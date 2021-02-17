First In Pennsylvania: Preferred Primary Care Physicians Total Care Model For Seniors Is Reversing An Alarming Trend By Prioritizing Primary Care Services And Spending

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when Pennsylvania ranks one of the nation's worst states for investing in primary care services for patients, Preferred Primary Care Physicians (PPCP) has invested in a total care model that provides top-tier, affordable healthcare to Medicare Patients – making it the first physician group in the state to take full responsibility for the quality and cost of care for senior patients.

New research from the 2020 Primary Care Collaborative reports US spending for primary care services fell from 4.88 to 4.67 percent over a two-year period (1917-1919). The data shows a strong relationship between the investment in primary care services and the reduction of hospitalizations and emergency room visits. And the report indicates Pennsylvania spends only 3.37% on primary care services -- shockingly 28% less than the national average and one of the worst states for funding primary care in the U.S.

PPCP's total care initiative is working to reverse this alarming trend. Preferred Senior Care Advantage is a new approach to care for Medicare beneficiaries made possible through an innovative contracting approach with five of Pittsburgh's largest insurance providers, as well as through a new program offered by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, CMS. Surprisingly, Medicare only spends two to four percent on primary care – but a patient's primary care physician directs 70 to 80 percent of their overall healthcare expenditures.

In PPCP's new model, primary care physicians are viewed as the ideal "quarterbacks" and are highly engaged with their patients. Whether it's elective surgeries, preventative care, or directing urgent care, PPCP physicians have full responsibility for the patient's comprehensive healthcare needs. They oversee annual wellness visits, as well as holistic care and coordination services for patients with chronic conditions. And just one year after the Preferred Senior Care Advantage rollout, the program is receiving high marks from patients. A November survey of PPCP's 14,000 Medicare Advantage patients reflects a Net Promoter Score of 80, which is considered best-in-class and even above beloved consumer brands like Apple and reflects an overwhelming likelihood that patients would recommend their primary care physician to a friend. Ninety-five percent of these seniors also indicated they believe they receive high-quality, comprehensive care.

Very few physician groups in the U.S. are as progressive as PPCP, a practice that offers a value-based total care model to 100% of its seniors. Nationally, only 46% of Medicare beneficiaries are attributed to advanced value-based care models. Furthermore, during the COVID-19 pandemic, PPCP performed over 15,000 telehealth visits for seniors, some of whom were served through an innovative program that used office Wi-Fi to deliver virtual visits to patients in their cars.

"As an independent physician-led organization, our goal is to put the patient's needs first and foremost," says Frank Civitarese, D.O., President of Preferred Primary Care Physicians. "Patients who are enrolled in Preferred Senior Care Advantage, receive more undivided attention from their physicians. This is especially beneficial for those with chronic health conditions, who significantly benefit from a comprehensive annual wellness visit and a team of PPCP providers shepherding their care. In addition, we are committed to being agents of change within the broader healthcare system to ensure the right investment is made in critical primary care services for the communities we serve. We believe stemming the current tide in declining spend for primary care services is critical."

Preferred Primary Care Physicians consists of 41 board-certified physicians and 25 practice locations covering the South Hills, Pittsburgh, Charleroi and Uniontown. In addition, PPCP offers state-of-the-art outpatient centers for cardiac testing, sleep disorders, and physical therapy. For more information, visit www.ppcp.org.

