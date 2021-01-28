First Financial Bankshares Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings And 34th Year Of Consecutive Annual Earnings Growth

News provided by

First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Jan 28, 2021, 16:05 ET

ABILENE, Texas, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $58.48 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, compared with earnings of $41.39 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, representing a $17.09 million, or 41.28 percent, increase.  

Earnings for the year ended December 31, 2020 totaled $202.03 million, or $1.42 per diluted share, compared to $164.81 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019, representing a $37.22 million, or 22.58 percent increase.

All amounts for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, include the results of the Company's acquisition of TB&T Bancshares, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, The Bank & Trust of Bryan/College Station, Texas, which was effective January 1, 2020.

"We are extremely pleased with both our quarterly and annual results representing our 34th consecutive year of annual earnings growth.  During 2020, in the face of the pandemic, two hurricanes and one tornado, we stayed Texas Strong, kept our doors open and served our customers and communities while keeping our associates safe. Because of this, the Company had organic asset growth of $1.9 billion, excluding the $775 million acquisition of The Bank & Trust of Bryan/College Station. We originated $704 million in PPP loans, $1.21 billion in secondary market mortgage loans for over 4,000 families across Texas and grew trust assets managed to $7.51 billion. In 2020, we recorded annual earnings of $202.03 million and ended the year with strong momentum and are very optimistic about our outlook for 2021," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $90.54 million, up $15.22 million, from $75.32 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 3.75 percent for the quarter compared to 3.99 percent a year ago and 3.75 percent from last quarter.  Net interest income was positively impacted by a $2.29 billion increase in average-earning assets to $9.96 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020 when compared to the same period a year ago.  For the fourth quarter of 2020, interest income included Payroll Protection Program ("PPP") loan fees of $5.67 million compared to $2.83 million for the third quarter of 2020, and accretion from acquired loans of $571 thousand compared to $384 thousand in the same quarter last year and $1.85 million for the third quarter of 2020.  

During the fourth quarter of 2020, $220.34 million of PPP loans were forgiven and the remaining PPP loans totaled $483.66 million at December 31, 2020 ($624.15 million and $479.43 million in average balances for the fourth quarter and year-to-date, respectively). The remainder of the PPP loan deferred fees totaled $11.27 million at December 31, 2020 and continue to be amortized over the shorter of the repayment period or the contractual life of 24 months.

The Company initially elected to delay implementation of CECL, and calculated and recorded the provision for credit losses through the nine-months ended September 30, 2020 under the incurred loss model. The Company elected to adopt CECL, effective as of January 1, 2020, through a transition charge to retained earnings of $589 thousand ($466 thousand net of applicable income taxes).

At December 31, 2020, the Company calculated the allowance for credit losses utilizing the CECL methodology which resulted in a net reversal of provision for credit losses during the fourth quarter of 2020 of $8.03 million, comprised of a reversal of provision for loan losses of $10.00 million and a provision for unfunded commitments of $1.97 million. The Company's provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2020 reflected the improved economic outlook for our markets across Texas and general improvement in overall asset quality.  During the fourth quarter of 2020, net charge-offs totaled $561 thousand compared to $340 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2019. At December 31, 2020, the allowance for credit losses totaled $66.53 million, or 1.29 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), or 1.42 percent of loans excluding PPP loans, compared to $52.50 million at December 31, 2019, or 1.25 percent of loans. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $5.49 million at December 31, 2020 compared to $809 thousand at December 31, 2019.  Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.83 percent at December 31, 2020, compared with 0.61 percent at December 31, 2019. Classified loans totaled $197.45 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $140.66 million at December 31, 2019.  

During 2020, the Company offered deferral and extensions of principal and/or interest payments to selected borrowers on a case-by-case basis, considering the current and projected profile of the borrower.  At December 31, 2020, the Company had approximately 59 loans totaling $2.69 million subject to deferral and extension agreements compared to 122 loans totaling $18.65 million at September 30, 2020.

At December 31, 2020, loans with oil and gas industry exposure totaled $106.24 million, or 2.27 percent of outstanding loans, excluding PPP loans. These loans comprised $13.30 million of classified loans including $4.77 million in nonaccrual loans. Net charge-offs related to this portfolio totaled $825 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2020.

