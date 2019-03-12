First Keynote Speakers Tevealed for Medtech Manufacturing Innovation Conference

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginolis is pleased to announce the launch of the inaugural Medtech Manufacturing Innovation Conference and addition of Ove Öhman and Judy Muller-Cohn as keynote speakers. The MMIC aims to bring together manufacturing and R&D professionals from medical device, microfluidic and diagnostic test companies with the leading experts in manufacturing automation. The conference takes place June 12-13, 2019 in San Diego, USA.

A serial entrepreneur, innovator and co-founder and CEO of Astrego Diagnostics, Ove Öhman, will share about his vast experience on the development and manufacturing of diagnostic test devices. Ove is a Polhem prize winner and doctor honoris causa from Uppsala University in Sweden.

Also presenting at the MMIC is biotechnology leader, Judy Muller-Cohn. Judy currently serves as COO at BioFluidica in San Diego and earned her Ph.D. in microbial biochemistry from Universite Paris VI. Additional conference speakers include: Ilkka Kaisto, VTT Finland; Pilar Zimmerman, Sekisui Diagnostics; Matt Remnek, Cognex and Markku Känsäkoski, Ginolis.

In addition to inspiring keynote speakers, MMIC attendees will benefit from two full days of informative sessions, Q&A panel, exhibitor showcase, numerous networking opportunities and onsite visits to two leading medical device companies in the San Diego area. Limited exhibitor spaces are still available. The MMIC is hosted by Ginolis, a global supplier of high-quality automation, liquid handling and quality inspection solutions for the production and processing of healthcare consumables.

About MMIC

The Medtech Manufacturing Innovation conference is a two-day conference aimed to educate medical device, diagnostic and microfluidic companies on the upcoming trends and technologies that will shape the future of manufacturing automation. For more details and registration visit mmic.ginolis.com

