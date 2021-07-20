First Gathering Since COVID Marks New Milestone at Burlington Health and Rehab

Burlington Health and Rehab, managed by Queen City Nursing, has been COVID-free since April 2020. During the pandemic lockdown, staff worked hard to provide modified activities and programming to keep patients active, entertained, and safe. Employees called Bingo with walkie-talkies for patients isolated in their rooms, the facility partnered with the Fletcher Free Library for patient book sign outs and hosted room to room carnivals and other themed events. Regularly scheduled Zoom visits kept patients and loved ones connected during isolation.

The center continues to implement precautions to keep residents and staff healthy. Burlington Health and Rehab currently has a 98% COVID vaccination rate for residents, significantly higher than the national average. Robust infection control measures allows the center to welcome guests and visitors back into the building for indoor/outdoor visitation.

Many nursing homes and other business have struggled with finding employees since the start of the pandemic. While the staffing environment remains challenging, Burlington Health is rated 4 out of 5 stars for staffing by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Recent reviews reflect the positive changes happening at the center. One resident posted, "The nurses are fantastic and I love it here. I just kept making progress and progress. It's been a long journey but it has come to an end. Excellent, excellent therapists. I took my very first step with my therapist! Everyone who wants to come for recovery come here."

A family member recently shared on social media. "The staff goes out of their way to make sure patients are comfortable and well cared for. They were true angels."

Burlington Health and Rehab is a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in Burlington, VT. A post-acute care unit offers short-term rehabilitation with a range of therapies in a warm, friendly, and secure environment. Located in the heart of downtown Burlington, just minutes from UVM Medical Center, Burlington Health and Rehab dedicated and caring staff provide 24/7 long-term care enabling residents to retain their independence and dignity.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Burlington Health and Rehabilitation