First Financial Bankshares Announces First Quarter Earnings Results
Apr 23, 2020, 16:05 ET
ABILENE, Texas, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings for the first quarter of 2020 of $37.23 million when compared with earnings of $38.25 million in the same quarter last year. Basic earnings per share were $0.26 for the first quarter of 2020 compared with $0.28 in the same quarter a year ago. Included in noninterest expense in the first quarter of 2020, were technology contract termination and conversion related costs totaling $3.81 million related to the acquisition of The Bank & Trust of Bryan/College Station (see below).
All amounts for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, include the results of the Company's recent acquisition of TB&T Bancshares, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, The Bank & Trust of Bryan/College Station, Texas which was effective January 1, 2020. As of the acquisition date, The Bank & Trust of Bryan/College Station had total assets of approximately $631.41 million, total loans of approximately $455.35 million and total deposits of approximately $551.95 million.
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2020 was $80.90 million, up 16.38 percent when compared with $69.51 million in the same quarter of 2019, due to an increase in average interest earning assets of $1.27 billion over the same quarter in 2019, primarily from the acquisition that just closed. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.91 percent for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 3.99 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 4.00 percent in the first quarter of 2019. Included in interest income for the first quarter of 2020 was $354 thousand, or two basis points in net interest margin, related to discount accretion from fair value accounting related to the Kingwood and Bryan/College Station acquisitions. Amounts related to discount accretion for the fourth quarter of 2019 and first quarter of 2019 were $384 thousand (or two basis points) and $466 thousand (or two basis points), respectively. The Company recorded a $7.65 million discount on the acquired loan portfolio from the Bryan/College Station acquisition on January 1, 2020.
The provision for loan losses was $9.85 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared with $950 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $965 thousand in the first quarter of 2019. The increase in the Company's provision for loan losses in the first quarter of 2020 compared to prior quarters reflects (i) growth in the overall loan portfolio, (ii) increased levels of nonperforming assets, classified loans and charge-offs, (iii) increasing uncertainty surrounding unemployment and the economic impact caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) and (iv) the economic effects related to the recent decline in oil and gas prices.
Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-13, "Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments" (CECL), became effective for the Company on January 1, 2020. On March 27, 2020, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) signed by the President of the United States included an option for entities to delay the implementation of CECL until the earlier of the termination date of the national emergency declaration by the President or December 31, 2020. Due to the uncertainty on the economy and unemployment from COVID-19 and the sharp reduction in oil and gas prices, the Company has determined to delay its implementation of CECL and has calculated and recorded its provision for loan losses under the incurred loss model that existed prior to CECL. Had the Company completed the adoption and implementation of CECL, we believe our allowance for loan losses amount at January 1, 2020 would have been approximately $52.0 million.
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.86 percent at March 31, 2020, compared with 0.61 percent at December 31, 2019, and 0.74 percent at March 31, 2019. Classified loans totaled $190.35 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $140.66 million at December 31, 2019, and $118.43 million at March 31, 2019. Nonperforming assets and classified loans at March 31, 2020 included Bryan/College Station balances of $11.27 million and $30.12 million, respectively.
At March 31, 2020, loans with oil and gas industry exposure totaled 2.50 percent of gross loans. These loans comprised $3.48 million of the Company's nonperforming loan totals and $22.03 million of the classified loan totals. In addition, the Company recorded $606 thousand in net charge-offs related to one oil and gas loan for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. At March 31, 2020, the Company's allowance for loan loss reserve specific to its total oil and gas loan portfolio totaled 4.46 percent of total oil and gas loans.
In addition, at March 31, 2020, loan balances in the retail, restaurant, hotel, other hospitality and travel industries totaled $217.38 million (4.64%), $25.57 million (0.55%), $46.69 million (1.00%), $8.47 million (0.18%) and $937 thousand (0.02%), respectively. Classified loan and nonperforming loan amounts for these industries combined at March 31, 2020, totaled $5.68 million and $867 thousand, respectively.
Noninterest income in the first quarter of 2020 rose to $28.73 million compared with $24.44 million in the same quarter a year ago. Trust fees increased $458 thousand to $7.44 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared with $6.98 million in the same quarter last year. The fair value of Trust assets managed increased to $6.15 billion from $6.06 billion a year ago. Service charges on deposits increased 14.28 percent to $5.92 million compared with $5.18 million in the same quarter a year ago due to continued growth in net new accounts. ATM, interchange and credit card fees increased 8.19 percent to $7.40 million compared with $6.84 million in the same quarter last year due to continued growth in the number of debit cards issued. Real estate mortgage fees increased 10.88 percent to $3.85 million compared with $3.47 million in the same quarter a year ago due to an increase in the volume of loans originated. The Company's mortgage loan pipeline increased 239 percent, or $118.29 million, as of March 31, 2020 when compared to March 31, 2019 balances; however, the fair value of the mortgage loan pipeline was negatively impacted at March 31, 2020 as a result of the recent volatility in mortgage loans and related hedging market. Also included in noninterest income during the first quarter of 2020 was a gain on sale of securities of $2.06 million.
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $55.32 million compared to $47.37 million in the first quarter of 2019. The Company's efficiency ratio in the first quarter of 2020 was 49.63 percent compared with 49.46 percent in the same quarter last year. The increase in noninterest expense in the first quarter of 2020 was primarily a result of an increase in salary and employee benefit costs to $29.64 million compared to $26.45 million in the same quarter a year ago, primarily driven by the Bryan/College Station acquisition and annual merit-based pay increases. Also included in noninterest expense in the first quarter of 2020 were technology contract termination and conversion related costs totaling $3.81 million as a result of the Bryan/College Station acquisition.
As of March 31, 2020, consolidated assets for the Company totaled $9.70 billion compared to $8.26 billion at December 31, 2019 and $7.95 billion at March 31, 2019. Loans totaled $4.68 billion at March 31, 2020, compared with loans of $4.22 billion at December 31, 2019, and $4.00 billion at March 31, 2019. Deposits totaled $7.21 billion at March 31, 2020, compared to $6.60 billion at December 31, 2019, and $6.35 billion at March 31, 2019. Shareholders' equity rose to $1.53 billion as of March 31, 2020, compared with $1.23 billion at December 31, 2019, and $1.11 billion at March 31, 2019, primarily from the Bryan/College Station acquisition.
"We are pleased with our first quarter 2020 earnings performance, especially in light of the impact the coronavirus is having on our economy, historically low oil and gas prices and the additional acquisition related expenses to complete the Bryan/College Station acquisition," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO. "As we face this challenging economic environment, we continue to work diligently to maximize shareholder value by utilizing our strong capital position to support our customers and the communities we serve with outstanding customer service."
The Company elected to participate in the Small Business Act Paycheck Protection Program under the CARES Act. Through the date of this release, the Company has processed over 4,900 applications and funded over $650 million in such loans. "We are so proud of the efforts of our team that has worked tirelessly over days, nights and weekends to meet the needs of our customers and keep Texas strong," said Dueser. "Our quick and extensive response has also brought numerous new loans and deposits to the Company."
About First Financial Bankshares
Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.
The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.
Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "forecast" and "goal". Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents/Filings" on the Company's Web site or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.
|
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
|
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|
As of
|
2020
|
2019
|
ASSETS
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
191,486
|
$
|
231,534
|
$
|
198,855
|
$
|
178,345
|
$
|
176,278
|
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
|
76,378
|
47,920
|
31,410
|
128,652
|
197,758
|
Interest-bearing time deposits in banks
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
960
|
1,458
|
Fed funds sold
|
-
|
3,150
|
-
|
700
|
12,825
|
Investment securities
|
4,107,069
|
3,413,317
|
3,397,156
|
3,259,492
|
3,212,812
|
Loans
|
4,681,423
|
4,223,197
|
4,140,815
|
4,063,257
|
4,003,606
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
(60,440)
|
(52,499)
|
(51,889)
|
(51,820)
|
(51,585)
|
Net loans
|
4,620,983
|
4,170,698
|
4,088,926
|
4,011,437
|
3,952,021
|
Premises and equipment
|
139,554
|
131,022
|
132,367
|
134,322
|
135,321
|
Goodwill
|
312,842
|
171,565
|
171,565
|
171,565
|
171,565
|
Other intangible assets
|
6,392
|
2,102
|
2,340
|
2,586
|
2,850
|
Other assets
|
246,387
|
90,919
|
91,220
|
91,234
|
83,007
|
Total assets
|
$
|
9,701,091
|
$
|
8,262,227
|
$
|
8,113,839
|
$
|
7,979,293
|
$
|
7,945,895
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
$
|
2,288,597
|
$
|
2,065,128
|
$
|
2,210,997
|
$
|
2,167,552
|
$
|
2,165,745
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
4,921,869
|
4,538,678
|
4,186,686
|
4,202,214
|
4,184,996
|
Total deposits
|
7,210,466
|
6,603,806
|
6,397,683
|
6,369,766
|
6,350,741
|
Borrowings
|
857,871
|
381,356
|
400,155
|
362,005
|
382,711
|
Other liabilities
|
106,392
|
49,868
|
110,903
|
82,774
|
104,921
|
Shareholders' equity
|
1,526,362
|
1,227,197
|
1,205,098
|
1,164,748
|
1,107,522
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
9,701,091
|
$
|
8,262,227
|
$
|
8,113,839
|
$
|
7,979,293
|
$
|
7,945,895
|
Quarter Ended
|
2020
|
2019
|
INCOME STATEMENTS
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Interest income
|
$
|
88,100
|
$
|
82,123
|
$
|
80,591
|
$
|
79,576
|
$
|
76,901
|
Interest expense
|
7,198
|
6,801
|
7,953
|
7,961
|
7,387
|
Net interest income
|
80,902
|
75,322
|
72,638
|
71,615
|
69,514
|
Provision for loan losses
|
9,850
|
950
|
450
|
600
|
965
|
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
71,052
|
74,372
|
72,188
|
71,015
|
68,549
|
Noninterest income
|
28,732
|
27,347
|
28,669
|
27,976
|
24,437
|
Noninterest expense
|
55,318
|
51,938
|
48,910
|
48,304
|
47,367
|
Net income before income taxes
|
44,466
|
49,781
|
51,947
|
50,687
|
45,619
|
Income tax expense
|
7,234
|
8,393
|
8,867
|
8,594
|
7,367
|
Net income
|
$
|
37,232
|
$
|
41,388
|
$
|
43,080
|
$
|
42,093
|
$
|
38,252
|
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
|
Net income - basic
|
$
|
0.26
|
$
|
0.30
|
$
|
0.32
|
$
|
0.31
|
$
|
0.28
|
Net income - diluted
|
0.26
|
0.30
|
0.32
|
0.31
|
0.28
|
Cash dividends declared
|
0.12
|
0.12
|
0.12
|
0.12
|
0.11
|
Book Value
|
10.73
|
9.03
|
8.87
|
8.58
|
8.16
|
Market Value
|
$
|
26.84
|
$
|
35.10
|
$
|
33.33
|
$
|
30.79
|
$
|
28.89
|
Shares outstanding - end of period
|
142,314,930
|
135,891,755
|
135,822,456
|
135,809,224
|
135,680,420
|
Average outstanding shares - basic
|
142,118,864
|
135,747,381
|
135,693,901
|
135,650,599
|
135,494,254
|
Average outstanding shares - diluted
|
142,735,208
|
136,539,286
|
136,369,328
|
136,218,235
|
136,286,862
|
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
|
Return on average assets
|
1.63
|
%
|
2.01
|
%
|
2.15
|
%
|
2.14
|
%
|
2.00
|
%
|
Return on average equity
|
10.11
|
13.56
|
14.46
|
15.04
|
14.51
|
Return on average tangible equity
|
12.89
|
15.83
|
16.96
|
17.81
|
17.34
|
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
|
3.91
|
3.99
|
3.94
|
3.98
|
4.00
|
Efficiency ratio
|
49.63
|
49.75
|
47.54
|
47.71
|
49.46
|
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
|
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
|
(In thousands)
|
Quarter Ended
|
2020
|
2019
|
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$
|
52,499
|
$
|
51,889
|
$
|
51,820
|
$
|
51,585
|
$
|
51,202
|
Loans charged off
|
(2,227)
|
(834)
|
(767)
|
(1,061)
|
(1,464)
|
Loan recoveries
|
318
|
494
|
386
|
696
|
882
|
Net recoveries (charge-offs)
|
(1,909)
|
(340)
|
(381)
|
(365)
|
(582)
|
Provision for loan losses
|
9,850
|
950
|
450
|
600
|
965
|
Balance at end of period
|
$
|
60,440
|
$
|
52,499
|
$
|
51,889
|
$
|
51,820
|
$
|
51,585
|
Allowance for loan losses / period-end loans
|
1.29
|
%
|
1.24
|
%
|
1.25
|
%
|
1.28
|
%
|
1.29
|
%
|
Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans
|
153.16
|
212.02
|
200.75
|
190.66
|
177.41
|
Net charge-offs / average loans (annualized)
|
0.16
|
0.03
|
0.04
|
0.04
|
0.06
|
SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION
|
Special Mention
|
$
|
87,099
|
$
|
63,371
|
$
|
46,300
|
$
|
51,490
|
$
|
45,275
|
Substandard
|
103,249
|
77,284
|
72,904
|
74,550
|
73,158
|
Doubtful
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total classified loans
|
$
|
190,348
|
$
|
140,655
|
$
|
119,204
|
$
|
126,040
|
$
|
118,433
|
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
$
|
39,226
|
$
|
24,582
|
$
|
25,717
|
$
|
26,408
|
$
|
28,508
|
Accruing troubled debt restructured loans
|
26
|
26
|
27
|
471
|
472
|
Accruing loans 90 days past due
|
209
|
153
|
104
|
300
|
97
|
Total nonperforming loans
|
39,461
|
24,761
|
25,848
|
27,179
|
29,077
|
Foreclosed assets
|
983
|
1,009
|
1,364
|
681
|
647
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$
|
40,444
|
$
|
25,770
|
$
|
27,212
|
$
|
27,860
|
$
|
29,724
|
As a % of loans and foreclosed assets
|
0.86
|
%
|
0.61
|
%
|
0.66
|
%
|
0.69
|
%
|
0.74
|
%
|
As a % of end of period total assets
|
0.42
|
0.31
|
0.34
|
0.35
|
0.37
|
OIL AND GAS PORTFOLIO INFORMATION
|
Oil and gas loans
|
$
|
117,223
|
$
|
119,789
|
$
|
122,908
|
$
|
107,097
|
$
|
107,335
|
Oil and gas loans as a % of total loans
|
2.50
|
%
|
2.84
|
%
|
2.97
|
%
|
2.64
|
%
|
2.68
|
%
|
Classified oil and gas loans
|
22,032
|
7,041
|
7,953
|
3,438
|
4,255
|
Nonaccrual oil and gas loans
|
3,477
|
481
|
519
|
621
|
669
|
Net charge-offs for oil and gas loans
|
606
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Allowance for oil and gas loans as a % of oil and gas loans
|
4.46
|
%
|
2.54
|
%
|
2.87
|
%
|
2.95
|
%
|
3.22
|
%
|
CAPITAL RATIOS
|
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
|
19.55
|
%
|
20.06
|
%
|
20.05
|
%
|
20.04
|
%
|
19.86
|
%
|
Tier 1 capital ratio
|
19.55
|
20.06
|
20.05
|
20.04
|
19.86
|
Total capital ratio
|
20.65
|
21.13
|
21.14
|
21.16
|
21.00
|
Tier 1 leverage
|
12.49
|
12.60
|
12.58
|
12.29
|
12.08
|
Tangible Common Equity Ratio
|
13.09
|
12.43
|
12.94
|
12.31
|
11.83
|
Equity/Assets
|
15.73
|
14.85
|
14.85
|
14.60
|
13.94
|
Quarter Ended
|
2020
|
2019
|
NONINTEREST INCOME
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Trust fees
|
$
|
7,437
|
$
|
7,344
|
$
|
7,051
|
$
|
7,027
|
$
|
6,979
|
Service charges on deposits
|
5,915
|
5,861
|
5,629
|
5,374
|
5,176
|
ATM, interchange and credit card fees
|
7,400
|
7,943
|
7,728
|
7,352
|
6,840
|
Real estate mortgage fees
|
3,852
|
4,216
|
5,733
|
4,721
|
3,474
|
Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities
|
2,062
|
5
|
52
|
676
|
-
|
Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets
|
1
|
81
|
71
|
53
|
69
|
Net gain (loss) on sale of assets
|
116
|
78
|
235
|
6
|
-
|
Interest on loan recoveries
|
265
|
277
|
575
|
903
|
338
|
Other noninterest income
|
1,684
|
1,542
|
1,595
|
1,864
|
1,561
|
Total noninterest income
|
$
|
28,732
|
$
|
27,347
|
$
|
28,669
|
$
|
27,976
|
$
|
24,437
|
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|
Salaries and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing
|
$
|
28,670
|
$
|
27,175
|
$
|
27,030
|
$
|
25,510
|
$
|
24,960
|
Cost related to termination of pension plan
|
-
|
1,700
|
-
|
-
|
973
|
Profit sharing expense
|
972
|
2,766
|
1,520
|
1,884
|
1,491
|
Net occupancy expense
|
3,027
|
2,784
|
2,830
|
2,779
|
2,763
|
Equipment expense
|
2,075
|
2,043
|
2,225
|
2,331
|
2,453
|
FDIC insurance premiums
|
45
|
-
|
15
|
538
|
538
|
ATM, interchange and credit card expenses
|
2,985
|
2,419
|
2,627
|
2,427
|
2,383
|
Legal, tax and professional fees
|
2,921
|
2,353
|
2,274
|
2,302
|
2,154
|
Audit fees
|
411
|
233
|
341
|
455
|
417
|
Printing, stationery and supplies
|
566
|
465
|
480
|
502
|
366
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
509
|
238
|
246
|
264
|
269
|
Advertising and public relations
|
1,195
|
1,791
|
1,745
|
1,630
|
1,648
|
Operational and other losses
|
576
|
626
|
507
|
480
|
266
|
Software amortization and expense
|
2,024
|
2,158
|
1,767
|
1,783
|
1,597
|
Other noninterest expense
|
9,342
|
5,187
|
5,303
|
5,419
|
5,089
|
Total noninterest expense
|
$
|
55,318
|
$
|
51,938
|
$
|
48,910
|
$
|
48,304
|
$
|
47,367
|
TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT
|
$
|
1,834
|
$
|
1,732
|
$
|
1,575
|
$
|
1,664
|
$
|
1,819
|
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
|
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
|
(In thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
Mar. 31 2020
|
Dec. 31, 2019
|
Average
|
Tax Equivalent
|
Yield /
|
Average
|
Tax Equivalent
|
Yield /
|
Balance
|
Interest
|
Rate
|
Balance
|
Interest
|
Rate
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Fed funds sold
|
$
|
2,712
|
$
|
10
|
1.50
|
%
|
$
|
1,198
|
$
|
6
|
2.03
|
%
|
Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks
|
220,906
|
745
|
1.36
|
54,841
|
218
|
1.58
|
Taxable securities
|
2,263,329
|
14,655
|
2.59
|
2,185,777
|
14,165
|
2.59
|
Tax exempt securities
|
1,346,842
|
11,200
|
3.33
|
1,243,487
|
10,695
|
3.44
|
Loans
|
4,667,436
|
63,323
|
5.46
|
4,185,716
|
58,771
|
5.57
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
8,501,225
|
$
|
89,933
|
4.25
|
%
|
7,671,019
|
$
|
83,855
|
4.34
|
%
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
692,432
|
500,924
|
Total assets
|
$
|
9,193,657
|
$
|
8,171,943
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Deposits
|
$
|
4,904,087
|
$
|
6,680
|
0.55
|
%
|
$
|
4,336,063
|
$
|
6,052
|
0.55
|
%
|
Fed funds purchased and other borrowings
|
460,605
|
517
|
0.45
|
417,316
|
749
|
0.71
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
5,364,692
|
$
|
7,197
|
0.54
|
%
|
4,753,379
|
$
|
6,801
|
0.57
|
%
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
2,348,485
|
2,207,508
|
Shareholders' equity
|
1,480,480
|
1,211,056
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
9,193,657
|
$
|
8,171,943
|
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
|
$
|
82,736
|
3.91
|
%
|
$
|
77,054
|
3.99
|
%
|
Three Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
Sept. 30, 2019
|
June 30, 2019
|
Average
|
Tax Equivalent
|
Yield /
|
Average
|
Tax Equivalent
|
Yield /
|
Balance
|
Interest
|
Rate
|
Balance
|
Interest
|
Rate
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Fed funds sold
|
$
|
3,006
|
$
|
19
|
2.52
|
%
|
$
|
5,436
|
$
|
39
|
2.88
|
%
|
Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks
|
61,465
|
363
|
2.34
|
107,381
|
628
|
2.35
|
Taxable securities
|
2,183,930
|
14,292
|
2.62
|
2,063,497
|
13,925
|
2.70
|
Tax exempt securities
|
1,132,279
|
10,075
|
3.56
|
1,169,889
|
10,615
|
3.63
|
Loans
|
4,094,235
|
57,417
|
5.56
|
4,043,055
|
56,033
|
5.56
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
7,474,915
|
$
|
82,166
|
4.36
|
%
|
7,389,258
|
$
|
81,240
|
4.41
|
%
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
489,446
|
487,931
|
Total assets
|
$
|
7,964,361
|
$
|
7,877,189
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Deposits
|
$
|
4,156,850
|
$
|
7,123
|
0.68
|
%
|
$
|
4,196,123
|
$
|
7,286
|
0.70
|
%
|
Fed funds purchased and other borrowings
|
388,235
|
830
|
0.85
|
378,389
|
675
|
0.72
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
4,545,085
|
$
|
7,953
|
0.69
|
%
|
4,574,512
|
$
|
7,961
|
0.70
|
%
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
2,237,462
|
2,180,361
|
Shareholders' equity
|
1,181,814
|
1,122,316
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
7,964,361
|
$
|
7,877,189
|
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
|
$
|
74,213
|
3.94
|
%
|
$
|
73,279
|
3.98
|
%
|
Three Months Ended
|
Mar. 31, 2019
|
Average
|
Tax Equivalent
|
Yield /
|
Balance
|
Interest
|
Rate
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Fed funds sold
|
$
|
4,894
|
$
|
34
|
2.79
|
%
|
Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks
|
100,258
|
585
|
2.36
|
Taxable securities
|
1,924,863
|
13,289
|
2.76
|
Tax exempt securities
|
1,226,457
|
11,279
|
3.68
|
Loans
|
3,973,108
|
53,534
|
5.46
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
7,229,580
|
$
|
78,721
|
4.42
|
%
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
508,368
|
Total assets
|
$
|
7,737,948
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Deposits
|
$
|
4,144,091
|
$
|
6,662
|
0.65
|
%
|
Fed funds purchased and other borrowings
|
408,641
|
726
|
0.72
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
4,552,732
|
$
|
7,388
|
0.66
|
%
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
2,116,080
|
Shareholders' equity
|
1,069,136
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
7,737,948
|
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
|
$
|
71,333
|
4.00
|
%
