First Financial Bankshares Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Results And 33rd Year Of Consecutive Earnings Growth

First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Jan 23, 2020

ABILENE, Texas, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings for the fourth quarter of 2019 of $41.39 million, up $2.95 million or 7.68 percent when compared with earnings of $38.44 million in the same quarter last year. Basic earnings per share were $0.30 for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with $0.28 in the same quarter a year ago. Included in noninterest expense in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $1.70 million, before income tax, resulting from the Company's completed termination of its defined benefit pension plan (see below for more details).

On April 23, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors declared a two-for-one stock split in the form of a 100 percent stock dividend, which was effective June 3, 2019.  All share and per share amounts in this earnings release have been restated to reflect this stock split.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $75.32 million compared with $70.27 million in the same quarter of 2018. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.99 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 3.94 percent in the third quarter of 2019 and 4.02 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018. Included in interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $384 thousand, or two basis points in net interest margin, related to discount accretion from fair value accounting related to the Kingwood and Orange acquisitions. Amounts related to discount accretion for the third quarter of 2019 and fourth quarter of 2018 were $415 thousand (or two basis points) and $491 thousand (or two basis points), respectively.

The provision for loan losses was $950 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with $450 thousand in the third quarter of 2019 and $1.80 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.61 percent at December 31, 2019, compared with 0.66 percent at September 30, 2019, and 0.75 percent at December 31, 2018. Classified loans totaled $140.66 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $119.20 million at September 30, 2019, and $126.30 million at December 31, 2018.

Noninterest income increased 10.28 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019 to $27.35 million compared with $24.80 million in the same quarter a year ago. Trust fees were $7.34 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with $6.92 million in the same quarter last year. The fair value of Trust assets managed increased to $6.75 billion from $5.60 billion a year ago. ATM, interchange and credit card fees increased 14.09 percent to $7.94 million compared with $6.96 million in the same quarter last year due to continued growth in the number of debit cards issued. Real estate mortgage fees increased 22.59 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019 to $4.22 million compared with $3.44 million in the same quarter a year ago due to an increase in the volume of loans originated.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $51.94 million compared to $48.24 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The Company's efficiency ratio in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 49.75 percent compared with 49.69 percent in the same quarter last year. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company settled and terminated the remaining portion of its defined benefit pension plan obligation and as a result, recognized $1.70 million, before income tax, in pension settlement expense, a component of noninterest expense. During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company recorded $1.55 million, before income tax, in pension settlement expense for a partial settlement of this defined benefit pension obligation. Also included in noninterest expense in the fourth quarter of 2019 was a $4.19 million increase in salary and employee benefit costs to $29.94 million compared to $25.75 million in the same quarter a year ago, primarily due to merit-based pay increases and increases in profit sharing expenses. Offsetting these increases in noninterest expenses were reductions in FDIC insurance premiums resulting from credits from prior premiums paid.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, net income increased 9.41 percent to $164.81 million from $150.64 million in 2018, marking 2019 as the 33rd consecutive year of earnings increases for the Company. Basic earnings per share in 2019 rose to $1.22 from $1.11 in the previous year. Net interest income increased $16.33 million for the year to $289.09 million from $272.76 million a year ago. The provision for loan losses for 2019 totaled $2.97 million compared with $5.67 million in 2018. Noninterest income was $108.43 million in 2019 compared with $101.76 million in 2018. Noninterest expense rose to $196.52 million in 2019 compared with $190.68 million a year ago.

As of December 31, 2019, consolidated assets for the Company totaled $8.26 billion compared with $7.73 billion at December 31, 2018. Loans totaled $4.22 billion at year end compared with loans of $3.98 billion a year ago. Deposits totaled $6.60 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $6.18 billion a year ago.  Shareholders' equity rose to $1.23 billion at year end compared with $1.05 billion at December 31, 2018. 

"We are pleased to report the 33rd consecutive year of increased earnings for the Company," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO. "We are also excited to welcome The Bank & Trust of Bryan/College Station to the First Financial family at the beginning of 2020. As we continue to visit with other potential acquisition candidates, we are working diligently on organically growing loans and deposits while reducing expenses to reward our shareholders, customers and employees even more," added Dueser.

