets

0.84

%

0.79

%

0.83

%

0.62

%

0.92

%

0.84

%

0.92

%

Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.21

%

0.12

%

(0.04)

%

0.15

%

0.45

%

0.10

%

0.39

%

(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate.  Management believes that it is a
standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis.  Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to
investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.  Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

(2) September 30, 2020 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.

(3) Includes loans held for sale.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three months ended,

Nine months ended,

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

% Change

2020

2019

% Change

Interest income










  Loans and leases, including fees

$

103,249

$

126,786

(18.6)

%

$

324,924

$

376,207

(13.6)

%

  Investment securities










     Taxable

17,906

22,180

(19.3)

%

55,387

70,031

(20.9)

%

     Tax-exempt

4,884

4,457

9.6

%

14,403

13,051

10.4

%

        Total investment securities interest

22,790

26,637

(14.4)

%

69,790

83,082

(16.0)

%

  Other earning assets

31

222

(86.0)

%

220

638

(65.5)

%

       Total interest income

126,070

153,645

(17.9)

%

394,934

459,927

(14.1)

%












Interest expense










  Deposits

7,886

20,151

(60.9)

%

36,002

60,006

(40.0)

%

  Short-term borrowings

51

7,199

(99.3)

%

6,412

19,805

(67.6)

%

  Long-term borrowings

5,953

4,760

25.1

%

14,482

14,764

(1.9)

%

      Total interest expense

13,890

32,110

(56.7)

%

56,896

94,575

(39.8)

%

      Net interest income

112,180

121,535

(7.7)

%

338,038

365,352

(7.5)

%

  Provision for credit losses-loans and leases (1)

15,299

5,228

192.6

%

57,038

25,969

119.6

%

  Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments (1)

(1,925)

(216)

N/M

2,013

(342)

N/M

      Net interest income after provision for credit losses

98,806

116,523

(15.2)

%

278,987

339,725

(17.9)

%












Noninterest income










  Service charges on deposit accounts

7,356

9,874

(25.5)

%

21,792

28,596

(23.8)

%

  Trust and wealth management fees

3,855

3,718

3.7

%

12,438

11,731

6.0

%

  Bankcard income

3,124

3,316

(5.8)

%

8,666

15,399

(43.7)

%

  Client derivative fees

2,203

4,859

(54.7)

%

8,292

11,468

(27.7)

%

  Foreign exchange income

10,530

1,708

N/M

27,072

1,725

N/M

  Net gains from sales of loans

18,594

4,806

286.9

%

38,087

10,128

276.1

%

  Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities

2

105

(98.1)

%

(55)

(110)

50.0

%

  Other

3,835

4,754

(19.3)

%

11,316

15,668

(27.8)

%

      Total noninterest income

49,499

33,140

49.4

%

127,608

94,605

34.9

%












Noninterest expenses










  Salaries and employee benefits

63,769

53,212

19.8

%

174,516

155,109

12.5

%

  Net occupancy

5,625

5,509

2.1

%

17,107

17,735

(3.5)

%

  Furniture and equipment

3,638

4,120

(11.7)

%

11,372

11,758

(3.3)

%

  Data processing

6,837

5,774

18.4

%

20,245

15,885

27.4

%

  Marketing

1,856

1,346

37.9

%

4,415

4,928

(10.4)

%

  Communication

855

910

(6.0)

%

2,652

2,385

11.2

%

  Professional services

2,443

4,771

(48.8)

%

6,923

9,062

(23.6)

%

  State intangible tax

1,514

1,445

4.8

%

4,544

4,062

11.9

%

  FDIC assessments

1,350

(1,097)

223.1

%

4,045

918

340.6

%

  Intangible amortization

2,779

2,432

14.3

%

8,362

6,521

28.2

%

  Other

6,845

8,020

(14.7)

%

21,685

21,082

2.9

%

      Total noninterest expenses

97,511

86,442

12.8

%

275,866

249,445

10.6

%

Income before income taxes

50,794

63,221

(19.7)

%

130,729

184,885

(29.3)

%

Income tax expense

9,317

12,365

(24.7)

%

23,231

35,487

(34.5)

%

      Net income

$

41,477

$

50,856

(18.4)

%

$

107,498

$

149,398

(28.0)

%












ADDITIONAL DATA










Net earnings per share - basic

$

0.43

$

0.52



$

1.10

$

1.52


Net earnings per share - diluted

$

0.42

$

0.51



$

1.10

$

1.51


Dividends declared per share

$

0.23

$

0.23



$

0.69

$

0.67














Return on average assets

1.04

%

1.41

%


0.93

%

1.41

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

7.40

%

9.13

%


6.50

%

9.29

%













Interest income

$

126,070

$

153,645

(17.9)

%

$

394,934

$

459,927

(14.1)

%

Tax equivalent adjustment

1,628

1,759

(7.4)

%

4,916

4,698

4.6

%

   Interest income - tax equivalent

127,698

155,404

(17.8)

%

399,850

464,625

(13.9)

%

Interest expense

13,890

32,110

(56.7)

%

56,896

94,575

(39.8)

%

   Net interest income - tax equivalent

$

113,808

$

123,294

(7.7)

%

$

342,954

$

370,050

(7.3)

%












Net interest margin

3.32

%

3.91

%


3.46

%

3.98

%

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (2)

3.36

%

3.96

%


3.52

%

4.03

%













Full-time equivalent employees

2,065

2,064




















(1) Beginning January 1,2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on the incurred loss methodology.



