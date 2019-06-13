First Lawsuit in Michigan Filed in the Pre-Cut Melon Salmonella Outbreak by The Lange Law Firm and the Zebrowski Law Firm

SUTTONS BAY, Mich., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A Michigan man filed the first lawsuit in Michigan in the Salmonella outbreak linked to pre-cut melons produced by Caito Foods. 22 people contracted Salmonella in this outbreak.

The complaint filed June 5, 2019, in circuit court alleges that he ate Salmonella tainted pre-cut melon packaged by Caito Foods. Complaint available upon request.

After eating pre-cut melon, he became ill and was hospitalized. During his hospitalization, he was diagnosed with Salmonella and learned that he was part of the pre-cut melon Salmonella outbreak.

This is the second pre-cut melon Salmonella outbreak linked to Caito Foods in the last year. In 2018, Caito Foods' pre-cut melons caused a multistate Salmonella outbreak, where 77 people were infected and 36 were hospitalized with Salmonella.

"The scary thing about this outbreak is, as a consumer, there's nothing you can do to tell whether the pre-cut fruit that you are buying is safe. You can't taste, smell, or see Salmonella. Melons that are contaminated with Salmonella look, smell, and taste just like any other melon. This is why it's critical that companies who make and sell our food, especially ready-to-eat foods like pre-cut melons, ensure the food is safe before they sell it," said national food safety attorney Jory Lange.

About the legal team:

Jory Lange with The Lange Law Firm, PLLC is one of the nation's leading Salmonella lawyers. Mr. Lange has helped families from the Midwest to the Mid-Atlantic, from Florida to California, and in states across the nation. Mr. Lange will be seeking pro hac admission in this case.

Paul Zebrowski and Thomas Biscup are plaintiff's lawyers with Zebrowski Law. Zebrowski Law is a national law firm with offices in Michigan, Arizona, and New Mexico. Zebrowski Law handles a variety of matters on behalf of plaintiffs, including catastrophically injured individuals. The firm has developed a national reputation for dealing with the complexities of insurance claims and insurer bad faith.