About First Financial Bankshares

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, College Station, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star,  Roby,  San  Angelo,  Southlake,  Stephenville,  Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN.  For more information about First Financial Bankshares, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "forecast" and "goal".  Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the  Federal Reserve Board; changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables.   Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents/Filings" on the Company's Web site or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY  (UNAUDITED) 

(In thousands, except share and per share data)





















As of




2019

2018

ASSETS

 Dec. 31,  

 Sept. 30, 

 June 30, 

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31,  

Cash and due from banks

$

231,534

$

198,855

$

178,345

$

176,278

$

207,835

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

47,920

31,410

128,652

197,758

40,812

Interest-bearing time deposits in banks

-

-

960

1,458

1,458

Fed funds sold

3,150

-

700

12,825

-

Investment securities

3,413,317

3,397,156

3,259,492

3,212,812

3,158,777

Loans


4,223,197

4,140,815

4,063,257

4,003,606

3,975,308

Allowance for loan losses

(52,499)

(51,889)

(51,820)

(51,585)

(51,202)

Net loans

4,170,698

4,088,926

4,011,437

3,952,021

3,924,106

Premises and equipment

131,022

132,367

134,322

135,321

133,421

Goodwill

171,565

171,565

171,565

171,565

171,565

Other intangible assets

2,102

2,340

2,586

2,850

3,118

Other assets

90,919

91,220

91,234

83,007

90,762

Total assets

$

8,262,227

$

8,113,839

$

7,979,293

$

7,945,895

$

7,731,854


















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'  EQUITY














Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

2,065,128

$

2,210,997

$

2,167,552

$

2,165,745

$

2,116,107

Interest-bearing deposits

4,538,678

4,186,686

4,202,214

4,184,996

4,064,282

Total deposits

6,603,806

6,397,683

6,369,766

6,350,741

6,180,389

Borrowings

381,356

400,155

362,005

382,711

468,706

Other liabilities

49,868

110,903

82,774

104,921

29,464

Shareholders' equity

1,227,197

1,205,098

1,164,748

1,107,522

1,053,295

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

8,262,227

$

8,113,839

$

7,979,293

$

7,945,895

$

7,731,854





















Quarter Ended




2019

2018

INCOME STATEMENTS

 Dec. 31,  

 Sept. 30,  

 June 30,  

 Mar. 31,  

 Dec. 31,  

Interest income

$

82,123

$

80,591

$

79,576

$

76,901

$

76,481

Interest expense

6,801

7,953

7,961

7,387

6,207

Net interest income

75,322

72,638

71,615

69,514

70,274

Provision for loan losses

950

450

600

965

1,800

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

74,372

72,188

71,015

68,549

68,474

Noninterest income

27,347

28,669

27,976

24,437

24,797

Noninterest expense

51,938

48,910

48,304

47,367

48,235

Net income before income taxes

49,781

51,947

50,687

45,619

45,036

Income tax expense

8,393

8,867

8,594

7,367

6,599

Net income

$

41,388

$

43,080

$

42,093

$

38,252

$

38,437


















PER COMMON SHARE DATA 














Net income - basic

$

0.30

$

0.32

$

0.31

$

0.28

$

0.28

Net income - diluted

0.30

0.32

0.31

0.28

0.28

Cash dividends declared

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.11

0.11

Book Value

9.03

8.87

8.58

8.16

7.77

Market Value

$

35.10

$

33.33

$

30.79

$

28.89

$

28.85

Shares outstanding - end of period

135,891,755

135,822,456

135,809,224

135,680,420

135,506,266

Average outstanding shares - basic

135,747,381

135,693,901

135,650,599

135,494,254

135,352,408

Average outstanding shares - diluted

136,539,286

136,369,328

136,218,235

136,286,862

136,191,224


















PERFORMANCE RATIOS














Return on average assets

2.01

%

2.15

%

2.14

%

2.00

%

2.00

%

Return on average equity

13.56

14.46

15.04

14.51

15.18

Return on average tangible equity

15.83

16.96

17.81

17.34

18.38

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.99

3.94

3.98

4.00

4.02

Efficiency ratio

49.75

47.54

47.71

49.46

49.69







































Year Ended











Dec. 31,








INCOME STATEMENTS

2019

2018









Interest income

$

319,192

$

291,690









Interest expense

30,102

18,930









Net interest income

289,090

272,760









Provision for loan losses

2,965

5,665









Net interest income after provision for loan losses

286,125

267,095









Noninterest income

108,428

101,764









Noninterest expense

196,521

190,684










Net income before income taxes

198,032

178,175









Income tax expense

33,220

27,537










Net income

$

164,812

$

150,638



























PER COMMON SHARE DATA 














Net income - basic

$

1.22

$

1.11









Net income - diluted

1.21

1.11









Cash dividends declared

0.47

0.41









Book Value

9.03

7.77









Market Value

$

35.10

$

28.85









Shares outstanding - end of period

135,891,755

135,506,266









Average outstanding shares - basic

135,647,354

135,218,734









Average outstanding shares - diluted

136,346,019

135,966,028



























PERFORMANCE RATIOS














Return on average assets

2.08

%

1.98

%








Return on average equity

14.37

15.37









Return on average tangible equity

16.95

18.65









Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.98

3.96









Efficiency ratio

48.61

49.72









FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)





















Quarter Ended




2019

2018

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

 Dec. 31, 

 Sept. 30, 

 June 30, 

 Mar. 31, 

 Dec. 31,  

Balance at beginning of period

$

51,889

$

51,820

$

51,585

$

51,202

$

50,871

Loans charged off

(834)

(767)

(1,061)

(1,464)

(2,081)

Loan recoveries

494

386

696

882

612

Net recoveries (charge-offs)

(340)

(381)

(365)

(582)

(1,469)

Provision for loan losses

950

450

600

965

1,800

Balance at end of period

$

52,499

$

51,889

$

51,820

$

51,585

$

51,202



































Allowance for loan losses / period-end loans


1.24

%

1.25

%

1.28

%

1.29

%

1.29

%

Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans

212.02

200.75

190.66

177.41

176.22

Net charge-offs / average loans (annualized)

