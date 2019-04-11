First Financial Bank Names Marcus Morris President And Chief Executive Officer Of Fort Worth Region

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of First Financial Bank, N.A., have announced the promotion of Marcus Morris to President and Chief Executive Officer of the Fort Worth Region.

"We are delighted to promote Marcus to such an important role in our bank," said Ron Butler, Chief Administrative Officer of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. "Marcus is a dedicated banker who is an excellent fit for this position because of his knowledge and experience as a Tarrant County banker."

Morris is replacing Martin Noto who has accepted a position with a Dallas bank. "We appreciate Martin for his service to our bank and congratulate him on his new position," Butler said.

Morris started at First Financial in 2010 as a commercial loan analyst in Abilene. In 2012 he was promoted to commercial loan officer in Keller, Texas, specializing in commercial real estate, working capital, and equipment loans. He holds a bachelor of science degree from Abilene Christian University and a master of science degree in finance and economics from West Texas A&M university. Morris is also a graduate of the Southwest Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University.

He is active in the Tarrant County community serving as a board member for the Parks and Recreation department of the City of Keller and as a volunteer for the Keller Education Foundation. He is a member of the Keller Chamber of Commerce and Leadership Keller Class of 2016.

About First Financial Bank, N.A.

First Financial Bank, N.A. is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN). Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 73 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Burleson, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with eight locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial Bankshares, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

SOURCE First Financial Bank, N.A.