FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS AND 36TH YEAR OF CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL EARNINGS GROWTH

News provided by

First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Jan 19, 2023, 16:05 ET

ABILENE, Texas, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings of $58.67 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to earnings of $55.34 million for the same quarter a year ago. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.41 for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with $0.39 for the same quarter a year ago.

Earnings for the year ended December 31, 2022, totaled $234.48 million compared to $227.56 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, reflecting an increase of $6.91 million, or 3.04 percent. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $1.64 for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared with basic and diluted earnings per share of $1.60 and $1.59, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2021. Included in earnings for the year ended December 31, 2022, when compared to the year ended December 31, 2021, were (i) an increase in net interest income of $31.05 million which included a decrease in PPP loan origination fees and interest income of $24.90 million when compared to the prior year; (ii) an increase in the provision for credit losses of $18.57 million; (iii) a decrease in mortgage revenues of $14.21 million; (iv) a decrease in debit card revenues of $5.63 million and (v) a decrease in profit sharing expenses of $5.90 million.

"We are extremely pleased with both our quarterly and annual results representing our 36th consecutive year of annual earnings growth. We finished 2022 with growth in loans, excluding PPP and held-for-sale loans, of $1.11 billion and growth in deposits of $439.02 million which was primarily driven by an increase of over 10,500 net new accounts during the year. During the fourth quarter, we were able to take advantage of lower interest rates on the longer part of the curve and sell $273.83 million of securities with lower yields and redeploy those dollars into our higher earning loan portfolio," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. "As a result of the hard work and dedication of our board, officers and employees, we were able to overcome some significant headwinds in 2022 which included declines in PPP, mortgage and debit card revenues and increased provision expenses. In light of the continued increases in interest rates by the Federal Reserve, we continue to focus on loan and deposit pricing that better aligns with our competitive environment. As we enter 2023, we remain focused on serving our customers and delivering solid results while actively managing the impact of the current interest rate, regulatory and economic environments. We appreciate the continued support of our customers, shareholders and associates." Mr. Dueser added.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $104.04 million compared to $94.81 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.36 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 3.32 percent for the third quarter of 2022, and 3.29 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021. The growth in net interest income was driven by higher average interest-earning assets which increased to $12.32 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $11.89 billion in the same quarter a year ago, partially offset by lower PPP loan origination fees and interest income which totaled $16 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $4.57 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. PPP loan balances totaled $169 thousand at December 31, 2022 compared to $52.79 million at December 31, 2021.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $4.08 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to a provision for credit losses of $2.06 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company's provision for credit losses the fourth quarter of 2022 continued to be driven by strong organic loan growth, increases in unfunded commitments and a slight decline in the projected economic forecast metrics. At December 31, 2022, the allowance for credit losses totaled $75.83 million, or 1.18 percent of loans held-for-investment ("Loans"), compared to $63.47 million at December 31, 2021, or 1.18 percent of loans. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $12.32 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $6.44 million at December 31, 2021 due to the increase in unfunded commitments and a decline in the projected economic forecast in the Company's construction and development portfolio.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, net charge-offs totaled $905 thousand compared to net charge-offs of $2.28 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of Loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.38 percent at December 31, 2022, compared with 0.63 percent at December 31, 2021.  Classified loans totaled $150.70 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $161.19 million at December 31, 2021.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $28.52 million compared to $34.90 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, as a result of the following:

  • Trust fees increased to $10.12 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $9.67 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, driven by the continued increase in oil and gas revenue. At December 31, 2022, the fair value of trust assets managed was $8.75 billion.
  • Service charges on deposits increased to $6.40 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with $5.76 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, driven by more than 10,500 net new accounts opened in 2022.
  • Debit card fees decreased by $3.45 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the same quarter a year ago. The decrease was due the impact of becoming subject to regulations imposed by the Federal Reserve that limits debit card interchange revenue ("Durbin Amendment") which became effective for the Company as of July 1, 2022, and is consistent with our prior disclosures.
  • Mortgage income declined to $2.90 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $6.27 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 due to lower overall origination volumes and margins as a result of the changes in interest rates.
  • Recoveries of interest on previously charged-off or nonaccrual loans totaled $244 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $1.21 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Gains on sales of securities and other assets were $129 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $105 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $57.78 million compared to $61.67 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, as a result of the following:

  • Salary, commissions and employee benefit costs totaled $32.96 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $34.98 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 reflecting annual merit-based and market driven pay increases offset by lower mortgage compensation expenses of $1.22 million and a decrease of $2.53 million in profit sharing expenses.

The Company's efficiency ratio improved to 43.30 percent for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to 45.84 percent for the year ended December 31, 2021.

