First Financial Bankshares Announces Election Of Vianei Lopez Braun To Board Of Directors

Ms. Braun leads the labor and employment section for Decker Jones, P.C., a full-service law firm based in Fort Worth, and serves as the Chief Development Officer for the firm. She has been practicing law for more than 25 years with previous tenure in Houston and Abilene and serves large publicly traded companies as well as private employers and individual professionals and executives.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Vianei to our Board of Directors," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO of First Financial. "Vianei has represented our Company for many years and we know her well. We look forward to having her counsel and direction on the Company and Regional boards. Her experience and background in employment law across multiple industries will be a tremendous asset to our Board and the Company."

Ms. Braun is an honors graduate of Princeton University and the University of Texas School of Law. She has been recognized as a Texas Monthly "Super Lawyer" in Labor & Employment law, and has been selected as a "Top Lawyer" in Labor & Employment law by Fort Worth Texas and 360 West magazines, and also by H Texas and Houstonia magazines when she was practicing law in Houston. She has also been honored as a "Great Woman of Texas" by the Fort Worth Business Press.

