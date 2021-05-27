First Hawaiian Bank Goes Live with MX Helios for Mobile Banking, Empowering Customers with Financial Insights

First Hawaiian Bank has a legacy of serving generations of families, individuals and businesses. The bank is meeting the evolving banking needs of its customers both in-person and, especially, across all its digital channels through a suite of innovative, digital options and services.

Powered by MX's industry-leading data platform, First Hawaiian Bank will continue to support its customers throughout Hawaii, Guam, Saipan and the U.S. by delivering a single, secure location to interact with all of its financial relationships. Bank accounts, credit cards, loans, investments, etc. can now be efficiently managed through the new mobile platform -- thereby enabling personalized smart insights to automatically inform, guide and engage users where they are.

"Our mobile app is a key component to our digital strategy which is driven by providing intuitive tools that empower our customers to manage and direct their financial lives," said Chris Dods, Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer at First Hawaiian Bank. "MX has been a great partner for us in developing a mobile platform that gives our customers a holistic view of their finances with unique insights that help them make sound financial decisions."

"We're proud to have been able to work side-by-side with First Hawaiian Bank on their digital banking strategy," said Brandon Dewitt, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at MX. "Our mission aligns with their efforts to make banking effortless and we look forward to helping them create exceptional customer experiences for the next generation of customers."

For more information about First Hawaiian Bank, visit www.fhb.com .

About MX

MX, the leader in modern connectivity and data enhancement for financial institutions and fintechs, helps organizations everywhere connect to the world's financial data and turn raw, unstructured data into their most valuable asset to deliver intelligent and personalized money experiences. MX connects more than 16,000 financial institutions and fintechs providing the industry's most reliable and secure data connectivity network. Additionally, MX powers 85% of digital banking providers, as well as thousands of banks, credit unions, and fintechs, with a combined reach of over 200 million consumers. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @MX or visit www.mx.com .

About First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, was founded in 1858 and is Hawaii's largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services. Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels. For more information about First Hawaiian, Inc., visit the Company's website, www.fhb.com .