In addition, at December 31, 2020, loans in the retail/restaurant/hospitality industries totaled $359.33 million, or 7.67 percent, of the Company's outstanding loans, excluding PPP loans. These loans comprised $31.19 million of classified loans, including $5.98 million in nonaccrual loans.  Net charge-offs related to this portfolio totaled $895 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Noninterest income in the fourth quarter of 2020 rose to $35.71 million from $27.35 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, as a result of the following:

  • Trust fees increased to $7.67 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 from $7.34 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The fair value of trust assets managed increased to $7.51 billion, up 11.33 percent at December 31, 2020 from $6.75 billion at December 31, 2019.
  • Service charges on deposits were $5.33 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with $5.86 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • ATM, interchange and credit card fees increased to $8.38 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 from $7.94 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, driven by continued growth in the number of debit cards issued and customer utilization.
  • Mortgage income increased to $11.12 million compared with $4.22 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 due to a significant increase in the volume of loans originated. The Company's mortgage pipeline increased to $198.46 million at December 31, 2020, when compared to $45.46 million at December 31, 2019.
  • The Company originated seven loans totaling $141.95 million ($7.10 million retained on the balance sheet, net of the 95% participations sold to the Federal Reserve), in Main Street Lending loans and recognized fees of $1.07 million during the fourth quarter ($1.40 million for the year), which are included in other noninterest income.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $63.71 million compared to $51.94 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, as a result of the following:

  • Salary, commissions and employee benefit costs totaled $41.02 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $31.64 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase over the prior year was primarily driven by the acquisition, annual merit-based pay increases, higher mortgage related commissions, and increases in the fourth quarter of 2020 to incentive compensation based on the overall 2020 operating results. Additionally, the fourth quarter of 2019 included $1.70 million charge related to the termination of an acquired pension plan.
  • Noninterest expense in the fourth quarter of 2020 included merger related costs totaling $475 thousand, and $4.88 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, as a result of The Bank & Trust acquisition, while no significant conversion related costs were incurred in the fourth quarter or year ended December 31, 2019.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 45.49 percent for 2020 compared to 48.61 percent for 2019.

As of December 31, 2020, consolidated assets for the Company totaled $10.90 billion compared to $8.26 billion at December 31, 2019. Loans totaled $5.17 billion at December 31, 2020, compared with loans of $4.19 billion at December 31, 2019.  During the fourth quarter of 2020, loans, excluding PPP loans, grew $97.42 million, or 8.44 percent annualized, from September 30, 2020 balances. Deposits totaled $8.68 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $6.60 billion at December 31, 2019, driven by organic growth and the acquisition.

Shareholders' equity rose to $1.68 billion as of December 31, 2020, compared to $1.23 billion at December 31, 2019, primarily from The Bank & Trust acquisition, undistributed earnings and the net increase in the net unrealized gain on investment securities while tangible book value per common share increased to $9.57 at December 31, 2020 compared to $7.75 at December 31, 2019, representing a 23.48 percent increase. At December 31, 2020, the Company's capital ratios significantly exceeded all well-capitalized requirements.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby,  San  Angelo,  Southlake,  Stephenville,  Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with ten locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN.  For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

########

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "forecast" and "goal".  Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the  Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices and the pandemic, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables.   Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY  (UNAUDITED) 

(In thousands, except share and per share data)





















As of




2020

2019

ASSETS


 Dec. 31,  

 Sept. 30, 

 June 30, 

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31,  

Cash and due from banks

$

211,113

$

175,088

$

188,373

$

191,486

$

231,534

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

517,971

58,933

196,426

76,378

47,920

Federal funds sold

-

-

-

-

3,150

Investment securities

4,393,029

4,431,280

4,118,863

4,107,069

3,413,317

Loans, held-for-investment

5,171,033

5,293,679

5,253,067

4,639,389

4,194,969

Allowance for loan losses

(66,534)

(76,038)

(68,947)

(60,440)

(52,499)