0.03

0.04

0.04

0.06

0.15


















SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION














Special Mention

$

63,371

$

46,300

$

51,490

$

45,275

$

50,379

Substandard

77,284

72,904

74,550

73,158

75,919

Doubtful

-

-

-

-

-

Total classified loans

$

140,655

$

119,204

$

126,040

$

118,433

$

126,298


















NONPERFORMING ASSETS














Nonaccrual loans

$

24,582

$

25,717

$

26,408

$

28,508

$

27,534

Accruing troubled debt restructured loans

26

27

471

472

513

Accruing loans 90 days past due

153

104

300

97

1,008

Total nonperforming loans

24,761

25,848

27,179

29,077

29,055

Foreclosed assets

1,009

1,364

681

647

577

Total nonperforming assets

$

25,770

$

27,212

$

27,860

$

29,724

$

29,632


















As a % of loans and foreclosed assets

0.61

%

0.66

%

0.69

%

0.74

%

0.75

%

As a % of end of period total assets

0.31

0.34

0.35

0.37

0.38


















OIL AND GAS PORTFOLIO INFORMATION














Oil and gas loans

$

119,789

$

122,908

$

107,097

$

107,335

$

113,536

Oil and gas loans as a % of total loans

2.84

%

2.97

%

2.64

%

2.68

%

2.86

%

Classified oil and gas loans

7,041

7,953

3,438

4,255

3,894

Nonaccrual oil and gas loans

481

519

621

669

1,048

Net charge-offs for oil and gas loans

-

-

-

-

-

Allowance for oil and gas loans as a % of oil and gas loans

2.54

%

2.87

%

2.95

%

3.22

%

3.23

%


















CAPITAL RATIOS














Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

20.06

%

20.05

%

20.04

%

19.86

%

19.47

%

Tier 1 capital ratio

20.06

20.05

20.04

19.86

19.47

Total capital ratio

21.13

21.14

21.16

21.00

20.61

Tier 1 leverage

12.60

12.58

12.29

12.08

11.85

Tangible Common Equity Ratio

12.43

12.94

12.31

11.83

11.14

Equity/Assets

14.85

14.85

14.60

13.94

13.62







































Quarter Ended



2019

2018

NONINTEREST INCOME

 Dec. 31,  

 Sept. 30,  

 June 30,  

 Mar. 31,  

 Dec. 31,  

Trust fees

$

7,344

$

7,051

$

7,027

$

6,979

$

6,915

Service charges on deposits

5,861

5,629

5,374

5,176

5,713

ATM, interchange and credit card fees

7,943

7,728

7,352

6,840

6,962

Real estate mortgage fees

4,216

5,733

4,721

3,474

3,439

Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities

5

52

676

-

8

Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets

81

71

53

69

(85)

Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

78

235

6

-

5

Interest on loan recoveries

277

575

903

338

332

Other noninterest income

1,542

1,595

1,864

1,561

1,508

Total noninterest income

$

27,347

$

28,669

$

27,976

$

24,437

$

24,797


















NONINTEREST EXPENSE














Salaries and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

27,175

$

27,030

$

25,510

$

24,960

$

23,908

Cost related to termination of pension plan

1,700

-

-

973

1,546

Profit sharing expense

2,766

1,520

1,884

1,491

1,839

Net occupancy expense

2,784

2,830

2,779

2,763

2,583

Equipment expense

2,043

2,225

2,331

2,453

2,570

FDIC insurance premiums

-

15

538

538

565

ATM, interchange and credit card expenses

2,419

2,627

2,427

2,383

2,589

Legal, tax and professional fees

2,353

2,274

2,302

2,154

2,609

Audit fees

233

341

