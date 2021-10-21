First Financial Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

CINCINNATI, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Earnings per diluted share of $0.63 and on both GAAP and adjusted (1) basis

Return on average assets of 1.49% on both GAAP and adjusted (1) basis

Net interest margin FTE (1) of 3.32%

Loan growth of $74.8 million , excluding decline in PPP loans

Provision recapture of $10.1 million

Repurchased 2,484,295 shares during the quarter

First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) ("First Financial" or the "Company") announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $60.0 million, or $0.63 per diluted common share. These results compare to net income of $50.9 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2021 and $41.5 million, or $0.42 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, First Financial had earnings per diluted common share of $1.64 compared to $1.10 for the same period in 2020.

Return on average assets for the third quarter of 2021 was 1.49% while return on average tangible common equity was 19.03%(1). These compare to returns on average assets of 1.26% and 1.04%, and returns on average tangible common equity of 16.31%(1) and 13.61%(1), in the second quarter of 2021 and the third quarter of 2020, respectively.

Third quarter 2021 highlights include:

Net interest margin of 3.32% on a fully tax-equivalent basis (1) in line with expectations

in line with expectations 1 basis point increase from linked quarter driven by PPP forgiveness, which offset lower yields on earning assets

Noninterest income of $42.5 million , or $42.2 million as adjusted (1)

, or as adjusted Strong mortgage banking income of $8.6 million driven by higher premiums during the period

driven by higher premiums during the period

Elevated wealth management fees of $5.9 million



Other noninterest income increased $1.1 million , or 34.3%; driven by income from limited partnership investments and insurance proceeds

, or 34.3%; driven by income from limited partnership investments and insurance proceeds Noninterest expenses of $99.1 million , or $93.6 million as adjusted (1)

, or as adjusted Adjustments (1) include:

include:

$5.3 million of tax credit investment write-downs

of tax credit investment write-downs

Increase in expenses driven by incentive compensation tied to the Company's strong financial performance and modest increases in marketing costs and professional services



Efficiency ratio of 63.5%; 60.1% as adjusted (1)

Loan balances declined $150.6 million from the second quarter driven by PPP forgiveness of $225.4 million during the quarter

from the second quarter driven by PPP forgiveness of during the quarter Core loan balances increased $74.8 million , or 3.3% on an annualized basis compared to the second quarter

, or 3.3% on an annualized basis compared to the second quarter

Non-PPP C&I loan balances increased 16.0% on an annualized basis



(1) Financial information in this release that is described as "adjusted" or that is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis is non-GAAP. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

Total Allowance for Credit Losses of $160.5 million ; Total quarterly provision recapture of $10.1 million

; Total quarterly provision recapture of Loans and leases - ACL of $148.9 million , 1.59% of total loans; 1.62% of loans excluding PPP

, 1.59% of total loans; 1.62% of loans excluding PPP

Unfunded Commitments - ACL of $11.6 million



Provision recapture driven by improvements in economic conditions, declining classified asset balances, and lower net charge-offs

Strong capital ratios

Total capital of 14.97%



Tier 1 common equity of 11.54%



Tangible common equity of 8.21% (1) ; 8.31% (1) excluding PPP loans

; 8.31% excluding PPP loans

Tangible book value per share of $13.09 (1)



Repurchased 2,484,295 shares during third quarter; 4,633,355 shares repurchased in 2021

Archie Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to announce third quarter results that are highlighted by robust earnings, loan growth, strong fee income, lower credit costs and improving credit trends."

Mr. Brown continued, "Third quarter results were strong across the board, with earnings per share of $0.63, return on assets of 1.49% and an adjusted(1) efficiency ratio of 60.1%. Third quarter earnings were the highest they've been since the MainSource merger in 2018, and were highlighted by significant provision recapture of $10.1 million. Provision recapture during the period was a result of improving credit quality trends, specifically, lower net charge-offs and declines in classified asset balances, and we expect further reductions in credit costs in the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first part of 2022 given our optimism for further economic recovery. In addition, earnings were positively impacted by elevated mortgage and wealth management revenues and we were encouraged by strong loan originations during the period."

Mr. Brown added, "Total loan balances declined $150.6 million driven by $225.4 million in PPP forgiveness during the quarter. Core loan balances increased $74.8 million for the period as a result of strong origination activity, which included 16.0% growth in the C&I portfolio on an annualized basis. Our origination levels more than offset loan payoffs which remained high, particularly in our specialty finance and ICRE units. Additionally, we are encouraged that loan pipeline activity has increased."

Mr. Brown commented regarding the share repurchase program, "During the quarter we repurchased approximately 2.5 million shares at an average price of $23.04 bringing our total shares repurchased in 2021 to 4.6 million. When combined with the common dividend, the share repurchases approximate a return to shareholders of 131.7% of quarterly earnings. There are 366,645 shares remaining in our current buyback authorization."

Mr. Brown concluded, "We were also very pleased to bring our associates back to our physical office locations during the quarter, albeit with greater flexibility than pre-Covid. We firmly believe we are stronger when we are together, and we have already witnessed how combining best practices learned from the pandemic with our culture of collaboration positively impacts our clients and financial performance."

Full detail of the Company's third quarter 2021 performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position. Where Non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measures, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the section titled "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this report which are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as ''believes,'' ''anticipates,'' "likely," "expected," "estimated," ''intends'' and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make about (i) our future operating or financial performance, including revenues, income or loss and earnings or loss per share, (ii) future common stock dividends, (iii) our capital structure, including future capital levels, (iv) our plans, objectives and strategies, and (v) the assumptions that underlie our forward-looking statements.