Net loans, held-for-investment 

5,104,499

5,217,641

5,184,120

4,578,949

4,142,470

Loans, held-for-sale

83,969

101,055

66,370

42,034

28,228

Premises and equipment, net

142,269

141,002

138,933

139,554

131,022

Goodwill


313,481

313,481

313,481

312,842

171,565

Other intangible assets

4,911

5,394

5,884

6,392

2,102

Other assets


133,258

123,778

127,367

246,387

90,919

Total assets

$

10,904,500

$

10,567,652

$

10,339,817

$

9,701,091

$

8,262,227


















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'  EQUITY














Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

2,982,697

$

2,950,407

$

2,941,679

$

2,288,597

$

2,065,128

Interest-bearing deposits

5,693,120

5,344,481

5,215,963

4,921,869

4,538,678

Total deposits

8,675,817

8,294,888

8,157,642

7,210,466

6,603,806

Borrowings


430,093

503,163

449,224

857,871

381,356

Other liabilities


120,400

150,100

150,502

106,392

49,868

Shareholders' equity

1,678,190

1,619,501

1,582,449

1,526,362

1,227,197

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

10,904,500

$

10,567,652

$

10,339,817

$

9,701,091

$

8,262,227





















Quarter Ended




2020

2019

INCOME STATEMENTS

 Dec. 31,  

 Sept. 30,  

 June 30,  

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31,  

Interest income

$

92,457

$

91,373

$

92,197

$

88,100

$

82,123

Interest expense

1,920

2,163

2,962

7,198

6,801

Net interest income

90,537

89,210

89,235

80,902

75,322

Provision for credit losses

(8,033)

9,000

8,700

9,850

950

Net interest income after provisions for credit losses

98,570

80,210

80,535

71,052

74,372

Noninterest income

35,709

38,575

36,919

28,732

27,347

Noninterest expense

63,705

55,593

53,321

55,318

51,938

Net income before income taxes

70,574

63,192

64,133

44,466

49,781

Income tax expense

12,099

10,335

10,663

7,234

8,393

Net income

$

58,475

$

52,857

$

53,470

$

37,232

$

41,388


















PER COMMON SHARE DATA 















Net income - basic

$

0.41

$

0.37

$

0.38

$

0.26

$

0.30

Net income - diluted

0.41

0.37

0.38

0.26

0.30

Cash dividends declared

0.13

0.13

0.13

0.12

0.12

Book value


11.80

11.40

11.14

10.73

9.03

Tangible book value

9.57

9.15

8.89

8.48

7.75

Market value

$

36.17

$

27.91

$

28.89

$

26.84

$

35.10

Shares outstanding - end of period

142,161,834

142,121,595

142,035,396

142,314,930

135,891,755

Average outstanding shares - basic

142,057,705

141,980,707

141,973,522

142,118,864

135,747,381

Average outstanding shares - diluted

142,644,088

142,529,242

142,454,083

142,735,208

136,539,286


















PERFORMANCE RATIOS















Return on average assets

2.19

%

2.01

%

2.06

%

1.63

%

2.01

%

Return on average equity

14.27

13.14

14.00

10.11

13.56

Return on average tangible equity

17.74

16.41

17.67

12.89

15.83

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.75

3.75

3.78

3.91

3.99

Efficiency ratio


49.15

42.45

41.32

49.63

49.75







































Year Ended











Dec. 31,








INCOME STATEMENTS

2020

2019









Interest income

$

364,128

$

319,192









Interest expense

14,243

30,102









Net interest income

349,885

289,090









Provision for credit losses

19,517

2,965









Net interest income after provisions for credit losses

330,368

286,125









Noninterest income

139,935

108,428









Noninterest expense

227,938

196,521










Net income before income taxes

242,365

198,032









Income tax expense

40,331

33,220










Net income

$

202,034

$

164,812



























PER COMMON SHARE DATA 















Net income - basic

$

1.42

$

1.22









Net income - diluted

1.42

1.21









Cash dividends declared

0.51

0.47









Book value


11.80

9.03









Tangible book value

9.57

7.75









Market value

$

36.17

$

35.10









Shares outstanding - end of period

142,161,834

135,891,755









Average outstanding shares - basic

142,032,420

135,647,354









Average outstanding shares - diluted

142,544,991

136,346,019



























PERFORMANCE RATIOS















Return on average assets

1.98

%

2.08

%








Return on average equity

12.93

14.37









Return on average tangible equity

16.25

16.95









Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.79

3.98









Efficiency ratio


45.49

48.61









FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)





















