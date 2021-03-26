First Foods Group, Inc. Sees New Revenue Streamlines come to Fruition

NEW YORK, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Foods Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FIFG) a manufacturer and creator of high-end specialty hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) edibles and Functional Chocolates, announced today it has received new sales orders from its newly appointed sales consultant.

Harold Kestenbaum, CEO of First Foods stated, "These orders totaling over $100,000 are comprised of sales of our proprietary CBD chocolates along with other wholesale sales of wellness and relaxation products which we have recently added to our product line. This represents a significant milestone for the Company and now makes us a multi-streamline revenue-generating business along with quarterly recurring orders expected from these new customers. We hope that this initial sale from our line of wellness and relaxation products is a harbinger of additional future sales."

Mr. Kestenbaum continued, "First Foods' product lines consist not only of our high-end specialty CBD edible products, we are also continuing to create a diverse array of high-end health and wellness products that our clients can customize into elegantly packaged gift baskets. We have seen tremendous growth in the interest in our new product lines as we are ramping up our E-commerce side of the business, while we continue to grow on the physical retail side as well. We now have over 50 retail stores carrying our chocolate products. The complete list of participating stores can be seen on our website under the "store locator" tab https://seecbd.com/pages/sca-store-locator.

About First Foods Group, Inc.

First Foods Group, Inc. provides management services and funding options for emerging supplement brands and menu concepts. First Foods Group, Inc. is also continuing to grow its own new concepts, both through proprietary development and through mergers, acquisitions, and licensing arrangements. First Foods Group has assembled a team of distinguished professionals with experience and success at the highest levels of the industry.

To learn more about First Foods, please visit our website: www.firstfoodsgroup.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the News Room section of our website.

To learn more about our Southeast Edibles product line, please visit: https://southeastedibles.com/