As of December 31, 2022, consolidated assets for the Company totaled $12.97 billion compared to $13.10 billion at December 31, 2021. Loans totaled $6.44 billion at December 31, 2022, compared with Loans of $5.39 billion at December 31, 2021. Excluding PPP and held-for-sale loans, Loans grew $186.41 million, or 11.82 percent during the fourth quarter of 2022, and $1.11 billion, or 20.72 percent when compared to December 31, 2021 balances. Deposits totaled $11.01 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $10.57 billion at December 31, 2021.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company sold $273.83 million of securities classified as available-for-sale with an average book yield of 3.16 percent. The proceeds from the sales of these securities were largely used to fund organic loan growth during the quarter. As of December 31, 2022, cash flows from the security portfolio of $540.28 million are projected over the next twelve months.

Shareholders' equity was $1.27 billion as of December 31, 2022, compared to $1.76 billion at December 31, 2021, as a result of changes in other comprehensive income ("OCI") due to increasing interest rates over the last year. The unrealized loss on the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $535.23 million at December 31, 2022, compared to an unrealized loss of $632.42 million at September 30, 2022, and an unrealized gain of $99.25 million at December 31, 2021.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 79 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Lumberton, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with ten locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at https://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "forecast," and "goal". Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices and the pandemic, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and  acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables.   Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY  (UNAUDITED) 

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

































As of


2022

2021

ASSETS

 Dec. 31, 

 Sept. 30, 

 June 30, 

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31, 

Cash and due from banks

$

293,286

$

227,298

$

242,665

$

203,187

$

205,053

Interest-bearing demand deposits in banks

37,392

138,484

222,899

394,566

323,535

Investment securities

5,474,359

5,745,443

6,215,036

6,502,495

6,573,179

Loans, held-for-investment, excluding PPP Loans

6,441,699

6,255,286

5,876,281

5,550,430

5,336,179

PPP loans

169

202

2,301

15,739

52,793

Total loans, held-for-investment

6,441,868

6,255,488

5,878,582

5,566,169

5,388,972

Allowance for credit losses

(75,834)

(74,108)

(71,932)

(66,913)

(63,465)

