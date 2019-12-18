First Franchised KFC Restaurants Being Launched in Sinopec and CNPC Gas Stations in China

On December 17, 2019, the first franchised KFC restaurant since signing the cooperation agreement was opened in a CNPC gas station in Kunming, Yunnan Province. Meanwhile, in Dalian, Liaoning Province, the first KFC franchised restaurant in a Sinopec gas station is set to open its doors on December 23, 2019.

At present, Sinopec and CNPC collectively operate over 50,000 gas stations in China, of which more than 30,000 belong to Sinopec and more than 20,000 belong to CNPC. The partnership with both companies will enable Yum China to accelerate the expansion of its portfolio of brands into a previously underserved segment of the market, specifically gas stations and highway service areas across the country. Under the cooperation agreements, Yum China has a robust store development pipeline with a target to open over 100 stores over three years, using a variety of different models.

"We are delighted that within a year, our collaborations with Sinopec and CNPC are already starting to bear fruit. The first franchised gas station restaurants represent an important milestone in our long-term strategic partnership with both companies." said Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China. "Together with Sinopec and CNPC, we are committed to building a successful business model and creating innovation-driven growth together."

These openings come after a pilot franchised KFC restaurant opened in October 2018 at a CNPC gas station located in Tangshan, Hebei Province. After only a few months, the pilot restaurant was thriving as a result of the synergies achieved from combining the unique location of gas stations with Yum China's operating management expertise. According to the agreement, KFC has become CNPC's only Western quick-service restaurant franchise partner in its gas station channel.

As vehicle ownership continues to grow, gas stations and highway service areas provide Yum China with an enormous opportunity to offer consumers better catering products, services and experiences, as well as contribute to the upgrading of gas stations and highway service areas throughout China. Yum China will also work with Sinopec and CNPC to explore additional opportunities to collaborate in other fields that can bring more convenient and innovative experiences to consumers across China.

About Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. is a licensee of Yum! Brands in mainland China. It has exclusive rights in mainland China to KFC, China's leading quick-service restaurant brand, Pizza Hut, the leading casual dining restaurant brand in China, and Taco Bell, a California-based restaurant chain serving innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China also owns the Little Sheep, East Dawning and COFFii & JOY concepts outright. The Company had more than 8,900 restaurants in over 1,300 cities at the end of September 2019. In 2019, Yum China was named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and was certified as a Top Employer 2020 in China by the Top Employers Institute for the second consecutive year. For more information, please visit http://ir.yumchina.com.

