First International Bank of Israel Presents 2019 Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019.

Highlights

18% growth year-over-year in net earnings for 201 9 to NIS 865 million ;

Return on equity for 2019: 10.5%;

34.5% growth year-over-year in net earnings for the fourth quarter to NIS 222 million ;

Return on equity for the fourth quarter: 10.8%;

Net interest income in 2019 increased by 4.7% in comparison to 2018, amounting to 2,602 million;

The Bank continued to improve efficiency – operating and other expenses decreased by 5.9%, and the efficiency ratio increased to 64.4%;

Credit to the public increased by 4.3% to NIS 87,899 million ;

Deposits from the public increased by 7.5% to NIS 120,052 million ;

Ratio of Tier I equity capital to risk assets: 10.81%.

Profitability

A year of record profit for the First International Bank: First International Bank Group increased net earnings in 2019 by 18% to NIS 865 million. Return on equity for 2019 reached 10.5%.

In the fourth quarter of the 2019, net earnings increased by 34.5% year-over-year, amounting to NIS 222 million. Return on equity in the fourth quarter reached 10.8%.

Growth

Net interest income for 2019 increased by 4.7% in comparison to 2018, amounting to NIS 2,602 million, the increase due primarily to growth in the volume of operations.

The broadening of the Group is also clear within the balance sheet data, both on the credit side and on the deposit side. Deposits from the public grew by 7.5% to NIS 120,052 million. The net credit to the public portfolio in 2019 grew by 4.3% year-over-year, amounting to NIS 87,899 million as of December 31, 2019. The growth in credit is marked by the continued distribution of credit and is noted in the private customer segment, which grew by 4.6%, in the corporate and middle market business segment, which grew by 3.2%, and in the small business segment, which grew by 3.3%.

The growth in the credit portfolio was achieved while maintaining a commensurate risk level: the ratio of credit loss expenses to total credit to the public in 2019 amounted to 0.16% in contrast to 0.20% in 2018.

Efficiency

The First International Bank continues to improve efficiency in accordance with its strategic goals and its efficiency ratio improved to 64.4% in 2019, in comparison to 68.4% in 2018. Operating and other expenses amounted to NIS 2,654 million in 2019, a decrease of 5.9% in relation to 2018.

The decrease in expenses stemmed from the various efficiency measures taken by the Bank and was noted across all expense items, including Payroll and related expenses and which, when compared with last year, were reduced by 5.6%, and maintenance and depreciation of buildings and equipment expenses which were reduced by 6.1%.

The efficiency trend is also reflected by the decrease in the number of positions, which declined by 5% in 2019, as well as by the decrease of 4% in office space in 2019.

Financial stability

The upward trend relating to the capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank continued, and grew by 5.9% (NIS 475 million) to NIS 8,568 million. The Tier I equity capital ratio increased to 10.81% compared with 10.51% as of December 31, 2018, and the comprehensive capital ratio increased to 13.70%.

In 2019, the Bank distributed dividends in the amount of NIS 410 million. The return on dividend amounted to 4.5%.

The Board of Directors of the Bank resolved on an additional dividend distribution of NIS 125 million.

Ms. Smadar Barber-Tsadik, CEO of the First International Bank Group stated:

"The financial results of the First International Bank Group for 2019 combine the three trends which has characterized the Bank over recent years: the growth in volume of operations, significant efficiency and maintenance of a commensurate level of risk and financial stability.

"Based on the performance of the Bank and its stability, in 2019 all the rating agencies (the local ones: Midrug and Ma'alot, as well as the international one: Moody's) raised the rating of our Bank to the rating which has been applied to the elite of the banking sector in Israel.

"At the end of 2019, the Bank approved a new strategic plan for the coming years, which comprises a direct continuation of our previous corporate strategy, the implementation of which had already been successfully completed some time ago. Furthermore, this year, our Bank initiated an IT infrastructure strategy in addition to its digital strategy, which was already implemented in 2018. These strategic plans are aimed at driving progress forward at the Bank given the changing competitive conditions within the local financial and banking sector. All the while, we are keeping a future vision of the banking world in a way that enables us to continue our growth and maintain our areas of leadership. The leitmotif principles underlying strategic plans are: a focus on customer needs, our pursuit of innovation and continuing our efficiency processes.

"The First International Bank Group continues its consistent efficiency processes in accordance with its strategic outline, with the aim of continuing the trend of improvements in the expense structure and improvements in the efficiency ratio of the Group.

"The success of our Bank in focusing on customer needs, while combining a high level of service, professionalism and digital services, is reflected in our leadership in the results of customer surveys. Furthermore, a Bank of Israel survey recently published, which covered the entire local banking system, awarded First International Bank, first place in customer satisfaction with regard to the Bank's Internet website and mobile application. Likewise, the Bank was also considered outstanding, with regard to customer satisfaction of service at branches."