455

417

291

Printing, stationery and supplies

465

480

502

366

513

Amortization of intangible assets

238

246

264

269

223

Advertising and public relations

1,791

1,745

1,630

1,648

1,805

Operational and other losses

626

507

480

266

337

Software amortization and expense

2,158

1,767

1,783

1,597

1,588

Other noninterest expense

5,187

5,303

5,419

5,089

5,269

Total noninterest expense

$

51,938

$

48,910

$

48,304

$

47,367

$

48,235


















TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT

$

1,732

$

1,575

$

1,664

$

1,819

$

1,996







































Year Ended











Dec. 31,








NONINTEREST INCOME

2019

2018









Trust fees

$

28,401

$

28,181









Service charges on deposits

22,039

21,663









ATM, interchange and credit card fees

29,863

28,532









Real estate mortgage fees

18,144

15,157









Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities

733

1,354









Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets

274

116









Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

319

(147)









Interest on loan recoveries

2,092

938









Other noninterest income

6,563

5,970










Total noninterest income

$

108,428

$

101,764



























NONINTEREST EXPENSE














Salaries and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

104,675

$

98,140









Cost related to termination of pension plan

2,673

1,546









Profit sharing expense

7,661

7,049









Net occupancy expense

11,156

11,173









Equipment expense

9,052

10,118









FDIC insurance premiums

1,091

2,333









ATM, interchange and credit card expenses

9,856

9,282









Legal, tax and professional fees

9,082

10,141









Audit  fees

1,445

1,526









Printing, stationery and supplies

1,812

1,997









Amortization of intangible assets

1,016

1,272









Advertising and public relations

6,813

6,664









Operational and other losses

1,879

2,188









Software amortization and expense

7,305

6,020









Other noninterest expense

21,005

21,235










Total noninterest expense

$

196,521

$

190,684



























TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT

$

6,791

$

8,993









FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)



























Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended



Dec. 31, 2019


Sept. 30, 2019




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Balance

Interest

Rate




Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest-earning assets:




















  Fed funds sold

$

1,198

$

6

2.03

%


$

3,006

$

19

2.52

%

  Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

54,841

218

1.58




61,465

363

2.34

  Taxable securities

2,185,777

14,165

2.59




2,183,930

14,292

2.62

  Tax exempt securities

1,243,487

10,695

3.44




1,132,279

10,075

3.56

  Loans

4,185,716

58,771

5.57




4,094,235

57,417

5.56

Total interest-earning assets

7,671,019

$

83,855

4.34

%



7,474,915

$

82,166

4.36

%

Noninterest-earning assets

500,924










489,446







Total assets

$

8,171,943









$

7,964,361






























Interest-bearing liabilities:




















