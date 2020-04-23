First Financial Bankshares Announces First Quarter Earnings Results

ABILENE, Texas, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings for the first quarter of 2020 of $37.23 million when compared with earnings of $38.25 million in the same quarter last year. Basic earnings per share were $0.26 for the first quarter of 2020 compared with $0.28 in the same quarter a year ago. Included in noninterest expense in the first quarter of 2020, were technology contract termination and conversion related costs totaling $3.81 million related to the acquisition of The Bank & Trust of Bryan/College Station (see below).

All amounts for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, include the results of the Company's recent acquisition of TB&T Bancshares, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, The Bank & Trust of Bryan/College Station, Texas which was effective January 1, 2020. As of the acquisition date, The Bank & Trust of Bryan/College Station had total assets of approximately $631.41 million, total loans of approximately $455.35 million and total deposits of approximately $551.95 million.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2020 was $80.90 million, up 16.38 percent when compared with $69.51 million in the same quarter of 2019, due to an increase in average interest earning assets of $1.27 billion over the same quarter in 2019, primarily from the acquisition that just closed. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.91 percent for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 3.99 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 4.00 percent in the first quarter of 2019. Included in interest income for the first quarter of 2020 was $354 thousand, or two basis points in net interest margin, related to discount accretion from fair value accounting related to the Kingwood and Bryan/College Station acquisitions. Amounts related to discount accretion for the fourth quarter of 2019 and first quarter of 2019 were $384 thousand (or two basis points) and $466 thousand (or two basis points), respectively. The Company recorded a $7.65 million discount on the acquired loan portfolio from the Bryan/College Station acquisition on January 1, 2020.

The provision for loan losses was $9.85 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared with $950 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $965 thousand in the first quarter of 2019. The increase in the Company's provision for loan losses in the first quarter of 2020 compared to prior quarters reflects (i) growth in the overall loan portfolio, (ii) increased levels of nonperforming assets, classified loans and charge-offs, (iii) increasing uncertainty surrounding unemployment and the economic impact caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) and (iv) the economic effects related to the recent decline in oil and gas prices.

Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-13, "Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments" (CECL), became effective for the Company on January 1, 2020. On March 27, 2020, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) signed by the President of the United States included an option for entities to delay the implementation of CECL until the earlier of the termination date of the national emergency declaration by the President or December 31, 2020. Due to the uncertainty on the economy and unemployment from COVID-19 and the sharp reduction in oil and gas prices, the Company has determined to delay its implementation of CECL and has calculated and recorded its provision for loan losses under the incurred loss model that existed prior to CECL. Had the Company completed the adoption and implementation of CECL, we believe our allowance for loan losses amount at January 1, 2020 would have been approximately $52.0 million.

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.86 percent at March 31, 2020, compared with 0.61 percent at December 31, 2019, and 0.74 percent at March 31, 2019. Classified loans totaled $190.35 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $140.66 million at December 31, 2019, and $118.43 million at March 31, 2019. Nonperforming assets and classified loans at March 31, 2020 included Bryan/College Station balances of $11.27 million and $30.12 million, respectively.

At March 31, 2020, loans with oil and gas industry exposure totaled 2.50 percent of gross loans. These loans comprised $3.48 million of the Company's nonperforming loan totals and $22.03 million of the classified loan totals. In addition, the Company recorded $606 thousand in net charge-offs related to one oil and gas loan for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. At March 31, 2020, the Company's allowance for loan loss reserve specific to its total oil and gas loan portfolio totaled 4.46 percent of total oil and gas loans.

In addition, at March 31, 2020, loan balances in the retail, restaurant, hotel, other hospitality and travel industries totaled $217.38 million (4.64%), $25.57 million (0.55%), $46.69 million (1.00%), $8.47 million (0.18%) and $937 thousand (0.02%), respectively. Classified loan and nonperforming loan amounts for these industries combined at March 31, 2020, totaled $5.68 million and $867 thousand, respectively.

Noninterest income in the first quarter of 2020 rose to $28.73 million compared with $24.44 million in the same quarter a year ago. Trust fees increased $458 thousand to $7.44 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared with $6.98 million in the same quarter last year. The fair value of Trust assets managed increased to $6.15 billion from $6.06 billion a year ago. Service charges on deposits increased 14.28 percent to $5.92 million compared with $5.18 million in the same quarter a year ago due to continued growth in net new accounts. ATM, interchange and credit card fees increased 8.19 percent to $7.40 million compared with $6.84 million in the same quarter last year due to continued growth in the number of debit cards issued. Real estate mortgage fees increased 10.88 percent to $3.85 million compared with $3.47 million in the same quarter a year ago due to an increase in the volume of loans originated. The Company's mortgage loan pipeline increased 239 percent, or $118.29 million, as of March 31, 2020 when compared to March 31, 2019 balances; however, the fair value of the mortgage loan pipeline was negatively impacted at March 31, 2020 as a result of the recent volatility in mortgage loans and related hedging market. Also included in noninterest income during the first quarter of 2020 was a gain on sale of securities of $2.06 million.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $55.32 million compared to $47.37 million in the first quarter of 2019. The Company's efficiency ratio in the first quarter of 2020 was 49.63 percent compared with 49.46 percent in the same quarter last year. The increase in noninterest expense in the first quarter of 2020 was primarily a result of an increase in salary and employee benefit costs to $29.64 million compared to $26.45 million in the same quarter a year ago, primarily driven by the Bryan/College Station acquisition and annual merit-based pay increases. Also included in noninterest expense in the first quarter of 2020 were technology contract termination and conversion related costs totaling $3.81 million as a result of the Bryan/College Station acquisition.

As of March 31, 2020, consolidated assets for the Company totaled $9.70 billion compared to $8.26 billion at December 31, 2019 and $7.95 billion at March 31, 2019. Loans totaled $4.68 billion at March 31, 2020, compared with loans of $4.22 billion at December 31, 2019, and $4.00 billion at March 31, 2019. Deposits totaled $7.21 billion at March 31, 2020, compared to $6.60 billion at December 31, 2019, and $6.35 billion at March 31, 2019. Shareholders' equity rose to $1.53 billion as of March 31, 2020, compared with $1.23 billion at December 31, 2019, and $1.11 billion at March 31, 2019, primarily from the Bryan/College Station acquisition.

"We are pleased with our first quarter 2020 earnings performance, especially in light of the impact the coronavirus is having on our economy, historically low oil and gas prices and the additional acquisition related expenses to complete the Bryan/College Station acquisition," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO. "As we face this challenging economic environment, we continue to work diligently to maximize shareholder value by utilizing our strong capital position to support our customers and the communities we serve with outstanding customer service."

The Company elected to participate in the Small Business Act Paycheck Protection Program under the CARES Act. Through the date of this release, the Company has processed over 4,900 applications and funded over $650 million in such loans. "We are so proud of the efforts of our team that has worked tirelessly over days, nights and weekends to meet the needs of our customers and keep Texas strong," said Dueser. "Our quick and extensive response has also brought numerous new loans and deposits to the Company."

About First Financial Bankshares

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "forecast" and "goal". Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents/Filings" on the Company's Web site or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share data)

































As of



2020



2019

ASSETS

Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,

Cash and due from banks $ 191,486

$ 231,534

$ 198,855

$ 178,345

$ 176,278

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

76,378



47,920



31,410



128,652



197,758

Interest-bearing time deposits in banks

-



-



-



960



1,458

Fed funds sold

-



3,150



-



700



12,825

Investment securities

4,107,069



3,413,317



3,397,156



3,259,492



3,212,812

Loans

4,681,423



4,223,197



4,140,815



4,063,257



4,003,606



Allowance for loan losses

(60,440)



(52,499)



(51,889)



(51,820)



(51,585)

Net loans

4,620,983



4,170,698



4,088,926



4,011,437



3,952,021

Premises and equipment

139,554



131,022



132,367



134,322



135,321

Goodwill

312,842



171,565



171,565



171,565



171,565

Other intangible assets

6,392



2,102



2,340



2,586



2,850

Other assets

246,387



90,919



91,220



91,234



83,007



Total assets $ 9,701,091

$ 8,262,227

$ 8,113,839

$ 7,979,293

$ 7,945,895



































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 2,288,597

$ 2,065,128

$ 2,210,997

$ 2,167,552

$ 2,165,745

Interest-bearing deposits

4,921,869



4,538,678



4,186,686



4,202,214



4,184,996



Total deposits

7,210,466



6,603,806



6,397,683



6,369,766



6,350,741

Borrowings

857,871



381,356



400,155



362,005



382,711

Other liabilities

106,392



49,868



110,903



82,774



104,921

Shareholders' equity

1,526,362



1,227,197



1,205,098



1,164,748



1,107,522



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,701,091

$ 8,262,227

$ 8,113,839

$ 7,979,293

$ 7,945,895



































Quarter Ended



2020



2019

INCOME STATEMENTS

Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,

Interest income $ 88,100

$ 82,123

$ 80,591

$ 79,576

$ 76,901

Interest expense

7,198



6,801



7,953



7,961



7,387

Net interest income

80,902



75,322



72,638



71,615



69,514

Provision for loan losses

9,850



950



450



600



965

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

71,052



74,372



72,188



71,015



68,549

Noninterest income

28,732



27,347



28,669



27,976



24,437

Noninterest expense

55,318



51,938



48,910



48,304



47,367



Net income before income taxes

44,466



49,781



51,947



50,687



45,619

Income tax expense

7,234



8,393



8,867



8,594



7,367



Net income $ 37,232

$ 41,388

$ 43,080

$ 42,093

$ 38,252

































PER COMMON SHARE DATA





























Net income - basic $ 0.26

$ 0.30

$ 0.32

$ 0.31

$ 0.28

Net income - diluted

0.26



0.30



0.32



0.31



0.28

Cash dividends declared

0.12



0.12



0.12



0.12



0.11

Book Value

10.73



9.03



8.87



8.58



8.16

Market Value $ 26.84

$ 35.10

$ 33.33

$ 30.79

$ 28.89

Shares outstanding - end of period

142,314,930



135,891,755



135,822,456



135,809,224



135,680,420

Average outstanding shares - basic

142,118,864



135,747,381



135,693,901



135,650,599



135,494,254

Average outstanding shares - diluted

142,735,208



136,539,286



136,369,328



136,218,235



136,286,862

































PERFORMANCE RATIOS





























Return on average assets

1.63 %

2.01 %

2.15 %

2.14 %

2.00 % Return on average equity

10.11



13.56



14.46



15.04



14.51

Return on average tangible equity

12.89



15.83



16.96



17.81



17.34

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.91



3.99



3.94



3.98



4.00

Efficiency ratio

49.63



49.75



47.54



47.71



49.46



FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)





































Quarter Ended





2020



2019

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,

Balance at beginning of period $ 52,499

$ 51,889

$ 51,820

$ 51,585

$ 51,202

Loans charged off

(2,227)



(834)



(767)



(1,061)



(1,464)

Loan recoveries

318



494



386



696



882

Net recoveries (charge-offs)

(1,909)



(340)



(381)



(365)



(582)

Provision for loan losses

9,850



950



450



600



965

Balance at end of period $ 60,440

$ 52,499

$ 51,889

$ 51,820

$ 51,585



































Allowance for loan losses / period-end loans

1.29 %

1.24 %

1.25 %

1.28 %

1.29 % Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans

153.16



212.02



200.75



190.66



177.41

Net charge-offs / average loans (annualized)

