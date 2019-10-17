First Financial Bancorp Announces Third Quarter Financial Results

CINCINNATI, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) ("First Financial" or the "Company") announced financial results for the third quarter 2019.

For the three months ended September 30, 2019, the Company reported net income of $50.9 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share. These results compare to net income of $52.7 million, or $0.53 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2019 and $50.7 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2018. Income before taxes was negatively impacted by $5.2 million of severance and merger-related items and $0.7 million of branch consolidation costs, which combined to reduce earnings per diluted common share by $0.05 after income taxes. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, First Financial had earnings per diluted common share of $1.51 compared to $1.36 for the same period in 2018.

Return on average assets for the third quarter of 2019 was 1.41% while return on average tangible common equity was 16.15%. These compare to returns on average assets of 1.50% and 1.45%, and returns on average tangible common equity of 17.33% and 18.52%, in the second quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2018, respectively.

Third quarter 2019 highlights include:

After adjustments (1) for merger-related and nonrecurring items:

for merger-related and nonrecurring items: Net income of $0.56 per diluted common share

per diluted common share

1.54% return on average assets; 17.63% return on average tangible common equity

Loan balances grew 3.7% on an annualized basis

$82.9 million increase compared to the linked quarter

Net interest margin of 3.96% on a fully tax-equivalent basis (1)

8 basis point reduction from the linked quarter driven by lower asset yields

Noninterest income of $33.1 million

Positively impacted by acquisition of Bannockburn, strong mortgage banking income, and sustained client derivative and service charge income; combined to largely offset the impact from Durbin

Noninterest expenses of $86.2 million , or $80.3 million as adjusted (1)

, or as adjusted Efficiency ratio of 55.7%; 52.0% as adjusted(1)

ALLL declined to $56.6 million , or 0.62% of loans; Improvement in nonperforming and classified asset levels; elevated net charge-offs related to previously discussed franchise relationships

Strong capital ratios

Total capital of 13.64%; Tier 1 common equity of 11.53%; Tangible common equity of 9.17%



Tangible book value decreased to $12.33



(1) Financial information in this release that is described as "adjusted" or that is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis is non- GAAP. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

Archie Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, remarked, "We are pleased to announce strong third quarter performance buoyed by consistent earnings, strong fee income and our ability to maintain a solid net interest margin. Annualized loan growth, fee income and net interest margin met or surpassed our expectations, and resulted in adjusted(1) earnings per share of $0.56 and an adjusted(1) return on assets of 1.54%."

Mr. Brown continued, "Record loan originations were more than enough to offset a spike in payoffs, resulting in annualized loan growth of 3.7% for the quarter. Despite interest rate headwinds, net interest margin was at the high end of our expectations as we were able to proactively reduce deposit costs. Our focus will remain on disciplined deposit pricing to help mitigate the impact of further fed rate reductions. Credit trends are improving as both nonperforming and classified asset balances declined during the period; however we were disappointed in elevated net charge-offs, which were driven by three large franchise relationships discussed in prior periods. Overall, we remain satisfied with our strong operating performance in the midst of a challenging interest rate environment."

Mr Brown further noted, "We were also excited to complete the purchase of Bannockburn at the end of August. This strategic acquisition broadens our product offerings to middle market clients, expands our customer base and increases fee income, consistent with our stated objectives."

Mr. Brown concluded, "We repurchased 1.1 million shares during the quarter, which reflects our intention to maximize shareholder value while maintaining strong capital levels. The share repurchases and the acquisition of Bannockburn modestly impacted our capital ratios. We believe that our strong capital position provides the flexibility for additional capital deployment opportunities in the future."

Full detail of the Company's third quarter and year to date performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of September 30, 2019, the Company had $14.5 billion in assets, $9.1 billion in loans, $10.1 billion in deposits and $2.3 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $2.9 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2019. The Company operated 145 full service banking centers as of September 30, 2019, primarily in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended,

Nine months ended,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

2019

2019

2019

2018

2018

2019

2018 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

























Net income $ 50,856



$ 52,703



$ 45,839



$ 55,014



$ 50,657



$ 149,398



$ 117,581

Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.52



$ 0.54



$ 0.47



$ 0.56



$ 0.52



$ 1.52



$ 1.37

Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.51



$ 0.53



$ 0.47



$ 0.56



$ 0.51



$ 1.51



$ 1.36

Dividends declared per share $ 0.23



$ 0.22



$ 0.22



$ 0.20



$ 0.20



$ 0.67



$ 0.58





























KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

























Return on average assets 1.41 %

1.50 %

1.33 %

1.59 %

1.45 %

1.41 %

1.29 % Return on average shareholders' equity 9.13 %

9.85 %

8.88 %

10.68 %

9.94 %

9.29 %

9.50 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 16.15 %

17.33 %

15.95 %

19.63 %

18.52 %

16.48 %

16.42 %



























Net interest margin 3.91 %

3.99 %

4.05 %

4.16 %

4.06 %

3.98 %

4.01 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 3.96 %

4.04 %

4.10 %

4.21 %

4.12 %

4.03 %

4.06 %



























Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets 15.62 %

15.16 %

15.14 %

14.86 %

14.70 %

15.62 %

14.70 % Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:

























Ending tangible assets 9.17 %

9.34 %

9.15 %

8.79 %

8.53 %

9.17 %

8.53 % Risk-weighted assets 11.35 %

11.82 %

11.61 %

11.20 %

10.77 %

11.35 %

10.77 %



























Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets 15.43 %

15.22 %

15.01 %

14.84 %

14.62 %

15.23 %

13.54 % Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of

























average tangible assets 9.35 %

9.26 %

8.95 %

8.66 %

8.42 %

9.19 %

8.31 %



























Book value per share $ 22.59



$ 22.18



$ 21.60



$ 21.23



$ 20.79



$ 22.59



$ 20.79

Tangible book value per share $ 12.33



$ 12.79



$ 12.19



$ 11.72



$ 11.25



$ 12.33



$ 11.25





























Common equity tier 1 ratio (2) 11.53 %

12.00 %

12.03 %

11.87 %

11.52 %

11.53 %

11.52 % Tier 1 ratio (2) 11.93 %

12.40 %

12.43 %

12.28 %

11.93 %

11.93 %

11.93 % Total capital ratio (2) 13.64 %

14.20 %

14.24 %

14.10 %

13.77 %

13.64 %

13.77 % Leverage ratio (2) 9.75 %

10.02 %

9.84 %

9.71 %

9.41 %

9.75 %

9.41 %



























AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

























Loans (3) $ 9,014,092



$ 8,852,662



$ 8,773,310



$ 8,766,302



$ 8,848,710



$ 8,880,904



$ 7,943,737

Investment securities 3,290,666



3,408,994



3,355,732



3,204,758



3,168,044



3,351,559



2,793,510

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 38,569



33,255



34,709



32,013



39,873



35,525



32,116

Total earning assets $ 12,343,327



$ 12,294,911



$ 12,163,751



$ 12,003,073



$ 12,056,627



$ 12,267,988



$ 10,769,363

Total assets $ 14,320,514



$ 14,102,733



$ 13,952,551



$ 13,768,958



$ 13,822,675



$ 14,126,615



$ 12,221,358

Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 2,513,458



$ 2,484,214



$ 2,457,587



$ 2,476,773



$ 2,388,976



$ 2,485,291



$ 2,129,924

Interest-bearing deposits 7,504,708



7,612,146



7,610,092



7,573,069



7,499,112



7,575,263



6,939,021

Total deposits $ 10,018,166



$ 10,096,360



$ 10,067,679



$ 10,049,842



$ 9,888,088



$ 10,060,554



$ 9,068,945

Borrowings $ 1,816,983



$ 1,656,570



$ 1,587,068



$ 1,509,642



$ 1,748,415



$ 1,687,716



$ 1,344,325

Shareholders' equity $ 2,210,327



$ 2,146,997



$ 2,094,234



$ 2,042,884



$ 2,021,400



$ 2,150,945



$ 1,654,322





























CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS























Allowance to ending loans 0.62 %

0.69 %

0.64 %

0.64 %

0.65 %

0.62 %

0.65 % Allowance to nonaccrual loans 93.18 %

119.86 %

95.40 %

79.97 %

136.22 %

93.18 %

136.22 % Allowance to nonperforming loans 71.46 %

69.33 %

68.94 %

65.13 %

92.08 %

71.46 %

92.08 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.87 %

0.99 %

0.93 %

0.98 %

0.71 %

0.87 %

0.71 % Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO 0.89 %

1.00 %

0.95 %

1.00 %

0.73 %

0.89 %

0.73 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.56 %

0.62 %

0.60 %

0.63 %

0.47 %

0.56 %

0.47 % Classified assets to total assets 0.92 %

1.02 %

1.01 %

0.94 %

1.00 %

0.92 %

1.00 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.45 %

0.08 %

0.64 %

0.29 %

(0.02) %

0.39 %

0.09 %

(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons. (2) September 30, 2019 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary. (3) Includes loans held for sale.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









Three months ended,

Nine months ended,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change Interest income





















Loans and leases, including fees $ 126,786



$ 123,397



2.7 %

$ 376,207



$ 320,607



17.3 % Investment securities





















Taxable 22,180



21,801



1.7 %

70,031



56,315



24.4 % Tax-exempt 4,457



3,807



17.1 %

13,051



9,532



36.9 % Total investment securities interest 26,637



25,608



4.0 %

83,082



65,847



26.2 % Other earning assets 222



215



3.3 %

638



499



27.9 % Total interest income 153,645



149,220



3.0 %

459,927



386,953



18.9 %























Interest expense





















Deposits 20,151



14,672



37.3 %

60,006



39,764



50.9 % Short-term borrowings 7,199



6,052



19.0 %

19,805



12,847



54.2 % Long-term borrowings 4,760



5,011



(5.0) %

14,764



11,066



33.4 % Total interest expense 32,110



25,735



24.8 %

94,575



63,677



48.5 % Net interest income 121,535



123,485



(1.6) %

365,352



323,276



13.0 % Provision for loan and lease losses 5,228



3,238



61.5 %

25,969



9,276



180.0 % Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 116,307



120,247



(3.3) %

339,383



314,000



8.1 %























Noninterest income





















Service charges on deposit accounts 9,874



10,316



(4.3) %

28,596



24,923



14.7 % Trust and wealth management fees 3,718



3,728



(0.3) %

11,731



11,379



3.1 % Bankcard income 3,316



5,261



(37.0) %

15,399



13,998



10.0 % Client derivative fees 4,859



3,029



60.4 %

11,468



6,249



83.5 % Foreign exchange income 1,708



0



N/M



1,725



0



N/M

Net gains from sales of loans 4,806



1,739



176.4 %

10,128



4,643



118.1 % Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities 105



(167)



162.9 %

(110)



(197)



(44.2) % Other 4,754



4,778



(0.5) %

15,668



12,883



21.6 % Total noninterest income 33,140



28,684



15.5 %

94,605



73,878



28.1 %























Noninterest expenses





















Salaries and employee benefits 53,212



50,852



4.6 %

155,109



137,485



12.8 % Net occupancy 5,509



6,765



(18.6) %

17,735



17,893



(0.9) % Furniture and equipment 4,120



4,072



1.2 %

11,758



11,410



3.0 % Data processing 5,774



4,502



28.3 %

15,885



22,478



(29.3) % Marketing 1,346



2,502



(46.2) %

4,928



5,947



(17.1) % Communication 910



785



15.9 %

2,385



2,362



1.0 % Professional services 4,771



2,621



82.0 %

9,062



10,478



(13.5) % State intangible tax 1,445



1,223



18.2 %

4,062



3,066



32.5 % FDIC assessments (1,097)



734



(249.5) %

918



2,951



(68.9) % Intangible amortization 2,432



2,486



(2.2) %

6,521



5,130



27.1 % Other 7,804



8,873



(12.0) %

20,740



21,258



(2.4) % Total noninterest expenses 86,226



85,415



0.9 %

249,103



240,458



3.6 % Income before income taxes 63,221



63,516



(0.5) %

184,885



147,420



25.4 % Income tax expense 12,365



12,859



(3.8) %

35,487



29,839



18.9 % Net income $ 50,856



$ 50,657



0.4 %

$ 149,398



$ 117,581



27.1 %























ADDITIONAL DATA





















Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.52



$ 0.52







$ 1.52



$ 1.37





Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.51



$ 0.51







$ 1.51



$ 1.36





Dividends declared per share $ 0.23



$ 0.20







$ 0.67



$ 0.58





























Return on average assets 1.41 %

1.45 %





1.41 %

1.29 %



Return on average shareholders' equity 9.13 %

9.94 %





9.29 %

9.50 %



























Interest income $ 153,645



$ 149,220



3.0 %

$ 459,927



$ 386,953



18.9 % Tax equivalent adjustment 1,759



1,567



12.3 %

4,698



3,705



26.8 % Interest income - tax equivalent 155,404



150,787



3.1 %

464,625



390,658



18.9 % Interest expense 32,110



25,735



24.8 %

94,575



63,677



48.5 % Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 123,294



$ 125,052



(1.4) %

$ 370,050



$ 326,981



13.2 %























Net interest margin 3.91 %

4.06 %





3.98 %

4.01 %



Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 3.96 %

4.12 %





4.03 %

4.06 %



























Full-time equivalent employees 2,064



2,028









































(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.























