First Group of Veterans Set to Complete "Veterans in Travel" Training Program from Nexion Travel Group

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The first set of students to participate in the new Veterans in Travel program, a partnership between Nexion Travel Group and Travel Leaders of Tomorrow, will officially complete training November 14. The program provides a path to careers in the travel industry and business ownership for military veterans. Currently 30 Veterans in Travel participants are in varying phases of the Travel Leaders of Tomorrow program. In 2019, the Veterans in Travel program expects to train at least an additional 35 veterans interested in launching a career as a professional travel advisor.

"The men and women who serve in our armed forces are deserving not only of our thanks but also support from the business community to help them succeed professionally in civilian life," said Jackie Friedman, CTC, CTIE, President of Nexion Travel Group, a division of Travel Leaders Group. "The scholarships we are providing veterans to receive professional travel advisor training, along with a number of other benefits, through our Veterans in Travel program, is something of which we are immensely proud. A career in travel provides veterans the opportunity to own their own business, if they so choose, and to succeed as entrepreneurs in an industry that is extremely fun and rewarding."

Training is provided through Travel Leaders of Tomorrow, a virtual learning community that trains prospective travel advisors. Each participant joins a team for weekly online study halls, lessons, lectures from faculty throughout the travel industry and one-on-one coaching from Travel Leaders of Tomorrow's staff. At the end of the course, each person chooses a travel sales niche and presents a business plan for their future travel agency.

Qualified Veterans in Travel scholarship recipients receive:

Complete Travel Leaders of Tomorrow program access

A waived activation fee upon joining Nexion Travel Group as a member

Two years of free membership for Nexion Travel Group's Nexion80 plan

Coaching from Nexion Travel Group's business coaches

Mentorship from current Nexion Travel Group members who have served in the military

Navy veteran Dennis McClelland, a Nexion Travel Group member and co-owner of McClelland Travel, has been working as a travel advisor for seven years. "I always recommend to my friends, including my military friends, to either join us in the travel business or at least start traveling and see if it piques their interest," said McClelland, who added that his work as a travel agent has brought him great satisfaction because it allows him to also apply his military training. "The military is designed to train you in many aspects of life -- respect for others, respect for authority, appreciation, listening skills, and attention to detail. These are all relevant in the travel industry and critical for planning customized, complex trips for my clients."

March Davenport agrees. As a participant in the Veterans in Travel cohort that is completing in January 2019, he says, "Veterans in Travel is an incredibly worthwhile program. I've traveled extensively and always loved travel but until recently, never thought of making it a second career. Veterans in Travel is giving me the skills and knowledge to launch my own travel agency, with valuable connections and support from suppliers, faculty, and my fellow students. I'm excited about my future as a travel advisor."

All travel professionals interested in learning how to succeed as a professional business owner, backed by Nexion Travel Group's many great benefits, are encouraged to call 800-747-6813 or email sales@nexion.com.

Nexion Travel Group

Nexion® Travel Group is a fully accredited host agency, offering membership to independent travel professionals since 1995. As part of Travel Leaders Group, Nexion Travel Group provides ticketing, operations and fulfillment support to independent travel professionals coupled with best-in-class tools, technology, marketing, education and support. Nexion Travel Group is the complete host agency for multi-agent agencies, corporate agencies, experienced agents and those new to the industry. Travelers also have access to The Travel Collection by Travel Leaders Group, a selection of travel offers and discounts available at no additional cost to holders of select American Express® cards. For more information visit www.TheTravelCollection.com.

2018: Year of the Travel Agent

Travel Leaders Group has named 2018 Year of the Travel Agent. Over the last decade, the travel agency industry has flourished through technology, the growth of travel options and personalized service. Travel Leaders Group represents approximately 52,000 travel agents with unmatched expertise in 135,000 destinations and 53,000 areas of interest. Travelers and suppliers have rediscovered the value a professional travel advisor delivers to the travel experience. Travel agents help to move people around the world, and keep our economy growing.

Contact: Berit Griffin

763.519.6561

berit.griffin@nexion.com

SOURCE Nexion Travel Group

Related Links

http://join.nexion.com