0.16



0.03



0.04



0.04



0.06



































SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION





























Special Mention $ 87,099

$ 63,371

$ 46,300

$ 51,490

$ 45,275

Substandard

103,249



77,284



72,904



74,550



73,158

Doubtful

-



-



-



-



-



Total classified loans $ 190,348

$ 140,655

$ 119,204

$ 126,040

$ 118,433



































NONPERFORMING ASSETS





























Nonaccrual loans $ 39,226

$ 24,582

$ 25,717

$ 26,408

$ 28,508

Accruing troubled debt restructured loans

26



26



27



471



472

Accruing loans 90 days past due

209



153



104



300



97



Total nonperforming loans

39,461



24,761



25,848



27,179



29,077

Foreclosed assets

983



1,009



1,364



681



647



Total nonperforming assets $ 40,444

$ 25,770

$ 27,212

$ 27,860

$ 29,724



































As a % of loans and foreclosed assets

0.86 %

0.61 %

0.66 %

0.69 %

0.74 % As a % of end of period total assets

0.42



0.31



0.34



0.35



0.37

































OIL AND GAS PORTFOLIO INFORMATION





























Oil and gas loans $ 117,223

$ 119,789

$ 122,908

$ 107,097

$ 107,335

Oil and gas loans as a % of total loans

2.50 %

2.84 %

2.97 %

2.64 %

2.68 % Classified oil and gas loans

22,032



7,041



7,953



3,438



4,255

Nonaccrual oil and gas loans

3,477



481



519



621



669

Net charge-offs for oil and gas loans

606



-



-



-



-

Allowance for oil and gas loans as a % of oil and gas loans

4.46 %

2.54 %

2.87 %

2.95 %

3.22 %

































CAPITAL RATIOS





























Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

19.55 %

20.06 %

20.05 %

20.04 %

19.86 % Tier 1 capital ratio

19.55



20.06



20.05



20.04



19.86

Total capital ratio

20.65



21.13



21.14



21.16



21.00

Tier 1 leverage

12.49



12.60



12.58



12.29



12.08

Tangible Common Equity Ratio

13.09



12.43



12.94



12.31



11.83

Equity/Assets

15.73



14.85



14.85



14.60



13.94









































































Quarter Ended





2020

2019

NONINTEREST INCOME

Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,

Trust fees $ 7,437

$ 7,344

$ 7,051

$ 7,027

$ 6,979

Service charges on deposits

5,915



5,861



5,629



5,374



5,176

ATM, interchange and credit card fees

7,400



7,943



7,728



7,352



6,840

Real estate mortgage fees

3,852



4,216



5,733



4,721



3,474

Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities

2,062



5



52



676



-

Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets

1



81



71



53



69

Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

116



78



235



6



-

Interest on loan recoveries

265



277



575



903



338

Other noninterest income

1,684



1,542



1,595



1,864



1,561



Total noninterest income $ 28,732

$ 27,347

$ 28,669

$ 27,976

$ 24,437



































NONINTEREST EXPENSE





























Salaries and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing $ 28,670

$ 27,175

$ 27,030

$ 25,510

$ 24,960

Cost related to termination of pension plan

-



1,700



-



-



973

Profit sharing expense

972



2,766



1,520



1,884



1,491

Net occupancy expense

3,027



2,784



2,830



2,779



2,763

Equipment expense

2,075



2,043



2,225



2,331



2,453

FDIC insurance premiums

45



-



15



538



538

ATM, interchange and credit card expenses

2,985



2,419



2,627



2,427



2,383

Legal, tax and professional fees

2,921



2,353



2,274



2,302



2,154

Audit fees

411



233



341



455



417

Printing, stationery and supplies

566



465



480



502



366

Amortization of intangible assets

509



238



246



264



269

Advertising and public relations

1,195



1,791



1,745



1,630



1,648

Operational and other losses

576



626



507



480



266

Software amortization and expense

2,024



2,158



1,767



1,783



1,597

Other noninterest expense

9,342



5,187



5,303



5,419



5,089



Total noninterest expense $ 55,318

$ 51,938

$ 48,910

$ 48,304

$ 47,367



































TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT $ 1,834

$ 1,732

$ 1,575

$ 1,664

$ 1,819



FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)

















































Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended



Mar. 31 2020





Dec. 31, 2019





Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /







Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:









































Fed funds sold $ 2,712

$ 10



1.50 %





$ 1,198

$ 6



2.03 % Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

220,906



745



1.36









54,841



218



1.58

Taxable securities

2,263,329



14,655



2.59









2,185,777



14,165



2.59

Tax exempt securities

1,346,842



11,200



3.33









1,243,487



10,695



3.44

Loans

4,667,436



63,323



5.46









4,185,716



58,771



5.57

Total interest-earning assets

8,501,225

$ 89,933



4.25 %







7,671,019

$ 83,855



4.34 % Noninterest-earning assets

692,432





















500,924















Total assets $ 9,193,657



















$ 8,171,943



























































Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 4,904,087

$ 6,680



0.55 %





$ 4,336,063

$ 6,052



0.55 % Fed funds purchased and other borrowings

460,605



517



0.45









417,316



749



0.71

Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,364,692

$ 7,197



0.54 %







4,753,379

$ 6,801



0.57 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities

2,348,485





















2,207,508













Shareholders' equity

1,480,480





















1,211,056















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,193,657



















$ 8,171,943



























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 82,736



3.91 %











$ 77,054



3.99 %

















































Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended



Sept. 30, 2019





June 30, 2019





Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /







Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:









































Fed funds sold $ 3,006

$ 19



2.52 %





$ 5,436

$ 39



2.88 % Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

61,465



363



2.34









107,381



628



2.35

Taxable securities

2,183,930



14,292



2.62









2,063,497



13,925



2.70

Tax exempt securities

1,132,279



10,075



3.56









1,169,889



10,615



3.63

Loans

4,094,235



57,417



5.56









4,043,055



56,033



5.56

Total interest-earning assets

7,474,915

$ 82,166



4.36 %







7,389,258

$ 81,240



4.41 % Noninterest-earning assets

489,446





















487,931















Total assets $ 7,964,361



















$ 7,877,189



























































Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 4,156,850

$ 7,123



0.68 %





$ 4,196,123

$ 7,286



0.70 % Fed funds purchased and other borrowings

388,235



830



0.85









378,389



675



0.72

Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,545,085

$ 7,953



0.69 %







4,574,512

$ 7,961



0.70 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities

2,237,462





















2,180,361













Shareholders' equity

1,181,814





















1,122,316















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,964,361



















$ 7,877,189



























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 74,213



3.94 %











$ 73,279



3.98 %

















































Three Months Ended



























Mar. 31, 2019





























Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /































Balance



Interest



Rate

























Interest-earning assets:









































Fed funds sold $ 4,894

$ 34



2.79 %























Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

100,258



585



2.36

























Taxable securities

1,924,863



13,289



2.76

























Tax exempt securities

1,226,457



11,279



3.68

























Loans

3,973,108



53,534



5.46

























Total interest-earning assets

7,229,580

$ 78,721



4.42 %























Noninterest-earning assets

508,368







































Total assets $ 7,737,948



















































































Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 4,144,091

$ 6,662



0.65 %























Fed funds purchased and other borrowings

408,641



726



0.72

























Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,552,732

$ 7,388



0.66 %























Noninterest-bearing liabilities

2,116,080





































Shareholders' equity

1,069,136







































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,737,948



















































































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 71,333



4.00 %

























SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ffin.com