(2) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate.  Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis.  Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.  Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)











2020

Third

Second

First

Year to

% Change

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Date

Linked Qtr.

Interest income








  Loans and leases, including fees

$

103,249

$

105,900

$

115,775

$

324,924

(2.5)

%

  Investment securities








     Taxable

17,906

18,476

19,005

55,387

(3.1)

%

     Tax-exempt

4,884

4,937

4,582

14,403

(1.1)

%

        Total investment securities interest

22,790

23,413

23,587

69,790

(2.7)

%

  Other earning assets

31

47

142

220

(34.0)

%

       Total interest income

126,070

129,360

139,504

394,934

(2.5)

%










Interest expense








  Deposits

7,886

11,751

16,365

36,002

(32.9)

%

  Short-term borrowings

51

1,274

5,087

6,412

(96.0)

%

  Long-term borrowings

5,953

4,759

3,770

14,482

25.1

%

      Total interest expense

13,890

17,784

25,222

56,896

(21.9)

%

      Net interest income

112,180

111,576

114,282

338,038

0.5

%

  Provision for credit losses-loans and leases (1)

15,299

17,859

23,880

57,038

(14.3)

%

  Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments (1)

(1,925)

2,370

1,568

2,013

(181.2)

%

      Net interest income after provision for credit losses

98,806

91,347

88,834

278,987

8.2

%










Noninterest income








  Service charges on deposit accounts

7,356

6,001

8,435

21,792

22.6

%

  Trust and wealth management fees

3,855

4,114

4,469

12,438

(6.3)

%

  Bankcard income

3,124

2,844

2,698

8,666

9.8

%

  Client derivative fees

2,203

2,984

3,105

8,292

(26.2)

%

  Foreign exchange income

10,530

6,576

9,966

27,072

60.1

%

  Net gains from sales of loans

18,594

16,662

2,831

38,087

11.6

%

  Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities

2

2

(59)

(55)

0.0

%

  Other

3,835

3,542

3,939

11,316

8.3

%

      Total noninterest income

49,499

42,725

35,384

127,608

15.9

%










Noninterest expenses








  Salaries and employee benefits

63,769

55,925

54,822

174,516

14.0

%

  Net occupancy

5,625

5,378

6,104

17,107

4.6

%

  Furniture and equipment

3,638

3,681

4,053

11,372

(1.2)

%

  Data processing

6,837

7,019

6,389

20,245

(2.6)

%

  Marketing

1,856

1,339

1,220

4,415

38.6

%

  Communication

855

907

890

2,652

(5.7)

%

  Professional services

2,443

2,205

2,275

6,923

10.8

%

  State intangible tax

1,514

1,514

1,516

4,544

0.0

%

  FDIC assessments

1,350

1,290

1,405

4,045

4.7

%

  Intangible amortization

2,779

2,791

2,792

8,362

(0.4)

%

  Other

6,845

6,640

8,200

21,685

3.1

%

      Total noninterest expenses

97,511

88,689

89,666

275,866

9.9

%

Income before income taxes

50,794

45,383

34,552

130,729

11.9

%

Income tax expense

9,317

7,990

5,924

23,231

16.6

%

      Net income

$

41,477

$

37,393

$

28,628

$

107,498

10.9

%










ADDITIONAL DATA








Net earnings per share - basic

$

0.43

$

0.38

$

0.29

$

1.10


Net earnings per share - diluted

$

0.42

$

0.38

$

0.29

$

1.10


Dividends declared per share

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.69












Return on average assets

1.04

%

0.96

%

0.79

%

0.93

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

7.40

%

6.88

%

5.21

%

6.50

%











Interest income

$

126,070

$

129,360

$

139,504

$

394,934

(2.5)

%

Tax equivalent adjustment

1,628

1,664

1,624

4,916

(2.2)

%

   Interest income - tax equivalent

127,698

131,024

141,128

399,850

(2.5)

%

Interest expense

13,890

17,784

25,222

56,896

(21.9)

%

   Net interest income - tax equivalent

$

113,808

$

113,240

$

115,906

$

342,954

0.5

%










Net interest margin

3.32

%

3.38

%

3.71

%

3.46

%

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (2)

3.36

%

3.44

%

3.77

%

3.52

%











Full-time equivalent employees

2,065

2,076

2,067














(1) Beginning January 1,2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on the incurred loss methodology.