Quarter Ended




2020

2019

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

 Dec. 31, 

 Sept. 30, 

 June 30, 

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31, 

Balance at beginning of period

$

76,038

$

68,947

$

60,440

$

52,499

$

51,889

Loans charged off

(1,339)

(853)

(894)

(2,227)

(834)

Loan recoveries


778

444

701

318

494

Net recoveries (charge-offs)

(561)

(409)

(193)

(1,909)

(340)

Initial adoption of ASU 2016-13 (CECL) - recorded in retained earnings

(619)

-

-

-

-

Reclassification of credit marks on purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) loans

1,678

-

-

-

-

Provision for loan losses

(10,002)

7,500

8,700

9,850

950

Balance at end of period

$

66,534

$

76,038

$

68,947

$

60,440

$

52,499


















ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS














Balance at beginning of period

$

2,309

$

809

$

809

$

809

$

809

Initial adoption of ASU 2016-13 (CECL) - recorded in retained earnings

1,208

-

-

-

-

Provision for unfunded commitments

1,969

1,500

-

-

-

Balance at end of period

$

5,486

$

2,309

$

809

$

809

$

809


















Allowance for loan losses /















     period-end loans held-for-investment

1.29

%

1.44

%

1.31

%

1.30

%

1.25

%

Allowance for loan losses /















     nonperforming loans

155.61

177.99

174.83

153.16

212.02

Net charge-offs / average total loans














     (annualized)


0.04

0.03

0.01

0.16

0.03


















SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION














Special Mention

$

56,585

$

66,033

$

63,489

$

87,099

$

63,371

Substandard


140,866

136,010

137,408

103,249

77,284

Doubtful


-

-

-

-

-

Total classified loans

$

197,451

$

202,043

$

200,897

$

190,348

$

140,655


















NONPERFORMING ASSETS















Nonaccrual loans

$

42,619

$

42,673

$

39,320

$

39,226

$

24,582

Accruing troubled debt restructured loans

24

25

25

26

26

Accruing loans 90 days past due

113

23

92

209

153

Total nonperforming loans

42,756

42,721

39,437

39,461

24,761

Foreclosed assets

142

331

287

983

1,009

Total nonperforming assets

$

42,898

$

43,052

$

39,724

$

40,444

$

25,770


















As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets

0.83

%

0.81

%

0.76

%

0.87

%

0.61

%

As a % of end of period total assets

0.39

0.41

0.38

0.42

0.31


















OIL AND GAS PORTFOLIO INFORMATION *














Oil and gas loans

$

106,237

$

118,567

$

128,143

$

117,223

$

119,789

Oil and gas loans as a % of total loans held-for-investment

2.27

%

2.58

%

2.82

%

2.53

%

2.86

%

Classified oil and gas loans

13,298

26,823

28,366

22,032

7,041

Nonaccrual oil and gas loans

4,774

6,800

3,702

3,477

481

Net charge-offs for oil and gas loans

24

-

195

606

-

         * Excluding PPP loans

































RETAIL/RESTAURANT/HOSPITALITY PORTFOLIO INFORMATION *














Retail loans

$

216,244

$

229,386

$

216,244

$

217,380



Restaurant loans

48,618

39,523

46,418

25,570



Hotel loans


71,716

63,273

51,957

46,690



Other hospitality loans

21,970

26,041

23,230

8,470



Travel loans


780

801

908

937




Total Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans

$

359,328

$

359,024

$

338,757

$

299,047





















Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans as a % of total loans held-for-investment

