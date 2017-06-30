First International Bank of Israel Presents Second Quarter 2018 Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights of the Second Quarter & First Half of 2018

Net profit of NIS 219 million for the quarter, growth of 45% year-over-year;

for the quarter, growth of 45% year-over-year; Return on equity for the quarter: 11.7%;

Net profit of NIS 356 million for the first half of 2018, growth of 12.3% over the first half of last year;

for the first half of 2018, growth of 12.3% over the first half of last year; Return on equity for the first half of the year: 9.3%;

Growth of 9.5% year-over-year in financing income from current operations for the quarter;

The efficiency ratio improved: 68.8% in the first half of 2018, versus 69.2% in the corresponding period last year;

The ratio of Tier I equity capital to risk assets amounted to 10.10%;

The comprehensive capital ratio amounted to 13.35%;

Management Comment

Ms. Smadar Barber-Tsadik, CEO of the First International Bank Group (TASE: FTIN): "The results of the First International Group for the first half of 2018 reflect the ongoing implementation of the Bank's strategy over the past number of quarters. It shows continued growth while focusing on the target markets of the Bank, combined with consistent and gradual implementation of efficiency measures. Our growth was driven by the combination of the Bank's high level of professionalism and service, built on technological and digital progress. Furthermore, the Bank strictly maintains a high level of financial stability by holding extensive capital cushions as well as high quality assets."

Summary of the Results

Profitability

The financial results for the second quarter of 2018 reflected a net profit of NIS 219 million, a growth of 45% as compared with the corresponding quarter last year. Return on equity reached 11.7%.

After elimination of items of a nonrecurring nature, as detailed in the table presented below, net profit recorded growth of 27.8% and return on equity reached 10.2%, in comparison with 8.3% for the corresponding quarter of last year.

Net profit for the first half of 2018 amounted to NIS 356 million, representing growth of 12.3%. After elimination of items of a nonrecurring nature, as detailed in the Table presented below, net profit amounted to NIS 362 million, a growth of 25.3% over the corresponding half of last year.

Return on equity in the first half of the year amounted to 9.3%, and with the elimination of the items stated below – amounted to 9.5% in comparison to 8% in the corresponding period last year.

Table: Profitability after elimination of items of a nonrecurring nature

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 In NIS millions Net profit attributed to shareholders of the



Bank – as reported 219 151 356 317 With the elimination of: Gain on sale of the building in Switzerland - - (13) - Gain of sale of rights of Otzar Hachayal in the



building serving its Management (33) - (33) - Gain on sale of an office building in Tel Aviv - - - (28) Provision for an award claim by employees - - 29 - Provision for efficiency measures at a



consolidated subsidiary 7 - 23 - Net profit attributed to shareholders of the



Bank after elimination of the above items 193 151 362 289 Return on equity 10.2% 8.3% 9.5% 8.0

Growth

Financing profit from current operations (net interest income and non-interest financing income) increased in the second quarter of 2018 by 9.5% in comparison with the corresponding quarter last year, and amounted to NIS 647 million, as a result of the growth in volume of operations.

Credit to the public as of June 30, 2018 was NIS 82,951 million, 4.8% higher than that of the corresponding date last year, 3.2% higher than that of December 31, 2017 and 1.3% higher than that of March 31, 2018.

The growth in credit was marked by the continuing spread of credit, and growth was mainly noted in the following credit segments (in relation to that of June 30, 2017):

Households and private banking 9.7% (4.5% in the first half of the year)

9.7% (4.5% in the first half of the year) Middle market businesses 10.5% (3.6% in the first half of the year)

10.5% (3.6% in the first half of the year) Small businesses 8.2% (7.1% in the first half of the year)

Customer asset portfolio (deposits and securities) as of June 30, 2018, amounted to NIS 440 billion, 13% higher than that of the corresponding date last year.

Efficiency and Stability

The efficiency ratio improved to 68.8% in the first half of 2018, compared with 69.5% in the corresponding period in 2017.

Equity attributed to the shareholders of the Bank, continued its upward trend, reaching NIS 7,961 million as of June 30, 2018, 5.3% higher than that of June 30, 2017.

The ratio of Tier I equity capital reached 10.10%, and the ratio of comprehensive capital reached 13.35%.

The Board of Directors of the Bank resolved on a dividend distribution of NIS 100 million.

CONDENSED PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND PRINCIPAL EXECUTION INDICES

Principal financial ratios For the six months



ended For the



year



ended 2018 2017 2017 in % Execution indices Return on equity (1) 9.3% 8.7% 9.1% Return on assets (1) 0.5% 0.5% 0.5% Ratio of equity capital tier 1 10.10% 10.25% 10.38% Leverage ratio 5.61% 5.63% 5.50% Liquidity coverage ratio 118% 125% 123% Efficiency ratio 68.8% 69.2% 69.5% Efficiency ratio excluding certain components (see below) 67.0% 70.8% 70.0% Credit quality indices Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public 1.03% 1.06% 1.03% Ratio of impaired debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public 0.93% 1.20% 0.95% Ratio of provision for credit losses to total impaired credit to the public 165% 112% 155% Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public (1) 0.11% 0.23% 0.18% Ratio of expenses for credit losses to average total credit to the public (1) 0.20% 0.22% 0.15%

Principal data from the statement of income For the six months



ended 2018 2017 NIS million Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank 356 317 Interest Income, net 1,199 1,145 Expenses from credit losses 81 87 Total non-Interest income 825 739 Of which: Fees 663 651 Total operating and other expenses *1,392 1,304 Of which: Salaries and related expenses *835 797 Primary net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS) 3.55 3.16 * Including provision in respect of claims by the Bank employees for an award, following the implications of a court verdict



regarding the claim by the representative committee of managers.

Principal data from the balance sheet As of 30.6.18 30.6.17 31.12.17 NIS million Total assets 134,254 128,836 135,717 of which: Cash and deposits with banks 33,090 30,969 39,186 Securities 11,919 13,047 10,238 Credit to the public, net 82,951 79,119 80,378 Total liabilities 125,989 120,661 127,333 of which: Deposits from banks 460 746 1,133 Deposits from the public 112,555 107,280 113,511 Bonds and subordinated capital notes 5,012 5,070 5,249 Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 7,961 7,563 7,756

Additional data As of 30.6.18 30.6.17 31.12.17 Share price (0.01 NIS) 7,635 6,326 7,202 Dividend per share (NIS) 155 140 310 Ratio of fees to assets (in %)(1) 1.0% 1.0% 1.0% (1) Annualized.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(NIS million)

For the three months



ended June 30 For the six months



ended June 30 For the year



Ended



December 31 NOTE 2018 2017 2018 2017 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Interest Income 2 819 753 1,473 1,393 2,704 Interest Expenses 2 204 170 274 248 402 Interest Income, net 615 583 1,199 1,145 2,302 Expenses from credit losses 6,12 54 53 81 87 121 Net Interest Income after expenses from credit losses 561 530 1,118 1,058 2,181 Non- Interest Income Non Interest Financing income 3 47 21 87 33 83 Fees 325 317 663 651 1,305 Other income 52 13 75 55 62 Total non- Interest income 424 351 825 739 1,450 Operating and other expenses Salaries and related expenses 389 *394 835 *797 *1,579 Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment 94 94 190 193 380 Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets 22 22 45 45 94 Other expenses 150 *140 322 *269 *554 Total operating and other expenses 655 650 1,392 1,304 2,607 Profit before taxes 330 231 551 493 1,024 Provision for taxes on profit 117 86 199 183 358 Profit after taxes 213 145 352 310 666 The bank's share in profit of equity-basis investee, after taxes 13 16 19 26 54 Net profit: Before attribution to noncontrolling interests 226 161 371 336 720 Attributed to noncontrolling interests (7) (10) (15) (19) (42) Attributed to shareholders of the Bank 219 151 356 317 678 NIS Primary profit per share attributed to the



shareholders



of the Bank Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value 2.18 1.51 3.55 3.16 6.76 (2) * Restated in view of the application of amendment No. 2017-07 of the Codification, regarding improvement of the



presentation of pension and other post-retirement benefits. See also Note 1D.3 below. (3) (4) The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof.

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME(1)



(NIS million)

For the three



months



ended June 30 For the six months



ended June 30 For the year Ended



December 31 2018 2017 2018 2017 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Net profit before attribution to noncontrolling interests 226 161 371 336 720 Net profit attributed to noncontrolling interests (7) (10) (15) (19) (42) Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 219 151 356 317 678 Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes: Adjustments of available for sale securities to fair value, net (28) 33 (70) 65 90 Adjustments from translation of financial statements(1) net after the effect of hedges(2) - - - - 4 Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(3) 71 10 78 34 1 Other comprehensive income before taxes 43 43 8 99 95 Related tax effect (14) (16) (3) (35) (35) Other comprehensive income before attribution to noncontrolling interests, after taxes 29 27 5 64 60 Less other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to noncontrolling interests (1) 1 (1) 3 3 Other comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank, after taxes 30 26 6 61 57 Comprehensive income before attribution to noncontrolling interests 255 188 376 400 780 Comprehensive income attributed to noncontrolling interests (6) (11) (14) (22) (45) Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 249 177 362 378 735 See note 4. Adjustments from translation of financial statements of foreign operations which their currency of operations is different from



the currency of operation of the Bank. Hedges-gains (losses) regarding the hedging of investment in foreign currency. Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined benefits pension



plans, of amounts recorded in the past in other comprehensive profit. The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET



(NIS million)

June 30, December



31, 2018 2017 2017 NOTE (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Assets Cash and deposits with banks 33,090 30,969 39,186 Securities 5 11,919 13,047 10,238 Securities which were borrowed 550 903 813 Credit to the public 6 83,811 79,964 81,216 Provision for Credit losses 6 (860) (845) (838) Credit to the public, net 82,951 79,119 80,378 Credit to the government 681 646 675 Investments in investee company 585 535 565 Premises and equipment 1,031 1,105 1,095 Intangible assets 227 232 235 Assets in respect of derivative instruments 10 1,263 1,295 1,342 Other assets(2) 1,950 968 1,186 Assets held for sale 7 17 4 Total assets 134,254 128,836 135,717 Liabilities, temporary equity and Shareholders' Equity Deposits from the public 7 112,555 107,280 113,511 Deposits from banks 460 746 1,133 Deposits from the Government 613 1,038 960 Bonds and subordinated capital notes 5,012 5,070 5,249 Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments 10 1,124 1,341 1,318 Other liabilities(1)(3) 6,225 5,170 5,162 Liabilities held for sale - 16 - Total liabilities 125,989 120,661 127,333 Temporary equity – non-controlling interests - 336 338 Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 7,961 7,563 7,756 Noncontrolling interests 304 276 290 Total equity 8,265 7,839 8,046 Total liabilities, temporary equity and shareholders' equity 134,254 128,836 135,717 (5) (6) (1) Of which: provision for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 74 million



and NIS 69 million and NIS 61 million at 30.6.18, 30.6.17 and 31.12.17, respectively. (7) (2) Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 1,289 million and NIS 341 million and NIS 423



million at 30.6.18, 30.6.17 and 31.12.17, respectively. (8) (3) Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 1,485 million and NIS 577 million and NIS 521



million at 30.6.18, 30.6.17 and 31.12.17, respectively. (9) (10) The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof.

Contacts:

