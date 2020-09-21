First KU School of Professional Studies class starts this fall, pursues workforce-oriented education

KU created the KU School of Professional Studies in December 2019 as it focuses on innovation and serving adult learners with timely, workforce-oriented education. The new school, based at the KU Edwards Campus in Overland Park , facilitates social mobility and equity by providing high-quality academic programs, research activities and engaged learning initiatives.

Offering in-person, hybrid and online programs in various disciplines – from biotechnology, engineering and information technology to American Sign Language and Deaf studies, public health and workplace communication – the school serves diverse students who may work full-time, have commitments outside of the classroom, have prior college-level education or otherwise need a different approach to earning academic credentials.

The latest online programs launched from the School of Professional Studies include a minor and certificate in nutrition, a minor and certificate in public and population health, and a certificate in advanced professional skills.

For more than a year, a taskforce of KU leadership, faculty and staff – along with representatives from KC Rising and the Mid-America Regional Council (MARC) – gathered information on Kansas City's workforce needs and available educational programs and interviewed leaders from other schools of professional studies at top-tier universities across the country.

"This school allows us to directly serve adult learners and transfer students with programs that help them to advance their career while equipping employers with highly skilled talent," said Stuart Day, dean of the KU Edwards Campus and School of Professional Studies. "We continue to build this school with our commitment to inclusion, professionalism, collaboration and innovation."