7.67

%

7.82

%

7.45

%

6.45

%


Classified Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans

$

31,192

$

28,171

$

15,837

$

5,680



Nonaccrual Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans

5,975

5,689

5,752

867



Net Charge-offs for Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans

561

26

178

130



         * Excluding PPP loans

































CAPITAL RATIOS















Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

20.79

%

20.56

%

20.78

%

19.55

%

20.06

%

Tier 1 capital ratio

20.79

20.56

20.78

19.55

20.06

Total capital ratio

22.03

21.82

22.03

20.65

21.13

Tier 1 leverage ratio

11.86

11.65

11.25

12.49

12.60

Tangible common equity ratio

12.71

12.61

12.00

13.09

12.43

Equity/Assets ratio

15.39

15.33

15.30

15.73

14.85







































Quarter Ended




2020

2019

NONINTEREST INCOME

 Dec. 31,  

 Sept. 30,  

 June 30,  

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31,  

Trust fees

$

7,672

$

7,461

$

6,961

$

7,437

$

7,344

Service charges on deposits

5,330

5,009

4,318

5,915

5,861

ATM, interchange and credit card fees

8,376

8,644

8,049

7,400

7,943

Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

11,116

15,228

13,676

3,852

4,216

Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities

23

36

1,512

2,062

5

Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets

87

19

52

1

81

Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

22

(2)

(24)

116

78

Interest on loan recoveries

235

202

154

265

277

Other noninterest income

2,848

1,978

2,221

1,684

1,542

Total noninterest income

$

35,709

$

38,575

$

36,919

$

28,732

$

27,347


















NONINTEREST EXPENSE















Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

34,773

$

32,104

$

28,836

$

28,670

$

27,175

Cost related to termination of pension plan

-

-

-

-

1,700

Profit sharing expense

6,245

1,545

1,978

972

2,766

Net occupancy expense

3,067

3,193

3,101

3,027

2,784

Equipment expense

2,154

2,157

2,010

2,075

2,043

FDIC insurance premiums

663

587

463

45

-

ATM, interchange and credit card expenses

2,811

2,829

2,610

2,985

2,419

Legal, tax and professional fees

2,302

2,615

2,931

2,921

2,353

Audit fees


407

526

739

411

233

Printing, stationery and supplies

449

615

533

566

465

Amortization of intangible assets

483

490

508

509

238

Advertising and public relations

1,600

797

1,011

1,195

1,791

Operational and other losses

537

621

728

576

626

Software amortization and expense

2,563

2,265

2,010

2,024

2,158

Other noninterest expense

5,651

5,249

5,863

9,342

5,187

Total noninterest expense

$

63,705

$

55,593

$

53,321

$

55,318

$

51,938


















TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT

$

3,355

$

3,170

$

2,902

$

1,834

$

1,732







































Year Ended











Dec. 31,








NONINTEREST INCOME

2020

2019









Trust fees

$

29,531

$

28,401









Service charges on deposits

20,572

22,039









ATM, interchange and credit card fees

32,469

29,863









Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

43,872

18,144









Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities

3,633

733









Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets

159

274









Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

112

319









Interest on loan recoveries

856

2,092









Other noninterest income

8,731

6,563










Total noninterest income

$

139,935

$

108,428



























NONINTEREST EXPENSE















Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

124,383

$

104,675









Cost related to termination of pension plan

-

2,673









Profit sharing expense

10,740

7,661









Net occupancy expense

12,388

11,156









Equipment expense

8,396

9,052









FDIC insurance premiums

1,758

1,091









ATM, interchange and credit card expenses

11,235

9,856









Legal, tax and professional fees

10,769

9,082









Audit  fees


2,083

1,445









Printing, stationery and supplies

2,163

1,812









Amortization of intangible assets

1,990

1,016









Advertising and public relations

4,603

6,813









Operational and other losses

2,462

1,879









Software amortization and expense

8,862

7,305









Other noninterest expense

26,106

21,005










Total noninterest expense

$

227,938

$

196,521



























TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT

$

11,260

$

6,791









FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)



























Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended



Dec. 31, 2020


Sept. 30, 2020




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Balance

Interest

Rate




Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest-earning assets:





















  Federal funds sold

$

-

$

-

-

%


$

2,009

$

3

0.51

%

  Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

195,637

50

0.10




223,104

59

0.10

  Taxable securities

2,086,419

10,708

2.05




2,187,547

12,063

2.21

  Tax exempt securities

2,318,912

16,733

2.89




2,058,032

15,737

3.06

  Loans


5,356,229

68,321

5.07




5,334,174

66,681

4.97

Total interest-earning assets

9,957,197

$

95,812

3.83

%



9,804,866

$

94,543

3.84

%

Noninterest-earning assets

674,229










671,374







Total assets

$

10,631,426









$

10,476,240






























Interest-bearing liabilities:





















  Deposits

$

5,479,873

$

1,826

0.13

%


$

5,270,600

$

2,064

0.16

%

  Borrowings


428,117

94

0.09




482,555

99

0.08

Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,907,990

$

1,920

0.13

%



5,753,155

$

2,163

0.15

%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

3,093,637










3,122,995






Shareholders' equity

1,629,799










1,600,090







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

10,631,426









$

10,476,240






























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

93,892

3.75

%





$

92,380

3.75

%



























Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended



June 30, 2020


Mar. 31, 2020




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Balance

Interest

Rate




Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest-earning assets:





















  Federal funds sold

$

840

$

1

0.51

%


$

2,712

$

10

1.50

%

  Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

352,628

86

0.10




220,906

745

1.36

  Taxable securities

2,399,364

14,030

2.34




2,263,329

14,655

2.59

  Tax exempt securities

1,800,339

14,733

3.27




1,346,842

11,200

3.33

  Loans


5,248,052

66,249

5.08




4,667,436

63,323

5.46

Total interest-earning assets

9,801,223

$

95,099

3.90

%



8,501,225

$

89,933

4.25

%

Noninterest-earning assets

663,595










692,432







Total assets

$

10,464,818









$

9,193,657






























Interest-bearing liabilities:





















  Deposits

$

5,135,772

$

2,550

0.20

%


$

4,904,087

$

6,680

0.55

%

  Borrowings


877,076

412

0.19




460,605

517

0.45

Total interest-bearing liabilities

6,012,848

$

2,962

0.20

%



5,364,692

$

7,197

0.54

%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

2,915,461










2,348,485






Shareholders' equity

1,536,509










1,480,480







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

10,464,818









$

9,193,657






























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

92,137

3.78

%





$

82,736

3.91

%



























Three Months Ended














Dec. 31, 2019















Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /
















Balance

Interest

Rate












Interest-earning assets:





















  Federal funds sold

$

1,198

$

6

2.03

%











  Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

54,841

218

1.58












  Taxable securities

2,185,777

14,165

2.59












  Tax exempt securities

1,243,487

10,695

3.44












  Loans


4,185,716

58,771

5.57












Total interest-earning assets

7,671,019

$

83,855

4.34

%











Noninterest-earning assets

500,924



















Total assets

$

8,171,943










































Interest-bearing liabilities:





















  Deposits

$

4,336,063

$

6,052

0.55

%











  Borrowings


417,316

749

0.71












Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,753,379

$

6,801

0.57

%











Noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

2,207,508


















Shareholders' equity

1,211,056



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

8,171,943










































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

77,054

3.99

%






























































Year Ended


Year Ended



Dec. 31, 2020


Dec. 31, 2019




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Balance

Interest

Rate




Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest-earning assets:





















  Federal funds sold

$

1,388

$

14

0.99

%


$

3,622

$

98

2.70

%

  Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

249,698

939

0.38




80,808

1,794

2.22

  Taxable securities

2,233,634

51,456

2.30




2,090,490

55,670

2.66

  Tax exempt securities

1,882,711

58,403

3.10




1,192,908

42,664

3.58

  Loans


5,152,531

264,576

5.13




4,074,667

225,757

5.54

Total interest-earning assets

9,519,962

$

375,388

3.94

%



7,442,495

$

325,983

4.38

%

Noninterest-earning assets

673,553










496,627







Total assets

$

10,193,515









$

7,939,122






























Interest-bearing liabilities:





















  Deposits

$

5,198,554

$

13,119

0.25

%


$

4,208,666

$

27,122

0.64

%

  Borrowings


561,505

1,124

0.20




398,142

2,980

0.75

Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,760,059

$

14,243

0.25

%



4,606,808

$

30,102

0.65

%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

2,871,446










2,185,747






Shareholders' equity

1,562,010










1,146,567







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

10,193,515









$

7,939,122






























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

361,145

3.79

%





$

295,881

3.98

%

SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ffin.com

Also from this source

First Financial Bank Announces Promotion Of Nora P. Thompson To...

First Financial Bank Announces Promotion Of Shelley Dacus To...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics