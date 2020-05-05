First installation of Viral Sign in the U.S. deployed at Precise Tooling Solutions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viral Sign, Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of the company's advanced screening technology at the manufacturing facility for Precise Tooling Solutions in Columbus, Indiana. Viral Sign will enable Precise Tooling to identify the presence of virus, including COVID-19, in individuals prior to the onset of symptoms. Early identification of the potential for a contagious virus will help ensure a safe work environment for employees and a safe return of employees to their families at the end of the workday.

Viral Sign leverages the power of infrared imaging and an advanced screening algorithm to produce a comprehensive thermal signature of the face. In real time, Viral Sign's advanced screening science algorithm assesses the thermal signature across regions of interest in the face to identify patterns consistent with early, pre-symptomatic influenza-like illness, including COVID-19. The total time required for Viral Sign to capture the infrared image, evaluate the thermal signature, and indicate the suspicion of virus is approximately two seconds. Viral Sign represents a significant advance in screening science relative to body temperature or symptom-focused screening platforms.

Don Dumoulin, CEO and Owner of Precise Tooling Solutions, said, "We are proud to be the first U.S. installation of Viral Sign. Our customers depend on us for on-time deliveries and this technology helps ensure that Precise craftsmen can continue to meet the high expectations of our customers. Viral Sign will help ensure a safe workplace and help keep our employees and their families safe. This technology is on the cutting edge of COVID-19 screening and will likely play a critical role in the safe reopening of the U.S. manufacturing, hospitality, government, and travel industries. We are happy to showcase the Viral Sign technology to other interested employers."

Barry Hix, CEO of Viral Sign, Inc., added, "The deployment of Viral Sign at Precise Tooling represents the first step in our journey aimed at helping U.S.-based manufacturers create and sustain safe work environments for America's skilled craftsmen. We are grateful to the leadership and the team at Precise Tooling for recognizing the role Viral Sign can play in creating a safe work environment."

About Viral Sign

Viral Sign, Inc. develops and markets advanced screening technology to limit the spread of virus and communicable disease in the workplace, in healthcare facilities, and in public venues. The Viral Sign team is committed to helping clients create environments where employees, customers, and guests can work, play, and engage each other safely. Viral Sign screening science is distinguished by the ability to identify the presence of virus in individuals prior to the onset of symptoms. To learn more, visit https://viral-sign.com/ or call (833) 99-VIRAL.

About Precise Tooling Solutions

Precise Tooling Solutions is a specialty manufacturer in Columbus, Indiana, that designs, builds, and repairs injection molds. The company has expertise with optical lighting molds and thermoset tooling, manages complex CNC machining projects for multiple industries, and builds custom ErgoSmart adjustable-height workbenches and lift bases for assembly and material handling applications. To learn more visit https://precisetooling.com or call (812) 378-0247.

