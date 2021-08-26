First Horizon Corporation to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on October 20, 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) plans to announce third quarter 2021 financial results on October 20, 2021. The news release and supplemental materials will be available at ir.fhnc.com at approximately 6:45 am ET/5:45 am CT. FHN management will host a live conference call and webcast presentation that morning with details as follows:

Time: 9:30 am (ET)/8:30 am (CT)



Webcast/Presentation: A live webcast will be available at http://ir.fhnc.com/Event.



Dial-in: Individuals may call in by dialing 1-888-317-6003 (if calling from

the U.S.) or 1-412-317-6061 (if calling from outside the U.S) and

entering access code 3626320.



Replay Information: A replay of the call will be available beginning at noon CT on

October 20 until midnight CT on November 3rd. To listen to the

replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 (U.S. callers) or 1-412-317-0088

(international callers); the access code is 10159826. A replay of

the webcast will also be available at http://ir.fhnc.com/Event by

10:30 am CT on October 20 and will be archived on the site for

one year.

Additionally, First Horizon Corporation announced the following 2022 reporting dates for quarterly financial results:

Fourth quarter 2021 – Thursday, January 20, 2022

First quarter 2022 – Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Second quarter 2022 – Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Third quarter 2022 – Wednesday, October 19, 2022

The results will be released at approximately 6:45 am ET with a conference call and webcast presentation at 9:30 am ET. Confirmation and details of these calls will be provided before the scheduled release date.

The news release, call, and slide presentation may include forward-looking information, including a financial outlook.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $87.9 billion in assets as of June 30, 2021, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to strengthening the lives of our associates, clients, shareholders, and communities. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, mortgage, and title insurance services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com .