CONDENSED PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND PRINCIPAL EXECUTION INDICES

Principal financial ratios

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015



















percent Execution indices



















Return on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank 10.5% 9.3% 9.1% 7.2% 6.5% Return on average assets 0.63% 0.54% 0.52% 0.41% 0.37% Ratio of equity capital tier 1 10.81% 10.51% 10.38% 10.09% 9.81% Leverage ratio 5.81% 5.76% 5.50% 5.52% 5.43% Liquidity coverage ratio 128% 122% 123% 123% 104% Ratio of total income to average assets 3.0% 3.1% 2.9% 2.9% 2.9% Ratio of interest income, net to average assets 1.9% 1.8% 1.8% 1.7% 1.6% Ratio of fees to average assets 0.9% 1.0% 1.0% 1.0% 1.1% Efficiency ratio 64.4% 68.4% 69.5% 73.5% 77.6%











Credit quality indices









Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public 1.05% 1.02% 1.03% 1.08% 1.12% Ratio of impaired debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public 1.08% 0.83% 0.92% 1.02% 1.36% Ratio of provision for credit losses to total impaired credit to the public 131% 186% 155% 147% 108% Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public 0.10% 0.16% 0.18% 0.09% 0.15% Ratio of expenses for credit losses to average total credit to the public 0.16% 0.20% 0.15% 0.10% 0.03%























Principal data from the statement of income

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015



















NIS million Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank

865

733

678

521

446 Interest Income, net 2,602 2,486 2,302 2,169 1,953 Expenses from credit losses 138 166 121 80 18 Total non-interest income 1,520 1,637 1,450 1,480 1,541 Of which: Fees 1,286 1,325 1,305 1,300 1,378 Total operating and other expenses 2,654 2,819 2,607 2,683 2,710 Of which: Salaries and related expenses 1,601 1,696 1,579 1,581 1,589 Dismissal expenses 48 35 16 57 27 Primary net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS) 8.62 7.31 6.76 5.19 4.45























Principal data from the balance sheet

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015



















NIS million Total assets

141,110

134,120

135,717

127,907

125,476 of which: Cash and deposits with banks 37,530 31,303 39,186 29,150 30,727 Securities 10,995 12,595 10,238 15,776 16,439 Credit to the public, net 87,899 84,292 80,378 77,328 72,555 Total liabilities 132,186 125,707 127,333 119,973 117,813 of which: Deposits from the public 120,052 111,697 113,511 105,817 103,262 Deposits from banks 1,137 1,150 1,133 755 1,565 Bonds and subordinated capital notes 3,674 4,989 5,249 5,801 5,862 Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 8,568 8,093

7,756 7,321 7,073























Additional data

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015 Share price (0.01 NIS)

9,989

7,860

7,202

5,650

4,594 Dividend per share (0.01 NIS) 410 355 310 199 130 Average number of positions (1) 4,150 4,361 4,512 4,738 5,035

(1) The number of positions includes conversion of overtime in terms of positions.

STATEMENT OF INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31

(NIS million)







Consolidated

The Bank

2019

2018

2017 2019

2018

2017 Interest Income 3,085 3,001 2,704 2,847 2,312 2,060 Interest Expenses 483 515 402 491 511 397 Interest Income, net 2,602 2,486 2,302 2,356 1,801 1,663 Expenses from credit losses 138 166 121 127 117 47 Net Interest Income after expenses from credit losses 2,464 2,320 2,181 2,229 1,684 1,616 Non-Interest Income











Non-Interest Financing income 225 231 83 233 203 94 Fees 1,286 1,325 1,305 1,144 995 973 Other income 9 81 62 54 151 176 Total non-Interest income 1,520 1,637 1,450 1,431 1,349 1,243 Operating and other expenses











Salaries and related expenses 1,601 1,696 1,579 1,487 1,303 1,179 Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment 353 376 380 326 282 278 Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets 92 91 94 89 86 83 Other expenses 608 656 554 583 508 486 Total operating and other expenses 2,654 2,819 2,607 2,485 2,179 2,026 Profit before taxes 1,330 1,138 1,024 1,175 854 833 Provision for taxes on profit 478 408 358 418 319 284 Profit after taxes 852 730 666 757 535 549 The bank's share in profit of equity-basis investee, after taxes 51 37 54 108 198 129 Net profit:











Before attribution to non-controlling interests 903 767 720 865 733 678 Attributed to non-controlling interests (38) (34) (42) - - - Attributed to shareholders of the Bank 865 733 678 865 733 678



