As with any forecast or projection, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and outcomes may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or outcomes indicated in these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation:

economic, market, liquidity, credit, interest rate, operational and technological risks associated with the Company's business;

future credit quality and performance, including our expectations regarding future loan losses and our allowance for credit losses

the effect of and changes in policies and laws or regulatory agencies, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and other legislation and regulation relating to the banking industry;

Management's ability to effectively execute its business plans;

mergers and acquisitions, including costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquired companies;

the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the Company's acquisitions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period;

the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices;

changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving and changes in unemployment;

changes in customers' performance and creditworthiness;

the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation;

current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing prices, high unemployment rates, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, and any slowdown in global economic growth;

the adverse impact on the U.S. economy, including the markets in which we operate, of the novel coronavirus, which causes the Coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19"), global pandemic, and the impact of a slowing U.S. economy and increased unemployment on the performance of our loan and lease portfolio, the market value of our investment securities, the availability of sources of funding and the demand for our products;

our capital and liquidity requirements (including under regulatory capital standards, such as the Basel III capital standards) and our ability to generate capital internally or raise capital on favorable terms;

financial services reform and other current, pending or future legislation or regulation that could have a negative effect on our revenue and businesses, including the Dodd-Frank Act and other legislation and regulation relating to bank products and services;

the effect of the current interest rate environment or changes in interest rates or in the level or composition of our assets or liabilities on our net interest income, net interest margin and our mortgage originations, mortgage servicing rights and mortgage loans held for sale;

the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our brokerage, asset and wealth management businesses;

a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber attacks;

the effect of changes in the level of checking or savings account deposits on our funding costs and net interest margin; and

our ability to develop and execute effective business plans and strategies.

Additional factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as our other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov .

All forward-looking statements included in this filing are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available at the time of the filing. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had $16.0 billion in assets, $9.4 billion in loans, $12.7 billion in deposits and $2.2 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $3.2 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021. The Company operated 139 full service banking centers as of September 30, 2021, primarily in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended,

Nine months ended,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

September 30,

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

























Net income $ 60,012



$ 50,888



$ 47,315



$ 48,312



$ 41,477



$ 158,215



$ 107,498

Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.64



$ 0.53



$ 0.49



$ 0.50



$ 0.43



$ 1.65



$ 1.10

Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.63



$ 0.52



$ 0.48



$ 0.49



$ 0.42



$ 1.64



$ 1.10

Dividends declared per share $ 0.23



$ 0.23



$ 0.23



$ 0.23



$ 0.23



$ 0.69



$ 0.69





























KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

























Return on average assets 1.49 %

1.26 %

1.20 %

1.20 %

1.04 %

1.32 %

0.93 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.53 %

9.02 %

8.44 %

8.52 %

7.40 %

9.34 %

6.50 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (1) 19.03 %

16.31 %

15.24 %

15.50 %

13.61 %

16.87 %

12.08 %



























Net interest margin 3.28 %

3.27 %

3.35 %

3.45 %

3.32 %

3.30 %

3.46 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)(2) 3.32 %

3.31 %

3.40 %

3.49 %

3.36 %

3.34 %

3.52 %



























Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets 14.01 %

14.15 %

13.97 %

14.29 %

14.11 %

14.01 %

14.11 % Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:

























Ending tangible assets (1) 8.21 %

8.37 %

8.22 %

8.47 %

8.25 %

8.21 %

8.25 % Risk-weighted assets (1) 10.76 %

11.12 %

11.02 %

11.29 %

11.07 %

10.76 %

11.07 %



























Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets 14.14 %

13.96 %

14.17 %

14.07 %

14.08 %

14.09 %

14.38 % Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of

























average tangible assets (1) 8.35 %

8.23 %

8.38 %

8.26 %

8.18 %

8.32 %

8.29 %



























Book value per share $ 23.85



$ 23.59



$ 23.16



$ 23.28



$ 22.94



$ 23.85



$ 22.94

Tangible book value per share (1) $ 13.09



$ 13.08



$ 12.78



$ 12.93



$ 12.56



$ 13.09



$ 12.56





























Common equity tier 1 ratio (3) 11.54 %

11.78 %

11.81 %

11.82 %

11.63 %

11.54 %

11.63 % Tier 1 ratio (3) 11.92 %

12.16 %

12.19 %

12.20 %

12.02 %

11.92 %

12.02 % Total capital ratio (3) 14.97 %

15.31 %

15.41 %

15.55 %

15.37 %

14.97 %

15.37 % Leverage ratio (3) 9.05 %

9.14 %

9.34 %

9.55 %

9.55 %

9.05 %

9.55 %



























AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

























Loans (4) $ 9,502,750



$ 9,831,965



$ 9,951,855



$ 10,127,881



$ 10,253,392



$ 9,760,545



$ 9,827,033

Investment securities 4,189,253



4,130,207



3,782,993



3,403,839



3,162,832



4,035,639



3,147,655

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 32,400



45,593



46,912



143,884



40,277



41,582



57,138

Total earning assets $ 13,724,403



$ 14,007,765



$ 13,781,760



$ 13,675,604



$ 13,456,501



$ 13,837,766



$ 13,031,826

Total assets $ 15,995,808



$ 16,215,469



$ 16,042,654



$ 16,030,986



$ 15,842,010



$ 16,084,472



$ 15,360,642

Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 3,981,404



$ 4,003,626



$ 3,840,046



$ 3,720,417



$ 3,535,432



$ 3,942,210



$ 3,172,841

Interest-bearing deposits 8,685,949



8,707,553



8,531,822



8,204,306



8,027,082



8,642,339



8,004,450

Total deposits $ 12,667,353



$ 12,711,179



$ 12,371,868



$ 11,924,723



$ 11,562,514



$ 12,584,549



$ 11,177,291

Borrowings $ 562,964



$ 749,114



$ 886,379



$ 1,307,461



$ 1,519,748



$ 731,634



$ 1,509,482

Shareholders' equity $ 2,261,293



$ 2,263,687



$ 2,272,749



$ 2,256,062



$ 2,230,422



$ 2,265,868



$ 2,208,753





























CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS























Allowance to ending loans 1.59 %

1.68 %

1.71 %

1.77 %

1.65 %

1.59 %

1.65 % Allowance to nonaccrual loans 225.73 %

184.77 %

199.33 %

217.55 %

216.28 %

225.73 %

216.28 % Allowance to nonperforming loans 192.35 %

162.12 %

175.44 %

199.97 %

196.69 %

192.35 %

196.69 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.83 %

1.03 %

0.97 %

0.89 %

0.84 %

0.83 %

0.84 % Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO 0.83 %

1.04 %

0.98 %

0.90 %

0.86 %

0.83 %

0.86 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.49 %

0.62 %

0.60 %

0.56 %

0.55 %

0.49 %

0.55 % Classified assets to total assets 1.04 %

1.14 %

1.22 %

0.89 %

0.84 %

1.04 %

0.84 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.10 %

0.23 %

0.38 %

0.26 %

0.21 %

0.24 %

0.10 %





(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation. (2) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons. (3) September 30, 2021 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary. (4) Includes loans held for sale.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









Three months ended,

Nine months ended,

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change Interest income





















Loans and leases, including fees $ 96,428



$ 103,249



(6.6) %

$ 292,853



$ 324,924



(9.9) % Investment securities





















Taxable 20,088



17,906



12.2 %

58,219



55,387



5.1 % Tax-exempt 4,282



4,884



(12.3) %

14,196



14,403



(1.4) % Total investment securities interest 24,370



22,790



6.9 %

72,415



69,790



3.8 % Other earning assets 23



31



(25.8) %

76



220



(65.5) % Total interest income 120,821



126,070



(4.2) %

365,344



394,934



(7.5) %























Interest expense





















Deposits 3,320



7,886



(57.9) %

11,346



36,002



(68.5) % Short-term borrowings 68



51



33.3 %

188



6,412



(97.1) % Long-term borrowings 4,023



5,953



(32.4) %

12,498



14,482



(13.7) % Total interest expense 7,411



13,890



(46.6) %

24,032



56,896



(57.8) % Net interest income 113,410



112,180



1.1 %

341,312



338,038



1.0 % Provision for credit losses-loans and leases (8,193)



15,299



(153.6) %

(9,499)



57,038



(116.7) % Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments (1,951)



(1,925)



1.4 %

(896)



2,013



(144.5) % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 123,554



98,806



25.0 %

351,707



278,987



26.1 %























Noninterest income





















Service charges on deposit accounts 8,548



7,356



16.2 %

23,231



21,792



6.6 % Trust and wealth management fees 5,896



4,940



19.4 %

17,742



15,891



11.6 % Bankcard income 3,838



3,124



22.9 %

10,698



8,666



23.4 % Client derivative fees 2,273



2,203



3.2 %

5,624



8,292



(32.2) % Foreign exchange income 9,191



10,530



(12.7) %

31,985



27,072



18.1 % Net gains from sales of loans 8,586



18,594



(53.8) %

26,529



38,087



(30.3) % Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities (314)



2



N/M

(745)



(55)



N/M Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities 108



18



N/M

381



70



N/M Other 4,411



2,732



61.5 %

10,401



7,793



33.5 % Total noninterest income 42,537



49,499



(14.1) %

125,846



127,608



(1.4) %























Noninterest expenses





















Salaries and employee benefits 61,717



63,769



(3.2) %

183,754



174,516



5.3 % Net occupancy 5,571



5,625



(1.0) %

16,810



17,107



(1.7) % Furniture and equipment 3,318



3,638



(8.8) %

10,658



11,372



(6.3) % Data processing 7,951



6,837



16.3 %

23,102



20,245



14.1 % Marketing 2,435



1,856



31.2 %

5,831



4,415



32.1 % Communication 669



855



(21.8) %

2,253



2,652



(15.0) % Professional services 2,199



2,443



(10.0) %

5,678



6,923



(18.0) % State intangible tax 1,202



1,514



(20.6) %

3,605



4,544



(20.7) % FDIC assessments 1,466



1,350



8.6 %

4,177



4,045



3.3 % Intangible amortization 2,479



2,779



(10.8) %

7,438



8,362



(11.0) % Other 10,051



6,845



46.8 %

27,901



21,685



28.7 % Total noninterest expenses 99,058



97,511



1.6 %

291,207



275,866



5.6 % Income before income taxes 67,033



50,794



32.0 %

186,346



130,729



42.5 % Income tax expense 7,021



9,317



(24.6) %

28,131



23,231



21.1 % Net income $ 60,012



$ 41,477



44.7 %

$ 158,215



$ 107,498



47.2 %























ADDITIONAL DATA





















Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.64



$ 0.43







$ 1.65



$ 1.10





Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.63



$ 0.42







$ 1.64



$ 1.10





Dividends declared per share $ 0.23



$ 0.23







$ 0.69



$ 0.69





























Return on average assets 1.49 %

1.04 %





1.32 %

0.93 %



Return on average shareholders' equity 10.53 %

7.40 %





9.34 %

6.50 %



























Interest income $ 120,821



$ 126,070



(4.2) %

$ 365,344



$ 394,934



(7.5) % Tax equivalent adjustment 1,434



1,628



(11.9) %

4,705



4,916



(4.3) % Interest income - tax equivalent 122,255



127,698



(4.3) %

370,049



399,850



(7.5) % Interest expense 7,411



13,890



(46.6) %

24,032



56,896



(57.8) % Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 114,844



$ 113,808



0.9 %

$ 346,017



$ 342,954



0.9 %























Net interest margin 3.28 %

3.32 %





3.30 %

3.46 %



Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 3.32 %

3.36 %





3.34 %

3.52 %



























Full-time equivalent employees 2,026



2,065









































(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management

believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful

information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





















2021

Third

Second

First

Year to

% Change

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Date

Linked Qtr. Interest income

















Loans and leases, including fees $ 96,428



$ 97,494



$ 98,931



$ 292,853



(1.1) % Investment securities

















Taxable 20,088



19,524



18,607



58,219



2.9 % Tax-exempt 4,282



4,871



5,043



14,196



(12.1) % Total investment securities interest 24,370



24,395



23,650



72,415



(0.1) % Other earning assets 23



25



28



76



(8.0) % Total interest income 120,821



121,914



122,609



365,344



(0.9) %



















Interest expense

















Deposits 3,320



3,693



4,333



11,346



(10.1) % Short-term borrowings 68



53



67



188



28.3 % Long-term borrowings 4,023



4,142



4,333



12,498



(2.9) % Total interest expense 7,411



7,888



8,733



24,032



(6.0) % Net interest income 113,410



114,026



113,876



341,312



(0.5) % Provision for credit losses-loans and leases (8,193)



(4,756)



3,450



(9,499)



72.3 % Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments (1,951)