  Deposits

$

4,336,063

$

6,052

0.55

%


$

4,156,850

$

7,123

0.68

%

  Fed funds purchased and other borrowings

417,316

749

0.71




388,235

830

0.85

Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,753,379

$

6,801

0.57

%



4,545,085

$

7,953

0.69

%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

2,207,508










2,237,462






Shareholders' equity

1,211,056










1,181,814







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

8,171,943









$

7,964,361






























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

77,054

3.99

%





$

74,213

3.94

%



























Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended



June 30, 2019


Mar. 31, 2019




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Balance

Interest

Rate




Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest-earning assets:





















  Fed funds sold

$

5,436

$

39

2.88

%


$

4,894

$

34

2.79

%

  Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

107,381

628

2.35




100,258

585

2.36

  Taxable securities

2,063,497

13,925

2.70




1,924,863

13,289

2.76

  Tax exempt securities

1,169,889

10,615

3.63




1,226,457

11,279

3.68

  Loans

4,043,055

56,033

5.56




3,973,108

53,534

5.46

Total interest-earning assets

7,389,258

$

81,240

4.41

%



7,229,580

$

78,721

4.42

%

Noninterest-earning assets

487,931










508,368







Total assets

$

7,877,189









$

7,737,948






























Interest-bearing liabilities:





















  Deposits

$

4,196,123

$

7,286

0.70

%


$

4,144,091

$

6,662

0.65

%

  Fed funds purchased and other borrowings

378,389

675

0.72




408,641

726

0.72

Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,574,512

$

7,961

0.70

%



4,552,732

$

7,388

0.66

%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

2,180,361










2,116,080






Shareholders' equity

1,122,316










1,069,136







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

7,877,189









$

7,737,948






























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

73,279

3.98

%





$

71,333

4.00

%



























Three Months Ended














Dec. 31, 2018















Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /
















Balance

Interest

Rate












Interest-earning assets:





















  Fed funds sold

$

1,620

$

10

2.54

%











  Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

41,511

240

2.30












  Taxable securities

1,957,638

13,384

2.73












  Tax exempt securities

1,206,728

11,482

3.81












  Loans

3,918,360

53,361

5.40












Total interest-earning assets

7,125,857

$

78,477

4.37

%











Noninterest-earning assets

493,244



















Total assets

$

7,619,101










































Interest-bearing liabilities:




















  Deposits

$

3,961,582

$

5,092

0.51

%











  Fed funds purchased and other borrowings

484,054

1,115

0.91












Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,445,636

$

6,207

0.55

%











Noninterest-bearing liabilities

2,169,069


















Shareholders' equity

1,004,396



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

7,619,101










































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

72,270

4.02

%






































Year Ended


Year Ended



Dec. 31, 2019


Dec. 31, 2018




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Balance

Interest

Rate




Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest-earning assets:





















  Fed funds sold

$

3,622

$

98

2.70

%


$

3,347

$

70

2.09

%

  Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

80,808

1,794

2.22




87,027

1,561

1.79

  Taxable securities

2,090,490

55,670

2.66




1,934,160

50,052

2.59

  Tax exempt securities

1,192,908

42,664

3.58




1,262,947

47,501

3.76

  Loans

4,074,667

225,757

5.54




3,828,040

201,498

5.26

Total interest-earning assets

7,442,495

$

325,983

4.38

%



7,115,521

$

300,682

4.23

%

Noninterest-earning assets

496,627










491,211







Total assets

$

7,939,122









$

7,606,732






























Interest-bearing liabilities:




















  Deposits

$

4,208,666

$

27,122

0.64

%


$

4,052,614

$

16,945

0.42

%

  Fed funds purchased and other short term borrowings


398,142

2,980

0.75




418,977

1,984

0.47

Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,606,808

$

30,102

0.65

%



4,471,591

$

18,929

0.42

%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities 

2,185,747










2,154,935






Shareholders' equity

1,146,567










980,206







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

7,939,122









$

7,606,732






























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

295,881

3.98

%





$

281,753

3.96

%
























http://www.ffin.com