(2) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate.  Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis.  Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.  Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)











2019

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Full

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Year

Interest income








  Loans and leases, including fees

$

122,802

$

126,786

$

126,365

$

123,056

$

499,009

  Investment securities








     Taxable

20,137

22,180

23,616

24,235

90,168

     Tax-exempt

4,545

4,457

4,336

4,258

17,596

        Total investment securities interest

24,682

26,637

27,952

28,493

107,764

  Other earning assets

167

222

206

210

805

       Total interest income

147,651

153,645

154,523

151,759

607,578










Interest expense








  Deposits

19,026

20,151

20,612

19,243

79,032

  Short-term borrowings

5,430

7,199

6,646

5,960

25,235

  Long-term borrowings

4,293

4,760

4,963

5,041

19,057

      Total interest expense

28,749

32,110

32,221

30,244

123,324

      Net interest income

118,902

121,535

122,302

121,515

484,254

  Provision for credit losses-loans and leases (1)

4,629

5,228

6,658

14,083

30,598

  Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments (1)

177

(216)

(132)

6

(165)

      Net interest income after provision for credit losses

114,096

116,523

115,776

107,426

453,821










Noninterest income








  Service charges on deposit accounts

9,343

9,874

9,819

8,903

37,939

  Trust and wealth management fees

3,913

3,718

3,943

4,070

15,644

  Bankcard income

3,405

3,316

6,497

5,586

18,804

  Client derivative fees

4,194

4,859

4,905

1,704

15,662

  Foreign exchange income

6,014

1,708

17

0

7,739

  Net gains from sales of loans

4,723

4,806

3,432

1,890

14,851

  Net gains on sale of investment securities

(296)

105

(37)

(178)

(406)

  Other

5,472

4,754

6,062

4,852

21,140

      Total noninterest income

36,768

33,140

34,638

26,827

131,373










Noninterest expenses








  Salaries and employee benefits

53,952

53,212

53,985

47,912

209,061

  Net occupancy

6,334

5,509

5,596

6,630

24,069

  Furniture and equipment

4,145

4,120

4,222

3,416

15,903

  Data processing

5,996

5,774

4,984

5,127

21,881

  Marketing

1,980

1,346

1,976

1,606

6,908

  Communication

882

910

747

728

3,267

  Professional services

2,192

4,771

2,039

2,252

11,254

  State intangible tax

1,767

1,445

1,307

1,310

5,829

  FDIC assessments

1,055

(1,097)

1,065

950

1,973

  Intangible amortization

3,150

2,432

2,044

2,045

9,671

  Other

11,434

8,020

6,545

6,517

32,516

      Total noninterest expenses

92,887

86,442

84,510

78,493

342,332

Income before income taxes

57,977

63,221

65,904

55,760

242,862

Income tax expense (benefit)

9,300

12,365

13,201

9,921

44,787

      Net income

$

48,677

$

50,856

$

52,703

$

45,839

$

198,075










ADDITIONAL DATA








Net earnings per share - basic

$

0.49

$

0.52

$

0.54

$

0.47

$

2.01

Net earnings per share - diluted

$

0.49

$

0.51

$

0.53

$

0.47

$

2.00

Dividends declared per share

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.22

$

0.22

$

0.90










Return on average assets

1.34

%

1.41

%

1.50

%

1.33

%

1.39

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

8.60

%

9.13

%

9.85

%

8.88

%

9.11

%










Interest income

$

147,651

$

153,645

$

154,523

$

151,759

$

607,578

Tax equivalent adjustment

1,630

1,759

1,416

1,523

6,328

   Interest income - tax equivalent

149,281

155,404

155,939

153,282

613,906

Interest expense

28,749

32,110

32,221

30,244

123,324

   Net interest income - tax equivalent

$

120,532

$

123,294

$

123,718

$

123,038

$

490,582










Net interest margin

3.84

%

3.91

%

3.99

%

4.05

%

3.95

%

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (2)

3.89

%

3.96

%

4.04

%

4.10

%

4.00

%










Full-time equivalent employees

2,065

2,064

2,076

2,087












(1) Beginning January 1,2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on the incurred loss methodology.



(2) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate.  Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis.  Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.  Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)















Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

% Change

% Change

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

Linked Qtr.

Comp Qtr.

ASSETS












     Cash and due from banks

$

207,128

$

283,639

$

261,892

$

200,691

$

242,482

(27.0)

%

(14.6)

%

     Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

38,806

38,845

71,071

56,948

39,669

(0.1)

%

(2.2)

%

     Investment securities available-for-sale

3,004,963

2,897,413

2,908,688

2,852,084

2,850,502

3.7

%

5.4

%

     Investment securities held-to-maturity

118,072

127,347

136,744

142,862

148,778

(7.3)

%

(20.6)

%

     Other investments

118,292

132,366

143,581

125,020

124,965

(10.6)

%

(5.3)

%

     Loans held for sale

69,008

43,950

27,334

13,680

23,528

57.0

%

193.3

%

     Loans and leases












       Commercial and industrial

3,292,313

3,322,374

2,477,773

2,465,877

2,470,017

(0.9)

%

33.3

%

       Lease financing

74,742

80,087

82,602

88,364

92,616

(6.7)

%

(19.3)

%

       Construction real estate

575,648

506,085

500,311

493,182

515,960

13.7

%

11.6

%

       Commercial real estate

4,347,125

4,343,702

4,278,257

4,194,651

4,015,908

0.1

%

8.2

%

       Residential real estate

1,027,702

1,043,745

1,061,792

1,055,949

1,055,007

(1.5)

%

(2.6)

%

       Home equity

754,743

764,171

781,243

771,869

776,885

(1.2)

%

(2.9)

%

       Installment

84,629

79,150

80,085

82,589

88,275

6.9

%

(4.1)

%

       Credit card

43,907

42,397

45,756

49,184

49,010

3.6

%

(10.4)

%

          Total loans

10,200,809

10,181,711

9,307,819

9,201,665

9,063,678

0.2

%

12.5

%

       Less:












          Allowance for credit losses (1)

168,544

158,661

143,885

57,650

56,552

6.2

%

198.0

%

                Net loans

10,032,265

10,023,050

9,163,934

9,144,015

9,007,126

0.1

%

11.4

%

     Premises and equipment

209,474

211,164

212,787

214,506

213,681

(0.8)

%

(2.0)

%

     Goodwill

937,771

937,771

937,771

937,771

937,689

0.0

%

0.0

%

     Other intangibles

67,419

70,325

73,258

76,201

79,506

(4.1)

%

(15.2)

%

     Accrued interest and other assets

1,122,449

1,105,020

1,120,507

747,847

812,519

1.6

%

38.1

%

       Total Assets

$

15,925,647

$

15,870,890

$

15,057,567

$

14,511,625

$

14,480,445

0.3

%

10.0

%














LIABILITIES












     Deposits












       Interest-bearing demand

$

2,632,467

$

2,657,841

$

2,498,109

$

2,364,881

$

2,316,301

(1.0)

%

13.6

%

       Savings

3,446,678

3,287,314

2,978,250

2,960,979

2,924,200

4.8

%

17.9

%

       Time

1,935,392

2,241,212

2,435,858

2,240,441

2,308,617

(13.6)

%

(16.2)

%

          Total interest-bearing deposits

8,014,537

8,186,367

7,912,217

7,566,301

7,549,118

(2.1)

%

6.2

%

       Noninterest-bearing

3,552,893

3,515,048

2,723,341

2,643,928

2,534,739

1.1

%

40.2

%

          Total deposits

11,567,430

11,701,415

10,635,558

10,210,229

10,083,857

(1.1)

%

14.7

%

     Federal funds purchased and securities sold












         under agreements to repurchase

247,658

154,347

215,824

165,181

85,286

60.5

%

190.4

%

     FHLB short-term borrowings

0

0

1,181,900

1,151,000

1,128,900

N/M

(100.0)

%

          Total short-term borrowings

247,658

154,347

1,397,724

1,316,181

1,214,186

60.5

%

(79.6)

%

     Long-term debt

1,341,164

1,285,767

325,566

414,376

498,778

4.3

%

168.9

%

          Total borrowed funds

1,588,822

1,440,114

1,723,290

1,730,557

1,712,964

10.3

%

(7.2)

%

     Accrued interest and other liabilities

521,580

508,342

519,336

323,134

422,311

2.6

%

23.5

%

       Total Liabilities

13,677,832

13,649,871

12,878,184

12,263,920

12,219,132

0.2

%

11.9

%














SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY












     Common stock

1,637,489

1,635,070

1,633,950

1,640,771

1,639,333

0.1

%

(0.1)

%

     Retained earnings

694,484

675,532

660,653

711,249

685,368

2.8

%

1.3

%

     Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

42,266

36,431

11,788

13,323

15,450

16.0

%

173.6

%

     Treasury stock, at cost

(126,424)

(126,014)

(127,008)

(117,638)

(78,838)

0.3

%

60.4

%

       Total Shareholders' Equity

2,247,815

2,221,019

2,179,383

2,247,705

2,261,313

1.2

%

(0.6)

%

       Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

15,925,647

$

15,870,890

$

15,057,567

$

14,511,625

$

14,480,445

0.3

%

10.0

%














(1) Beginning January 1,2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on the incurred loss methodology.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)







Quarterly Averages

Year-to-Date Averages

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2020

2019

ASSETS












     Cash and due from banks

$

233,216

$

284,726

$

235,696

$

221,060

$

191,000

$

251,147

$

182,025

     Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

40,277

91,990

39,332

36,672

38,569

57,138

35,525

     Investment securities

3,162,832

3,164,243

3,115,723

3,102,867

3,290,666

3,147,655

3,351,559

     Loans held for sale

45,186

36,592

13,174

21,050

18,197

31,700

12,659

     Loans and leases












       Commercial and industrial

3,299,259

3,058,677

2,450,893

2,469,810

2,509,782

2,937,601

2,517,681

       Lease financing

78,500

81,218

85,782

91,225

94,858

81,821

93,467

       Construction real estate

536,870

495,407

501,471

501,892

509,742

511,343

488,002

       Commercial real estate

4,364,708

4,381,647

4,209,345

4,102,288

3,925,028

4,318,735

3,841,178

       Residential real estate

1,041,250

1,052,996

1,055,456

1,053,707

1,035,975

1,049,869

996,100

       Home equity

759,994

772,424

773,082

773,119

781,340

768,469

792,635

       Installment

82,016

79,016

81,234

85,515

88,760

80,760

89,927

       Credit card

45,609

44,402

50,206

50,616

50,410

46,735

49,255

          Total loans

10,208,206

9,965,787

9,207,469

9,128,172

8,995,895

9,795,333

8,868,245

       Less:












          Allowance for credit losses (1)

165,270

155,454

121,126

56,649

61,911

147,349

59,129

                Net loans

10,042,936

9,810,333

9,086,343

9,071,523

8,933,984

9,647,984

8,809,116

     Premises and equipment

211,454

213,903

215,545

215,171

215,671

213,626

213,540

     Goodwill

937,771

937,771

937,771

937,710

899,888

937,771

886,130

     Other intangibles

69,169

72,086

75,014

78,190

51,365

72,079

43,019

     Accrued interest and other assets

1,099,169

1,098,560

805,824

776,045

681,174

1,001,542

593,042

       Total Assets

$

15,842,010

$

15,710,204

$

14,524,422

$

14,460,288

$

14,320,514

$

15,360,642

$

14,126,615














LIABILITIES












     Deposits












       Interest-bearing demand

$

2,668,635

$

2,602,917

$

2,418,193

$

2,373,962

$

2,325,405

$

2,563,633

$

2,310,095

       Savings

3,342,514

3,173,274

2,976,518

2,995,395

2,945,076

3,164,753

3,038,620

       Time

2,015,933

2,619,038

2,196,080

2,214,174

2,234,227

2,276,064

2,226,548

          Total interest-bearing deposits

8,027,082

8,395,229

7,590,791

7,583,531

7,504,708

8,004,450

7,575,263

       Noninterest-bearing

3,535,432

3,335,866

2,643,240

2,638,908

2,513,458

3,172,841

2,485,291

          Total deposits

11,562,514

11,731,095

10,234,031

10,222,439

10,018,166

11,177,291

10,060,554

     Federal funds purchased and securities sold












          under agreements to repurchase

150,088

145,291

164,093

206,800

185,156

153,146

138,692

     FHLB short-term borrowings

30,868

548,183

1,189,765

952,625

1,112,091

587,566

1,003,745

          Total short-term borrowings

180,956

693,474

1,353,858

1,159,425

1,297,247

740,712

1,142,437

     Long-term debt

1,338,792

579,345

381,909

454,271

519,736

768,770

545,279

       Total borrowed funds

1,519,748

1,272,819

1,735,767

1,613,696

1,816,983

1,509,482

1,687,716

     Accrued interest and other liabilities

529,326

520,425

344,891

379,046

275,038

465,116

227,400

       Total Liabilities

13,611,588

13,524,339

12,314,689

12,215,181

12,110,187

13,151,889

11,975,670














SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY












     Common stock

1,636,107

1,634,405

1,638,851

1,640,066

1,629,286

1,636,453

1,625,851

     Retained earnings

679,980

658,312

660,108

691,236

662,899

666,184

636,613

     Accumulated other comprehensive loss

40,697

19,888

31,200

13,986

11,985

30,632

(13,377)

     Treasury stock, at cost

(126,362)

(126,740)

(120,426)

(100,181)

(93,843)

(124,516)

(98,142)

       Total Shareholders' Equity

2,230,422

2,185,865

2,209,733

2,245,107

2,210,327

2,208,753

2,150,945

       Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

15,842,010

$

15,710,204

$

14,524,422

$

14,460,288

$

14,320,514

$

15,360,642

$

14,126,615














(1) Beginning January 1,2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on the incurred loss methodology.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)







 Quarterly Averages

Year-to-Date Averages


September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019


Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Earning assets



















    Investments:



















      Investment securities

$

3,162,832

2.86

%

$

3,164,243

2.97

%

$

3,290,666

3.21

%

$

3,147,655

2.96

%

$

3,351,559

3.31

%

      Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

40,277

0.31

%

91,990

0.20

%

38,569

2.28

%

57,138

0.51

%

35,525

2.40

%

    Gross loans (1)

10,253,392

4.00

%

10,002,379

4.25

%

9,014,092

5.58

%

9,827,033

4.42

%

8,880,904

5.66

%

       Total earning assets

13,456,501

3.72

%

13,258,612

3.91

%

12,343,327

4.94

%

13,031,826

4.05

%

12,267,988

5.01

%





















Nonearning assets



















    Allowance for credit losses

(165,270)



(155,454)



(61,911)



(147,349)



(59,129)


    Cash and due from banks

233,216



284,726



191,000



251,147



182,025


    Accrued interest and other assets

2,317,563



2,322,320



1,848,098



2,225,018



1,735,731


       Total assets

$

15,842,010



$

15,710,204



$

14,320,514



$

15,360,642



$

14,126,615























Interest-bearing liabilities



















    Deposits:



















      Interest-bearing demand

$

2,668,635

0.08

%

$

2,602,917

0.11

%

$

2,325,405

0.56

%

$

2,563,633

0.21

%

$

2,310,095

0.55

%

      Savings

3,342,514

0.14

%

3,173,274

0.17

%

2,945,076

0.69

%

3,164,753

0.25

%

3,038,620

0.74

%

      Time

2,015,933

1.20

%

2,619,038

1.49

%

2,234,227

2.09

%

2,276,064

1.54

%

2,226,548

2.02

%

    Total interest-bearing deposits

8,027,082

0.39

%

8,395,229

0.56

%

7,504,708

1.07

%

8,004,450

0.60

%

7,575,263

1.06

%

    Borrowed funds



















      Short-term borrowings

180,956

0.11

%

693,474

0.74

%

1,297,247

2.20

%

740,712

1.16

%

1,142,437

2.32

%

      Long-term debt

1,338,792

1.76

%

579,345

3.29

%

519,736

3.63

%

768,770

2.52

%

545,279

3.62

%

        Total borrowed funds

1,519,748

1.57

%

1,272,819

1.90

%

1,816,983

2.61

%

1,509,482

1.85

%

1,687,716

2.74

%

       Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,546,830

0.58

%

9,668,048

0.74

%

9,321,691

1.37

%

9,513,932

0.80

%

9,262,979

1.37

%





















Noninterest-bearing liabilities



















    Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

3,535,432



3,335,866



2,513,458



3,172,841



2,485,291


    Other liabilities

529,326



520,425



275,038



465,116



227,400


    Shareholders' equity

2,230,422



2,185,865



2,210,327



2,208,753



2,150,945


       Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$

15,842,010



$

15,710,204



$

14,320,514



$

15,360,642



$

14,126,615























Net interest income


$

112,180



$

111,576



$

121,535



$

338,038



$

365,352


Net interest spread




3.14

%


3.17

%


3.57

%


3.25

%


3.64

%

Net interest margin




3.32

%


3.38

%


3.91

%


3.46

%


3.98

%





















Tax equivalent adjustment


0.04

%


0.06

%


0.05

%


0.06

%


0.05

%

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)


3.36

%


3.44

%


3.96

%


3.52

%


4.03

%










































(1) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS  (1)

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)








































 Linked Qtr. Income Variance

 Comparable Qtr. Income Variance

Year-to-Date Income Variance


Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total

Earning assets

















    Investment securities

$

(861)

$

238

$

(623)

$

(2,926)

$

(921)

$

(3,847)

$

(8,771)

$

(4,521)

$

(13,292)

    Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

23

(39)

(16)

(192)

1

(191)

(501)

83

(418)

    Gross loans (2)

(6,273)

3,622

(2,651)

(36,016)

12,479

(23,537)

(82,566)

31,283

(51,283)

       Total earning assets

(7,111)

3,821

(3,290)

(39,134)

11,559

(27,575)

(91,838)

26,845

(64,993)



















Interest-bearing liabilities

















    Total interest-bearing deposits

$

(3,593)

$

(272)

$

(3,865)

$

(12,778)

$

513

$

(12,265)

$

(25,934)

$

1,930

$

(24,004)

    Borrowed funds

















    Short-term borrowings

(1,081)

(142)

(1,223)

(6,833)

(315)

(7,148)

(9,915)

(3,478)

(13,393)

    Long-term debt

(2,211)

3,405

1,194

(2,449)

3,642

1,193

(4,492)

4,210

(282)

       Total borrowed funds

(3,292)

3,263

(29)

(9,282)

3,327

(5,955)

(14,407)

732

(13,675)

       Total interest-bearing liabilities

(6,885)

2,991

(3,894)

(22,060)

3,840

(18,220)

(40,341)

2,662

(37,679)

          Net interest income (1)

$

(226)

$

830

$

604

$

(17,074)

$

7,719

$

(9,355)

$

(51,497)

$

24,183

$

(27,314)






































(1) Not tax equivalent.

















(2) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.



FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CREDIT QUALITY

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)











Nine months ended

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2020

2019

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS ACTIVITY









Balance at beginning of period

$

158,661

$

143,885

$

57,650

$

56,552

$

61,549

$

57,650

$

56,542

 Day one adoption impact of ASC 326

0

0

61,505

0

0

61,505

0

  Provision for credit losses

15,299

17,859

23,880

4,629

5,228

57,038

25,969

  Gross charge-offs












    Commercial and industrial

1,467

1,282

1,091

2,919

9,556

3,840

23,757

    Lease financing

852

0

0

62

0

852

100

    Construction real estate

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

    Commercial real estate

3,789

2,037

4

1,854

535

5,830

1,835

    Residential real estate

22

148

115

167

278

285

510

    Home equity

460

428

267

807

627

1,155

1,784

    Installment

59

7

61

31

65

127

192

    Credit card

171

234

311

319

598

716

1,228

      Total gross charge-offs

6,820

4,136

1,849

6,159

11,659

12,805

29,406

  Recoveries












    Commercial and industrial

265

275

2,000

1,796

556

2,540

1,087

    Lease financing

6

0

0

0

0

6

0

    Construction real estate

0

14

0

0

0

14

68

    Commercial real estate

760

424

234

439

347

1,418

674

    Residential real estate

91

93

52

72

64

236

201

    Home equity

209

156

339

243

335

704

1,092

    Installment

35

27

31

49

93

93

202

    Credit card

38

64

43

29

39

145

123

      Total recoveries

1,404

1,053

2,699

2,628

1,434

5,156

3,447

  Total net charge-offs

5,416

3,083

(850)

3,531

10,225

7,649

25,959

Ending allowance for credit losses

$

168,544

$

158,661

$

143,885

$

57,650

$

56,552

$

168,544

$

56,552














NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES (ANNUALIZED)









  Commercial and industrial

0.14

%

0.13

%

(0.15)

%

0.18

%

1.42

%

0.06

%

1.20

%

  Lease financing

4.29

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.27

%

0.00

%

1.38

%

0.14

%

  Construction real estate

0.00

%

(0.01)

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

(0.02)

%

  Commercial real estate

0.28

%

0.15

%

(0.02)

%

0.14

%

0.02

%

0.14

%

0.04

%

  Residential real estate

(0.03)

%

0.02

%

0.02

%

0.04

%

0.08

%

0.01

%

0.04

%

  Home equity

0.13

%

0.14

%

(0.04)

%

0.29

%

0.15

%

0.08

%

0.12

%

  Installment

0.12

%

(0.10)

%

0.15

%

(0.08)

%

(0.13)

%

0.06

%

(0.01)

%

  Credit card

1.16

%

1.54

%

2.15

%

2.27

%

4.40

%

1.63

%

3.00

%

     Total net charge-offs

0.21

%

0.12

%

(0.04)

%

0.15

%

0.45

%

0.10

%

0.39

%














COMPONENTS OF NONPERFORMING LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS, AND UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS

  Nonaccrual loans (1)












    Commercial and industrial

$

34,686

$

33,906

$

21,126

$

24,346

$

28,358

$

34,686

$

28,358

    Lease financing

1,092

1,353

222

223

284

1,092

284

    Construction real estate

0

0

0

0

5

0

5

    Commercial real estate

24,521

14,002

10,050

7,295

14,889

24,521

14,889

    Residential real estate

12,104

12,813

11,163

10,892

11,655

12,104

11,655

    Home equity

5,374

5,604

5,821

5,242

5,427

5,374

5,427

    Installment

153

201

145

167

75

153

75

      Nonaccrual loans

77,930

67,879

48,527

48,165

60,693

77,930

60,693

  Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)

7,759

8,377

22,206

11,435

18,450

7,759

18,450

     Total nonperforming loans

85,689

76,256

70,733

59,600

79,143

85,689

79,143

  Other real estate owned (OREO)