Consolidated and The Bank

Note

2019

2018

2017 Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 9 NIS Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value

8.62

7.31

6.76

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31

(NIS million)





Consolidated



2019

2018

2017 Net profit before attribution to non-controlling interests 903 767 720 Net profit attributed to non-controlling interests (38) (34) (42) Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 865 733 678 Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:





Adjustments of available for sale securities to fair value, net 101 (102) 90 Adjustments from translation of financial statements(1) net after the effect of hedges(2) - - 4 Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(3) (74) 37 1 Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes 27 (65) 95 Related tax effect (9) 22 (35) Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to non-controlling interests, after taxes 18 (43) 60 Less other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to non-controlling interests (2) (4) 3 Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the Bank, after taxes 20 (39) 57 Comprehensive income before attribution to non-controlling interests 921 724 780 Comprehensive income attributed to non-controlling interests (36) (30) (45) Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 885 694 735

(1) Adjustments from translation of financial statements of foreign operations which their currency of operations is different from the currency of operation of the Bank.

(2) Hedges-gains (losses) regarding the hedging of investment in foreign currency.

(3) Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined benefits pension plans, of amounts recorded in the past in other comprehensive profit.

BALANCE SHEET AS AT DECEMBER 31

(NIS million)





Consolidated

The Bank

2019

2018 2019

2018 Assets







Cash and deposits with banks 37,530 31,303 36,528 30,905 Securities 10,995 12,595 10,736 10,620 Securities which were borrowed 9 863 9 863 Credit to the public 88,829 85,160 83,713 66,846 Provision for Credit losses (930) (868) (871) (654) Credit to the public, net 87,899 84,292 82,842 66,192 Credit to the government 1,039 700 415 7 Investment in equity-basis investees 605 606 1,278 2,878 Premises and equipment 996 1,023 964 960 Intangible assets 248 239 238 226 Assets in respect of derivative instruments 1,091 1,399 1,096 1,416 Other assets(2) 698 1,100 667 929 Total assets 141,110 134,120 134,773 114,996 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Deposits from the public 120,052 111,697 114,836 87,038 Deposits from banks 1,137 1,150 2,640 10,852 Deposits from the Government 353 982 353 777 Bonds and subordinated capital notes 3,674 4,989 2,055 3,455 Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments 1,247 1,294 1,247 1,298 Other liabilities(1)(3) 5,723 5,595 5,074 3,483 Total liabilities 132,186 125,707 126,205 106,903 Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 8,568 8,093 8,568 8,093 Non-controlling interests 356 320 - - Total equity 8,924 8,413 8,568 8,093 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 141,110 134,120 134,773 114,996

(1) Of which: provisions for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 57 million and NIS 64 million (consolidated) and NIS 55 million and NIS 57 million (the Bank) as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

(2) Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 42 million consolidated and the Bank (31.12.18 - NIS 426 million consolidated and the Bank).

(3) Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 47 million consolidated and the Bank (31.12.18 - NIS 586 million consolidated and the Bank).

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(NIS million)





Share capital and premium (1)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

Retained earnings (2)

Total share-holders' equity

Non- controlling interests

Total equity Balance as at January 1, 2017 927 (177) 6,571 7,321 283 7,604 Changes during 2017











Net profit for the year - - 678 678 26 704 Dividend - - (310) (310) (20) (330) Other comprehensive income, after tax effect - 57 - 57 1 58 Temporary equity - non-controlling interest - - 10 10 - 10 Balance as at December 31, 2017 927 (120) 6,949 7,756 290 8,046 Changes during 2018











Net profit for the year - - 733 733 34 767 Dividend - - (355) (355) - (355) Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect - (39) - (39) (4) (43) Temporary equity - non-controlling interest - - (2) (2) - (2) Balance as at December 31, 2018 927 (159) 7,325 8,093 320 8,413 Cumulative effect of the initial implementation of US accepted accounting principals(3) - 8 (8) - - - Adjusted balance as at January 1, 2019 after the initial implementation 927 (151) 7,317 8,093 320 8,413 Changes during 2019











Net profit for the year - - 865 865 38 903 Dividend - - (410) (410) - (410) Other comprehensive income (loss), after tax effect - 20 - 20 (2) 18 Balance as at December 31, 2019 927 (131) 7,772 8,568 356 8,924

(1) Including share premium of NIS 313 million (as from 1992 onwards).

(2) Including an amount of NIS 2,391 million which cannot be distributed as dividend.

(3) Cumulative effect of the initial implementation regarding financial instruments of US accepted accounting standards at banks in respect of financial instruments (ASU 2016-01).

Contact:

Dafna Zucker

First International Bank of Israel

e-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +972-3-519-6224

Ehud Helft

GK Investor & Public Relations

e-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-646-201-9246

