First International Hemp Auction and Market Announced

The company also is planning a Holiday Hemp and CBD (cannabidiol) Market, which is expected to draw thousands of consumers and holiday shoppers to more than a hundred retail vendors and wholesalers of leading organic and conventional hemp and CBD products. The concurrent events will be held November 19-21, 2019 at the Williamson County Agricultural Expo Park in Franklin, Tenn.

"The hemp industry is evolving rapidly and, with a critical harvest period upon so many first-time crops, it's crystal clear that thousands of hemp growers across the United States need venues for fair-market pricing," said Mark S. Case, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Southern Hemp Marketplace. "Likewise, hemp CBD extractors and processors need access to large volumes of quality hemp and related product inventory to meet consumer demands, but also to ensure operations are at maximum utilization."

Additionally, SHM will contribute a portion of sales and proceeds to fund non-profit, non-partisan political action that supports hemp and hemp products legislation and regulation. SHM applauds supportive legislators and forward-thinking governmental bodies like the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA), which has become a model example for policy and regulatory framework to propel the burgeoning hemp industry.

"It's exciting that players big and small from across the continent are gathering in the hub of the Hemp Heartland to establish fair and competitive prices for hemp and CBD products at North America's largest live international hemp auction to date," said Joe Kirkpatrick, President of the Tennessee Growers Coalition. "The International Hemp Auction and Market is a visionary step for the industry and one that will help fuel much-needed education and advocacy efforts for quality products that people everywhere want to buy."

SHM has planned the live auction excitement of IHAM to coincide with harvest season and holiday shopping near Nashville, one of the nation's most desirable travel destinations. SHM is already planning for additional auction-based events in the region and across the country. IHAM has opened sponsorship opportunities at various levels and is targeting September 16, 2019 for the sale of general admission tickets, and registration for buyers and sellers, as well as vendors and exhibitors. More information can be found online at www.hempauctionmarket.com or www.nashcbdmarket.com.

Media contact: Paul M. Oakley / Tiny Mighty Communications / poakley@tinymightyco.com

SOURCE The Southern Hemp Marketplace LLC

Related Links

http://www.hempauctionmarket.com

