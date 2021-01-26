First Financial Bank Announces Promotion Of Nora P. Thompson To President Of Bryan/College Station Region

"We are thrilled to recognize Nora, who consistently demonstrates her commitment to our bank, our customers, and our community," said Bryan. "Our Brazos Valley communities will continue to be a key growth driver for First Financial, and we are certainly pleased to have a banker of her caliber continuing to lead the efforts of the Region along with Ivan Olson."

Ms. Thompson has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services and mortgage industries in Bryan and College Station and was a key part of the leadership team of The Bank and Trust of Bryan/College Station that was acquired by First Financial Bank in 2020, where she continued to serve as Executive Vice President and Senior Lender prior to this promotion. She is a 2001 graduate of the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University. In the Brazos Valley community, Ms. Thompson is a development board member for Baylor, Scott, and White Health and serves on the boards of the Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo, the Michelle Lynn Hosley Foundation, and the Brazos Valley Community Development Corporation.

About First Financial Bank

First Financial Bank, N.A. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN). Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with ten locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

