First International Bank of Israel Presents Second Quarter and First Half 2020 Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI), one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the second quarter and first half of 2020.

First Half 2020 Highlights

Net earnings of NIS 168 million and return on equity of 8.0% for the second quarter of 2020;

Net earnings of NIS 339 million and return on equity of 8.1%;

Earnings from current financing operations increased by 1.8% to NIS 1,409 million ;

Efficiency ratio reached 60.5%;

Ratio of Tier I equity capital: 10.71%;

Ratio of comprehensive capital: 14.01%;

Profitability

First International Bank Group's Net earnings amounted to NIS 168 million in the second quarter of the year, in comparison to NIS 224 million in the corresponding period last year. Return on equity reached 8.0%. In the first half of the year, net earnings amounted to NIS 339 million and return on equity reached 8.1%.

Earnings in the first half of the year were impacted by the Corona pandemic crisis, mostly due to the steep increase in credit loss expenses primarily because of the crisis.

Impact of the Corona Crisis on the Financial Statements of the Bank

Expenses due to credit losses amounted to NIS 165 million in the second quarter of the year, compared to NIS 23 million in the corresponding period last year, a growth of NIS 142 million. The rate of the provision for credit losses in the second quarter amounted to 0.74%, as compared with 0.11% in the corresponding period last year.

Credit loss expenses in the first half of the year amounted to NIS 322 million, compared to NIS 59 million in the first half of last year, a growth of NIS 263 million. The rate of the provision for credit losses in the first half of the year amounted to 0.72%, as compared to 0.14% in the corresponding period last year.

The growth in credit loss expenses was primarily due to the impact of the changes in the macro-economic environment as a result of the Corona pandemic and the uncertainty affecting the condition of borrowers. Due to this uncertainty in the current environment, the Bank decided to increase the collective provision, which amounted to NIS 265 million in the first half of the year, with the majority of it amounting to NIS 234 million, in respect of the crisis.

In the first half of the year, due to the economic situation, the Bank recorded losses on investment in shares of NIS 44 million, most of it in unrealized losses due to a decline in the fair value of shares due to the Corona crisis. Likewise, a provision of NIS 17 million was recorded in respect of an impairment of bonds. Most of the losses and the decline in values were recorded in the first quarter of the year, while price increases in the capital markets were recorded in the second quarter.

Following the growth in customer activity in the financial markets, it is noted that there was an increase in income from capital market and foreign currency operations.

Growth

Financing profit from current operations increased in the first half of the year by 1.8%, in comparison with the corresponding period last year, and amounted to NIS 1,409 million.

The profit from financing operations was negatively affected by a reduction in income from differences in the CPI linkage, totaling NIS 43 million, in comparison to the corresponding period last year.

Total commission income increased by 8.8% (approximately NIS 56 million) to NIS 691 million. Most of the growth was due to the increase in activity on the capital and foreign currency markets, areas in which the Bank specializes. However, the growth was partly offset by the reduction in income from ledger fees and credit cards, which was due to the decline in the volume of activity as a result of the crisis.

The growth in the activity of the Group is noted also in the balance sheet data, both on the credit side and on the deposit side. Deposits from the public increased by 7.6% in the first half of the year amounting to NIS 129,160 million; of which, household and private banking deposits increased by 26.8% amounting to NIS 69,261 million. The average balance of credit to the public amounted to NIS 89,465 million in the first half of the year, a growth of 1.7% in comparison with that of the end of 2019 and a growth of 5.2% in comparison with the end of the corresponding period, last year.

Efficiency

The Bank continues to improve efficiency in accordance with its strategic outline, with the efficiency ratio improving in the first half of the year to 60.5% as compared with 64.4% in the corresponding period last year. Operating and other expenses amounted to NIS 1,254 million, 7.2% lower when compared with the corresponding period last year. This also represents a reduction of 1.9%, when excluding employee bonuses, employee severance and efficiency measures taken last year. The reduction in expenses is noted in most of the expense items, including payroll and related expenses, which declined by 3.6% after elimination of the employee bonuses, and maintenance and depreciation of buildings and equipment expenses, which decreased by 4.4%.

Financial stability

The capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank reached NIS 8,712 million. The Tier I equity capital ratio reached 10.71% (2.4 percentage points over the regulatory requirement) in comparison to 10.81% at December 31, 2019, and the comprehensive capital ratio reached 14.01%.

During the crisis period, the local credit rating companies recently ratified the rating of the First International Bank, at AAA, the highest rating in the banking system, similar to that of the other major banks.

Management Comment

Ms. Smadar Berber-Tsadik, CEO of the First International Bank stated that: "Our financial stability, our measured and conservative risk management policy, our quick response as well as our advanced digital channels, have enabled the First International Bank to stand against the ongoing crisis brought about by the global pandemic, while continuing its growth and providing optimal service to its customers.

"Since the beginning of the crisis, the Bank has adopted a series of measures intended to be responsive to customer needs, helping them confront the new reality. This includes extending loans in large volume while providing a quick and professional response within the framework of State funds, deferral of loan and mortgage repayments, and increasing accessibility for customers through digital and telephonic means. Our focus toward technological innovation is reflected in a series of new initiatives: the opening of accounts online, obtaining investment consulting services by digital means advanced digital consultation, and a range of digital innovations that will be introduced in the near future.

"In addition, the Bank continues its efficiency strategy with the efficiency ratio of the Bank improving significantly to a level of 60%.

"Recently, the Bank achieved leadership in a competitive survey conducted among bank customers in Israel, reaching first place in a series of categories, in which customers rated the First International Bank in first place with regard to satisfaction from service. The Ministry of Finance also rated the First International Bank in first place among banks in Israel based on loan sizes granted to small businesses within the framework of the State secured fund guarantee.

"The implications of the current crisis are reflected primarily in the increase in the collective provision, creating a reserve cushion, and in the reduction in the shekel and dollar interest rates. Despite these implications, the Bank succeeds in offsetting a part of these implications on profitability, by means of the continuing reduction in expenses and improvement in the efficiency ratio, which has reached 60%, presenting a return of 8%.

"The First International Bank continues its preparedness given the ongoing crisis, while strictly maintaining high financial stability, efficiency, quality of assets and high capital and liquidity ratios."

CONDENSED PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND PRINCIPAL EXECUTION INDICES

Principal financial ratios

For the six months

ended June 30,

For the year

ended

December 31,



2020

2019

2019











in % Execution indices











Return on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank(1) 8.1% 10.2% 10.5% Return on average assets(1) 0.46% 0.60% 0.63% Ratio of equity capital tier 1 10.71% 10.86% 10.81% Leverage ratio 5.49% 5.92% 5.81% Liquidity coverage ratio 139% 123% 128% Ratio of total income to average assets(1) 2.8% 3.0% 3.0% Ratio of interest income, net to average assets (1) 1.8% 1.9% 1.9% Ratio of fees to average assets (1) 0.9% 0.9% 0.9% Efficiency ratio 60.5% 65.9% 64.4%







Credit quality indices





Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public 1.28% 1.03% 1.05% Ratio of impaired debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public 1.18% 0.89% 1.08% Ratio of provision for credit losses to total impaired credit to the public 151% 168% 131% Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public (1) 0.18% 0.09% 0.10% Ratio of expenses for credit losses to average total credit to the public (1) 0.72% 0.14% 0.16%

Principal data from the statement of income





For the six months

ended June 30,







2020

2019











NIS million Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank





339

407 Interest Income, net



1,318 1,300 Expenses from credit losses



322 59 Total non-Interest income



754 749 Of which: Fees



691 635 Total operating and other expenses



1,254 1,351 Of which: Salaries and related expenses



752 821 Dismissals expenses



4 31 Primary net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS)



