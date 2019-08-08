First Integrative Neurorehabilitation™ program in the country launches at Nexus Neurorecovery Center, augmenting the healing process for brain injured patients

Performed in conjunction with traditional therapies, Integrative Neurorehabilitation offers holistic healing strategies, including nutrition and supplementation, meditation, aromatherapy, sound therapy, yoga and healing touch. Physician Director of Rehabilitation Dr. Nelson Valena explained the goal of the new program is to offer brain injured patients more diverse therapeutic activities that can help manage their pain and even decrease the usage of certain medications.

"We are striving to give patients other options besides medication management to support their rehabilitation," he said. "I hope to show residents and their families ways to make lifestyle changes that support their overall wellness and recovery."

To celebrate the launch of the Integrative Neurorehabilitation program, Nexus Neurorecovery Center welcomed individuals from the local and healthcare communities for their inaugural Nexus Healing Journey event.

"I was very happy with the event turnout and was excited to see the community come to our rehabilitation center to learn more about the non-traditional treatment options we're now offering," Valena explained. "Attendees had the opportunity to experience some of the holistic therapies we are providing patients, like aromatherapy, yoga and sound healing. They also had the chance to speak with specialty healthcare providers that support a holistic approach to treatment and life."

Leading up to the program launch and Healing Journey event, Nexus Neurorecovery Center had begun integrating holistic modalities in daily rehabilitation and treatment for their brain injured patients. The campus now features a 1,000-square-foot outdoor meditation garden, peaceful habits room and yoga studio, with plans to create an outdoor labyrinth and network of nature trails.

Director of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Dr. Savitha Bonthala explained more people are open to a holistic approach to medicine now than they were just ten years ago. As the mindfulness and meditation guru, she understands how alternative treatment methods can further support healing.

"People are realizing there are limits to what we've been doing and there might be more out there to help patients," she said. "Leading meditation sessions at our Healing Journey was an honor and it gave our visitors a small insight into what we normally provide our patients on a weekly basis. Offering alternative modalities has augmented our patients' healing process."

Although Nexus Neurorecovery Center has always admitted patients from across the country, the hope is to welcome more individuals as they continue to add evidence-based holistic therapies to their Integrative Neurorehabilitation program.

Nexus Health Systems' president Erin Cassidy explained the importance of their exploration into holistic treatment.

"These holistic therapies should be available to our patients and residents, as well as brain injured individuals across our country," she said. "I look forward to seeing how our Integrative Neurorehabilitation program continues to evolve and grow. This is an exciting time for our health system, and I am committed to offering continued support to help our physicians' vision for this initiative become a reality."

