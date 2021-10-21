First Financial Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

News provided by

First Financial Bancorp.

Oct 21, 2021, 16:15 ET

CINCINNATI, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Earnings per diluted share of $0.63 and on both GAAP and adjusted(1) basis
  • Return on average assets of 1.49% on both GAAP and adjusted(1) basis
  • Net interest margin FTE(1) of 3.32%
  • Loan growth of $74.8 million, excluding decline in PPP loans
  • Provision recapture of $10.1 million
  • Repurchased 2,484,295 shares during the quarter

First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) ("First Financial" or the "Company") announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. 

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $60.0 million, or $0.63 per diluted common share.  These results compare to net income of $50.9 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2021 and $41.5 million, or $0.42 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2020.  For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, First Financial had earnings per diluted common share of $1.64 compared to $1.10 for the same period in 2020.

Return on average assets for the third quarter of 2021 was 1.49% while return on average tangible common equity was 19.03%(1).  These compare to returns on average assets of 1.26% and 1.04%, and returns on average tangible common equity of 16.31%(1) and 13.61%(1), in the second quarter of 2021 and the third quarter of 2020, respectively.

Third quarter 2021 highlights include:

  • Net interest margin of 3.32% on a fully tax-equivalent basis(1) in line with expectations
    • 1 basis point increase from linked quarter driven by PPP forgiveness, which offset lower yields on earning assets
  • Noninterest income of $42.5 million, or $42.2 million as adjusted(1)
    • Strong mortgage banking income of $8.6 million driven by higher premiums during the period
    • Elevated wealth management fees of $5.9 million
    • Other noninterest income increased $1.1 million, or 34.3%; driven by income from limited partnership investments and insurance proceeds
  • Noninterest expenses of $99.1 million, or $93.6 million as adjusted(1)
    • Adjustments(1) include:
      • $5.3 million of tax credit investment write-downs
    • Increase in expenses driven by incentive compensation tied to the Company's strong financial performance and modest increases in marketing costs and professional services
    • Efficiency ratio of 63.5%; 60.1% as adjusted(1)
  • Loan balances declined $150.6 million from the second quarter driven by PPP forgiveness of $225.4 million during the quarter
    • Core loan balances increased $74.8 million, or 3.3% on an annualized basis compared to the second quarter
    • Non-PPP C&I loan balances increased 16.0% on an annualized basis

(1) Financial information in this release that is described as "adjusted" or that is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis is non-GAAP.  For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.
  • Total Allowance for Credit Losses of $160.5 million; Total quarterly provision recapture of $10.1 million
    • Loans and leases - ACL of $148.9 million, 1.59% of total loans; 1.62% of loans excluding PPP
    • Unfunded Commitments - ACL of $11.6 million
    • Provision recapture driven by improvements in economic conditions, declining classified asset balances, and lower net charge-offs
  • Strong capital ratios
    • Total capital of 14.97%
    • Tier 1 common equity of 11.54%
    • Tangible common equity of 8.21%(1); 8.31%(1) excluding PPP loans
    • Tangible book value per share of $13.09(1)
    • Repurchased 2,484,295 shares during third quarter; 4,633,355 shares repurchased in 2021

Archie Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to announce third quarter results that are highlighted by robust earnings, loan growth, strong fee income, lower credit costs and improving credit trends."

Mr. Brown continued, "Third quarter results were strong across the board, with earnings per share of $0.63, return on assets of 1.49% and an adjusted(1) efficiency ratio of 60.1%.  Third quarter earnings were the highest they've been since the MainSource merger in 2018, and were highlighted by significant provision recapture of $10.1 million.  Provision recapture during the period was a result of improving credit quality trends, specifically, lower net charge-offs and declines in classified asset balances, and we expect further reductions in credit costs in the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first part of 2022 given our optimism for further economic recovery.  In addition, earnings were positively impacted by elevated mortgage and wealth management revenues and we were encouraged by strong loan originations during the period."

Mr. Brown added, "Total loan balances declined $150.6 million driven by $225.4 million in PPP forgiveness during the quarter.  Core loan balances increased $74.8 million for the period as a result of strong origination activity, which included 16.0% growth in the C&I portfolio on an annualized basis.  Our origination levels more than offset loan payoffs which remained high, particularly in our specialty finance and ICRE units.  Additionally, we are encouraged that loan pipeline activity has increased."

Mr. Brown commented regarding the share repurchase program, "During the quarter we repurchased approximately 2.5 million shares at an average price of $23.04 bringing our total shares repurchased in 2021 to 4.6 million.  When combined with the common dividend, the share repurchases approximate a return to shareholders of 131.7% of quarterly earnings.  There are 366,645 shares remaining in our current buyback authorization."

Mr. Brown concluded, "We were also very pleased to bring our associates back to our physical office locations during the quarter, albeit with greater flexibility than pre-Covid.  We firmly believe we are stronger when we are together, and we have already witnessed how combining best practices learned from the pandemic with our culture of collaboration positively impacts our clients and financial performance."

Full detail of the Company's third quarter 2021 performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.

Teleconference / Webcast Information
First Financial's executive management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial and operating results on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.  Members of the public who would like to listen to the conference call should dial (833) 950-0062 (U.S. toll free), (646) 904-5544 (U.S. local) or +1 (929) 526-1599 (International), access code 674818.  The number should be dialed five to ten minutes prior to the start of the conference call.  A replay of the conference call will be available beginning one hour after the completion of the live call at (866) 813-9403 (U.S. toll free), (929) 458-6194 (U.S. local) and +44 204 525-0658 (all other locations), access code 979537.  The recording will be available until November 5, 2021.  The conference call will also be accessible as an audio webcast via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at  www.bankatfirst.com.  The webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for 12 months.

Press Release and Additional Information on Website
This press release as well as supplemental information are available to the public through the Investor Relations section of First Financial's website at www.bankatfirst.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This earnings release contains GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position.  Where Non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measures, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the section titled "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this report which are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Words such as ''believes,'' ''anticipates,'' "likely," "expected," "estimated," ''intends'' and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.  Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make about (i) our future operating or financial performance, including revenues, income or loss and earnings or loss per share, (ii) future common stock dividends, (iii) our capital structure, including future capital levels, (iv) our plans, objectives and strategies, and (v) the assumptions that underlie our forward-looking statements.