517



538



(896)



(477.4) % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 123,554



118,265



109,888



351,707



4.5 %



















Noninterest income

















Service charges on deposit accounts 8,548



7,537



7,146



23,231



13.4 % Trust and wealth management fees 5,896



6,216



5,630



17,742



(5.1) % Bankcard income 3,838



3,732



3,128



10,698



2.8 % Client derivative fees 2,273



1,795



1,556



5,624



26.6 % Foreign exchange income 9,191



12,037



10,757



31,985



(23.6) % Net gains from sales of loans 8,586



8,489



9,454



26,529



1.1 % Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities (314)



(265)



(166)



(745)



18.5 % Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities 108



161



112



381



(32.9) % Other 4,411



3,285



2,705



10,401



34.3 % Total noninterest income 42,537



42,987



40,322



125,846



(1.0) %



















Noninterest expenses

















Salaries and employee benefits 61,717



60,784



61,253



183,754



1.5 % Net occupancy 5,571



5,535



5,704



16,810



0.7 % Furniture and equipment 3,318



3,371



3,969



10,658



(1.6) % Data processing 7,951



7,864



7,287



23,102



1.1 % Marketing 2,435



2,035



1,361



5,831



19.7 % Communication 669



746



838



2,253



(10.3) % Professional services 2,199



2,029



1,450



5,678



8.4 % State intangible tax 1,202



1,201



1,202



3,605



0.1 % FDIC assessments 1,466



1,362



1,349



4,177



7.6 % Intangible amortization 2,479



2,480



2,479



7,438



0.0 % Other 10,051



12,236



5,614



27,901



(17.9) % Total noninterest expenses 99,058



99,643



92,506



291,207



(0.6) % Income before income taxes 67,033



61,609



57,704



186,346



8.8 % Income tax expense 7,021



10,721



10,389



28,131



(34.5) % Net income $ 60,012



$ 50,888



$ 47,315



$ 158,215



17.9 %



















ADDITIONAL DATA

















Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.64



$ 0.53



$ 0.49



$ 1.65





Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.63



$ 0.52



$ 0.48



$ 1.64





Dividends declared per share $ 0.23



$ 0.23



$ 0.23



$ 0.69

























Return on average assets 1.49 %

1.26 %

1.20 %

1.32 %



Return on average shareholders' equity 10.53 %

9.02 %

8.44 %

9.34 %























Interest income $ 120,821



$ 121,914



$ 122,609



$ 365,344



(0.9) % Tax equivalent adjustment 1,434



1,619



1,652



4,705



(11.4) % Interest income - tax equivalent 122,255



123,533



124,261



370,049



(1.0) % Interest expense 7,411



7,888



8,733



24,032



(6.0) % Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 114,844



$ 115,645



$ 115,528



$ 346,017



(0.7) %



















Net interest margin 3.28 %

3.27 %

3.35 %

3.30 %



Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 3.32 %

3.31 %

3.40 %

3.34 %























Full-time equivalent employees 2,026



2,053



2,063





























(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management

believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful

information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





















2020

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Full

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Year Interest income

















Loans and leases, including fees $ 106,733



$ 103,249



$ 105,900



$ 115,775



$ 431,657

Investment securities

















Taxable 18,402



17,906



18,476



19,005



73,789

Tax-exempt 4,839



4,884



4,937



4,582



19,242

Total investment securities interest 23,241



22,790



23,413



23,587



93,031

Other earning assets 55



31



47



142



275

Total interest income 130,029



126,070



129,360



139,504



524,963





















Interest expense

















Deposits 5,920



7,886



11,751



16,365



41,922

Short-term borrowings 30



51



1,274



5,087



6,442

Long-term borrowings 5,606



5,953



4,759



3,770



20,088

Total interest expense 11,556



13,890



17,784



25,222



68,452

Net interest income 118,473



112,180



111,576



114,282



456,511

Provision for credit losses-loans and leases 13,758



15,299



17,859



23,880



70,796

Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments (2,250)



(1,925)



2,370



1,568



(237)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses 106,965



98,806



91,347



88,834



385,952





















Noninterest income

















Service charges on deposit accounts 7,654



7,356



6,001



8,435



29,446

Trust and wealth management fees 5,395



4,940



5,254



5,697



21,286

Bankcard income 3,060



3,124



2,844



2,698



11,726

Client derivative fees 2,021



2,203



2,984



3,105



10,313

Foreign exchange income 12,305



10,530



6,576



9,966



39,377

Net gains from sales of loans 13,089



18,594



16,662



2,831



51,176

Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities 4,618



2



2



(59)



4,563

Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities 8,975



18



150



(98)



9,045

Other 4,398



2,732



2,252



2,809



12,191

Total noninterest income 61,515



49,499



42,725



35,384



189,123





















Noninterest expenses

















Salaries and employee benefits 62,263



63,769



55,925



54,822



236,779

Net occupancy 6,159



5,625



5,378



6,104



23,266

Furniture and equipment 3,596



3,638



3,681



4,053



14,968

Data processing 7,269



6,837



7,019



6,389



27,514

Marketing 1,999



1,856



1,339



1,220



6,414

Communication 840



855



907



890



3,492

Professional services 3,038



2,443



2,205



2,275



9,961

Debt extinguishment 7,257



0



0



0



7,257

State intangible tax 1,514



1,514



1,514



1,516



6,058

FDIC assessments 1,065



1,350



1,290



1,405



5,110

Intangible amortization 2,764



2,779



2,791



2,792



11,126

Other 17,034



6,845



6,640



8,200



38,719

Total noninterest expenses 114,798



97,511



88,689



89,666



390,664

Income before income taxes 53,682



50,794



45,383



34,552



184,411

Income tax expense (benefit) 5,370



9,317



7,990



5,924



28,601

Net income $ 48,312



$ 41,477



$ 37,393



$ 28,628



$ 155,810





















ADDITIONAL DATA

















Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.50



$ 0.43



$ 0.38



$ 0.29



$ 1.60

Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.49



$ 0.42



$ 0.38



$ 0.29



$ 1.59

Dividends declared per share $ 0.23



$ 0.23



$ 0.23



$ 0.23



$ 0.92





















Return on average assets 1.20 %

1.04 %

0.96 %

0.79 %

1.00 % Return on average shareholders' equity 8.52 %

7.40 %

6.88 %

5.21 %

7.02 %



















Interest income $ 130,029



$ 126,070



$ 129,360



$ 139,504



$ 524,963

Tax equivalent adjustment 1,613



1,628



1,664



1,624



6,529

Interest income - tax equivalent 131,642



127,698



131,024



141,128



531,492

Interest expense 11,556



13,890



17,784



25,222



68,452

Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 120,086



$ 113,808



$ 113,240



$ 115,906



$ 463,040





















Net interest margin 3.45 %

3.32 %

3.38 %

3.71 %

3.46 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 3.49 %

3.36 %

3.44 %

3.77 %

3.51 %



















Full-time equivalent employees 2,075



2,065



2,076



2,067

























(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management

believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful

information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





























Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

% Change

% Change

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

Linked Qtr.

Comp Qtr. ASSETS

























Cash and due from banks $ 209,748



$ 206,918



$ 210,191



$ 231,054



$ 207,128



1.4 %

1.3 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 29,799



38,610



19,180



20,305



38,806



(22.8) %

(23.2) % Investment securities available-for-sale 4,114,094



3,955,839



3,753,763



3,424,580



3,004,963



4.0 %

36.9 % Investment securities held-to-maturity 103,886



112,456



121,945



131,687



118,072



(7.6) %

(12.0) % Other investments 97,831



129,432



131,814



133,198



118,292



(24.4) %

(17.3) % Loans held for sale 33,835



31,546



34,590



41,103



69,008



7.3 %

(51.0) % Loans and leases

























Commercial and industrial 2,602,848



2,701,203



3,044,825



3,007,509



3,292,313



(3.6) %

(20.9) % Lease financing 67,855



68,229



66,574



72,987



74,742



(0.5) %

(9.2) % Construction real estate 477,004



630,329



642,709



636,096



575,648



(24.3) %

(17.1) % Commercial real estate 4,438,374



4,332,561



4,396,582



4,307,858



4,347,125



2.4 %

2.1 % Residential real estate 922,492



932,112



946,522



1,003,086



1,027,702



(1.0) %

(10.2) % Home equity 709,050



711,756



709,667



743,099



754,743



(0.4) %

(6.1) % Installment 96,077



89,143



82,421



81,850



84,629



7.8 %

13.5 % Credit card 47,231



46,177



44,669



48,485



43,907



2.3 %

7.6 % Total loans 9,360,931



9,511,510



9,933,969



9,900,970



10,200,809



(1.6) %

(8.2) % Less:

























Allowance for credit losses (148,903)



(159,590)



(169,923)



(175,679)



(168,544)



(6.7) %

(11.7) % Net loans 9,212,028



9,351,920



9,764,046



9,725,291



10,032,265



(1.5) %

(8.2) % Premises and equipment 192,580



192,238



204,537



207,211



209,474



0.2 %

(8.1) % Goodwill 937,771



937,771



937,771



937,771



937,771



0.0 %

0.0 % Other intangibles 56,811



59,391



61,984



64,552



67,419



(4.3) %

(15.7) % Accrued interest and other assets 968,210



1,021,798



935,250



1,056,382



1,122,449



(5.2) %

(13.7) % Total Assets $ 15,956,593



$ 16,037,919



$ 16,175,071



$ 15,973,134



$ 15,925,647



(0.5) %

0.2 %



























LIABILITIES

























Deposits

























Interest-bearing demand $ 2,916,860



$ 2,963,151



$ 2,914,761



$ 2,914,787



$ 2,632,467



(1.6) %

10.8 % Savings 4,223,905



4,093,229



4,006,181



3,680,774



3,446,678



3.2 %

22.6 % Time 1,517,419



1,548,109



1,731,757



1,872,733



1,935,392



(2.0) %

(21.6) % Total interest-bearing deposits 8,658,184



8,604,489



8,652,699



8,468,294



8,014,537



0.6 %

8.0 % Noninterest-bearing 4,019,197



3,901,691



3,995,370



3,763,709



3,552,893



3.0 %

13.1 % Total deposits 12,677,381



12,506,180



12,648,069



12,232,003



11,567,430



1.4 %

9.6 % Federal funds purchased and securities sold

























under agreements to repurchase 81,850



255,791



181,387



166,594



247,658



(68.0) %

(67.0) % FHLB short-term borrowings 107,000



217,000



0



0



0



(50.7) %

100.0 % Total short-term borrowings 188,850



472,791



181,387



166,594



247,658



(60.1) %

(23.7) % Long-term debt 313,230



313,039



583,722



776,202



1,341,164



0.1 %

(76.6) % Total borrowed funds 502,080



785,830



765,109



942,796



1,588,822



(36.1) %

(68.4) % Accrued interest and other liabilities 540,962



476,402



502,951



516,265



521,580



13.6 %

3.7 % Total Liabilities 13,720,423



13,768,412



13,916,129



13,691,064



13,677,832



(0.3) %

0.3 %



























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Common stock 1,637,065



1,635,470



1,633,137



1,638,947



1,637,489



0.1 %

0.0 % Retained earnings 812,082



773,857



745,220



720,429



694,484



4.9 %

16.9 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 14,230



30,735



18,101



48,664



42,266



(53.7) %

(66.3) % Treasury stock, at cost (227,207)



(170,555)



(137,516)



(125,970)



(126,424)



33.2 %

79.7 % Total Shareholders' Equity 2,236,170



2,269,507



2,258,942



2,282,070



2,247,815



(1.5) %

(0.5) % Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 15,956,593



$ 16,037,919



$ 16,175,071



$ 15,973,134



$ 15,925,647



(0.5) %

0.2 %































FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)













Quarterly Averages

Year-to-Date Averages

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020 ASSETS

























Cash and due from banks $ 245,212



$ 237,964



$ 232,275



$ 228,427



$ 233,216



$ 238,531



$ 251,147

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 32,400



45,593



46,912



143,884



40,277



41,582



57,138

Investment securities 4,189,253



4,130,207



3,782,993



3,403,839



3,162,832



4,035,639



3,147,655

Loans held for sale 28,365



28,348



29,689



42,402



45,186



28,796



31,700

Loans and leases

























Commercial and industrial 2,634,306



2,953,185



3,029,716



3,182,749



3,299,259



2,870,954



2,937,601

Lease financing 67,159



66,124



70,508



74,107



78,500



67,918



81,821

Construction real estate 567,091



630,351



647,655



608,401



536,870



614,737



511,343

Commercial real estate 4,413,003



4,372,679



4,339,349



4,313,408



4,364,708



4,375,280



4,318,735

Residential real estate 937,969



940,600



980,718



1,022,701



1,041,250



952,939



1,049,869

Home equity 710,794



707,409



726,134



752,425



759,994



714,723



768,469

Installment 93,937



84,768



81,377



83,509



82,016



86,740



80,760

Credit card 50,126



48,501



46,709



48,179



45,609



48,458



46,735

Total loans 9,474,385



9,803,617



9,922,166



10,085,479



10,208,206



9,731,749



9,795,333

Less:

























Allowance for credit losses (157,727)



(169,979)



(177,863)



(172,201)



(165,270)



(168,449)



(147,349)

Net loans 9,316,658



9,633,638



9,744,303



9,913,278



10,042,936



9,563,300



9,647,984

Premises and equipment 193,775



200,558



206,628



208,800



211,454



200,273



213,626

Goodwill 937,771



937,771



937,771



937,771



937,771



937,771



937,771

Other intangibles 58,314



60,929



63,529



66,195



69,169



60,905



72,079

Accrued interest and other assets 994,060



940,461



998,554



1,086,390



1,099,169



977,675



1,001,542

Total Assets $ 15,995,808



$ 16,215,469



$ 16,042,654



$ 16,030,986



$ 15,842,010



$ 16,084,472



$ 15,360,642





























LIABILITIES

























Deposits

























Interest-bearing demand $ 2,960,388



$ 2,973,930



$ 2,948,682



$ 2,812,748



$ 2,668,635



$ 2,961,043



$ 2,563,633

Savings 4,150,610



4,096,077



3,815,314



3,547,179



3,342,514



4,021,895



3,164,753

Time 1,574,951



1,637,546



1,767,826



1,844,379



2,015,933



1,659,401



2,276,064

Total interest-bearing deposits 8,685,949



8,707,553



8,531,822



8,204,306



8,027,082



8,642,339



8,004,450

Noninterest-bearing 3,981,404



4,003,626



3,840,046



3,720,417



3,535,432



3,942,210



3,172,841

Total deposits 12,667,353



12,711,179



12,371,868



11,924,723



11,562,514



12,584,549



11,177,291

Federal funds purchased and securities sold

























under agreements to repurchase 186,401



194,478



184,483



136,795



150,088



188,461



153,146

FHLB short-term borrowings 63,463



40,846



67,222



7,937



30,868



57,163



587,566

Total short-term borrowings 249,864



235,324



251,705



144,732



180,956



245,624



740,712

Long-term debt 313,100



513,790



634,674



1,162,729



1,338,792



486,010



768,770

Total borrowed funds 562,964



749,114



886,379



1,307,461



1,519,748



731,634



1,509,482

Accrued interest and other liabilities 504,198



491,489



511,658



542,740



529,326



502,421



465,116

Total Liabilities 13,734,515



13,951,782



13,769,905



13,774,924



13,611,588



13,818,604



13,151,889





























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Common stock 1,635,833



1,633,950



1,636,884



1,638,032



1,636,107



1,635,552



1,636,453

Retained earnings 783,760



754,456



726,351



703,257



679,980



755,066



666,184

Accumulated other comprehensive loss 36,917



25,832



42,253



40,960



40,697



34,981



30,632

Treasury stock, at cost (195,217)



(150,551)



(132,739)



(126,187)



(126,362)



(159,731)



(124,516)

Total Shareholders' Equity 2,261,293



2,263,687



2,272,749



2,256,062



2,230,422



2,265,868



2,208,753

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 15,995,808



$ 16,215,469



$ 16,042,654



$ 16,030,986



$ 15,842,010



$ 16,084,472



$ 15,360,642

































FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)













Quarterly Averages

Year-to-Date Averages



September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020



Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield Earning assets







































Investments:







































Investment securities

$ 4,189,253



2.31 %

$ 4,130,207



2.37 %

$ 3,162,832



2.86 %

$ 4,035,639



2.40 %

$ 3,147,655



2.96 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

32,400



0.28 %

45,593



0.22 %

40,277



0.31 %

41,582



0.24 %

57,138



0.51 % Gross loans (1)

9,502,750



4.03 %

9,831,965



3.98 %

10,253,392



4.00 %

9,760,545



4.01 %

9,827,033



4.42 % Total earning assets

13,724,403



3.49 %

14,007,765



3.49 %

13,456,501



3.72 %

13,837,766



3.53 %

13,031,826



4.05 %









































Nonearning assets







































Allowance for credit losses

(157,727)







(169,979)







(165,270)







(168,449)







(147,349)





Cash and due from banks

245,212







237,964







233,216







238,531







251,147





Accrued interest and other assets

2,183,920







2,139,719







2,317,563







2,176,624







2,225,018





Total assets

$ 15,995,808







$ 16,215,469







$ 15,842,010







$ 16,084,472







$ 15,360,642















































Interest-bearing liabilities







































Deposits:







































Interest-bearing demand

$ 2,960,388



0.06 %

$ 2,973,930



0.07 %

$ 2,668,635



0.08 %

$ 2,961,043



0.07 %

$ 2,563,633



0.21 % Savings

4,150,610



0.09 %

4,096,077



0.11 %

3,342,514



0.14 %

4,021,895



0.11 %

3,164,753



0.25 % Time

1,574,951



0.49 %

1,637,546



0.51 %

2,015,933



1.20 %

1,659,401



0.54 %

2,276,064



1.54 % Total interest-bearing deposits

8,685,949



0.15 %

8,707,553



0.17 %

8,027,082



0.39 %

8,642,339



0.18 %

8,004,450



0.60 % Borrowed funds







































Short-term borrowings

249,864



0.11 %

235,324



0.09 %

180,956



0.11 %

245,624



0.10 %

740,712



1.16 % Long-term debt

313,100



5.10 %

513,790



3.23 %

1,338,792



1.76 %

486,010



3.44 %

768,770



2.52 % Total borrowed funds

562,964



2.88 %

749,114



2.25 %

1,519,748



1.57 %

731,634



2.32 %

1,509,482



1.85 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,248,913



0.32 %

9,456,667



0.33 %

9,546,830



0.58 %

9,373,973



0.34 %

9,513,932



0.80 %









































Noninterest-bearing liabilities







































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

3,981,404







4,003,626







3,535,432







3,942,210







3,172,841





Other liabilities

504,198







491,489







529,326







502,421







465,116





Shareholders' equity

2,261,293







2,263,687







2,230,422







2,265,868







2,208,753





Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 15,995,808







$ 16,215,469







$ 15,842,010







$ 16,084,472







$ 15,360,642















































Net interest income

$ 113,410







$ 114,026







$ 112,180







$ 341,312







$ 338,038





Net interest spread





3.17 %





3.16 %





3.14 %





3.19 %





3.25 % Net interest margin





3.28 %





3.27 %





3.32 %





3.30 %





3.46 %









































Tax equivalent adjustment





0.04 %





0.04 %





0.04 %





0.04 %





0.06 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)





3.32 %





3.31 %





3.36 %





3.34 %





3.52 %



















































































(1) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.





FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (1) (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)















































































Linked Qtr. Income Variance

Comparable Qtr. Income Variance

Year-to-Date Income Variance



Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total Earning assets



































Investment securities

$ (630)



$ 605



$ (25)



$ (4,391)



$ 5,971



$ 1,580



$ (13,309)



$ 15,934



$ 2,625

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

7



(9)



(2)



(2)



(6)



(8)



(116)



(28)



(144)

Gross loans (2)

1,190



(2,256)



(1,066)



796



(7,617)



(6,821)



(30,076)



(1,995)



(32,071)

Total earning assets

567



(1,660)



(1,093)



(3,597)



(1,652)



(5,249)



(43,501)



13,911



(29,590)







































Interest-bearing liabilities



































Total interest-bearing deposits

$ (401)



$ 28



$ (373)



$ (4,818)



$ 252



$ (4,566)



$ (25,493)



$ 837



$ (24,656)

Borrowed funds



































Short-term borrowings

10



5



15



(2)



19



17



(5,845)



(379)



(6,224)

Long-term debt

2,388



(2,507)



(119)



11,249



(13,179)



(1,930)



5,287



(7,271)



(1,984)

Total borrowed funds

2,398



(2,502)



(104)



11,247



(13,160)



(1,913)



(558)



(7,650)



(8,208)

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,997



(2,474)



(477)



6,429



(12,908)



(6,479)



(26,051)



(6,813)



(32,864)

Net interest income (1)

$ (1,430)



$ 814



$ (616)



$ (10,026)



$ 11,256



$ 1,230



$ (17,450)



$ 20,724



$ 3,274













































































(1) Not tax equivalent.



































(2) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.









FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CREDIT QUALITY (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















Nine months ended

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS ACTIVITY



















Balance at beginning of period $ 159,590



$ 169,923



$ 175,679



$ 168,544



$ 158,661



$ 175,679



$ 57,650

Day one adoption impact of ASC 326 0



0



0



0



0



0



61,505

Provision for credit losses (8,193)



(4,756)



3,450



13,758



15,299



(9,499)



57,038

Gross charge-offs

























Commercial and industrial 2,617



3,729



7,910



1,505



1,467



14,256



3,840

Lease financing 0



0



0



0



852



0



852

Construction real estate 0



0



2



0



0



2



0

Commercial real estate 1,030



2,041



1,250



6,270



3,789



4,321



5,830

Residential real estate 74



46



1



203



22



121



285

Home equity 200



240



611



386



460



1,051



1,155

Installment 37



77



36



21



59



150



127

Credit card 230



179



222



169



171



631



716

Total gross charge-offs 4,188



6,312



10,032



8,554



6,820



20,532



12,805

Recoveries

























Commercial and industrial 869



205



337



367



265



1,411



2,540

Lease financing 0



0



0



(6)



6



0



6

Construction real estate 0



3



0



3



0



3



14

Commercial real estate 223



75



195



844



760



493



1,418

Residential real estate 56



54



44



145



91



154



236

Home equity 426



317



177



428



209



920



704

Installment 53



37



34



65



35



124



93

Credit card 67



44



39



85



38



150



145

Total recoveries 1,694



735



826



1,931



1,404



3,255



5,156

Total net charge-offs 2,494



5,577



9,206



6,623



5,416



17,277



7,649

Ending allowance for credit losses $ 148,903



$ 159,590



$ 169,923



$ 175,679



$ 168,544



$ 148,903



$ 168,544





























NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES (ANNUALIZED)



















Commercial and industrial 0.26 %

0.48 %

1.01 %

0.14 %

0.14 %

0.60 %

0.06 % Lease financing 0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.03 %

4.29 %

0.00 %

1.38 % Construction real estate 0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 % Commercial real estate 0.07 %

0.18 %

0.10 %

0.50 %

0.28 %

0.12 %

0.14 % Residential real estate 0.01 %

0.00 %

(0.02) %

0.02 %

(0.03) %

0.00 %

0.01 % Home equity (0.13) %

(0.04) %

0.24 %

(0.02) %

0.13 %

0.02 %

0.08 % Installment (0.07) %

0.19 %

0.01 %

(0.21) %

0.12 %

0.04 %

0.06 % Credit card 1.29 %

1.12 %

1.59 %

0.69 %

1.16 %

1.33 %

1.63 % Total net charge-offs 0.10 %

0.23 %

0.38 %

0.26 %

0.21 %

0.24 %

0.10 %



























COMPONENTS OF NONPERFORMING LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS, AND UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS



Nonaccrual loans (1)

























