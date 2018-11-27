First Lawsuit Filed in Last Summer's Washington Heights Legionnaires' Disease Outbreak

The complaint alleges that she developed Legionnaires' disease after breathing water vapors contaminated with dangerous legionella pathogen. She initially experienced dizziness, fatigue, nausea, coughing, difficulty walking and talking, body aches, and fever. She sought medical treatment and was hospitalized for over a month. Eight months later, she is still undergoing rehab in an inpatient rehabilitation center. "This is one of the most severe Legionnaires' cases that I have seen, " says attorney Scott Harford. "She hopes to be able to go home soon."

The Washington Heights woman lives just a few blocks away from the Sugar Hill Project. The City of New York's Department of Health ("DOHMH") identified the Sugar Hill Project's cooling tower as the source of the two Legionnaires' disease outbreaks that swept through Washington Heights last summer and fall. The DOHMH's investigation found that patients in the outbreak were infected with the same very rare strain of legionella bacteria that was found in Sugar Hill Project's cooling tower.

"The fact that invisible water vapor from a cooling tower can carry deadly pathogens like Legionella, and can cause so many hospitalizations and deaths, is alarming," said attorney Jory Lange.

The DOHMH identified 27 people who developed Legionnaires' disease in last summer's outbreak. 25 of them were hospitalized and 1 died. A second Legionnaires' disease outbreak struck in the fall. In the second outbreak, the DOHMH identified 32 people infected with Legionnaires' disease. 30 of them were hospitalized and 1 died.

Jory Lange and Scott Harford represent several Washington Heights residents who were hospitalized with Legionnaires' disease because of the outbreaks during last summer and fall. If you have been diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease, you may be entitled to compensation. Call 833.330.3663 for a free consultation.

