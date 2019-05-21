First Financial Bank To Honor First Responders With "First In Excellence Awards" At Charles Schwab Challenge

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, First Financial Bank, N.A. (NASDAQ: FFIN) has invited more than 400 area first responders (police, fire and emergency medical) and their guests to participate in a VIP experience at the First Responders' Retreat on the 17th fairway at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on Thursday, May 23rd. During the event, First Financial Bank and Dennis Shingleton, Mayor Pro Tem and City Councilman, will present First in Excellence Awards to select Fort Worth first responders.

"Our first responders selflessly put themselves in harm's way to help others and they have our most sincere gratitude," said Marcus Morris, President and CEO, First Financial Bank, Fort Worth Region. "This day is to honor all first responders who dedicate and sacrifice their lives to protect and keep us safe. We are grateful to be able to host this special event and celebrate our everyday heroes."

First Financial Bank will present the First in Excellence Awards to the Hull family in honor of fallen Fort Worth police officer Garrett Hull. Awards will also be given to Assistant Chief of Police Julie Swearingin, Captain Heath Turner from the Fort Worth Fire Department, and MedStar Paramedics Miguel Brito and Ryan Bader for their dedication and service to the community.

Dennis Shingleton, Mayor Pro Tem and District 7 City Councilman, is expected to arrive at 11:00 a.m. for the award ceremony.

First-round tournament play begins at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 23rd, when First Financial Bank will provide breakfast. Lunch, snacks and beverages will also be provided for first responders and their guests all day.

About First Financial Bank, N.A.

First Financial Bank, N.A. is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN). Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 73 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Burleson, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with eight locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial Bankshares, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "forecast" and "goal". Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents/Filings" on the Company's Web site or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155.