As with any forecast or projection, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and outcomes may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or outcomes indicated in these forward-looking statements.  Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation:

  • economic, market, liquidity, credit, interest rate, operational and technological risks associated with the Company's business;
  • future credit quality and performance, including our expectations regarding future loan losses and our allowance for credit losses
  • the effect of and changes in policies and laws or regulatory agencies, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and other legislation and regulation relating to the banking industry;
  • Management's ability to effectively execute its business plans;
  • mergers and acquisitions, including costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquired companies;
  • the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the Company's acquisitions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period;
  • the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices;
  • changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving and changes in unemployment;
  • changes in customers' performance and creditworthiness;
  • the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation;
  • current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing prices, high unemployment rates, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, and any slowdown in global economic growth;
  • the adverse impact on the U.S. economy, including the markets in which we operate, of the novel coronavirus, which causes the Coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19"), global pandemic, and the impact of a slowing U.S. economy and increased unemployment on the performance of our loan and lease portfolio, the market value of our investment securities, the availability of sources of funding and the demand for our products;
  • our capital and liquidity requirements (including under regulatory capital standards, such as the Basel III capital standards) and our ability to generate capital internally or raise capital on favorable terms;
  • financial services reform and other current, pending or future legislation or regulation that could have a negative effect on our revenue and businesses, including the Dodd-Frank Act and other legislation and regulation relating to bank products and services;
  • the effect of the current interest rate environment or changes in interest rates or in the level or composition of our assets or liabilities on our net interest income, net interest margin and our mortgage originations, mortgage servicing rights and mortgage loans held for sale;
  • the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our brokerage, asset and wealth management businesses;
  • a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber attacks;
  • the effect of changes in the level of checking or savings account deposits on our funding costs and net interest margin; and
  • our ability to develop and execute effective business plans and strategies.

Additional factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as our other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov

All forward-looking statements included in this filing are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available at the time of the filing.  Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About First Financial Bancorp.
First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company.  As of September 30, 2021, the Company had $16.0 billion in assets, $9.4 billion in loans, $12.7 billion in deposits and $2.2 billion in shareholders' equity.  The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management.  These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients.  Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $3.2 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021.  The Company operated 139 full service banking centers as of September 30, 2021, primarily in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis.  Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)















Three Months Ended,

Nine months ended,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

September 30,

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS












Net income

$

60,012

$

50,888

$

47,315

$

48,312

$

41,477

$

158,215

$

107,498

Net earnings per share - basic

$

0.64

$

0.53

$

0.49

$

0.50

$

0.43

$

1.65

$

1.10

Net earnings per share - diluted

$

0.63

$

0.52

$

0.48

$

0.49

$

0.42

$

1.64

$

1.10

Dividends declared per share

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.69

$

0.69














KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS












Return on average assets

1.49

%

1.26

%

1.20

%

1.20

%

1.04

%

1.32

%

0.93

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

10.53

%

9.02

%

8.44

%

8.52

%

7.40

%

9.34

%

6.50

%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (1)

19.03

%

16.31

%

15.24

%

15.50

%

13.61

%

16.87

%

12.08

%














Net interest margin

3.28

%

3.27

%

3.35

%

3.45

%

3.32

%

3.30

%

3.46

%

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)(2)

3.32

%

3.31

%

3.40

%

3.49

%

3.36

%

3.34

%

3.52

%














Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets

14.01

%

14.15

%

13.97

%

14.29

%

14.11

%

14.01

%

14.11

%

Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:












Ending tangible assets (1)

8.21

%

8.37

%

8.22

%

8.47

%

8.25

%

8.21

%

8.25

%

Risk-weighted assets (1)

10.76

%

11.12

%

11.02

%

11.29

%

11.07

%

10.76

%

11.07

%














Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets

14.14

%

13.96

%

14.17

%

14.07

%

14.08

%

14.09

%

14.38

%

Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of












    average tangible assets (1)

8.35

%

8.23

%

8.38

%

8.26

%

8.18

%

8.32

%

8.29

%














Book value per share

$

23.85

$

23.59

$

23.16

$

23.28

$

22.94

$

23.85

$

22.94

Tangible book value per share (1)

$

13.09

$

13.08

$

12.78

$

12.93

$

12.56

$

13.09

$

12.56














Common equity tier 1 ratio (3)

11.54

%

11.78

%

11.81

%

11.82

%

11.63

%

11.54

%

11.63

%

Tier 1 ratio (3)

11.92

%

12.16

%

12.19

%

12.20

%

12.02

%

11.92

%

12.02

%

Total capital ratio (3)

14.97

%

15.31

%

15.41

%

15.55

%

15.37

%

14.97

%

15.37

%

Leverage ratio (3)

9.05

%

9.14

%

9.34

%

9.55

%

9.55

%

9.05

%

9.55

%














AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS












Loans (4)

$

9,502,750

$

9,831,965

$

9,951,855

$

10,127,881

$

10,253,392

$

9,760,545

$

9,827,033

Investment securities

4,189,253

4,130,207

3,782,993

3,403,839

3,162,832

4,035,639

3,147,655

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

32,400

45,593

46,912

143,884

40,277

41,582

57,138

  Total earning assets

$

13,724,403

$

14,007,765

$

13,781,760

$

13,675,604

$

13,456,501

$

13,837,766

$

13,031,826

Total assets

$

15,995,808

$

16,215,469

$

16,042,654

$

16,030,986

$

15,842,010

$

16,084,472

$

15,360,642

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

3,981,404

$

4,003,626

$

3,840,046

$

3,720,417

$

3,535,432

$

3,942,210

$

3,172,841

Interest-bearing deposits

8,685,949

8,707,553

8,531,822

8,204,306

8,027,082

8,642,339

8,004,450

  Total deposits

$

12,667,353

$

12,711,179

$

12,371,868

$

11,924,723

$

11,562,514

$

12,584,549

$

11,177,291

Borrowings

$

562,964

$

749,114

$

886,379

$

1,307,461

$

1,519,748

$

731,634

$

1,509,482

Shareholders' equity

$

2,261,293

$

2,263,687

$

2,272,749

$

2,256,062

$

2,230,422

$

2,265,868

$

2,208,753














CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS











Allowance to ending loans

1.59

%

1.68

%

1.71

%

1.77

%

1.65

%

1.59

%

1.65

%

Allowance to nonaccrual loans

225.73

%

184.77

%

199.33

%

217.55

%

216.28

%

225.73

%

216.28

%

Allowance to nonperforming loans

192.35

%

162.12

%

175.44

%

199.97

%

196.69

%

192.35

%

196.69

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.83

%

1.03

%

0.97

%

0.89

%

0.84

%

0.83

%

0.84

%

Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO

0.83

%

1.04

%

0.98

%

0.90

%

0.86

%

0.83

%

0.86

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.49

%

0.62

%

0.60

%

0.56

%

0.55

%

0.49

%

0.55

%

Classified assets to total assets

1.04

%

1.14

%

1.22

%

0.89

%

0.84

%

1.04

%

0.84

%

Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.10

%

0.23

%

0.38

%

0.26

%

0.21

%

0.24

%

0.10

%


(1)

Non-GAAP measure.  For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

(2)

The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate.  Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis.  Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.  Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

(3)

September 30, 2021 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.

(4)

Includes loans held for sale.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three months ended,

Nine months ended,

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change

Interest income










  Loans and leases, including fees

$

96,428

$

103,249

(6.6)

%

$

292,853

$

324,924

(9.9)

%

  Investment securities










     Taxable

20,088

17,906

12.2

%

58,219

55,387

5.1

%

     Tax-exempt

4,282

4,884

(12.3)

%

14,196

14,403

(1.4)

%

        Total investment securities interest

24,370

22,790

6.9

%

72,415

69,790

3.8

%

  Other earning assets

23

31

(25.8)

%

76

220

(65.5)

%

       Total interest income

120,821

126,070

(4.2)

%

365,344

394,934

(7.5)

%












Interest expense










  Deposits

3,320

7,886

(57.9)

%

11,346

36,002

(68.5)

%

  Short-term borrowings

68

51

33.3

%

188

6,412

(97.1)

%

  Long-term borrowings

4,023

5,953

(32.4)

%

12,498

14,482

(13.7)

%

      Total interest expense

7,411

13,890

(46.6)

%

24,032

56,896

(57.8)

%

      Net interest income

113,410

112,180

1.1

%

341,312

338,038

1.0

%

  Provision for credit losses-loans and leases

(8,193)

15,299

(153.6)

%

(9,499)

57,038

(116.7)

%

  Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments

(1,951)

(1,925)

1.4

%

(896)

2,013

(144.5)

%

      Net interest income after provision for credit losses

123,554

98,806

25.0

%

351,707

278,987

26.1

%












Noninterest income










  Service charges on deposit accounts

8,548

7,356

16.2

%

23,231

21,792

6.6

%

  Trust and wealth management fees

5,896

4,940

19.4

%

17,742

15,891

11.6

%

  Bankcard income

3,838

3,124

22.9

%

10,698

8,666

23.4

%

  Client derivative fees

2,273

2,203

3.2

%

5,624

8,292

(32.2)

%

  Foreign exchange income

9,191

10,530

(12.7)

%

31,985

27,072

18.1

%

  Net gains from sales of loans

8,586

18,594

(53.8)

%

26,529

38,087

(30.3)

%

  Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities

(314)

2

N/M

(745)

(55)

N/M

  Unrealized  gain (loss) on equity  securities

108

18

N/M

381

70

N/M

  Other

4,411

2,732

61.5

%

10,401

7,793

33.5

%

      Total noninterest income

42,537

49,499

(14.1)

%

125,846

127,608

(1.4)

%












Noninterest expenses










  Salaries and employee benefits

61,717

63,769

(3.2)

%

183,754

174,516

5.3

%

  Net occupancy

5,571

5,625

(1.0)

%

16,810

17,107

(1.7)

%

  Furniture and equipment

3,318

3,638

(8.8)

%

10,658

11,372

(6.3)

%

  Data processing

7,951

6,837

16.3

%

23,102

20,245

14.1

%

  Marketing

2,435

1,856

31.2

%

5,831

4,415

32.1

%

  Communication

669

855

(21.8)

%

2,253

2,652

(15.0)

%

  Professional services

2,199

2,443

(10.0)

%

5,678

6,923

(18.0)

%

  State intangible tax

1,202

1,514

(20.6)

%

3,605

4,544

(20.7)

%

  FDIC assessments

1,466

1,350

8.6

%

4,177

4,045

3.3

%

  Intangible amortization

2,479

2,779

(10.8)

%

7,438

8,362

(11.0)

%

  Other

10,051

6,845

46.8

%

27,901

21,685

28.7

%

      Total noninterest expenses

99,058

97,511

1.6

%

291,207

275,866

5.6

%

Income before income taxes

67,033

50,794

32.0

%

186,346

130,729

42.5

%

Income tax expense

7,021

9,317

(24.6)

%

28,131

23,231

21.1

%

      Net income

$

60,012

$

41,477

44.7

%

$

158,215

$

107,498

47.2

%












ADDITIONAL DATA










Net earnings per share - basic

$

0.64

$

0.43



$

1.65

$

1.10


Net earnings per share - diluted

$

0.63

$

0.42



$

1.64

$

1.10


Dividends declared per share

$

0.23

$

0.23



$

0.69

$

0.69














Return on average assets

1.49

%

1.04

%


1.32

%

0.93

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

10.53

%

7.40

%


9.34

%

6.50

%













Interest income

$

120,821

$

126,070

(4.2)

%

$

365,344

$

394,934

(7.5)

%

Tax equivalent adjustment

1,434

1,628

(11.9)

%

4,705

4,916

(4.3)

%

   Interest income - tax equivalent

122,255

127,698

(4.3)

%

370,049

399,850

(7.5)

%

Interest expense

7,411

13,890

(46.6)

%

24,032

56,896

(57.8)

%

   Net interest income - tax equivalent

$

114,844

$

113,808

0.9

%

$

346,017

$

342,954

0.9

%












Net interest margin

3.28

%

3.32

%


3.30

%

3.46

%

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)

3.32

%

3.36

%


3.34

%

3.52

%













Full-time equivalent employees

2,026

2,065




















(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate.  Management
believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis.  Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful
information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.  Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)











2021

Third

Second

First

Year to

% Change

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Date

Linked Qtr.

Interest income








  Loans and leases, including fees

$

96,428

$

97,494

$

98,931

$

292,853

(1.1)

%

  Investment securities








     Taxable

20,088

19,524

18,607

58,219

2.9

%

     Tax-exempt

4,282

4,871

5,043

14,196

(12.1)

%

        Total investment securities interest

24,370

24,395

23,650

72,415

(0.1)

%

  Other earning assets

23

25

28

76

(8.0)

%

       Total interest income

120,821

121,914

122,609

365,344

(0.9)

%










Interest expense








  Deposits

3,320

3,693

4,333

11,346

(10.1)

%

  Short-term borrowings

68

53

67

188

28.3

%

  Long-term borrowings

4,023

4,142

4,333

12,498

(2.9)

%

      Total interest expense

7,411

7,888

8,733

24,032

(6.0)

%

      Net interest income

113,410

114,026

113,876

341,312

(0.5)

%

  Provision for credit losses-loans and leases

(8,193)

(4,756)

3,450

(9,499)

72.3

%

  Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments

(1,951)

517

538

(896)

(477.4)

%

      Net interest income after provision for credit losses

123,554

118,265

109,888

351,707

4.5

%










Noninterest income








  Service charges on deposit accounts

8,548

7,537

7,146

23,231

13.4

%

  Trust and wealth management fees

5,896

6,216

5,630

17,742

(5.1)

%

  Bankcard income

3,838

3,732

3,128

10,698

2.8

%

  Client derivative fees

2,273

1,795

1,556

5,624

26.6

%

  Foreign exchange income

9,191

12,037

10,757

31,985

(23.6)

%

  Net gains from sales of loans

8,586

8,489

9,454

26,529

1.1

%

  Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities

(314)

(265)

(166)

(745)

18.5

%

  Unrealized  gain (loss) on equity  securities

108

161

112

381

(32.9)

%

  Other

4,411

3,285

2,705

10,401

34.3

%

      Total noninterest income

42,537

42,987

40,322

125,846

(1.0)

%










Noninterest expenses








  Salaries and employee benefits

61,717

60,784

61,253

183,754

1.5

%

  Net occupancy

5,571

5,535

5,704

16,810

0.7

%

  Furniture and equipment

3,318

3,371

3,969

10,658

(1.6)

%

  Data processing

7,951

7,864

7,287

23,102

1.1

%

  Marketing

2,435

2,035

1,361

5,831

19.7

%

  Communication

669

746

838

2,253

(10.3)

%

  Professional services

2,199

2,029

1,450

5,678

8.4

%

  State intangible tax

1,202

1,201

1,202

3,605

0.1

%

  FDIC assessments

1,466

1,362

1,349

4,177

7.6

%

  Intangible amortization

2,479

2,480

2,479

7,438

0.0

%

  Other

10,051

12,236

5,614

27,901

(17.9)

%

      Total noninterest expenses

99,058

99,643

92,506

291,207

(0.6)

%

Income before income taxes

67,033

61,609

57,704

186,346

8.8

%

Income tax expense

7,021

10,721

10,389

28,131

(34.5)

%

      Net income

$

60,012

$

50,888

$

47,315

$

158,215

17.9

%










ADDITIONAL DATA








Net earnings per share - basic

$

0.64

$

0.53

$

0.49

$

1.65


Net earnings per share - diluted

$

0.63

$

0.52

$

0.48

$

1.64


Dividends declared per share

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.69












Return on average assets

1.49

%

1.26

%

1.20

%

1.32

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

10.53

%

9.02

%

8.44

%

9.34

%











Interest income

$

120,821

$

121,914

$

122,609

$

365,344

(0.9)

%

Tax equivalent adjustment

1,434

1,619

1,652

4,705

(11.4)

%

   Interest income - tax equivalent

122,255

123,533

124,261

370,049

(1.0)

%

Interest expense

7,411

7,888

8,733

24,032

(6.0)

%

   Net interest income - tax equivalent

$

114,844

$

115,645

$

115,528

$

346,017

(0.7)

%










Net interest margin

3.28

%

3.27

%

3.35

%

3.30

%

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)

3.32

%

3.31

%

3.40

%

3.34

%











Full-time equivalent employees

2,026

2,053

2,063














(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate.  Management
believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis.  Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful
information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.  Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)











2020

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Full

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Year

Interest income








  Loans and leases, including fees

$

106,733

$

103,249

$

105,900

$

115,775

$

431,657

  Investment securities








     Taxable

18,402

17,906

18,476

19,005

73,789

     Tax-exempt

4,839

4,884

4,937

4,582

19,242

        Total investment securities interest

23,241

22,790

23,413

23,587

93,031

  Other earning assets

55

31

47

142

275

       Total interest income

130,029

126,070

129,360

139,504

524,963










Interest expense








  Deposits

5,920

7,886

11,751

16,365

41,922

  Short-term borrowings

30

51

1,274

5,087

6,442

  Long-term borrowings

5,606

5,953

4,759

3,770

20,088

      Total interest expense

11,556

13,890

17,784

25,222

68,452

      Net interest income

118,473

112,180

111,576

114,282

456,511

  Provision for credit losses-loans and leases

13,758

15,299

17,859

23,880

70,796

  Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments

(2,250)

(1,925)

2,370

1,568

(237)

      Net interest income after provision for credit losses

106,965

98,806

91,347

88,834

385,952










Noninterest income








  Service charges on deposit accounts

7,654

7,356

6,001

8,435

29,446

  Trust and wealth management fees

5,395

4,940

5,254

5,697

21,286

  Bankcard income

3,060

3,124

2,844

2,698

11,726

  Client derivative fees

2,021

2,203

2,984

3,105

10,313

  Foreign exchange income

12,305

10,530

6,576

9,966

39,377

  Net gains from sales of loans

13,089

18,594

16,662

2,831

51,176

  Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities

4,618

2

2

(59)

4,563

  Unrealized  gain (loss) on equity  securities

8,975

18

150

(98)

9,045

  Other

4,398

2,732

2,252

2,809

12,191

      Total noninterest income

61,515

49,499

42,725

35,384

189,123










Noninterest expenses








  Salaries and employee benefits

62,263

63,769

55,925

54,822

236,779

  Net occupancy

6,159

5,625

5,378

6,104

23,266

  Furniture and equipment

3,596

3,638

3,681

4,053

14,968

  Data processing

7,269

6,837

7,019

6,389

27,514

  Marketing

1,999

1,856

1,339

1,220

6,414

  Communication

840

855

907

890

3,492

  Professional services

3,038

2,443

2,205

2,275

9,961

  Debt extinguishment

7,257

0

0

0

7,257

  State intangible tax

1,514

1,514

1,514

1,516

6,058

  FDIC assessments

1,065

1,350

1,290

1,405

5,110

  Intangible amortization

2,764

2,779

2,791

2,792

11,126

  Other

17,034

6,845

6,640

8,200

38,719

      Total noninterest expenses

114,798

97,511

88,689

89,666

390,664

Income before income taxes

53,682

50,794

45,383

34,552

184,411

Income tax expense (benefit)

5,370

9,317

7,990

5,924

28,601

      Net income

$

48,312

$

41,477

$

37,393

$

28,628

$

155,810










ADDITIONAL DATA








Net earnings per share - basic

$

0.50

$

0.43

$

0.38

$

0.29

$

1.60

Net earnings per share - diluted

$

0.49

$

0.42

$

0.38

$

0.29

$

1.59

Dividends declared per share

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.92










Return on average assets

1.20

%

1.04

%

0.96

%

0.79

%

1.00

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

8.52

%

7.40

%

6.88

%

5.21

%

7.02

%










Interest income

$

130,029

$

126,070

$

129,360

$

139,504

$

524,963

Tax equivalent adjustment

1,613

1,628

1,664

1,624

6,529

   Interest income - tax equivalent

131,642

127,698

131,024

141,128

531,492

Interest expense

11,556

13,890

17,784

25,222

68,452

   Net interest income - tax equivalent

$

120,086

$

113,808

$

113,240

$

115,906

$

463,040










Net interest margin

3.45

%

3.32

%

3.38

%

3.71

%

3.46

%

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)

3.49

%

3.36

%

3.44

%

3.77

%

3.51

%










Full-time equivalent employees

2,075

2,065

2,076

2,067












(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate.  Management
believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis.  Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful
information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.  Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)















Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

% Change

% Change

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

Linked Qtr.

Comp Qtr.

ASSETS












     Cash and due from banks

$

209,748

$

206,918

$

210,191

$

231,054

$

207,128

1.4

%

1.3

%

     Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

29,799

38,610

19,180

20,305

38,806

(22.8)

%

(23.2)

%

     Investment securities available-for-sale

4,114,094

3,955,839

3,753,763

3,424,580

3,004,963

4.0

%

36.9

%

     Investment securities held-to-maturity

103,886

112,456

121,945

131,687

118,072

(7.6)

%

(12.0)

%

     Other investments

97,831

129,432

131,814

133,198

118,292

(24.4)

%

(17.3)

%

     Loans held for sale

33,835

31,546

34,590

41,103

69,008

7.3

%

(51.0)

%

     Loans and leases












       Commercial and industrial

2,602,848

2,701,203

3,044,825

3,007,509

3,292,313

(3.6)

%

(20.9)

%

       Lease financing

67,855

68,229

66,574

72,987

74,742

(0.5)

%

(9.2)

%

       Construction real estate

477,004

630,329

642,709

636,096

575,648

(24.3)

%

(17.1)

%

       Commercial real estate

4,438,374

4,332,561

4,396,582

4,307,858

4,347,125

2.4

%

2.1

%

       Residential real estate

922,492

932,112

946,522

1,003,086

1,027,702

(1.0)

%

(10.2)

%

       Home equity

709,050

711,756

709,667

743,099

754,743

(0.4)

%

(6.1)

%

       Installment

96,077

89,143

82,421

81,850

84,629

7.8

%

13.5

%

       Credit card

47,231

46,177

44,669

48,485

43,907

2.3

%

7.6

%

          Total loans

9,360,931

9,511,510

9,933,969

9,900,970

10,200,809

(1.6)

%

(8.2)

%

       Less:












          Allowance for credit losses

(148,903)

(159,590)

(169,923)

(175,679)

(168,544)

(6.7)

%

(11.7)

%

                Net loans

9,212,028

9,351,920

9,764,046

9,725,291

10,032,265

(1.5)

%

(8.2)

%

     Premises and equipment

192,580

192,238

204,537

207,211

209,474

0.2

%

(8.1)

%

     Goodwill

937,771

937,771

937,771

937,771

937,771

0.0

%

0.0

%

     Other intangibles

56,811

59,391

61,984

64,552

67,419

(4.3)

%

(15.7)

%

     Accrued interest and other assets

968,210

1,021,798

935,250

1,056,382

1,122,449

(5.2)

%

(13.7)

%

       Total Assets

$

15,956,593

$

16,037,919

$

16,175,071

$

15,973,134

$

15,925,647

(0.5)

%

0.2

%














LIABILITIES












     Deposits












       Interest-bearing demand

$

2,916,860

$

2,963,151

$

2,914,761

$

2,914,787

$

2,632,467

(1.6)

%

10.8

%

       Savings

4,223,905

4,093,229

4,006,181

3,680,774

3,446,678

3.2

%

22.6

%

       Time

1,517,419

1,548,109

1,731,757

1,872,733

1,935,392

(2.0)

%

(21.6)

%

          Total interest-bearing deposits

8,658,184

8,604,489

8,652,699

8,468,294

8,014,537

0.6

%

8.0

%

       Noninterest-bearing

4,019,197

3,901,691

3,995,370

3,763,709

3,552,893

3.0

%

13.1

%

          Total deposits

12,677,381

12,506,180

12,648,069

12,232,003

11,567,430

1.4

%

9.6

%

     Federal funds purchased and securities sold












         under agreements to repurchase

81,850

255,791

181,387

166,594

247,658

(68.0)

%

(67.0)

%

     FHLB short-term borrowings

107,000

217,000

0

0

0

(50.7)

%

100.0

%

          Total short-term borrowings

188,850

472,791

181,387

166,594

247,658

(60.1)

%

(23.7)

%

     Long-term debt

313,230

313,039

583,722

776,202

1,341,164

0.1

%

(76.6)

%

          Total borrowed funds

502,080

785,830

765,109

942,796

1,588,822

(36.1)

%

(68.4)

%

     Accrued interest and other liabilities

540,962

476,402

502,951

516,265

521,580

13.6

%

3.7

%

       Total Liabilities

13,720,423

13,768,412

13,916,129

13,691,064

13,677,832

(0.3)

%

0.3

%














SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY












     Common stock

1,637,065

1,635,470

1,633,137

1,638,947

1,637,489

0.1

%

0.0

%

     Retained earnings

812,082

773,857

745,220

720,429

694,484

4.9

%

16.9

%

     Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

14,230

30,735

18,101

48,664

42,266

(53.7)

%

(66.3)

%

     Treasury stock, at cost

(227,207)

(170,555)

(137,516)

(125,970)

(126,424)

33.2

%

79.7

%

       Total Shareholders' Equity

2,236,170

2,269,507

2,258,942

2,282,070

2,247,815

(1.5)

%

(0.5)

%

       Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

15,956,593

$

16,037,919

$

16,175,071

$

15,973,134

$

15,925,647

(0.5)

%

0.2

%















FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)







Quarterly Averages

Year-to-Date Averages

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020

ASSETS












     Cash and due from banks

$

245,212

$

237,964

$

232,275

$

228,427

$

233,216

$

238,531

$

251,147

     Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

32,400

45,593

46,912

143,884

40,277

41,582

57,138

     Investment securities

4,189,253

4,130,207

3,782,993

3,403,839

3,162,832

4,035,639

3,147,655

     Loans held for sale

28,365

28,348

29,689

42,402

45,186

28,796

31,700

     Loans and leases












       Commercial and industrial

2,634,306

2,953,185

3,029,716

3,182,749

3,299,259

2,870,954

2,937,601

       Lease financing

67,159

66,124

70,508

74,107

78,500

67,918

81,821

       Construction real estate

567,091

630,351

647,655

608,401

536,870

614,737

511,343

       Commercial real estate

4,413,003

4,372,679

4,339,349

4,313,408

4,364,708

4,375,280

4,318,735

       Residential real estate

937,969

940,600

980,718

1,022,701

1,041,250

952,939

1,049,869

       Home equity

710,794

707,409

726,134

752,425

759,994

714,723

768,469

       Installment

93,937

84,768

81,377

83,509

82,016

86,740

80,760

       Credit card

50,126

48,501

46,709

48,179

45,609

48,458

46,735

          Total loans

9,474,385

9,803,617

9,922,166

10,085,479

10,208,206

9,731,749

9,795,333

       Less:












          Allowance for credit losses

(157,727)

(169,979)

(177,863)

(172,201)

(165,270)

(168,449)

(147,349)

                Net loans

9,316,658

9,633,638

9,744,303

9,913,278

10,042,936

9,563,300

9,647,984

     Premises and equipment

193,775

200,558

206,628

208,800

211,454

200,273

213,626

     Goodwill

937,771

937,771

937,771

937,771

937,771

937,771

937,771

     Other intangibles

58,314

60,929

63,529

66,195

69,169

60,905

72,079

     Accrued interest and other assets

994,060

940,461

998,554

1,086,390

1,099,169

977,675

1,001,542

       Total Assets

$

15,995,808

$

16,215,469

$

16,042,654

$

16,030,986

$

15,842,010

$

16,084,472

$

15,360,642














LIABILITIES












     Deposits












       Interest-bearing demand

$

2,960,388

$

2,973,930

$

2,948,682

$

2,812,748

$

2,668,635

$

2,961,043

$

2,563,633

       Savings

4,150,610

4,096,077

3,815,314

3,547,179

3,342,514

4,021,895

3,164,753

       Time

1,574,951

1,637,546

1,767,826

1,844,379

2,015,933

1,659,401

2,276,064

          Total interest-bearing deposits

8,685,949

8,707,553

8,531,822

8,204,306

8,027,082

8,642,339

8,004,450

       Noninterest-bearing

3,981,404

4,003,626

3,840,046

3,720,417

3,535,432

3,942,210

3,172,841

          Total deposits

12,667,353

12,711,179

12,371,868

11,924,723

11,562,514

12,584,549

11,177,291

     Federal funds purchased and securities sold












          under agreements to repurchase

186,401

194,478

184,483

136,795

150,088

188,461

153,146

     FHLB short-term borrowings

63,463

40,846

67,222

7,937

30,868

57,163

587,566

          Total short-term borrowings

249,864

235,324

251,705

144,732

180,956

245,624

740,712

     Long-term debt

313,100

513,790

634,674

1,162,729

1,338,792

486,010

768,770

       Total borrowed funds

562,964

749,114

886,379

1,307,461

1,519,748

731,634

1,509,482

     Accrued interest and other liabilities

504,198

491,489

511,658

542,740

529,326

502,421

465,116

       Total Liabilities

13,734,515

13,951,782

13,769,905

13,774,924

13,611,588

13,818,604

13,151,889














SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY












     Common stock

1,635,833

1,633,950

1,636,884

1,638,032

1,636,107

1,635,552

1,636,453

     Retained earnings

783,760

754,456

726,351

703,257

679,980

755,066

666,184

     Accumulated other comprehensive loss

36,917

25,832

42,253

40,960

40,697

34,981

30,632

     Treasury stock, at cost

(195,217)

(150,551)

(132,739)

(126,187)

(126,362)

(159,731)

(124,516)

       Total Shareholders' Equity

2,261,293

2,263,687

2,272,749

2,256,062

2,230,422

2,265,868

2,208,753

       Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

15,995,808

$

16,215,469

$

16,042,654

$

16,030,986

$

15,842,010

$

16,084,472

$

15,360,642















FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)







 Quarterly Averages

Year-to-Date Averages


September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020


Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Earning assets



















    Investments:



















      Investment securities

$

4,189,253

2.31

%

$

4,130,207

2.37

%

$

3,162,832

2.86

%

$

4,035,639

2.40

%

$

3,147,655

2.96

%

      Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

32,400

0.28

%

45,593

0.22

%

40,277

0.31

%

41,582

0.24

%

57,138

0.51

%

    Gross loans (1)

9,502,750

4.03

%

9,831,965

3.98

%

10,253,392

4.00

%

9,760,545

4.01

%

9,827,033

4.42

%

       Total earning assets

13,724,403

3.49

%

14,007,765

3.49

%

13,456,501

3.72

%

13,837,766

3.53

%

13,031,826

4.05

%





















Nonearning assets



















    Allowance for credit losses

(157,727)



(169,979)



(165,270)



(168,449)



(147,349)


    Cash and due from banks

245,212



237,964



233,216



238,531



251,147


    Accrued interest and other assets

2,183,920



2,139,719



2,317,563



2,176,624



2,225,018


       Total assets

$

15,995,808



$

16,215,469



$

15,842,010



$

16,084,472



$

15,360,642























Interest-bearing liabilities



















    Deposits:



















      Interest-bearing demand

$

2,960,388

0.06

%

$

2,973,930

0.07

%

$

2,668,635

0.08

%

$

2,961,043

0.07

%

$

2,563,633

0.21

%

      Savings

4,150,610

0.09

%

4,096,077

0.11

%

3,342,514

0.14

%

4,021,895

0.11

%

3,164,753

0.25

%

      Time

1,574,951

0.49

%

1,637,546

0.51

%

2,015,933

1.20

%

1,659,401

0.54

%

2,276,064

1.54

%

    Total interest-bearing deposits

8,685,949

0.15

%

8,707,553

0.17

%

8,027,082

0.39

%

8,642,339

0.18

%

8,004,450

0.60

%

    Borrowed funds



















      Short-term borrowings

249,864

0.11

%

235,324

0.09

%

180,956

0.11

%

245,624

0.10

%

740,712

1.16

%

      Long-term debt

313,100

5.10

%

513,790

3.23

%

1,338,792

1.76

%

486,010

3.44

%

768,770

2.52

%

        Total borrowed funds

562,964

2.88

%

749,114

2.25

%

1,519,748

1.57

%

731,634

2.32

%

1,509,482

1.85

%

       Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,248,913

0.32

%

9,456,667

0.33

%

9,546,830

0.58

%

9,373,973

0.34

%

9,513,932

0.80

%





















Noninterest-bearing liabilities



















    Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

3,981,404



4,003,626



3,535,432



3,942,210



3,172,841


    Other liabilities

504,198



491,489



529,326



502,421



465,116


    Shareholders' equity

2,261,293



2,263,687



2,230,422



2,265,868



2,208,753


       Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$

15,995,808



$

16,215,469



$

15,842,010



$

16,084,472



$

15,360,642























Net interest income


$

113,410



$

114,026



$

112,180



$

341,312



$

338,038


Net interest spread




3.17

%


3.16

%


3.14

%


3.19

%


3.25

%

Net interest margin




3.28

%


3.27

%


3.32

%


3.30

%


3.46

%





















Tax equivalent adjustment


0.04

%


0.04

%


0.04

%


0.04

%


0.06

%

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)


3.32

%


3.31

%


3.36

%


3.34

%


3.52

%










































(1) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS  (1)

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)








































 Linked Qtr. Income Variance

 Comparable Qtr. Income Variance

Year-to-Date Income Variance


Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total

Earning assets

















    Investment securities

$

(630)

$

605

$

(25)

$

(4,391)

$

5,971

$

1,580

$

(13,309)

$

15,934

$

2,625

    Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

7

(9)

(2)

(2)

(6)

(8)

(116)

(28)

(144)

    Gross loans (2)

1,190

(2,256)

(1,066)

796

(7,617)

(6,821)

(30,076)

(1,995)

(32,071)

       Total earning assets

567

(1,660)

(1,093)

(3,597)

(1,652)

(5,249)

(43,501)

13,911

(29,590)



















Interest-bearing liabilities

















    Total interest-bearing deposits

$

(401)

$

28

$

(373)

$

(4,818)

$

252

$

(4,566)

$

(25,493)

$

837

$

(24,656)

    Borrowed funds

















    Short-term borrowings

10

5

15

(2)

19

17

(5,845)

(379)

(6,224)

    Long-term debt

2,388

(2,507)

(119)

11,249

(13,179)

(1,930)

5,287

(7,271)

(1,984)

       Total borrowed funds

2,398

(2,502)

(104)

11,247

(13,160)

(1,913)

(558)

(7,650)

(8,208)

       Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,997

(2,474)

(477)

6,429

(12,908)

(6,479)

(26,051)

(6,813)

(32,864)

          Net interest income (1)

$

(1,430)

$

814

$

(616)

$

(10,026)

$

11,256

$

1,230

$

(17,450)

$

20,724

$

3,274






































(1) Not tax equivalent.

















(2) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.



FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CREDIT QUALITY

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)











Nine  months ended

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS ACTIVITY









Balance at beginning of period

$

159,590

$

169,923

$

175,679

$

168,544

$

158,661

$

175,679

$

57,650

 Day one adoption impact of ASC 326

0

0

0

0

0

0

61,505

  Provision for credit losses

(8,193)

(4,756)

3,450

13,758

15,299

(9,499)

57,038

  Gross charge-offs












    Commercial and industrial

2,617

3,729

7,910

1,505

1,467

14,256

3,840

    Lease financing

0

0

0

0

852

0

852

    Construction real estate

0

0

2

0

0

2

0

    Commercial real estate

1,030

2,041

1,250

6,270

3,789

4,321

5,830

    Residential real estate

74

46

1

203

22

121

285

    Home equity

200

240

611

386

460

1,051

1,155

    Installment

37

77

36

21

59

150

127

    Credit card

230

179

222

169

171

631

716

      Total gross charge-offs

4,188

6,312

10,032

8,554

6,820

20,532

12,805

  Recoveries












    Commercial and industrial

869

205

337

367

265

1,411

2,540

    Lease financing

0

0

0

(6)

6

0

6

    Construction real estate

0

3

0

3

0

3

14

    Commercial real estate

223

75

195

844

760

493

1,418

    Residential real estate

56

54

44

145

91

154

236

    Home equity

426

317

177

428

209

920

704

    Installment

53

37

34

65

35

124

93

    Credit card

67

44

39

85

38

150

145

      Total recoveries

1,694

735

826

1,931

1,404

3,255

5,156

  Total net charge-offs

2,494

5,577

9,206

6,623

5,416

17,277

7,649

Ending allowance for credit losses

$

148,903

$

159,590

$

169,923

$

175,679

$

168,544

$

148,903

$

168,544














NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES (ANNUALIZED)









  Commercial and industrial

0.26

%

0.48

%

1.01

%

0.14

%

0.14

%

0.60

%

0.06

%

  Lease financing

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.03

%

4.29

%

0.00

%

1.38

%

  Construction real estate

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

  Commercial real estate

0.07

%

0.18

%

0.10

%

0.50

%

0.28

%

0.12

%

0.14

%

  Residential real estate

0.01

%

0.00

%

(0.02)

%

0.02

%

(0.03)

%

0.00

%

0.01

%

  Home equity

(0.13)

%

(0.04)

%

0.24

%

(0.02)

%

0.13

%

0.02

%

0.08

%

  Installment

(0.07)

%

0.19

%

0.01

%

(0.21)

%

0.12

%

0.04

%

0.06

%

  Credit card

1.29

%

1.12

%

1.59

%

0.69

%

1.16

%

1.33

%

1.63

%

     Total net charge-offs

0.10

%

0.23

%

0.38

%

0.26

%

0.21

%

0.24

%

0.10

%














COMPONENTS OF NONPERFORMING LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS, AND UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS

  Nonaccrual loans (1)












    Commercial and industrial

$

15,160

$

27,426

$

24,941

$

29,230

$

34,686

$

15,160

$

34,686

    Lease financing

0

16

0

0

1,092

0

1,092

    Construction real estate

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

    Commercial real estate

38,564

45,957

44,514

34,682

24,521

38,564

24,521

    Residential real estate

9,416

9,480

11,359

11,601

12,104

9,416

12,104

    Home equity

2,735

3,376

4,286

5,076

5,374

2,735

5,374

    Installment

91

115

146

163

153

91

153

      Nonaccrual loans

65,966

86,370

85,246

80,752

77,930

65,966

77,930

  Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)

11,448

12,070

11,608

7,099

7,759

11,448

7,759

     Total nonperforming loans

77,414

98,440

96,854

87,851

85,689

77,414

85,689

  Other real estate owned (OREO)

340

340

854

1,287

1,643

340

1,643

     Total nonperforming assets

77,754

98,780

97,708

89,138

87,332

77,754

87,332

  Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

104

155

92

169

79

104

79

     Total underperforming assets

$

77,858

$

98,935

$

97,800

$

89,307

$

87,411

$

77,858

$

87,411

Total classified assets

$

165,462

$

182,516

$

196,782

$

142,021

$

134,002

$

165,462

$

134,002














CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS









Allowance for credit losses to












     Nonaccrual loans

225.73

%

184.77

%

199.33

%

217.55

%

216.28

%

225.73

%

216.28

%

     Nonperforming loans

192.35

%

162.12

%

175.44

%

199.97

%

196.69

%

192.35

%

196.69

%

     Total ending loans

1.59

%

1.68

%

1.71

%

1.77

%

1.65

%

1.59

%

1.65

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.83

%

1.03

%

0.97

%

0.89

%

0.84

%

0.83

%

0.84

%

Nonperforming assets to












     Ending loans, plus OREO

0.83

%

1.04

%

0.98

%

0.90

%

0.86

%

0.83

%

0.86

%

     Total assets

0.49

%

0.62

%

0.60

%

0.56

%

0.55

%

0.49

%

0.55

%

Nonperforming assets, excluding accruing TDRs to












     Ending loans, plus OREO

0.71

%

0.91

%

0.87

%

0.83

%

0.78

%

0.71

%

0.78

%

     Total assets

0.42

%

0.54

%

0.53

%

0.51

%

0.50

%

0.42

%

0.50

%

Classified assets to total assets

1.04

%

1.14

%

1.22

%

0.89

%

0.84

%

1.04

%

0.84

%














(1)  Nonaccrual loans include nonaccrual TDRs of $20.3 million,  $21.5  million, $20.9 million, $14.7 million, and $29.3 million, as of September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020,  respectively.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CAPITAL ADEQUACY

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)











Nine months ended,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020

PER COMMON SHARE












Market Price












  High

$

24.06

$

26.02

$

26.40

$

17.77

$

15.15

$

26.40

$

25.52

  Low

$

21.48

$

23.35

$

17.62

$

12.07

$

11.40

$

17.62

$

11.40

  Close

$

23.41

$

23.63

$

24.00

$

17.53

$

12.01

$

23.41

$

12.01














Average shares outstanding - basic

94,289,097

96,123,645

96,873,940

97,253,787

97,247,080

95,752,759

97,400,942

Average shares outstanding - diluted

95,143,930

97,009,712

97,727,527

98,020,534

98,008,733

96,617,600

98,117,463

Ending shares outstanding

93,742,797

96,199,509

97,517,693

98,021,929

97,999,763

93,742,797

97,999,763














Total shareholders' equity

$

2,236,170

$

2,269,507

$

2,258,942

$

2,282,070

$

2,247,815

$

2,236,170

$

2,247,815














REGULATORY CAPITAL

Preliminary








Preliminary

Common equity tier 1 capital

$

1,316,059

$

1,333,209

$

1,334,882

$

1,325,922

$

1,293,716

$

1,316,059

$

1,293,716

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

11.54

%

11.78

%

11.81

%

11.82

%

11.63

%

11.54

%

11.63

%

Tier 1 capital

$

1,359,297

$

1,376,333

$

1,377,892

$

1,368,818

$

1,336,497

$

1,359,297

$

1,336,497

Tier 1 ratio

11.92

%

12.16

%

12.19

%

12.20

%

12.02

%

11.92

%

12.02

%

Total capital

$

1,706,513

$

1,732,930

$

1,741,755

$

1,744,802

$

1,708,817

$

1,706,513

$

1,708,817

Total capital ratio

14.97

%

15.31

%

15.41

%

15.55

%

15.37

%

14.97

%

15.37

%

Total capital in excess of minimum requirement

$

509,536

$

544,478

$

554,834

$

566,795

$

541,263

$

509,536

$

541,263

Total risk-weighted assets

$

11,399,782

$

11,318,590

$

11,304,012

$

11,219,114

$

11,119,560

$

11,399,782

$

11,119,560

Leverage ratio

9.05

%

9.14

%

9.34

%

9.55

%

9.55

%

9.05

%

9.55

%














OTHER CAPITAL RATIOS












Ending shareholders' equity to ending assets

14.01

%

14.15

%

13.97

%

14.29

%

14.11

%

14.01

%

14.11

%

Ending tangible shareholders' equity to ending tangible assets (1)

8.21

%

8.37

%

8.22

%

8.47

%

8.25

%

8.21

%

8.25

%

Average shareholders' equity to average assets

14.14

%

13.96

%

14.17

%

14.07

%

14.08

%

14.09

%

14.38

%

Average tangible shareholders' equity to average tangible assets (1)

8.35

%

8.23

%

8.38

%

8.26

%

8.18

%

8.32

%

8.29

%














REPURCHASE PROGRAM (2)












Shares repurchased

2,484,295

1,308,945

840,115

0

0

4,633,355

880,000

Average share repurchase price

$

23.04

$

25.11

$

21.40

N/A

N/A

$

23.33

$

18.96

Total cost of shares repurchased

$

57,231

$

32,864

$

17,982

N/A

N/A

$

108,077

$

16,686














(1) Non-GAAP measure.  For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial
Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

(2) Represents share repurchases as part of publicly announced plans.




















N/A = Not applicable












SOURCE First Financial Bancorp.

Related Links

http://www.bankatfirst.com