First Fusion NFT™️ by Metaverse Blockchain Company Coinllectibles™️ (OTC: COSG) Coinllectibles™️ is now on offer for 250,000 USDT, 250% of the original price

SINGAPORE, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaverse Blockchain Fusion NFT™️ company, Coinllectibles™️, a fully owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG), is pleased to provide an update on the sale of the Fusion NFTs™️ via the newly launched OKEx NFT marketplace.

"We have been tracking the progress of the Fusion NFTs™️ and are encouraged to see that the response from the NFT community has been building positively. On the first day of the launch, Coinllectibles™️ #001 was successfully sold at a flash sale for almost double the valuation price while there is an ongoing bid for #002 at 28 ETH. This suggests that there is active demand for quality Fusion NFTs™️ that are backed by physical collectibles. Today, on the 3rd day of the launch, we saw that #001 was successfully resold for US$150,000 in the secondary market and is now being offered back into the secondary market at US$250,000. The original buyer made a quick profit of about US$50,000 and the new buyer is hoping to make double of that", said Toby O'Connor, CEO of Coinllectibles™️.

Gerald Gn, Corporate Finance Director of Coinllectibles™️ added, "At Coinllectibles™️, we care about our community. Although we had hoped that a buyer would be buying our Fusion NFTs™️ for long term collection, it is interesting to see members of our burgeoning community buy the items and resell it. We are happy for them to make profits, in fact, we love whatever benefits our community, and we want to keep doing this so more and more of our community can achieve good returns by buying and collecting our Fusion NFTs™️."

For interested takers, only 2021 Coinllectibles™️ Series 1 Bronze Fusion NFT™️ 002 & 003 are left for bidding on OKEx NFT marketplace until 10 Sep 2021 (Fri), 6pm (GMT+8) (https://www.okex.com/defi/nft/primary/details?id=191). The resale Coinllectibles™️ #001 can be viewed from the following https://www.okex.com/defi/nft/markets/detail?id=29978.

For pre-registration of interest for future Fusion NFT™️ drops, please visit www.Coinllectibles.Art or join the Coinllectibles™️ Telegram Channel at https://t.me/Coinllectibles.

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc.

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG) was formerly a television network and multimedia information and distribution company focused on serving the homeland security and emergency preparedness industry. The group's future will focus in the development of blockchain NFT technologies and platforms to facilitate the global trading of arts and collectibles.

About the Company – Coinllectibles™️

Coinllectibles™️ is an ACT (Arts and Collectibles Technology) company, which is redefining how the world thinks about art and collectible ownership in the digital age.

Their minted curated Fusion NFTs™️, capture all the rights and independent valuation and ownership of physical arts and collectibles securely underpinned by smart contracts stored on the blockchain.

Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFTs™️ bridge the physical and virtual dimensions of the arts and collectibles market, providing a pleasurable, transparent, and frictionless experience to customers from all walks of life.

Website: www.coinllectibles.art

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Coinllectibles

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coinllectibles/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/coinllectibles

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/coinllectibles

Telegram: https://t.me/Coinllectibles

About Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFT™️

Coinllectibles™️ prides the Fusion NFT™️ as the industry "Gold Standard". Being a Gold Standard, a Fusion NFT contains the following on the Inter Planetary File System (IPFS) – (1) a sale and purchase agreement reflecting the purchase, by the person minting the Fusion NFT™️, of the underlying asset at a fair value with all rights and restrictions clearly detailed, (2) bailment terms governing the rights to possession whilst the underlying asset remains with Coinllectibles™️, (3) a transfer deed reflecting the transfer of the ownership of the underlying asset (together with all rights and restrictions) by the transferor to the holder of the Fusion NFT™️, (4) ownership title deed written into the description of the Fusion NFT™️ and (5) the unequivocal identification file of the underlying asset, whose ownership is reflected in the title deed represented by the Fusion NFT™️.

Contact: Ms Rachel Lim, Director of Sales and Marketing, +852-28398100, [email protected]

SOURCE Cosmos Group Holdings Inc.