Net loans, held-for-investment 

6,366,034

6,181,380

5,806,650

5,499,256

5,325,507

Loans, held-for-sale

11,965

18,815

26,445

27,670

37,810

Premises and equipment, net

152,973

152,646

149,280

150,168

149,764

Goodwill

313,481

313,481

313,481

313,481

313,481

Other intangible assets

2,053

2,352

2,658

2,978

3,298

Other assets

322,523

330,445

281,098

220,399

170,834

Total assets

$

12,974,066

$

13,110,344

$

13,260,212

$

13,314,200

$

13,102,461
















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'  EQUITY














Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

4,061,788

$

4,200,792

$

4,104,034

$

3,978,724

$

3,780,230

Interest-bearing deposits

6,943,719

6,941,326

7,018,949

7,021,101

6,786,258

Total deposits

11,005,507

11,142,118

11,122,983

10,999,825

10,566,488

Borrowings

642,507

774,581

768,364

758,595

671,152

Other liabilities

60,315

61,030

39,847

67,031

105,597

Shareholders' equity

1,265,737

1,132,615

1,329,018

1,488,749

1,759,224

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

12,974,066

$

13,110,344

$

13,260,212

$

13,314,200

$

13,102,461

















Quarter Ended


2022

2021

INCOME STATEMENTS

 Dec. 31, 

 Sept. 30, 

 June 30, 

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31, 

Interest income

$

121,137

$

112,728

$

101,981

$

97,009

$

95,995

Interest expense

17,100

9,572

3,199

1,570

1,187

Net interest income

104,037

103,156

98,782

95,439

94,808

Provision for credit losses

4,075

3,221

5,350

4,782

2,064

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

99,962

99,935

93,432

90,657

92,744

Noninterest income

28,524

30,943

37,317

34,881

34,903

Noninterest expense

57,778

59,442

58,333

59,225

61,672

Net income before income taxes

70,708

71,436

72,416

66,313

65,975

Income tax expense

12,040

12,095

11,922

10,341

10,638

Net income

$

58,668

$

59,341

$

60,494

$

55,972

$

55,337
















PER COMMON SHARE DATA 














Net income - basic

$

0.41

$

0.42

$

0.42

$

0.39

$

0.39

Net income - diluted

0.41

0.41

0.42

0.39

0.39

Cash dividends declared

0.17

0.17

0.17

0.15

0.15

Book value

8.87

7.94

9.32

10.43

12.34

Tangible book value

6.66

5.73

7.10

8.21

10.12

Market value

34.40

41.83

39.27

44.12

50.84

Shares outstanding - end of period

142,657,871

142,628,163

142,586,601

142,704,495

142,532,116

Average outstanding shares - basic

142,619,632

142,524,500

142,682,251

142,558,743

142,437,804

Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,071,538

143,126,088

143,238,669

143,302,063

143,251,521
































PERFORMANCE RATIOS














Return on average assets

1.76

%

1.76

%

1.82

%

1.71

%

1.74

%

Return on average equity

19.87

17.31

17.26

13.53

12.63

Return on average tangible equity

27.20

22.55

22.27

16.68

15.45

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.36

3.32

3.28

3.22

3.29

Efficiency ratio

43.52

43.76

41.83

44.16

46.18

Year Ended

 Dec. 31, 

INCOME STATEMENTS

2022

2021

Interest income

$

432,854

$

376,405

Interest expense

31,440

6,042

Net interest income

401,414

370,363

Provision for credit losses

17,427

(1,139)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

383,987

371,502

Noninterest income

131,665

142,176

Noninterest expense

234,778

241,708

Net income before income taxes

280,874

271,970

Income tax expense

46,399

44,408

Net income

$

234,475

$

227,562







PER COMMON SHARE DATA 





Net income - basic

$

1.64

$

1.60

Net income - diluted

1.64

1.59

Cash dividends declared

0.66

0.58

Book value

8.87

12.34

Tangible book value

6.66

10.12

Market value

$

34.40

$

50.84

Shares outstanding - end of period

142,657,871

142,532,116

Average outstanding shares - basic

142,596,252

142,291,939

Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,207,899

143,134,220







PERFORMANCE RATIOS





Return on average assets

1.76

%

1.89

%

Return on average equity

16.72

13.31

Return on average tangible equity

21.59

16.35

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.29

3.40

Efficiency ratio

43.30

45.84

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)


















Quarter Ended

2022

2021

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

 Dec. 31, 

 Sept. 30, 

 June 30, 

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31, 

Balance at beginning of period

$

74,108

$

71,932

$

66,913

$

63,465

$

63,370

Loans charged-off

(1,225)

(293)

(275)

(659)

(3,067)

Loan recoveries

320

1,409

1,191

360

783

Net recoveries (charge-offs)

(905)

1,116

916

(299)

(2,284)

Provision for loan losses

2,631

1,060

4,103

3,747

2,379

Balance at end of period

$

75,834

$

74,108

$

71,932

$

66,913

$

63,465


















ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS















Balance at beginning of period

$

10,879

$

8,718

$

7,471

$

6,436

$

6,751

Provision for unfunded commitments

1,444

2,161

1,247

1,035

(315)

Balance at end of period

$

12,323

$

10,879

$

8,718

$

7,471

$

6,436


















Allowance for loan losses /















period-end loans held-for-investment

1.18

%

1.18

%

1.22

%

1.20

%

1.18

%

Allowance for loan losses /















nonperforming loans

311.75

301.02

281.90

232.71

200.33

Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans















(annualized)

0.06

(0.07)

(0.06)

0.02

0.17


Quarter Ended

2022

2021

COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT

 Dec. 31, 

 Sept. 30, 

 June 30, 

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31, 

Commercial:














C&I

$

917,148

$

871,133

$

837,627

$

822,310

$

784,282

PPP

169

202

2,301

15,739

52,793

Municipal

221,090

214,852

200,577

191,799

177,905

Total Commercial

1,138,407

1,086,187

1,040,505

1,029,848

1,014,980

Agricultural

76,947

76,937

90,420

82,883

98,089

Real Estate:














Construction & Development

959,426

938,051

928,644

806,211

749,793

Farm

306,322

268,139

250,028

225,942

217,220

Non-Owner Occupied CRE

732,089

717,738

636,432

636,160

623,434

Owner Occupied CRE

954,400

945,665

909,899

881,181

821,653

Residential

1,575,758

1,536,180

1,412,125

1,352,162

1,334,419

Total Real Estate

4,527,995

4,405,773

4,137,128

3,901,656

3,746,519

Consumer:














Auto

550,635

538,798

468,147

419,818

405,416

Non-Auto

147,884

147,793

142,382

131,964

123,968

Total Consumer

698,519

686,591

610,529

551,782

529,384
















Total loans held-for-investment

$

6,441,868

$

6,255,488

$

5,878,582

$

5,566,169

$

5,388,972
















SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION














Special Mention

$

49,382

$

43,149

$

46,512

$

47,445

$

55,670

Substandard

101,316

100,568

106,156

104,715

105,515

Doubtful

-

-

-

-

-

Total classified loans

$

150,698

$

143,717

$

152,668

$

152,160

$

161,185
















NONPERFORMING ASSETS














Nonaccrual loans

$

24,306

$

24,585

$

25,475

$

28,723

$

31,652

Accruing troubled debt restructured loans

19

19

20

20

21

Accruing loans 90 days past due

-

15

22

11

8

Total nonperforming loans

24,325

24,619

25,517

28,754

31,681

Foreclosed assets

-

-

-

-

2,477

Total nonperforming assets

$

24,325

$

24,619

$

25,517

$

28,754

$

34,158
















As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets

0.38

%

0.39

%

0.43

%

0.52

%

0.63

%

As a % of end of period total assets

0.19

0.19

0.19

0.22

0.26

































Quarter Ended

2022

2021

CAPITAL RATIOS

 Dec. 31, 

 Sept. 30, 

 June 30, 

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31, 

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

18.22

%

18.03

%

18.50

%

19.00

%

19.35

%

Tier 1 capital ratio

18.22

18.03

18.50

19.00

19.35

Total capital ratio

19.29

19.07

19.54

20.01

20.34

Tier 1 leverage ratio

10.96

10.79

10.65

10.78

11.13

Tangible common equity ratio

7.51

6.38

7.83

9.02

11.28

Equity/Assets ratio

9.76

8.64

10.02

11.18

13.43

















Quarter Ended

2022

2021

NONINTEREST INCOME

 Dec. 31, 

 Sept. 30, 

 June 30, 

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31, 

Trust fees

$

10,122

$

10,314

$

9,742

$

9,817

$

9,670

Service charges on deposits

6,397

6,399

6,038

5,706

5,762

Debit card fees

5,899

5,587

9,868

8,926

9,353

Credit card fees

632

651

700

602

602

Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

2,904

4,070

5,728

6,333

6,272

Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities

131

334

1,648

31

1

Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets

-

349

18

1,084

107

Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

(2)

526

6

(10)

(3)

Interest on loan recoveries

244

664

1,649

283

1,207

Other noninterest income

2,197

2,049

1,920

2,109

1,932

Total noninterest income

$

28,524

$

30,943

$

37,317

$

34,881

$

34,903
















NONINTEREST EXPENSE














Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

32,391

$

33,129

$

31,840

$

32,540

$

31,876

Profit sharing expense

565

763

1,307

1,598

3,099

Net occupancy expense

3,350

3,440

3,292

3,225

3,333

Equipment expense

2,053

2,396

2,346

2,257

2,382

FDIC assessment fees

1,021

917

904

869

848

Debit card expense

3,054

3,013

3,200

2,964

3,221

Legal, tax and professional fees

2,814

2,604

2,513

2,957

2,835

Audit fees

451

451

450

451

423

Printing, stationery and supplies

473

600

501

540

664

Amortization of intangible assets

299

306

320

320

391

Advertising, meals and public relations

1,646

1,692

1,554

1,493

1,842

Operational and other losses

982

869

782

596

1,385

Software amortization and expense

2,420

2,564

2,522

2,457

2,817

Other noninterest expense

6,259

6,698

6,802

6,958

6,556

Total noninterest expense

$

57,778

$

59,442

$

58,333

$

59,225

$

61,672
















TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT

$

187

$

1,737

$

3,366

$

3,782

$

3,841

Year Ended

 Dec. 31, 

NONINTEREST INCOME

2022

2021

Trust fees

$

39,995

$

36,145

Service charges on deposits

24,540

21,156

Debit card fees

30,280

35,905

Credit card fees

2,585

2,373

Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

19,035

33,245

Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities

2,144

815

Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets

1,451

190

Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

520

210

Interest on loan recoveries

2,840

4,039

Other noninterest income

8,275

8,098

Total noninterest income

$

131,665

$

142,176






NONINTEREST EXPENSE




Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

129,900

$

131,908

Profit sharing expense

4,233

10,134

Net occupancy expense

13,307

13,009

Equipment expense

9,052

9,173

FDIC assessment fees

3,711

3,130

Debit card expense

12,231

11,957

Legal, tax and professional fees

10,888

11,806

Audit fees

1,803

1,759

Printing, stationery and supplies

2,114

1,910

Amortization of intangible assets

1,245

1,613

Advertising, meals and public relations

6,385

6,368

Operational and other losses

3,229

3,293

Software amortization and expense

9,963

11,120

Other noninterest expense

26,717

24,528

Total noninterest expense

$

234,778

$

241,708






TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT

$

9,071

$

14,691

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)























Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended

Dec. 31, 2022


Sept. 30, 2022


Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /


Balance

Interest

Rate




Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest-earning assets:




















Federal funds sold

$

3,165

$

36

4.57

%


$

3,107

$

19

2.49

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

160,200

1,579

3.91




248,929

1,413

2.25

Taxable securities

3,761,206

21,152

2.25




4,039,107

20,799

2.06

Tax-exempt securities

2,001,185

12,231

2.44




2,164,829

14,382

2.66

Loans

6,391,703

86,326

5.36




6,082,649

77,851

5.08

Total interest-earning assets

12,317,459

$

121,324

3.91

%



12,538,621

$

114,464

3.62

%

Noninterest-earning assets

891,972










833,980






Total assets

$

13,209,431









$

13,372,601






Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Deposits

$

6,871,315

$

13,123

0.76

%


$

7,004,478

$

8,787

0.50

%

Borrowings

927,250

3,977

1.70




768,096

784

0.40

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,798,565

$

17,100

0.87

%



7,772,574

$

9,571

0.49

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

4,179,494










4,178,675






Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

60,085










61,320






Shareholders' equity

1,171,287










1,360,032






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,209,431









$

13,372,601




























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

104,224

3.36

%





$

104,893

3.32

%























Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022


Mar. 31, 2022


Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /


Balance

Interest

Rate




Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest-earning assets:




















Federal funds sold

$

1,466

$

5

1.45

%


$

1,015

$

1

0.52

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

288,784

547

0.76




171,970

94

0.22

Taxable securities

4,101,751

19,151

1.87




4,231,949

17,823

1.68

Tax-exempt securities

2,376,324

17,166

2.89




2,612,025

18,107

2.77

Loans

5,720,804

68,478

4.80




5,487,538

64,766

4.79

Total interest-earning assets

12,489,129

$

105,347

3.38

%



12,504,497

$

100,791

3.27

%

Noninterest-earning assets

825,711










744,810






Total assets

$

13,314,840









$

13,249,307






Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Deposits

$

7,049,041

$

2,967

0.17

%


$

6,898,059

$

1,369

0.08

%

Borrowings

730,477

232

0.13




781,314

201

0.10

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,779,518

$

3,199

0.16

%



7,679,373

$

1,570

0.08

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

4,064,207










3,827,451






Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

65,475










64,999






Shareholders' equity

1,405,640










1,677,484






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,314,840









$

13,249,307




























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

102,148

3.28

%





$

99,221

3.22

%

Three Months Ended

Dec. 31, 2021


Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /


Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest-earning assets:








Federal funds sold

$

82

$

-

0.48

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

320,102

124

0.15

Taxable securities

3,590,137

13,556

1.51

Tax-exempt securities

2,636,360

18,163

2.76

Loans

5,347,069

67,993

5.04

Total interest-earning assets

11,893,750

$

99,836

3.33

%

Noninterest-earning assets

726,932






Total assets

$

12,620,682






Interest-bearing liabilities:








Deposits

$

6,399,343

$

1,110

0.07

%

Borrowings

639,725

77

0.05

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,039,068

$

1,187

0.07

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,744,848






Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

99,091






Shareholders' equity

1,737,675






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

12,620,682
















Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

98,649

3.29

%

Year Ended


Year Ended

Dec. 31, 2022


Dec. 31, 2021


Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /


Balance

Interest

Rate




Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest-earning assets:




















Federal funds sold

$

2,196

$

63

2.85

%


$

1,651

$

9

0.55

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

217,525

3,633

1.67




590,843

730

0.12

Taxable securities

4,032,228

78,924

1.96




2,898,924

47,390

1.63

Tax-exempt securities

2,286,578

61,886

2.71




2,503,220

70,253

2.81

Loans

5,923,594

297,420

5.02




5,341,332

272,714

5.11

Total interest-earning assets

12,462,121

$

441,926

3.55

%



11,335,970

$

391,096

3.45

%

Noninterest-earning assets

824,550










706,285






Total assets

$

13,286,671









$

12,042,255






Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Deposits

$

6,955,783

$

26,246

0.38

%


$

6,224,621

$

5,704

0.09

%

Borrowings

802,091

5,195

0.65




556,610

338

0.06

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,757,874

$

31,441

0.41

%



6,781,231

$

6,042

0.09

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

4,063,740










3,449,313






Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

62,953










102,279






Shareholders' equity

1,402,104










1,709,432






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,286,671









$

12,042,255




























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

410,485

3.29

%





$

385,054

3.40

%

SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Also from this source

First Financial Bank, N.A. Names Parker to EVP, Chief Compliance...

FIRST FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES THE ELECTION OF MICHELLE S. HICKOX AS...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics