First Financial Bank Announces Plans to Build New Bryan/College Station Location

BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION, Texas, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bank, N.A., a subsidiary of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: FFIN), announced that it has acquired a new property and will build a beautiful, easily accessible, and highly energy-efficient state-of-the-art office in Bryan/College Station, Texas located on the northwest corner of Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Earl Rudder Freeway at 2445 Harvey Mitchell Parkway South. A groundbreaking ceremony will take place at a future date.

"We certainly are excited to enhance our branch experience for our customers," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President, and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc., the parent company of First Financial Bank, N.A. "This new location delivers easier access to our customers and future customers and provides the best location in Bryan/College Station. In addition to traditional bank services, we are proud to offer a complete array of mortgage loan and trust services."

The new location will be 15,000 square feet and feature a teller line, deposit-taking ATM, and five drive-thru lanes with a wider lane designed for large trucks. In addition to Bryan/College Station Region Chairman of the Board Tim Bryan, the new branch will offer the commercial lending team of Regional President Nora Thompson, Joe Salvato, Natalie Kidd, Brian Yung, Cameron Comire, and Cal McNeill. Additionally, First Financial Trust officer Jeff Wind and First Financial Mortgage Lenders Melanie Motley, Sierra Cunningham, and Melissa Keeling will office from this new branch.

About First Financial Bank

First Financial Bank, N.A. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN). Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with ten locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

