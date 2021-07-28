First Financial Bank Announces Promotion Of Nora P. Thompson To Chief Executive Officer Of Bryan/College Station Region

"We are proud to promote Nora with the additional title of Chief Executive Officer of First Financial Bank, Bryan/College Station Region," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President, and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. "Nora is a proven leader with expertise in the banking industry and a great love for the Bryan/College Station market. She is well respected by our customers and the community and we know she will do a fine job in leading the bank into the future."

Thompson has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services and mortgage industries in Bryan and College Station and was a key part of the leadership team of The Bank and Trust of Bryan/College Station that was acquired by First Financial Bank in 2020, where she continued to serve as Executive Vice President and Senior Lender prior to this promotion. She is a 2001 graduate of the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University. In the Brazos Valley community, Thompson is a development board member for Baylor, Scott, and White Health and serves on the boards of the Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo, the Michelle Lynn Hosley Foundation, and the Brazos Valley Community Development Corporation.

"I have been very fortunate to work with Ivan Olson and Tim Bryan all of these years and I appreciate how they have prepared me for this new position," said Thompson. "We have an outstanding team of professional bankers who will continue to bring the best in customer service to our customers and the community."

About First Financial Bank

First Financial Bank, N.A. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN). Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with ten locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