3.38 4.06

Principal data from the balance sheet









As of



30.6.20

30.6.19

31.12.19











NIS million Total assets

152,719

135,067

141,110 of which: Cash and deposits with banks 46,144 33,900 37,530 Securities 11,715 10,587 10,995 Credit to the public, net 89,215 85,549 87,899 Total liabilities 143,634 126,362 132,186 of which: Deposits from the public 129,160 113,716 120,052 Deposits from banks 1,881 954 1,137 Bonds and subordinated capital notes 4,375 4,034 3,674 Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 8,712 8,366 8,568

Additional data

30.6.20

30.6.19

31.12.19 Share price (0.01 NIS)

7,310

8,960

9,989 Dividend per share (0.01 NIS) 125 190 410

(1) Annualized

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(NIS million)

























For the three months

ended June 30

For the six months

ended June 30

For the year Ended

December 31



2020

2019

2020

2019

2019

(unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)

(audited) Interest Income

714

911

1,429

1,638 3,085 Interest Expenses 54 246 111 338 483 Interest Income, net 660 665 1,318 1,300 2,602 Expenses from credit losses 165 23 322 59 138 Net Interest Income after expenses from credit losses 495 642 996 1,241 2,464 Non- Interest Income









Non-Interest Financing income 64 66 61 112 225 Fees 323 315 691 635 1,286 Other income 1 1 2 2 9 Total non- Interest income 388 382 754 749 1,520 Operating and other expenses









Salaries and related expenses 373 419 752 821 1,601 Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment 86 88 172 180 353 Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets 23 23 47 46 92 Other expenses 135 148 283 304 608 Total operating and other expenses 617 678 1,254 1,351 2,654 Profit before taxes 266 346 496 639 1,330 Provision for taxes on profit 97 127 145 238 478 Profit after taxes 169 219 351 401 852 The bank's share in profit of equity-basis investee, after taxes 7 14 5 24 51 Net profit:









Before attribution to non–controlling interests 176 233 356 425 903 Attributed to non–controlling interests (8) (9) (17) (18) (38) Attributed to shareholders of the Bank 168 224 339 407 865















NIS Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders

of the Bank



















Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value 1.68 2.24 3.38 4.06 8.62

The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof.

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(NIS million)





For the three months

ended June 30

For the six months

ended June 30

For the year Ended

December 31



2020

2019

2020

2019

2019



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited) Net profit before attribution to non–controlling interests

176

233

356

425

903 Net profit attributed to non–controlling interests (8) (9) (17) (18) (38) Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 168 224 339 407 865 Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:









Adjustments of available for sale bonds to fair value, net 157 10 (90) 76 101 Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(1) (154) 20 (15) 12 (74) Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes 3 30 (105) 88 27 Related tax effect (1) (11) 35 (31) (9) Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to non–controlling interests, after taxes 2 19 (70) 57 18 Less other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to non–controlling interests - - - 1 (2) Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the Bank, after taxes 2 19 (70) 56 20 Comprehensive income before attribution to non–controlling interests 178 252 286 482 921 Comprehensive income attributed to non–controlling interests (8) (9) (17) (19) (36) Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 170 243 269 463 885

(1) Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined benefits pension plans, of amounts recorded in the past in other comprehensive profit. The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(NIS million)





June 30,

December 31,



2020

2019

2019

(unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Assets





Cash and deposits with banks 46,144 33,900 37,530 Securities 11,715 10,587 10,995 Securities which were borrowed 45 416 9 Credit to the public 90,371 86,436 88,829 Provision for Credit losses (1,156) (887) (930) Credit to the public, net 89,215 85,549 87,899 Credit to the government 852 684 1,039 Investments in investee company 611 589 605 Premises and equipment 979 1,001 996 Intangible assets 244 228 248 Assets in respect of derivative instruments 1,671 938 1,091 Other assets(2) 1,243 1,175 698 Total assets 152,719 135,067 141,110 Liabilities Shareholders' Equity





Deposits from the public 129,160 113,716 120,052 Deposits from banks 1,881 954 1,137 Deposits from the Government 495 466 353 Bonds and subordinated capital notes 4,375 4,034 3,674 Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments 1,940 1,104 1,247 Other liabilities(1)(3) 5,783 6,088 5,723 Total liabilities 143,634 126,362 132,186 Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 8,712 8,366 8,568 Non-controlling interests 373 339 356 Total equity 9,085 8,705 8,924 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 152,719 135,067 141,110

(1) Of which: provision for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 73 million and NIS 65 million and NIS 57 million at 30.6.20, 30.6.19 and 31.12.19, respectively. (2) Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 87 million and NIS 543 million and NIS 42 million at 30.6.20, 30.6.19 and 31.12.19, respectively. (3) Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 133 million and NIS 847 million and NIS 47 million at 30.6.20, 30.6.19 and 31.12.19, respectively. The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(NIS million)





For the three months ended June 30, 2020 (unaudited)



Share capital and premium (1)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

Retained earnings (2)

Total share-holders' equity

Non- controlling interests

Total equity Balance as of March 31, 2020 927 (203) 7,818 8,542 365 8,907 Net profit for the period - - 168 168 8 176 Other comprehensive income, after tax effect - 2 - 2 - 2 Balance as at June 30, 2020 927 (201) 7,986 8,712 373 9,085





For the three months ended June 30, 2019 (unaudited)



Share capital and premium (1)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

Retained earnings (2)

Total share-holders' equity

Non- controlling interests

Total equity Balance as of March 31, 2019 927 (114) 7,395 8,208 330 8,538 Net profit for the period - - 224 224 9 233 Dividend - - (85) (85) - (85) Other comprehensive income, after tax effect - 19 - 19 - 19 Balance as at June 30, 2019 927 (95) 7,534 8,366 339 8,705





For the six months ended June 30, 2020 (unaudited)



Share capital and premium (1)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

Retained earnings (2)

Total share-holders' equity

Non- controlling interests

Total equity Balance as at December 31, 2019 (audited) 927 (131) 7,772 8,568 356 8,924 Net profit for the period - - 339 339 17 356 Dividend - - (125) (125) - (125) Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect - (70) - (70) - (70) Balance as at June 30, 2020 927 (201) 7,986 8,712 373 9,085





For the six months ended June 30, 2019 (unaudited)



Share capital and premium (1)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

Retained earnings (2)

Total share-holders' equity

Non- controlling interests

Total equity Balance as at December 31, 2018 (audited) 927 (159) 7,325 8,093 320 8,413 Cumulative effect of the initial implementation of US accepted accounting principals(3) - 8 (8) - - - Adjusted balance as at January 1, 2019 after the initial implementation 927 (151) 7,317 8,093 320 8,413 Net profit for the period - - 407 407 18 425 Dividend - - (190) (190) - (190) Other comprehensive income, after tax effect - 56 - 56 1 57 Balance as at June 30, 2019 927 (95) 7,534 8,366 339 8,705

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONT'D)

(NIS million)





For the year ended December 31, 2019 (audited)



Share capital and premium (1)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

Retained earnings (2)

Total

Non- controlling interests

Total equity Balance as at December 31, 2018 927 (159) 7,325 8,093 320 8,413 Cumulative effect of the initial implementation of US accepted accounting principals(3) - 8 (8) - - - Adjusted balance as at January 1, 2019 after the initial implementation 927 (151) 7,317 8,093 320 8,413 Net profit for the year - - 865 865 38 903 Dividend - - (410) (410) - (410) Other comprehensive income (loss), after tax effect - 20 - 20 (2) 18 Balance as at December 31, 2019 927 (131) 7,772 8,568 356 8,924

(1) Including share premium of NIS 313 million (as from 1992 onwards). (2) Including an amount of NIS 2,391 million which cannot be distributed as dividend. (3) Cumulative effect of the initial implementation regarding financial instruments of US accepted accounting standards at banks in respect of financial instruments (ASU 2016-01). The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof.

Contact:

Dafna Zucker

First International Bank of Israel

e-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +972-3-519-6224

Ehud Helft

GK Investor & Public Relations

e-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-646-201-924

SOURCE First International Bank of Israel