1,643

1,872

1,467

2,033

1,613

1,643

1,613

     Total nonperforming assets

87,332

78,128

72,200

61,633

80,756

87,332

80,756

  Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

79

124

120

201

287

79

287

     Total underperforming assets

$

87,411

$

78,252

$

72,320

$

61,834

$

81,043

$

87,411

$

81,043

Total classified assets

$

134,002

$

125,543

$

124,510

$

89,250

$

132,500

$

134,002

$

132,500














CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS









Allowance for credit losses to












     Nonaccrual loans

216.28

%

233.74

%

296.51

%

119.69

%

93.18

%

216.28

%

93.18

%

     Nonperforming loans

196.69

%

208.06

%

203.42

%

96.73

%

71.46

%

196.69

%

71.46

%

     Total ending loans

1.65

%

1.56

%

1.55

%

0.63

%

0.62

%

1.65

%

0.62

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.84

%

0.75

%

0.76

%

0.65

%

0.87

%

0.84

%

0.87

%

Nonperforming assets to












     Ending loans, plus OREO

0.86

%

0.77

%

0.78

%

0.67

%

0.89

%

0.86

%

0.89

%

     Total assets

0.55

%

0.49

%

0.48

%

0.42

%

0.56

%

0.55

%

0.56

%

Nonperforming assets, excluding accruing TDRs to












     Ending loans, plus OREO

0.78

%

0.68

%

0.54

%

0.55

%

0.69

%

0.78

%

0.69

%

     Total assets

0.50

%

0.44

%

0.33

%

0.35

%

0.43

%

0.50

%

0.43

%

Classified assets to total assets

0.84

%

0.79

%

0.83

%

0.62

%

0.92

%

0.84

%

0.92

%














(1)  Nonaccrual loans include nonaccrual TDRs of $29.3  million, $32.7 million, $18.4 million, $18.5 million, and $21.5 million, as of September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and September 30, 2019, respectively.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CAPITAL ADEQUACY

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)











Nine months ended,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2020

2019

PER COMMON SHARE












Market Price












  High

$

15.15

$

16.38

$

25.52

$

26.04

$

25.49

$

25.52

$

28.56

  Low

$

11.40

$

11.52

$

12.67

$

23.24

$

22.37

$

11.40

$

22.16

  Close

$

12.01

$

13.89

$

14.91

$

25.44

$

24.48

$

12.01

$

24.48














Average shares outstanding - basic

97,247,080

97,220,748

97,736,690

98,684,706

98,517,025

97,400,942

98,177,802

Average shares outstanding - diluted

98,008,733

97,988,600

98,356,214

99,232,167

99,077,723

98,117,463

98,723,173

Ending shares outstanding

97,999,763

98,018,858

97,968,958

98,490,998

100,094,819

97,999,763

100,094,819














Total shareholders' equity

$

2,247,815

$

2,221,019

$

2,179,383

$

2,247,705

$

2,261,313

$

2,247,815

$

2,261,313














REGULATORY CAPITAL

Preliminary








Preliminary

Common equity tier 1 capital

$

1,293,716

$

1,267,609

$

1,243,152

$

1,245,746

$

1,253,803

$

1,293,716

$

1,253,803

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

11.63

%

11.49

%

11.27

%

11.30

%

11.52

%

11.63

%

11.52

%

Tier 1 capital

$

1,336,497

$

1,310,276

$

1,285,705

$

1,288,185

$

1,296,399

$

1,336,497

$

1,296,399

Tier 1 ratio

12.02

%

11.87

%

11.66

%

11.69

%

11.91

%

12.02

%

11.91

%

Total capital

$

1,708,817

$

1,676,532

$

1,493,100

$

1,475,813

$

1,482,708

$

1,708,817

$

1,482,708

Total capital ratio

15.37

%

15.19

%

13.54

%

13.39

%

13.62

%

15.37

%

13.62

%

Total capital in excess of minimum requirement

$

541,263

$

517,902

$

335,229

$

318,315

$

339,935

$

541,263

$

339,935

Total risk-weighted assets

$

11,119,560

$

11,034,570

$

11,027,347

$

11,023,795

$

10,883,554

$

11,119,560

$

10,883,554

Leverage ratio

9.55

%

8.98

%

9.49

%

9.58

%

9.75

%

9.55

%

9.75

%














OTHER CAPITAL RATIOS












Ending shareholders' equity to ending assets

14.11

%

13.99

%

14.47

%

15.49

%

15.62

%

14.11

%

15.62

%

Ending tangible shareholders' equity to ending tangible assets

8.25

%

8.09

%

8.25

%

9.07

%

9.17

%

8.25

%

9.17

%

Average shareholders' equity to average assets

14.08

%

13.91

%

15.21

%

15.53

%

15.43

%

14.38

%

15.23

%

Average tangible shareholders' equity to average tangible assets

8.18

%

7.94

%

8.79

%

9.07

%

9.35

%

8.29

%

9.19

%














REPURCHASE PROGRAM (1)












Shares repurchased

0

0

880,000

1,609,778

1,143,494

880,000

1,143,494

Average share repurchase price

N/A

N/A

$

18.96

$

24.13

$

23.94

$

18.96

$

23.94

Total cost of shares repurchased

N/A

N/A

$

16,686

$

38,846

$

27,372

$

16,686

$

27,372














(1) Represents share repurchases as part of publicly announced plans.




















N/A = Not applicable












SOURCE First Financial Bancorp.