Commercial and industrial $ 15,160



$ 27,426



$ 24,941



$ 29,230



$ 34,686



$ 15,160



$ 34,686

Lease financing 0



16



0



0



1,092



0



1,092

Construction real estate 0



0



0



0



0



0



0

Commercial real estate 38,564



45,957



44,514



34,682



24,521



38,564



24,521

Residential real estate 9,416



9,480



11,359



11,601



12,104



9,416



12,104

Home equity 2,735



3,376



4,286



5,076



5,374



2,735



5,374

Installment 91



115



146



163



153



91



153

Nonaccrual loans 65,966



86,370



85,246



80,752



77,930



65,966



77,930

Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) 11,448



12,070



11,608



7,099



7,759



11,448



7,759

Total nonperforming loans 77,414



98,440



96,854



87,851



85,689



77,414



85,689

Other real estate owned (OREO) 340



340



854



1,287



1,643



340



1,643

Total nonperforming assets 77,754



98,780



97,708



89,138



87,332



77,754



87,332

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 104



155



92



169



79



104



79

Total underperforming assets $ 77,858



$ 98,935



$ 97,800



$ 89,307



$ 87,411



$ 77,858



$ 87,411

Total classified assets $ 165,462



$ 182,516



$ 196,782



$ 142,021



$ 134,002



$ 165,462



$ 134,002





























CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS



















Allowance for credit losses to

























Nonaccrual loans 225.73 %

184.77 %

199.33 %

217.55 %

216.28 %

225.73 %

216.28 % Nonperforming loans 192.35 %

162.12 %

175.44 %

199.97 %

196.69 %

192.35 %

196.69 % Total ending loans 1.59 %

1.68 %

1.71 %

1.77 %

1.65 %

1.59 %

1.65 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.83 %

1.03 %

0.97 %

0.89 %

0.84 %

0.83 %

0.84 % Nonperforming assets to

























Ending loans, plus OREO 0.83 %

1.04 %

0.98 %

0.90 %

0.86 %

0.83 %

0.86 % Total assets 0.49 %

0.62 %

0.60 %

0.56 %

0.55 %

0.49 %

0.55 % Nonperforming assets, excluding accruing TDRs to

























Ending loans, plus OREO 0.71 %

0.91 %

0.87 %

0.83 %

0.78 %

0.71 %

0.78 % Total assets 0.42 %

0.54 %

0.53 %

0.51 %

0.50 %

0.42 %

0.50 % Classified assets to total assets 1.04 %

1.14 %

1.22 %

0.89 %

0.84 %

1.04 %

0.84 %



























(1) Nonaccrual loans include nonaccrual TDRs of $20.3 million, $21.5 million, $20.9 million, $14.7 million, and $29.3 million, as of September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020, respectively.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CAPITAL ADEQUACY (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





















Nine months ended,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020 PER COMMON SHARE

























Market Price

























High $ 24.06



$ 26.02



$ 26.40



$ 17.77



$ 15.15



$ 26.40



$ 25.52

Low $ 21.48



$ 23.35



$ 17.62



$ 12.07



$ 11.40



$ 17.62



$ 11.40

Close $ 23.41



$ 23.63



$ 24.00



$ 17.53



$ 12.01



$ 23.41



$ 12.01





























Average shares outstanding - basic 94,289,097



96,123,645



96,873,940



97,253,787



97,247,080



95,752,759



97,400,942

Average shares outstanding - diluted 95,143,930



97,009,712



97,727,527



98,020,534



98,008,733



96,617,600



98,117,463

Ending shares outstanding 93,742,797



96,199,509



97,517,693



98,021,929



97,999,763



93,742,797



97,999,763





























Total shareholders' equity $ 2,236,170



$ 2,269,507



$ 2,258,942



$ 2,282,070



$ 2,247,815



$ 2,236,170



$ 2,247,815





























REGULATORY CAPITAL Preliminary

















Preliminary



Common equity tier 1 capital $ 1,316,059



$ 1,333,209



$ 1,334,882



$ 1,325,922



$ 1,293,716



$ 1,316,059



$ 1,293,716

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.54 %

11.78 %

11.81 %

11.82 %

11.63 %

11.54 %

11.63 % Tier 1 capital $ 1,359,297



$ 1,376,333



$ 1,377,892



$ 1,368,818



$ 1,336,497



$ 1,359,297



$ 1,336,497

Tier 1 ratio 11.92 %

12.16 %

12.19 %

12.20 %

12.02 %

11.92 %

12.02 % Total capital $ 1,706,513



$ 1,732,930



$ 1,741,755



$ 1,744,802



$ 1,708,817



$ 1,706,513



$ 1,708,817

Total capital ratio 14.97 %

15.31 %

15.41 %

15.55 %

15.37 %

14.97 %

15.37 % Total capital in excess of minimum requirement $ 509,536



$ 544,478



$ 554,834



$ 566,795



$ 541,263



$ 509,536



$ 541,263

Total risk-weighted assets $ 11,399,782



$ 11,318,590



$ 11,304,012



$ 11,219,114



$ 11,119,560



$ 11,399,782



$ 11,119,560

Leverage ratio 9.05 %

9.14 %

9.34 %

9.55 %

9.55 %

9.05 %

9.55 %



























OTHER CAPITAL RATIOS

























Ending shareholders' equity to ending assets 14.01 %

14.15 %

13.97 %

14.29 %

14.11 %

14.01 %

14.11 % Ending tangible shareholders' equity to ending tangible assets (1) 8.21 %

8.37 %

8.22 %

8.47 %

8.25 %

8.21 %

8.25 % Average shareholders' equity to average assets 14.14 %

13.96 %

14.17 %

14.07 %

14.08 %

14.09 %

14.38 % Average tangible shareholders' equity to average tangible assets (1) 8.35 %

8.23 %

8.38 %

8.26 %

8.18 %

8.32 %

8.29 %



























REPURCHASE PROGRAM (2)

























Shares repurchased 2,484,295



1,308,945



840,115



0



0



4,633,355



880,000

Average share repurchase price $ 23.04



$ 25.11



$ 21.40



N/A

N/A

$ 23.33



$ 18.96

Total cost of shares repurchased $ 57,231



$ 32,864



$ 17,982



N/A

N/A

$ 108,077



$ 16,686





























(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial

Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation. (2) Represents share repurchases as part of publicly announced plans.









































N/A = Not applicable



























